Dugout Discussion April 21

Kane injured, Bale recalled and Forster benched for Spurs v Southampton

The injured Harry Kane (£11.8m) is missing from the Tottenham Hotspur squad this evening as Ryan Mason takes temporary charge of the Lilywhites for the first time.

Tonight’s match against Southampton is the second instalment of Spurs’ Gameweek 32 double-header, following the 2-2 draw with Everton last Friday.

Kane scored twice at Goodison Park en route to a 12-point haul.

The England international was widely captained in Double Gameweek 32, with over 95% of the top 10k handing him the armband and around 22% of this leading group using the Triple Captain chip on him.

They’ll have to be content with his double-digit return on Merseyside, however, as the ankle injury he picked up late on in that clash with the Toffees has left him unable to play this evening.

Speaking ahead of the match, Mason said optimistically of his star forward’s fitness:

It’s difficult, we are still not sure yet. We are just treating it day by day. The hope is he might be on the pitch at the end of the week but like I say, at the moment, it’s a day-by-day thing.

Jose Mourinho was dismissed by the north London club on Monday, with Mason handed the reins until the end of the campaign.

He has made three changes to the side that his predecessor named in his final game in charge, with Joe Rodon (£5.0m) and Moussa Sissoko (£4.7m) dropped and Kane sidelined.

Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m), Gareth Bale (£9.2m) and Lucas Moura (£6.7m) are recalled to a more attack-minded side.

As for Southampton, there are five alterations from the starting XI that were sent out to face Leicester City in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

One of the changes sees Alex McCarthy (£4.4m) replace Fraser Forster (£4.0m) between the posts.

As a result of Forster’s demotion, more than one in four of the top 10k will be without a playing goalkeeper in Double Gameweek 32.

That’s because Forster is paired with either Bernd Leno (£5.0m) or Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) in over 26% of these squads.

Those more expensive custodians were rested by Arsenal and Chelsea respectively over the last few days.

Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) is injured, while Nathan Redmond (£6.4m), Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) and Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m) drop to the bench.

Mohammed Salisu (£4.3m), Nathan Tella (£4.3m), Theo Walcott (£5.8m) and Che Adams (£5.8m) are all handed recalls.

The reverse fixture of tonight’s game finished 5-2 to Spurs, with Son Heung-min (£9.5m) racking up a 24-point haul in the process.

The South Korea international will be part of a three-man forward line with Bale and Lucas Moura this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso Ndombele, Bale, Son, Moura

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Salisu, Tella, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Walcott, Ings, Adams

  pingissimus
    
    
    16 mins ago

    Nacho hammy seems tied on now to complete the full set of WC disasters

    
    pingissimus
      
      
      4 mins ago

      And a Martinez masterclass of course unless it's Gundo running riot - one of the two will happen

      
    ClassiX
      
      
      just now

      Wait - what? Have been busy and missed this?

      
  Deulofail
    
    15 mins ago

    McCarthy coming off my bench for Leno!
    Hopefully it makes a difference to my score...

    
    how now brown cow
      
      
      3 mins ago

      CS with no save points looking likely

      
      Deulofail
        
        just now

        Woohoo. Better than Leno would have got!

        
    pingissimus
      
      
      1 min ago

      FPL genius if it works. Do they rotate?
🙂

      🙂

      
  Flair
    
    14 mins ago

    Southampton should be 2-0 up already.

    
  Henning
    
    11 mins ago

    Hmmm 1 ft 0.6 in bank and no idea what to do?
    Need some help in this please.

    Mendy Forster
    Coady Azpi Dias Holding Dias
    Son Salah Fernandes Lingard Jota
    Kane Wood Iheanacho

    
    zotter
      
      10 mins ago

      No easy way to get Trent?

      Perhaps change keeper looks like could have none...

      
      Henning
        
        7 mins ago

        No, not without a hit.
        Yes need a new keeper Also.

        
        zotter
          
          6 mins ago

          Cheapest keeper and Dias to Trent.

