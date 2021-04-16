The latest FPL injury updates and team news for Double Gameweek 32

Double Gameweek 32 is a tough one to plan for from a Fantasy perspective, given the drawn-out nature of the fixtures.

Only 11 managers have held their official pre-Gameweek 32 press conferences and although we have heard from the head coaches of Southampton, Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester City today, the fact that this quartet of clubs are in FA Cup semi-final action before their next Premier League fixture further clouds the water.

The respective bosses of Brighton, Aston Villa, West Brom and Liverpool will only face the media after tonight’s deadline has passed, meanwhile.

What we do know we will round up in our weekly press conference summary below.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR v EVERTON/SOUTHAMPTON

Jose Mourinho says that Matt Doherty is “not ready” for the Friday night clash with Everton but is nearing a return, having joined in the warm-up on the training ground before carrying on with individual work.

Ben Davies is further away from a comeback, however.

Those are Spurs’ only two fitness concerns at senior level for Double Gameweek 32 at the time of writing.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (groin), Yerry Mina (muscle), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Bernard (unspecified) and Fabian Delph (tendon) are still sidelined for the Toffees although all bar Doucoure and Gbamin could be in line for a return in Gameweek 33.

There was further good news on the injury front, too, with Carlo Ancelotti revealing that Allan, Andre Gomes, Jordan Pickford and Joshua King would all be fit for the Friday night game at Goodison Park.

Saints don’t have new injury concerns heading into their FA Cup semi-final against Leicester, with Michael Obafemi (muscle) back on the grass but not ready for a playing return.

ARSENAL v FULHAM

Kieran Tierney (knee) and David Luiz (knee) will sit out the visit of Fulham, while Martin Odegaard and Pierre-Emile Aubameyang remain doubts at the time of writing.

Odegaard has complained of discomfort in his ankle of late and sat out the win over Slavia Prague on Thursday, while Aubameyang has been diagnosed with malaria and spent time in hospital earlier in the week.

Mikel Arteta said of Aubameyang:

We just spoke with him. He’s at home, he’s fine, he’s completely fine at the moment. He had two days in hospital to get the right treatment but he’s feeling good now. We’ll see how he recovers. I think he will need a few days to recover from that. He wants to be back as soon as possible, that’s what he said to me.

As for Fulham, they have been boosted by the return of Ademola Lookman (hamstring).

Scott Parker also confirmed that Terence Kongolo will be out for the season, while Tom Cairney (knee) is back on the grass and improving but will need to be assessed on a week-to-week basis.

LEEDS v LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp won’t face the media until Saturday morning, so any fresh injury updates that the Liverpool head coach provides will only arrive after Friday’s FPL deadline has been and gone.

Of the fitness news we do know, Jordan Henderson (groin), Joel Matip (ankle), Virgil van Dijk (knee), Joe Gomez (knee) are long-term absentees, while Divock Origi (muscle) and Caoimhin Kelleher (abdomen) have also been missing from the first-team picture of late.

Curtis Jones wasn’t involved against Aston Villa or Real Madrid as a precaution because of muscle tightness.

Liam Cooper will begin a three-match ban after his sending off against Manchester City last weekend, while there is a degree of uncertainty about the availability of Rodrigo (muscle) and Raphinha (knock).

Marcelo Bielsa would only say on Thursday:

Raphinha’s recovering from a knock at City. His evolution, we will see in the next couple of days. Rodrigo is in the process of recovering from a muscular injury obtained last week.”

ASTON VILLA V MANCHESTER CITY

Dean Smith’s pre-match media briefing will take place long after Friday’s FPL deadline has passed, so the availability of Bertrand Traore (rib) and Morgan Sanson (knee) is unknown.

Trezeguet will definitely miss out after undergoing knee surgery earlier in the week.

It would also be a surprise to see Jack Grealish back given that Smith had said ahead of Gameweek 31 that a recurrence of his injury in training “will probably put him back at least a couple of weeks”, although the vagueness of the Villa manager’s recent updates on his talismanic playmaker does leave open the slim possibility of a return.

