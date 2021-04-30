86
Three Sky Sports Fantasy Football players to consider for the season run-in

Billy Lumsden picks out another trio of Sky Fantasy assets with decent form and fixtures.

Caglar Soyuncu – £8.3m

The Turkish international seems to be hitting the heights of 2019/20 after an injury-hit campaign.

Soyuncu has 35 points from his last five matches, including two clean sheets and tier two passing bonus points (70+ passes) in each of those games. He provides an alternative or additional option to Kelechi Iheanacho (£8.4m) or Jamie Vardy (£10.8m) at the heart of the Leicester defence.

The Foxes have two Friday night fixtures against Southampton and Newcastle coming up, again providing a great captaincy option on an individual gameday. Clean sheets, passes and even a goal could be in the offing for the man who is owned by 28.5% of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams.

Jarrod Bowen – £7.9m

Jarrod Bowen has racked up 40 points from his last five matches and has found himself playing in the striker’s role for his last three. During this period, the former Hull City man has notched three goals and registered two assists, proving a potential captaincy and differential option in the weeks to come.

A mere 2.5% of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football managers have currently recruited the services of Bowen, which could be expected to increase given West Ham’s favourable run-in. David Moyes’ side have clashes with Burnley (on a potential captaincy day), Everton, Brighton, West Brom and Southampton to come, so further points could well be on offer.

Illan Meslier – £6.1m

Wolves restrict heavily-backed Bamford as Meslier suffers freak own goal

Illan Meslier is the youngest ever goalkeeper to keep 10 clean sheets in a Premier League campaign, and he has been a steal in Sky Sports Fantasy Football all season. The Frenchman has made 131 saves, tallying tier one bonus points (three saves) 13 times and tier two (five or more saves) on 12 occasions.

The 21-year-old is third in the Sky Sports Fantasy Football goalkeeping charts, with his tally only bettered by Emiliano Martinez and Ederson – not bad for a player at just £6.1m, who is bringing in 28.69 points per million.

Following his 11-point haul against rivals Manchester United, Meslier travels to Brighton on Saturday and subsequently faces Spurs, Burnley, Southampton and West Brom. Clean sheets could therefore certainly be plentiful for Meslier, who is only owned by 0.2% of the top 1,000.

Amend your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team here

86 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Rolling FT. All the best guys. This is how I am going.

    Martinez
    Rudiger Castagne Shaw
    Bruno Lingard Salah Son
    Watkins Nacho Kane(C)

    Sanchez Jota Coady Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Looks good man

      Open Controls
    2. TVPlugSockets
        28 mins ago

        Yeah I’m going to roll the FT too. I think it will be needed for the next two GWs for sure.

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Oh yes

          Open Controls
    3. estheblessed
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Who are people targetting for the double GW ?

      Open Controls
      1. Dragon1983
          36 mins ago

          Hi Guys - please can someone share the link for the "expected" double GW \ blank GW fixtures ? I can't seem to find it

          Open Controls
          1. estheblessed
            • 6 Years
            25 mins ago

            Im also wondering this ^

            Open Controls
            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              9 mins ago

              The only thing we know for sure is that Everton, Villa, Southampton and Palace will have a DGW at some point this season. Ben Crellin who most on here seems to follow for DGW predictions reckons there is a 70% chance it will be in GW35, as well as doubles for Leicester, Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal.

              Other possible schedules are

              Every team apart from AVL, EVE, CRY, SOU, MUN, LEI, CHE, ARS Blanks in GW36 and every team apart from MUN, LEI, CHE, ARS Doubles in GW37

              AVL, EVE, CRY, SOU Double in GW36 and no Blank GWs

              AVL, EVE, CRY, SOU Double in GW37 and no Blank GWs

              Another option would be everybody doubling in GW38 if the GW deadlines remain as they are, and fixtures are moved forward a week.

              Basically, it's a big unknown. The chance of a big DGW35 are less than 50/50 IMO.

              Open Controls
              1. Dragon1983
                  1 min ago

                  Thank you - much appreciated

                  Open Controls
            2. TVPlugSockets
                18 mins ago

                Ben Crellin on Twitter

                Open Controls
              • LikeItLoveIt
                • 2 Years
                17 mins ago

                Check Ben Crellins Twitter

                Open Controls
            3. HammersXI
              • 8 Years
              33 mins ago

              Honestly no clue atm, I might take a punt on Palace (Benteke / Guaita), but still very unknown at the moment

              Open Controls
            4. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              19 mins ago

              Depends how many teams get a DGW and what GW week it/they are.

              Open Controls
            5. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Which teams have a confirmed double?

