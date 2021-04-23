337
Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Bale, the Free Hit and GW33 captaincy

The Hall of Fame number 15, who has five top 1,000 Fantasy Premier League finishes to his name, addresses some hot topics ahead of Blank Gameweek 33.

“It is not a sport if success is guaranteed or if it doesn’t matter when you lose.”

Pep Guardiola

After one of the most hectic starts to a week ever in the game, football matches have felt a little irrelevant in the shadow of the European Super League.

However, as I type this, clubs are exiting en masse from the group and it does at least feel like there is hope that the project is now finished.

So, in this, my latest column, I’m going to press ahead and discuss Tottenham Hotspur and a player who I think may benefit from José Mourinho’s exit. I’ll also touch upon my own plans for the Free Hit chip, and then have a look at a couple of alternative captain options for Gameweek 33.

GARETH BALE

Despite seeing just 10 minutes of action during Spurs’ last four Premier League matches, the player who I think could benefit most from Mourinho’s departure is Gareth Bale (£9.1m) – especially if new interim head coach Ryan Mason goes with an attacking side.

The pair know each other well from the Welshman’s first stint at the club, and the schedule (see below) could allow him to thrive, given the longer rest periods between games.

If he can get enough minutes, I’m convinced Bale can become an option again. 

Amongst midfielders, his 0.48 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes is second in the Premier League, only behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.5m). His ‘big chances’ per 90 minutes average also ranks fourth. It’s a small sample size (562 minutes) from which to draw conclusions but we have seen what the 31-year-old is capable of between Gameweek 25 and 27, when he bagged 39 FPL points.

The match (and goal) against Southampton was a positive start and the clash with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final will further allow us to scout the new set-up before they take on Sheffield United in Gameweek 34.

Dele Alli (£7.4m) is worth monitoring, too. Mason played alongside the 25-year-old under Mauricio Pochettino, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if we see him starting games again soon.

WHEN TO USE THE FREE HIT?

The Free Hit chip is probably my favourite of the lot, as it allows us to think outside of the box and target some differentials. 

Gameweek 33 presents an opportunity to use it with four teams blanking, but for my own squad, I’m not convinced it’s worth it. For context, here’s how I’m currently set up, with one free transfer and £2.0m in the bank:

If I were to Free Hit, I would bring in a new goalkeeper given the uncertainty surrounding Edouard Mendy (£5.2m). I may also add a Wolverhampton Wanderers defender and possibly Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) or Mason Greenwood (£7.1m) for Jesse Lingard (£6.6m). However, my frontline looks okay, and I think I might gain more by saving it till Gameweek 35.

In this scenario, which has been put together by the awesome @Legomané, we would see eight teams double in 35, with four of those sides then blanking the following week. That would obviously be ideal, but let’s see how things play out once the schedule is confirmed.

GAMEWEEK 33 CAPTAINCY

Salah is probably the best captain option this week but it’s worth noting that Newcastle United are unbeaten in three matches and have lost just one of their last seven. Now up to 15th in the table, they have a nine-point cushion above the bottom three and are clearly benefitting from switching to a 3-5-2 formation back in Gameweek 30 (see below).

Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) has been putting up some good numbers during that time, too, with seven goal attempts and eight chances created in just 116 minutes. 

Newcastle’s form probably won’t matter to a player as good as Salah, but what if you don’t own him or fancy looking elsewhere?

An alternative option, and one that I’m quite fond of, is to captain one of Leicester City’s frontmen. The Foxes’ forwards head into Gameweek 33 in wildly contrasting form, with Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m) on ten goals in seven games and Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) on just one since the turn of the year. However, Vardy has been unfortunate not to return more, with a -3.13 xG delta during that period, and I wouldn’t hesitate to hand either of them the armband against Crystal Palace.

FORM TABLE

Before I sign off, I’ll leave you with this Premier League 2021 form table, which focuses solely on results from Gameweek 17 onwards. I found it interesting, so I thought I’d share it here so you can have a look too:

So, thanks for reading all, and best of luck this week.

  1. Neo-Viper
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Which is the best defender at 4.8?

    Have Dunk already. So don't want Veltman

    Open Controls
    1. chesterCITY
        17 mins ago

        imagine having both of them

        Open Controls
        1. Neo-Viper
          • 6 Years
          just now

          yes. Would be gold but fixtures turn plum again after 3 weeks.

          Open Controls
      • Heiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Rudiger?

        Open Controls
        1. Neo-Viper
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Guarantee of starts?

          Open Controls
      • Kroneek
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Coleman

        Open Controls
        1. Neo-Viper
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Sorry forgot to mention.Already have Digne too

          Open Controls
          1. Kroneek
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Perhaps Nathaniel Phillips if fit

            Open Controls
            1. Neo-Viper
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Have TAA too.

              Dunk TAA Digne Castagne Alioski.

              Would you like a Leeds defender for their fixtures ? i cannot accommodate Dallas. Is Alioski better or Ayling ?

              Open Controls
              1. Kroneek
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                You have to double up somewhere it seems. Out of those 2, Ayling because he is 100% nailed.

                Open Controls
      • dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Possibly Konsa particularly with Villa having double and probably no blank

        Open Controls
        1. Neo-Viper
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Even with Martinez in goal? Double up?

