Scout Notes April 18

Traore one to watch in more central role but defence-first Wolves pose little goal threat

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Sheffield United

  • Goals: Willian Jose (£6.8m)
  • Assists: Adama Traore (£6.0m)
  • Bonus: Jose x3, Romain Saiss (£4.9m) x2, Conor Coady (£4.9m) x1

Willian Jose (£6.8m) finally broke his Wolves duck with a goal that officially relegated Sheffield United.

The Blades had been living on borrowed time long before this Gameweek 32 clash, so Jose’s winner – from an Adama Traore (£6.0m) assist – was more mercy killing than cold-blooded murder.

But even then, United had chances to earn the first point of interim boss Paul Heckingbottom’s forgettable tenure.

Three Is The Magic Number

That they didn’t was down to a combination of their own poor finishing and Wolves’ generally solid defending.

Despite keeping a clean sheet in the previous match, away at Fulham, coach Nuno Espirito Santo reverted to a back three to further shore things up against the Blades – although his hand was perhaps partly forced by the unavailability of Pedro Neto (£5.6m) and Ruben Neves (£5.1m).

His defensive cause was also helped by the return of Willy Boly (£5.4m). The centre-half has missed nearly half the season through injury or illness but has still been involved in six of the side’s 10 clean sheets this term.

Boly’s partners at the back also happened to be the team’s two most popular players in FPL – Conor Coady (£4.9m and 7.2%) and the 6.2%-owned Romain Saiss (£4.9m) – and the pair did their owners proud with bonus-point performances.

Saiss could even have had a goal, only to be denied by an excellent Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) save.

The decision to play with a back four had been driven by a desire for more progressive football, and it’s fair to say that was in short supply in a 3-4-3 – even against the Championship-bound Blades.

Chances With Wolves

The coach went into further details about the formation post-match:

It’s a decision that we made based on the squad. It’s not about the system, it’s more about the idea, the approach for the game that we have to build on. Having two systems can be very good for us.

We were always balanced. Sheffield United are a very tough team to play, they involve many players in attack on the wide areas, but we were able to control that.

But with control came a lack of dynamism – United have conceded an average of 14 attempts per game this season. Wolves managed just 10.

Of those attempts, Jose found the net with his one and only effort, scoring his first Premier League goal in his 11th outing.

But it was Traore – who has FPL returns in each of the last three Gameweeks – who proved to be the greater goal threat, although that wasn’t saying much in a match devoid of attacking highlights.

If tapping into Wolves’ debatable attacking prowess looks unwise, a look at their run-in suggests defensive investment, for the short term at least, is worth considering.

A defence that’s kept three clean sheets in five matches (and six from Gameweek 20 onwards, a total bettered by only two clubs) will hope for more of the same over the next three Gameweeks as they’ll be facing Burnley and Brighton at home and West Brom away.

Things get murkier after that, however, with trips to Spurs and Everton before a last-day visit from Manchester United.

As for the Blades, they’re now down and even further out of most Fantasy managers’ minds.

The 5.4%-owned Rhian Brewster (£4.3m) did at least get a rare start on Saturday, but he was starved of service in a 75-minute appearance involving just one attempt and 26 touches – the fewest of any starting outfield player on the day.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Aït-Nouri, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Semedo; Podence (Vitinha 72), Willian J (Fabio Silva 77), A Traoré.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan, Egan, Ampadu (Bogle 83); Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn (Mousset 75), Baldock; Brewster (Burke 75), McGoldrick.

  1. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Problem with such dragged out game week is that you have to wait for days to bounce back after shite day.

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Just spreads out the pain

  2. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    ust noticed a trend in Bruno’s output when Martial starts v when Martial doesn’t start

    When Martial starts - 18 games 152 points = 8.4PPG

    When Martial doesn’t start - 14 games 66 points = 4.7PPG

    A lot is made of Pogba’s influence affecting Bruno but I think Martial’s absence is the reason behind Bruno’s drop in form

    1. Brehmeren
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Not getting the pens from Martial diving.

      1. Moore Rovers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

  3. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Right, so who do you think will win the PL?

    West Ham or Leicester?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      I dont think City are part of the superleague

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Arsenal, surely.

      1. BoleynWin
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        They are included in the Super league for some bizarre reason...

        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          Hope the ‘European super league officials’ realise we aren’t good enough to be in there so we can have it out with West Ham and Leeds for the title instead 🙂

        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          28 mins ago

          Your boys need to be in ahead of them!

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Lingard 12.5m next season?

  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Pick your preference for few GWs:
    A. Mount
    B. Maddison
    C. Greenwood

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      C

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Well done mate - so wish I'd followed now 🙁

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Thanks - gonna need a few more finds like him the next few GWs

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            18 mins ago

            Not sure between Maddison, Rashford and Havertz for next move

          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            15 mins ago

            Follow me every other week on the Breakout Players thread 🙂

            28 - Zaha and Mili (goal and an assist)
            30 - Jota (two goals)
            32 - Greenwood and Cavani (3 goals)

            Only posted there 5 times - the odd weeks don't seem to work

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      B

  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    I'm an idiot.