              Open Controls
          2. MMN
            • 7 Years
            47 mins ago

            Do we expect Gundo to start the last 3 vs new, bri, EVE once the champions league is out of the way?

            Open Controls
            1. estheblessed
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Who knows? I got rid of all City except Dias. To be honest if they have the league wrapped up even more rotation.

              Open Controls
            2. Boss Hogg
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Probably not. This is the best season he's had in terms of injury and form since he was at Dortmund and with the Euros to come Pep will not want to overplay him regardless of when the season "ends".

              Open Controls
          3. CrouchDown
            • 8 Years
            46 mins ago

            Bench order correct here guys? Should I play BB?

            Martinez

            TAA Holding Rudiger

            Salah Bruno Jota Greenwood Lingard

            Kane Nacho

            Subs: Forster, Watkins Dawson Alioski

            Open Controls
            1. Boss Hogg
              • 11 Years
              16 mins ago

              1. Yes.
              2. Depends on what you have planned for the possible dgw.

              Open Controls
            2. HammersXI
              • 8 Years
              14 mins ago

              Hmm I would save your BB for DGW. you have 4 attacking players in the Manu Liv game. If that ends 0-0 it's going to be a shame as compared to potentially maximising DGW

              Open Controls
              1. CrouchDown
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                Cheers mate.

                I guess since those players are starting anyway then it wouldn't affect BB, but I understand your point.

                Is Forster likely to start tonight do you think?

                Open Controls
                1. HammersXI
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  No one knows what the Southampton boss thinks anymore. I highly doubt he would

                  Open Controls
          4. DycheDycheBaby
            • 5 Years
            46 mins ago

            Play one:
            a) Targett
            b) Digne
            c) Dunk

            Open Controls
            1. the dom 1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Digne

              Open Controls
            2. Boss Hogg
              • 11 Years
              just now

              b

              Open Controls
          5. artvandelay316
              46 mins ago

              Should I put Coady or Gundo as first bench?

              Current squad setup is:
              Def: Dallas, TAA, Rudiger
              Mid: Salah, Bruno, Lingard, Mount

              Cheers!

              Open Controls
            • matiakez
              • 10 Years
              45 mins ago

              Jota to Bale or Greenwood to Son?

              Or neither?

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 5 Years
                16 mins ago

                Or botb?

                Greenwood likely to play against Liverpool tho.

                All will be rested up to the final though.

                Open Controls
                1. matiakez
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Greenwood I feel more inclined to keep what with the double, although Jota is easier to bench this week.

                  Open Controls
            • SomeoneKnows
              • 5 Years
              44 mins ago

              Martinez (Forster)
              TAA, Rudiger, Fofana (Coady, Coufal)
              Salah, Bruno, Son, Lingard (Jota)
              Kane, Iheanacho, Wood

              With 2FT should I...

              A) Do nothing - G2G
              B) Coady > Coleman
              C) Other ideas

              Open Controls
              1. TVPlugSockets
                  14 mins ago

                  Very good team. I’d do nothing, although seems a waste of a FT I guess. Perhaps get someone in you want for the DGW?

                  Open Controls
                • gooberman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Get rid of Forster

                  Open Controls
                • Jimbo-Jones
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Definitely wouldn't burn the transfer - might as well build towards DGW35.

                  If you're not playing Coady, might as well get in someone who doubles next week.
                  Otherwise agree switch Forster to 3.9 and build cash.

                  Open Controls
              2. HammersXI
                • 8 Years
                44 mins ago

                Reposted from previous thread:

                Would like to know thoughts on these 2 moves:

                Jota -> Perreira (Switch to Raphinha in 2 weeks)
                Coady -> Dallas (till end of the season)

                Both FTs, can't do Coady to Dallas without having to downgrade someone

                Open Controls
                1. Boss Hogg
                  • 11 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Looks like a good move to me.
                  Or maybe just Coady to Lloriente?

                  Open Controls
                  1. HammersXI
                    • 8 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    I'm a leeds fan but am not convinced by Llorente assist / goal involvement. Ayling and Dallas are much more attacking. But yes that's food for thought. I don't see Jota doing much and I'm currently playing him, hence was thinking of Periera

                    Open Controls
                    1. Boss Hogg
                      • 11 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Ayling or Alioski also decent options.

                      Open Controls
                      1. HammersXI
                        • 8 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        I'm steering clear of Alioski, just waiting for that red card to happen this season.

                        Ayling vs Dallas is going to continue being an interesting comparison. He has been really unlucky to not get on the scoresheet / assist but with Raphinha out, his attacking potential decreases

                        Open Controls
                        1. Boss Hogg
                          • 11 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Loved Ayling's "goal" a few weeks ago. Great finish to a quality move, but denied due to ****ing VAR.
                          He even let his hair down and pulled out the air guitar celebration too!