Sergio Aguero is the only injury concern for City heading into their FA Cup semi-final, with Pep Guardiola saying:

No, not yet. [The rest of the squad] are okay. Tired, but in a good mood.

MANCHESTER UNITED v BURNLEY

Another week and another flag for Marcus Rashford (foot), with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying after the win over Granada:

Big bonus that he didn’t have to put any pressure on his foot [against Granada], yes. I have got to hope he can be available and not make it worse, that is the decision I have got to make, so fingers crossed. He wasn’t due to be on the bench really, he didn’t train but, just in case, he put his hand up and said if needed, I could do a job. So it is a decision I have got to make on Sunday morning. But he is important for us. It is a difficult one.

Eric Bailly (COVID-19) is back in the UK after a spell in self-isolation, meanwhile.

Nick Pope (shoulder) is “touch and go” for this clash, with Sean Dyche saying:

The ones who were missing will still be missing: Longy, Brady and Barnesy. Popey is touch and go, we’ll have a call on that one. He’s made good progress this week. Dwighty’s got a knock, so we’ll see on him. Jay Rodriguez, everything is fine with his new little’un, so he’ll be back.

NEWCASTLE V WEST HAM

Declan Rice (knee) and Michail Antonio (hamstring) remain out ahead of West Ham’s trip to Newcastle, while Aaron Cresswell (hamstring) is a “doubt” heading into the weekend.

David Moyes said that the Hammers will make a decision on Cresswell on Friday and was hopeful of his recovery.

Jamaal Lascelles (foot), Isaac Hayden (knee), Fabian Schar (knee) and Ryan Fraser (groin) are still sidelined, so Newcastle United’s injury situation is effectively the same as it was in Gameweek 31.

Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin have been back involved recently after injury-enforced absences, with Steve Bruce saying today:

They’re both available, they’ve both trained and are unscathed. Obviously, the clamour is to start the pair of them, but we’ve got to look at the situation and manage it because they’ve both been out for a long time with muscle injuries. We have to guard against it (a recurrence) because they both rely so much on their pace and their power. They’re both available, so that’s good news for everybody concerned.

LEICESTER v WEST BROM

Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Caglar Soyuncu and Cengiz Under are available for the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton this weekend.

Harvey Barnes (knee) is still a “number of weeks” away, however.

We did benefit from a fitness update of sorts from Sam Allardyce following the excellent win over Southampton, with a further trio of players – along with the sidelined Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring) – now flagged.

There doesn’t seem to be too much concern at this early stage regarding Ainsley Maitland-Niles (knock) and Kyle Bartley (calf) but Robert Snodgrass is more of a doubt after undergoing an epidural in a bid to address a long-standing issue.

CHELSEA V BRIGHTON

Thomas Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final against Man City:

We have the green light for N’Golo [Kante] because we had three days in between and that makes a huge difference for him. Mateo [Kovacic] is unfortunately still out but feeling already better. Andreas Christensen is out, cannot be in the squad.

Graham Potter’s pre-Gameweek 32 press conference will fall after Friday’s FPL deadline has passed, with the Seagulls not in action until Tuesday night.

Fresh injury updates are still awaited, then, but we do know that Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and Solly March (match fitness) remain sidelined and Florin Andone (knee) will be unlikely to feature after a playing comeback with the under-23s was cut short due to a precautionary substitution.

Percy Tau, who has been self-isolating after representing South Africa during the March international break, and Aaron Connolly (foot) could return.

WOLVES V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ruben Neves is in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test and Pedro Neto and Jonny are long-term absentees for Wolves after knee surgery.

Willy Boly is back involved after his own spell in quarantine.

The fact that Nuno Espirito Santo said that Wolves’ injury situation remains unchanged suggests that Marcal (thigh) and Raul Jimenez (head) aren’t yet ready for a playing comeback.

The 2020/21 campaign is over for Oli McBurnie (foot) and Billy Sharp (thigh), who join Sander Berge (hamstring), Chris Basham (hamstring), Jack Robinson (unspecified) and Jack O’Connell (knee) on the sidelines after undergoing surgery this week.

John Fleck (groin) is a fresh injury concern and will have to be assessed after missing training all week.