          
          Henning
            
            just now

            I cant, but i can do Dias to Robertson and 4.7 m for a keeper to replace Mendy.
Maby get Coufal or Dallas ?
            Maby get Coufal or Dallas ?

            
        pingissimus
          
          
          5 mins ago

          Wouldn’t rush

          Mendy I suspect is fine - we’ve been through this before with Chelsea around FA cup time

          
  Kebab pig
      11 mins ago

      Can't see comments under posts of other users. Need to press the ... and the expand the comments section on my phone on google chrome. It wasn't like this before. How do I change it back? Please help

      
      Deulofail
        
        4 mins ago

        Check "Show replies" at the top of the comments

        
        Scotch Jock
          
          
          just now

          He might not see this.............

          
      how now brown cow
        
        
        4 mins ago

        Comments are all cack anyway. Well, mine are.

        
      Traction Engine Foot
        
        3 mins ago

        Have you unclicked the show replies box at the top of the comments section

        
      Kebab pig
          just now

          Thank you all! Didn't unclick it myself, strange

          
      Bookkeeper
        
        9 mins ago

        Southampton are getting a clean sheet aren't they?
(Leno-Forster owner)
        (Leno-Forster owner)

        
        how now brown cow
          
          
          just now

          Well another 9-0 seems unlikely

          
      Baps hunter
        
        
        8 mins ago

        Spurs playing like there were on SL 🙁

        
      GOTHAM City F.C.
        
        
        8 mins ago

        Foster has 10 min to come in and get that clean sheet.

        
      how many hits?!!
        
        8 mins ago

        Captain points have been brutal for me this season. 16 times I've scored between zero and six, and that includes the doubling up. My best captain was Gündoğan, 38 points and looking forward to his double game week second match, didn't play. Triple captain Kane tonight, 12 points triple up to 36 in the first match, hoping for the same again, and he doesn't play. Such a tough season, struggling to finish in the top million! Anyone else with tales of Captain woe?

        
        Baps hunter
          
          
          2 mins ago

          You didn't watch last match Kane played? 3 x 12 pts isn't disaster like Mane last year for many. Unlucky though, yes.

          
        Holmes
          
          just now

          10 here (0-6pts)

          Too many score between 6-12pts though. Fortunately, have been able to catch some of the big scores. (Gundogan in DGW wasn't one of them, plus Kane TC in last DGW wasn't that great either)

          
        pingissimus
          
          
          just now

          Had 3 goals 1 assist and 2 baps from captain in 18 matches from 19 till this week. Kane has very nearly doubled my captain returns in a week.

          Managed to captain Vardy for a goal by mistake by failing to save Gundo 38 C after WC in 24

          OR rose in that time anyway

          
      Isca Extremadura
        
        
        7 mins ago

        Difficult to tell with 70 mins to go

        
      how now brown cow
        
        
        7 mins ago

        Salisu seems to have whatever the foot equivalent of a 50p head is.

        
      Holmes
        
        5 mins ago

        @Kebab Pig

        Check "Show replies" at the top of the comments

        
        G-Whizz
          
          
          
          2 mins ago

          Thanks Holmes...

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/23698148

          
        Kebab pig
            just now

            I saw the answers, thank you

            
        Louis Van Gaalstones
          
          
          5 mins ago

          How many of us haven't had 2 playing keepers all season, and when we finally decide to switch to it they're both benched in the same gameweek haha

          
        Flair
          
          3 mins ago

          Southampton looking really energetic, strong, and the better team. Important to remember though, that it's only Tottenham.

          
          Holmes
            
            just now

            Yeah, they won't play Spurs every week

            
        _Ninja_
          
          
          1 min ago

          Ings g

          
        All Hail K
          
          
          just now

          What a lineup head ache for Mason. Lo Celso, Lamela or just going with 10?

          
        Bubz
          
          
          just now

          I HATE YOU REGUILON

          
        KAPTAIN KANE
          
          just now

          Get in Ings!!!

          

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.