                          Open Controls
                          1. HammersXI
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            Yeah it was a shame. I was happy for him to just get that moment ruined by VAR. Though I had Dallas that week and my brother had Ayling, so it all worked out.

                            I do hope he does get a goal this season, he deserves it

                            Open Controls
              3. Boss Hogg
                • 11 Years
                43 mins ago

                2 free transfers to upgrade this defence.
                1.3m in the bank, and planning on using a FH next week if we get the expected doubles.

                Coady, TAA, Rudiger, Holding, Reguilon

                Coady and/or Holding are the ones I might shift on. But for who?

                Castagne? Dallas? Digne? Cheaper Everton? Coufal? Anyone else?

                Open Controls
              4. Bobby_Baggio
                • 10 Years
                42 mins ago

                Morning all. Where to use 1FT or shall I save? Bench order correct?

                Martinez
                Dunk - Diaz - Azpi
                Lingard - Bruno - Salah - Jota - Siggy
                Kane - Ihenacho

                (McCarthy) - Bam - Coufal - Alioski

                Open Controls
                1. OneDennisBergkamp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  i am playing Bam over Jota

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bobby_Baggio
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers - tough call i can brighton stumping leeds

                    Open Controls
              5. Evasivo
                • 10 Years
                41 mins ago

                Right bench order here, and good to save FT?

                Martinez
                TAA Coufal Dunk
                Lingard Salah(vc) Bruno Gundo
                Maupay Bamford Kane(C)

                Patricio Dias Dallas Soucek

                £0.0ITB & 1FT

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby_Baggio
                  • 10 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  I would start Dias and bench Coufal but otherwise G2G

                  Open Controls
                  1. OneDennisBergkamp
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    i would play Dias over Dunk

                    Open Controls
                2. the dom 1
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Why bench Dallas?

                  Open Controls
                3. Evasivo
                  • 10 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  So Dias Dallas TAA preferred back line?

                  Had only benched the others as felt Coufal/Dunk had better chance of points

                  Open Controls
                  1. Evasivo
                    • 10 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    TBF Dias over Coufal a decent shout, but i'm still thinking Dunk(H) is better than Dallas(Away)?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bobby_Baggio
                      • 10 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      i think Dunk is better shout then dallas. Can see why people would say dallas due to attacking threat but brighton home are pretty solid. Can see 1-0 brighton

                      Open Controls
                      1. Evasivo
                        • 10 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Agreed, thanks

                        Open Controls
              6. robert1116336
                • 7 Years
                38 mins ago

                Who to start
                1) Jota
                2) Phillips
                3) Vydra
                4) Holding

                Open Controls
                1. Mr. Funny Name
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Jota

                  Open Controls
              7. Sid07
                • 6 Years
                38 mins ago

                start
                1) Jota
                2) vydra
                3) holding

                Open Controls
              8. Mr. Funny Name
                • 5 Years
                36 mins ago

                Cavani surely starts at the weekend vs Liverpool with the job *hopefully* done vs Roma right? Or do I sell for Wood/DCL for free??

                Open Controls
                1. JBG
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Will be weird and dumb imo, for OGS not to start Cavani. MU look soooooo much better with, Pogba, Cavani and Bruno in attack.

                  Open Controls
                2. Jimbo-Jones
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Wouldn't buy, wouldn't sell. Start him.

                  Open Controls
              9. Bobby_Baggio
                • 10 Years
                36 mins ago

                Those with WC and BB left are we hoping for a GW37 double or just going on the Villa, Eve, Sout & Palace double?

                Open Controls
                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I've got FH and BB, and am hoping for GW37 to be a DGW and GW36 a big blank. It's probably the best option for you as well. I'd edge my bets by saving FT, or using one FT on a Villa, Eve, Sout & Palace player this GW if you've got one to burn in your situation (assuming no DGW announcement is made before deadline).

                  Open Controls
              10. Jimbo-Jones
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                35 mins ago

                Already the classic benching headache for the Utd-Liv game, but also 2FT.

                Thinking of doing either Coady/Sanchez to fodder, leaving c.1.5m itb and 2ft for the double.

                Anything else you think i should prioritise?

                Ederson
                TAA Rudiger Castagne
                Salah Jota Bruno Gundo Lingard
                Kane Iheanacho

                Sanchez Shaw Coady Vydra

                Open Controls
                1. JBG
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah downgrade Sanches now and wait and see if Everton or Villa get DGW, bring a defender from one of them for that GW.

