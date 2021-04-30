Three Sky Sports Fantasy Football players to consider for the season run-in

Billy Lumsden picks out another trio of Sky Fantasy assets with decent form and fixtures.

Caglar Soyuncu – £8.3m

The Turkish international seems to be hitting the heights of 2019/20 after an injury-hit campaign.

Soyuncu has 35 points from his last five matches, including two clean sheets and tier two passing bonus points (70+ passes) in each of those games. He provides an alternative or additional option to Kelechi Iheanacho (£8.4m) or Jamie Vardy (£10.8m) at the heart of the Leicester defence.

The Foxes have two Friday night fixtures against Southampton and Newcastle coming up, again providing a great captaincy option on an individual gameday. Clean sheets, passes and even a goal could be in the offing for the man who is owned by 28.5% of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams.

Jarrod Bowen – £7.9m

Jarrod Bowen has racked up 40 points from his last five matches and has found himself playing in the striker’s role for his last three. During this period, the former Hull City man has notched three goals and registered two assists, proving a potential captaincy and differential option in the weeks to come.

A mere 2.5% of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football managers have currently recruited the services of Bowen, which could be expected to increase given West Ham’s favourable run-in. David Moyes’ side have clashes with Burnley (on a potential captaincy day), Everton, Brighton, West Brom and Southampton to come, so further points could well be on offer.

Illan Meslier – £6.1m

Illan Meslier is the youngest ever goalkeeper to keep 10 clean sheets in a Premier League campaign, and he has been a steal in Sky Sports Fantasy Football all season. The Frenchman has made 131 saves, tallying tier one bonus points (three saves) 13 times and tier two (five or more saves) on 12 occasions.

The 21-year-old is third in the Sky Sports Fantasy Football goalkeeping charts, with his tally only bettered by Emiliano Martinez and Ederson – not bad for a player at just £6.1m, who is bringing in 28.69 points per million.

Following his 11-point haul against rivals Manchester United, Meslier travels to Brighton on Saturday and subsequently faces Spurs, Burnley, Southampton and West Brom. Clean sheets could therefore certainly be plentiful for Meslier, who is only owned by 0.2% of the top 1,000.