    Did DCL to Lacazette before the price rise yesterday.

    1. BoleynWin
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      The first rule of early transfers is don’t tell anyone about early transfers....

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Risky to do an early transfer for next GW before they've even played for the current GW!

  6. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Bruno is done for this season.

    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Really disappointed with him after today, will keep for Leeds and then sell.

  7. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hopefully this Super League turns out to be pie in the sky

    Every single body seems to be against it - The Premier League & FA, UEFA are furious, FIFA have came out & said they won’t support it & any players involved won’t be allowed play in a World Cup

    Might all turn out to be a massive publicity disaster that ends up introducing some increased regulatory control over clubs

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      All a show for the big boys to earn even more TV money after it all settles down.

      W4nk3rs the lot of them.

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        43 mins ago

        I do find FIFA & UEFA’s anger at the greed hilarious though.

        1. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          It’s ironic. They’re claiming it’s greed to protect their own profits.

      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        40 mins ago

        The mind boggles at the sheer unadulterated greed that must be needed to drive something like this

        A sad day for sport and serious repercussions needed whether the league goes ahead or not

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      World cup without the top starts would become football at the olympic. Eventually FIFa would cave in. Just need the top clubs to stand ground and see this change through

      1. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        A man united fan wants a European super league when they can’t even beat Istanbul basaksehir and get knocked out the CL.

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          32 mins ago

          No one who wants that league is a football fan - they are parasites

          1. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            31 mins ago

            Plastics really. What’s the point of a league you haven’t earned the right to be in and isn’t recognised by FIFA or UEFA.

          2. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            29 mins ago

            Every fan here wants to see top clubs take on top clubs and would love a super league. Nobody here cares about phantom rivalries we have with leeds etc who we beat easily

            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              23 mins ago

              I know you try to play the wind up merchant, but have a bit of sense really - this isn't a good look mate

    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      It won’t happen. Hopefully the clubs involved are punished. A revamp of the UCL would be a much better idea than this Super League nonsense

      1. Zladan
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        What’s the difference?

    4. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Sadly i think the fact they have made a announcement means everything has been pretty much agreed and they will plough ahead with the breakaway league whether we like it or not.

      It's no surprise that the likes of the PL,FA,UEFA and FIFA are against it because these breakaway clubs wont have to pay homage money to that lot anymore.

      Maybe regulatory control over clubs that is already in place has served as a catalyst for this breakaway as there was pressure coming on the big money clubs to bail out the lower leagues which from a business point of view would have been tough to swallow for their owners and shareholders.

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        The catalyst looks to be raw greed rather than regulation

        My hunch is neville is correct and the breakaway clubs will immediately balk when they see the reaction from every level of football

    5. tambourineman
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Next Premier League TV deal is set to be lower than current one so big 6 are threatening the rest of the PL clubs into conceding to them a bigger slice of a smaller pie so they're not left worse off.

    6. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      UEFA and FIFA taking the moral highground when they are probably the two most corrupt organisations in the history of the world is pretty funny.

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        It's probably just the moral level ground, nice to see them doing the right thing for once... Shows how abominable the whole thing is when even FIFA & UEFA are against it

        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          They are only "doing the right thing" as they will be adversely effected if this goes ahead. Everyone involved in this is self-serving

          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            The fact is that they are doing the right thing though

            1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
              • 6 Years
              9 mins ago

              They weren't exactly going to do "the wrong thing" and approve it were they.

              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                7 mins ago

                And I'm not going to criticise them for doing the right thing either 🙂

                There's lots to be critical of them for - just not their assurance on this particular issue

                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  *their stance on this issue

      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        In my opinion they're 2nd and 3rd kn that list.
        Catholic Church is beyond everyone's reach when it comes to corruption & double standards.

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          There's a few evangelical Christian groups in the US who could give them all a run for their money as well

  8. mynameisq
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Pereira in left wingback in case it hasn't been mentioned before, will see how he does on this side but puts me off getting him

  9. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Anyone else here with fh left? Whats your plan to use it?

    Was thinking of useing it next gw but apparently plenty of dgws coming so it might be wise to save it.

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Save it for next season, this season is awful.

      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Got lot to play in my mini leagues so saving it for next season isn't option for me

        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Dgw35 then.

    2. Babit1967
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Was hoping to save it but with 2 city, 2 Spurs, DCL and Lingard injury doubts I may use now, will assess end of week tho

      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Got no Salah, 2 Spurs and Stones if Lingard is out I'll probably pull the trigger

    3. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      DGW35 for sure

      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Which teams should have dgw?

        1. S.Kuqi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Never mind Crellin is the answer

  10. Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Will Saiss still start once Marcal is back?

  11. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    This isn’t a disappointed knee jerk because Bruno failed to return again ... but if you don’t have any other fires to fight ... time for owners to move Bruno out after the Leeds game? Either to another Man Utd asset or a different player completely?