                  Open Controls
              11. fcsaltyballs
                • 5 Years
                31 mins ago

                Mendy
                TAA Shaw Rudiger
                Salah Son Fernandes Lingard Greenwood
                Kane(c) Iheanacho(vc)

                Forster Vydra Holding Kilman

                1FT, 0.0itb

                Is this good to go??

                Thanks

                Open Controls
              12. Dragon1983
                  30 mins ago

                  Hi All

                  Any help much appreciated - no FT.

                  Mendy
                  Shaw, Rudiger, Dallas, Digne
                  Salah, Bruno, Lingard
                  Nacho, DCL, Bamford

                  Martinez, Mount, Jota, Phillips

                  A) G2G
                  B) Mount > Sigs (-4)
                  C) Mount > Son and Jota > Pereira \ Soucek (-8)

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
                • Bobby_Baggio
                  • 10 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Start one?

                  A) Jota
                  B) Bam

                  Start one?

                  1) Alioski
                  2) Dunk
                  3) Coufal

                  Open Controls
                • J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Is bale the best differential captain?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mr. Funny Name
                    • 5 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    If I had him I would

                    Open Controls
                  2. JBG
                    • 2 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Son and/or Nacho will probably have low Captaincy % as well.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Aster
                      1 min ago

                      No

                      Open Controls
                  4. MartialMatas
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Cavani Raphinha to Kane and 5.1m mid for - 4?

                    Martinez
                    TAA Azpi Rudiger
                    Salah Son Jota Lingard
                    Vardy Iheanacho Cavani

                    Forster Holding Raphinha Struijk

                    1ft £3.7m itb

                    Open Controls
                    1. Sulley
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      just now

                      Good move if will be captaining Kane I think.

                      Open Controls
                  5. Daghe Munegu
                    • 4 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    Really don't know if I need Kane ? It would be for a hit. 1ft 0.2 itb

                    Mendy
                    TAA Shaw Rudiger
                    Salah Son Bruno Greenwood
                    Vardy Nacho Vydra

                    Button Fofana Jota Holding

                    Open Controls
                  6. Louis Van Gaalstones
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    They're going to announce the fixture changes 5 minutes after the deadline aren't they?

                    Open Controls
                    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                      • 6 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      Nah, 1 minute 😉

                      Open Controls
                    2. Pompel
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      Talks about some sort of social media ban, so wouldn't make sense to announce it then

                      Open Controls
                      1. Louis Van Gaalstones
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Oh yeah good point, so it'll either be before 3pm today or on Tuesday

                        Open Controls
                    3. bitm2007
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      On the deadline like they did earlier this season.

                      Open Controls
                  7. Tomerick
                    • 6 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    How am I doing?

                    Sanchez
                    TAA, Shaw, Dallas
                    Salah, Bruno, Jota, Mount, Pereira
                    Kane, Nacho

                    Pope, Coufal, Maja, White

                    Any transfer suggestions?

                    Open Controls
                  8. Nightcrawler
                    • 1 Year
                    24 mins ago

                    A) kane x2 (-4)

                    B) Son and Salah

                    Who scores more this week? YOU DECIDE!

                    Open Controls
                  9. Sulley
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    24 mins ago

                    Morning all, another Gameweek!

                    Any advice here would be greatly appreciated. For first time this season I am stumped with how to use FT.

                    2 FT 2.5M ITB

                    Mendy
                    Rudiger TAA Castagne
                    Salah Lingard Maddison Son
                    Ineanacho Kane Wood

                    Forster Shaw Jota Holding

                    Really don't want to burn an FT but struggling to see a move. Ideally want to hold 2.1 M ITB to maybe do Son > Bruno next week so effectively have 0.4 to play with.

                    Any thoughts? My only thought is Jota > Siggy or Holding > Alioski / Llorente

                    Open Controls
                  10. C_G
                    • 5 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    am i gtg? 0 ITB, 1 FT!

                    Martinez

                    TAA Castagne Holding

                    Lingard Greenwood Salah Jota

                    Kane Nacho Vardy

                    Forster Dunk Saiss Raphina

                    Open Controls
                    1. JBG
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      GTG

                      Open Controls
                  11. CrouchDown
                    • 8 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Any 4.0m keepers starting this weekend?

                    Open Controls
                    1. JBG
                      • 2 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Ryan(4.1) might start for Arsenal. But other than that, highly doubt it.

                      Open Controls
                  12. My heart goes Salalalalah
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Nacho(C) even if I have Kane as I'm chasing 50 point deficit. Is it stupid to roll the dice?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Not really stupid. If not now, when?

                      Though I do think chance of kane haul is more than Iheanacho's

                      Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.