          Open Controls
      • aapoman
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Rüdiger easily imo

        Open Controls
        1. aapoman
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Coufal also an option

          Open Controls
        2. Neo-Viper
          • 6 Years
          just now

          i am worried about his starts and with CL semis dont know how will Tuchel play in the League.

          Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Best option between

      A Maddison
      B Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. Heiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Tough one. Maddision seemed quite deep tbh.

        Open Controls
      2. chesterCITY
          just now

          A Greenwood is a little more over hyped.

          Open Controls
      3. balint84
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Double Brighton defence a good move?

        Open Controls
        1. chesterCITY
            just now

            nope,
            spread the risk.

            Open Controls
        2. AzzaroMax99
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Who to loose to get Taa and Rashford:

          A) Kane to Wood or similar up to 6.5 (have Bamford and Iheanacho)

          B) Son to SmithRowe as 5th mid

          Also not sure if Rash is better option than Greenwood? Greeny as cheaper asset gives me more options but Rash could explode anytime.

          Open Controls
        3. aapoman
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          Can I just bank the transfer to prepare for possible blank and doubles? 1ft and 0.5itb.

          Martinez
          Digne Azpi Rüdiger Konsa
          Bruno Salah Mount Saka
          Nacho Brewster

          Fabri; Kane, Son, Reguilon

          Open Controls
          1. HammersXI
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I'll stick wiht this team and hope that Brewster starts

            Open Controls
        4. gmando2011
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          who is the best 1 week punt? (FORWARD)

          Open Controls
          1. Kroneek
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            Vardy

            Open Controls
          2. aapoman
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            This week? Maybe Watkins

            Open Controls
          3. chesterCITY
              9 mins ago

              nacho

              Open Controls
            • DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Leicester player

              Open Controls
          4. Fernandito
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            Best Jota replacement for 8.0 or under? (Have Greenwood already)

            Open Controls
            1. faux_C
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Is Jota def out?

              Open Controls
              1. gmando2011
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                diddnt know he was out? how long?

                Open Controls
              2. AzzaroMax99
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Why would he be out? Injury?

                Open Controls
            2. Hutchiniho
              • 2 Years
              just now

              He missed a training session.
              Could be for any number of reasons.

              Most likely sick, otherwise the injury would have been reported by now

              Open Controls
          5. Freddiemac123
              12 mins ago

              Who to bring in for stones? Have 10 players good to go for this week and 0.6 in bank. One transfer.

              Open Controls
              1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
                • 8 Years
                6 mins ago

                Dunk maybe.

                Open Controls
            • LewanGOALski
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              Dias & Laca ➡ TAA & Wood (-4)

              Yay or Nay..?

              Open Controls
            • DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              My dilemma lads.
              38 points ahead in my mini league.
              He has Vardy and Kane.
              I only have Kane.
              Would you do Kane to Vardy this week and then maybe reassess for next week. Worried about a Vardy party on Monday night.
              Any thoughts would be great.

              Open Controls
            • Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Best option out of these?

              A) Saiss/Coady
              B) Fofana
              C) Dallas

              Open Controls
              1. balint84
                • 5 Years
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
            • C_G
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              RMWCT please. 0 ITB. am i an idiot for getting rid of Bruno?

              Martinez Forster

              Castagne TAA Saiss Dunk Holding

              Lingard Jota Salah Raph Greenwood

              Kane Nacho Vardy

              Open Controls
            • Tshelby
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              WC draft:

              Martinez, Guiata
              TAA, Veltman, Coady, Dallas, Castagne
              Greenwood, Salah, Jota, Maddison, Lingard
              Kane, DCL, Nacho

              G2g? Chasing ML with 100 points

              Open Controls
            • balint84
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              A) Bruno+Greenwood
              B) Maddison+Ihenacho

              Open Controls
              1. GE
                • 4 Years
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
            • Bobby_Baggio
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Those of you with WC and BB left what's your plans? Are we waiting for fixture reschedule?

              Open Controls
            • mr messi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Does Mendy have to go? My other keeper is Forster.

              Open Controls
            • Monty123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Ladies & Gents

              I am using my final chip (FH) second in my main cash league chasing 75 points, OR 365k and the leader is chip-less.

              Any changes to make on this team?

              Sanchez
              TAA Castagne Dunk
              Jota Greenwood Salah Lingard
              Vardy Nacho (C) Watkins

              £5m ITB

              Open Controls
            • GE
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Have 2FT, no chips left

              1) Jota -> Greenwood
              2) Son -> Greenwood (means get back Son next week for Jota/Lingard)
              3) Mendy -> Martinez

              Open Controls
              1. balint84
                • 5 Years
                just now

                3) if he is out for long term

                Open Controls
            • Slitherene
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Early thoughts?

              A) Son + Robertson
              B) Bale + TAA

              Open Controls
              1. balint84
                • 5 Years
                just now

                A for sure

                Open Controls
            • balint84
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Ihenacho or Dcl?

              Open Controls
            • It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Greenwood(c) - who's with me?

              Open Controls
            • iL PiStOlErO
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Unfortunatelly have much more problems then expected. Any help would do...

              Choose one:
              A) Mendy Lacca to Schemeichel Watkins for -4
              B) Mendy Dias to Schemeichel Shaw for -4
              C) something else for -4

              Mendy* 3.9*
              Robbo Castagne Coady Dias* 3.8*
              Bruno Jota Gundo* Lingard Raphinha
              Kane* Vardy Lacca*

              1ft, 0.2itb

              Open Controls

