The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

We’ve reached the final of both our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup, with £300-worth of prizes up for grabs in each.

The semi-finals of both competitions played out in a low-scoring Gameweek 34, with the postponement of Manchester United v Liverpool having ramifications for the eight managers involved.

As well as the two finals, Double Gameweek 35 will see third-place play-offs contested by our four losing semi-finalists.

FFS OPEN CUP

SEMI-FINAL RESULTS

Score Rank Score Rank FPL Bielsa 28 35890 vs Genovoze 36 50793 Mince n Tatties 53 14344 vs Jambo17 31 40585

Genovoze was the hardest hit of our four FFS Open Cup semi-finalists and was only able to field six players in a decimated Gameweek 34.

It was still enough to prevail against FPL Bielsa, however, despite the two-man disadvantage in starters.

Clean sheets for Edouard Mendy and Joel Veltman ultimately proved decisive in helping Genoveze to a 36-28 victory, with attacking returns for Son Heung-min and Kelechi Iheanacho enjoyed by both managers.

The in-form Mince n Tatties was a more comfortable winner in our other semi-final.

His Brighton double-up of Veltman and Lewis Dunk came off the bench for a pair of uninvolved Chelsea defenders but even without those two auto-substitutes, he would still have seen off Jambo17 thanks to returns from Mendy and Ollie Watkins.

Mince n Tatties is now up to 14,344th in the world and will be favourite in the final, not just because of his superior rank: he is the only finalist with a chip remaining and the fact that it is a Bench Boost suggests that it will probably be deployed in the last sizeable Double Gameweek of the campaign.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

SEMI-FINAL RESULTS

Score Rank Score Rank SUNFLOWER 36 12387 vs EUG 39 24786 Rossaldinho 32 36032 vs Mohd Rodzi 32 6403

All four of our FFS Members Cup semi-finalists scored less than 40 points in Gameweek 34.

SUNFLOWER managed to get nine players out despite the litany of no-shows and the postponement at Old Trafford, with none of the other managers in the last four able to match that.

His Gameweek score of 36 would also have been enough to win the other semi-final but he had the misfortune of encountering EUG, who triumphed by a three-point margin.

Both managers enjoyed Son and Iheanacho’s returns plus a ‘seven-pointer’ at the back, so it was effectively Chris Wood‘s goal in the final match of Gameweek 34 that settled the tie in EUG’s favour.

The tie between Rossaldinho and Mohd Rodzi ended in a 32-all draw, with the latter progressing because of their superior overall rank.

The clash was on a knife-edge until Monday’s match at the Hawthorns and had Rui Patricio kept a clean sheet or even managed just one more save in the Black Country derby, then Rossaldinho would have made it through.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

FFS Open Cup

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 25

Round 1 – Gameweek 26

Round 2 – Gameweek 27

Round 3 – Gameweek 28

Round 4 – Gameweek 29

Round 5 – Gameweek 30

Round 6 – Gameweek 31

Round 7 – Gameweek 32

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

FFS Members Cup

The FFS Members Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 2 6

6 Round 1 – Gameweek 27

Round 2 – Gameweek 28

Round 3 – Gameweek 29

Round 4 – Gameweek 30

Round 5 – Gameweek 31

Round 6 – Gameweek 32

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup competitions are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