    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Selling his pens\points dried up.

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Soooooo many excellent replacement options.

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wouldn’t sell before Leeds, hold one last Gw

  12. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Anyone think Nacho is one bad game away from being benched?

    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Players not allowed to have one bad game?

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No f way

  13. AM9
      24 mins ago

      Is there any more doubles/blanks for the rest of the season?

    • Zladan
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Does anyone not oppose the Super League?

      Surely neutrals of football would rather watch the likes of Madrid v City week in week out?

      You barely tune in to Burnley v Palace, but you wouldn’t dare miss PSG v Bayern for example.

      We might need a bigger budget in the Fantasy Super League though.

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        Love an epic 0-0 between Liverpool & Real Madrid all right

        1. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          At least it’s entertaining and the best players in the world are showcased.

          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            Yeah mate I can't wait

            4th best team in Italy against 9th team in premier league

            Absolutely buzzing m8

      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Neutrals of football? Is that code for people who don't love football?

      3. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Depends what sort of football fan you're, for me CL in current format is boring and prefferd it in mid 90's with
        only actual league champions playing in it.

      4. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Westham and leeds are more fun for me.

        1. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Well you can continue to watch West Ham and Leeds...

          Nobody stopping you.

          I for one would rather watch the elites play one another week in week out.

          1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            "elite" clubs like arsenal who are struggling in mid table right now.

            If you think you are getting the best of the best go against each other you are a little deluded

            1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              not to talk bad about Arsenal but people who give this argument it's going to be all of the elite clubs. Absolute rubbish, it's who the owners have a "relationship" with and who has the biggest pockets.

            2. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Arsenal shd never be in it. But if we have to take on board the likes of arsenal and spurs to form it then so be it. Compromises have to be made

            3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Or Juventus who won’t win a league for years now with Pirlo in charge... or Inter who haven’t won a league in 10 years... but probably will this year despite being full of Man Utd rejects... or AC Milan who have a 57 year old playing for them at times... or Atletico Madrid who are literally like watching paint dry on a sanded wall...

              “Elite club” is such a misnomer

        2. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          U can continue to watch them with the super league going i separately

      5. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Exactly

        The fact we get to see just a handful if games between elite teams all year is the real disgrace. The osg vayern game kast week was one of the best games i have seen for a long long time

        Instead we have to witness the like of shu wolves burnley week in week out.

        1. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          UEFA already made the nations league in an attempt to effectively reproduce the Super League but on an International level.

        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          Chelsea City was thrilling wasn't it and Leicester West Ham a real bore.

          Also very sad that someone forces you to watch games and you have lost freewill about what to watch.

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            Nobody would be forcing u watch super league either. U can keep watchingLeicester west ham etc take each other on. Win win sitatuoom for both

            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Does that mean you'll no longer be around here?

              1. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Depends on if there will be anywhere to hide for me!

      6. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        I oppose it, it's just funny how people are going so crazy about it when football is already only about greed for the most part, sure you have a bielsa here and a Leicester title win there but other than that the same big clubs with the money will always be at the top, the only way to catch up is to get a rich owner

        1. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          I agree with this. You’d think there was no greed in football at all as it is.

          Why not just make it official.

          Make it like F1/NFL.

          1. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            F1 are introducing cost caps next year to even the playing field, it’s nothing like football.

            1. Zladan
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              We don’t know if There’s an FFP style in this either

              1. Qaiss
                • 5 Years
                just now

                You want the World Cup, domestic leagues, cups, UCL, Euros etc, all over because of what? A bit of extra cash for greedy owners. It’s so stupid.

      7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        When something happens more often than not it becomes the norm and the excitement is devalued in my opinion. The magic of football is the big clubs facing the other big clubs but when that's all it is you are losing another massive ingredient. This is the unpredictability and shocks of smaller clubs going against the bigger clubs and causing an upset.

      8. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        In principle I’m not against it. But depends what it looks like and long term impacts.

        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 10 Years
          just now

          nobody knows what this will be.

          I like how sky are taking the moral high ground on this too. They are worried about the premier league and themselves. Alot of people have their own agenda's, have to be careful what you read

      9. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I don't give a sh** about watching two foreign teams like PSG v Bayern now, why would I watch them then?

    • TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Chelsea will batter either of these teams...

      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Not if they get kicked out for signing up to the Super League breakaway.

    • Feed tha Sheep
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Had planned Son > Bruno but maybe I should reconsider? Any better options?

      Rest of mid is
      Salah Jota Gundagon Lingard

    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Obvious move for me is Sterling > Salah?

      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lol

        1. S.Kuqi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Can't find any argument for not doing it

    • gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I wish Rodgers would stop screwing around with Maddison. He was my intended shoe in Son replacement next week but I cant get him if he isnt going to play. Why is he still not starting?

      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Being taught a lesson, will come on second half and should be nailed then on

    • Garth Marenghi
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Greenwood a safe pick?

