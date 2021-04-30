GW 4 Allsvenskan Fantasy – Ones to Watch

This time I’ve picked out five players who can be good value for money long term and they happen to have a good fixture in GW4.

David Mitov Nilsson (5.0)

To the surprise of many, Sirius came away from the Bravida Arena with all three points in GW3. While they were somehow lucky not to concede more than 1 goal, an all-round display from Mitov Nilsson helped Sirius get their second clean sheet of the season.

It’s difficult to justify spending a free transfer on a GK but the underlying numbers suggest he can be a good value pick at 5.0 m. No player has made more ball recoveries than him (40) so far this season; hence he has delivered more bonus points than any other goalkeeper in the game. In spite of conceding a goal in 2 of the 3 games this season, he sits second among goalkeepers in the game on 20 points. He may not have the best of fixtures coming up but he is expected to continue his form at home to Kalmar in GW4.

Alexander Jallow (5.5)

Two clean sheets and one assist have not been enough for Jallow to be among the top-scoring defenders in the game. Even so, the underlying numbers show Jallow’s attacking potential is good enough to make him an exciting prospect for the near future.

During the first two gameweeks he certainly didn’t stand out as a major attacking threat having accumulated only 1 offensive bonus along the way. However, he put in a solid display against Degerfors IF: he was top for chances created and the most fouled player on the pitch. He also put 9 crosses, albeit only 1 accurate one. It is no wonder then he had the highest xA in GW3. The upcoming schedule is favourable and certainly lifts Jallow’s appeal at both ends of the pitch.

David Lofqüist (6.5)

The loss of Moses Ogbu has been a considerable blow to the team and Mjällby AIF are yet to score this season, but the underlying stats are promising nonetheless. They were unfortunate not to score versus Varbergs BoIS FC in the opening fixture of the season, having had 11 shots inside the box and 12 chances created.

One player to monitor is veteran midfielder Löfquist, who scored 5 goals and gave 6 assists last season. Now he hasn’t had the best of starts but he remains both a talisman and a creative force for his team. Playing as an OOP striker, Löfquist could thrive fantasy-wise as he’s been given the freedom to raid into the penalty area. He faces Degerfors IF next, a team that has conceded 23 shots inside the box and 9 big chances so far this season. The fact he’s on penalties and some set pieces boosts his fantasy prospects.

Patrick Kpozo (4.6)

Kpozo has had a very decent season fantasy-wise and he’s a solid candidate to fill that fifth midfielder spot for those who have activated their wildcard or simply for those who happen to have a spare free transfer. The main reason is his bonus output. Outstandingly, only Sebastian Larsson (10.0) has accumulated more bonus points so far.

Given his defensive role on the left-wing he’s likely to get at least one defensive bonus per match and one or two odd assists over the season. He faces a Varbergs BoIS side that are very attacking down the right side, so he is likely to earn two bonus to his name and potentially one extra point if his team manage to keep a clean sheet.

Blair Turgott (6.7)

Currently the top-scoring striker in the game, Turgott has started the season in style having scored the first hat-trick of the season against Örebro SK in GW2. What makes him an outstanding pick is his clinical finishing ability, he only had three shots against Örebro and 1 versus Kalmar, which goes to show that his composure in front of goal. While this may also suggest he’s been overperforming, the ex-West Ham academy player can offer some value mainly because of his bonus point potential. No striker has accumulated more bonus points (3) so far.

A home match against Varbergs BoIS FC gives him the chance to bring more points. Varbergs keep showing defensive frailties. They conceded 8 shots and 2 big chances against Djurgården IF. They have conceded 6 goals since the start of the season and Turgott has what it takes to take advantage of such poor form.