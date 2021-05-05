79
FFS Cup May 5

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

We’ve reached the final of both our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup, with £300-worth of prizes up for grabs in each.

The semi-finals of both competitions played out in a low-scoring Gameweek 34, with the postponement of Manchester United v Liverpool having ramifications for the eight managers involved.

As well as the two finals, Double Gameweek 35 will see third-place play-offs contested by our four losing semi-finalists.

FFS OPEN CUP

SEMI-FINAL RESULTS
ScoreRankScoreRank
FPL Bielsa2835890vsGenovoze3650793
Mince n Tatties5314344vsJambo173140585

Genovoze was the hardest hit of our four FFS Open Cup semi-finalists and was only able to field six players in a decimated Gameweek 34.

It was still enough to prevail against FPL Bielsa, however, despite the two-man disadvantage in starters.

Clean sheets for Edouard Mendy and Joel Veltman ultimately proved decisive in helping Genoveze to a 36-28 victory, with attacking returns for Son Heung-min and Kelechi Iheanacho enjoyed by both managers.

The in-form Mince n Tatties was a more comfortable winner in our other semi-final.

His Brighton double-up of Veltman and Lewis Dunk came off the bench for a pair of uninvolved Chelsea defenders but even without those two auto-substitutes, he would still have seen off Jambo17 thanks to returns from Mendy and Ollie Watkins.

Mince n Tatties is now up to 14,344th in the world and will be favourite in the final, not just because of his superior rank: he is the only finalist with a chip remaining and the fact that it is a Bench Boost suggests that it will probably be deployed in the last sizeable Double Gameweek of the campaign.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

SEMI-FINAL RESULTS
ScoreRankScoreRank
SUNFLOWER3612387vsEUG3924786
Rossaldinho3236032vsMohd Rodzi326403

All four of our FFS Members Cup semi-finalists scored less than 40 points in Gameweek 34.

SUNFLOWER managed to get nine players out despite the litany of no-shows and the postponement at Old Trafford, with none of the other managers in the last four able to match that.

His Gameweek score of 36 would also have been enough to win the other semi-final but he had the misfortune of encountering EUG, who triumphed by a three-point margin.

Both managers enjoyed Son and Iheanacho’s returns plus a ‘seven-pointer’ at the back, so it was effectively Chris Wood‘s goal in the final match of Gameweek 34 that settled the tie in EUG’s favour.

The tie between Rossaldinho and Mohd Rodzi ended in a 32-all draw, with the latter progressing because of their superior overall rank.

The clash was on a knife-edge until Monday’s match at the Hawthorns and had Rui Patricio kept a clean sheet or even managed just one more save in the Black Country derby, then Rossaldinho would have made it through.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

FFS Open Cup

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 25
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 26
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

FFS Members Cup

The FFS Members Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 26
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup competitions are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 35

  1. rjcv177
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Good morning all.

    Priority for dgw35?
    A) digne
    B) zaha
    C) dcl

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      C > A > B imho

      Open Controls
    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A or C, I’m going for both

      Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A, C, B

      Open Controls
  2. Daghe Munegu
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Vardy Rudiger Vydra to DCL Digne Watkins -4 ?

    Yes or no ?

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Yes from me

      Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      That's a strong move, definitely yes

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like

      Open Controls
    4. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You're losing 2 DGW players for 2 DGW players
      I guess the week after comes into play however.
      On the fence here.

      Open Controls
  3. Il Capitano
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      2FT - 1m ITB

      Martinez* Fabri
      Digne* Azpi* Targett* TAA Cresswell
      Bruno* ESR* Son Lingard Jota
      Iheanacho* Kane Bamford

      Drawing up a plan of action for the different Liverpool DGW placements.

      If Liverpool double in 35: Son + Cresswell + Azpi > Salah + Shaw + Mitchell (-4)

      If Liverpool double in 36: Cresswell/Azpi > Shaw (bring Salah in for Bruno in 36)

      These seem like reasonable moves?

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Good plan

        Open Controls
    • fcsaltyballs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Hello all 🙂

      Best option for the DGW (if 2, which def):

      1. Castagne Watkins
      2. (Ward / Christensen / Coleman) DCL

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
    • DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Play either

      A) Mendy
      B) Forster

      There is a good chance that Kepa comes in for the Arsenal game, so leaning towards B

      Open Controls
    • Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Delighted to be in the final!
      Big week ahead with big decisions to make!
      Good luck to Genovoze - all the best!

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Some run you're having, especially having previously been knocked out in Rd2 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          58 mins ago

          Haha - yes image if I hadn’t got in touch to point out the admin error - Cheers Neale!

          Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Ull be using ur chip for the final?

        Open Controls
        1. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          56 mins ago

          I’m in the quarter finals of last man standing as well - will need to have a think what my priorities are... haha!

          Open Controls
          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            55 mins ago

            The one that pays £££ I imagine 😉

            Open Controls
      3. PaladinVargas
        • 3 Years
        58 mins ago

        Best of luck in the final.

        Open Controls
        1. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          56 mins ago

          Cheers matey

          Open Controls
      4. Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        Good luck mate, it's an elite group you would be joining 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          48 mins ago

          Cheers Sir - heady heights and heroes to follow...
          And it's no, nay, never...

          Open Controls
      5. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        Som string of green arrows you got there. Interestingly, you don't have TAA either - I thought I was the only one. But then I got no Brighton defenders either ... 🙁

        Open Controls
      6. jambo17
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Congrats! You had me well beaten. Good luck in the final

        Open Controls
    • boombaba
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Joel Ward nailed?

      Open Controls
    • Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/BenMabley/status/1389894499975921666

      Might mean something, might mean nowt. Liv v WBA makes sense, the rest not so much.

      Open Controls
    • Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      When the hell do we get Pool DGW news?

      Open Controls
    • stu92
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      Thoughts on this? Don't really want to get rid of Son but need to if I want TAA. Closest challenger has JWP so he covers me in the short term until Raphinha is fit.

      Son & Phillips > JWP & TAA

      Martinez
      Coufal Digne Phillips (Dunk Rudiger)
      Salah Jota Bruno Lingard Son
      Kane Iheanacho (Vydra)

      Open Controls
    • Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      If Liverpool double in GW35 (SOU, wba), would you rather have Robertson or Jota?

      Leaning towards TAA, Robertson, Salah (c) and dumping Jota who could be rotated?

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Taa Robbo jota

        Open Controls
        1. Stupendous
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I mean TAA Robbo Salah sorry

          Open Controls
      2. antis0cial
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah I think TAA Robbo Salah is the way to go.

        Open Controls
      3. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'll be going down the route of TAA, Robbo & Salah.

        Think Jota will start one of the games warming the bench.

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes but there's every chance Jota will haul in any of the non-DGW weeks, which are also plum fixtures

          Open Controls
          1. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Very true. But, I've had Jota for weeks and weeks now, and in that time he's done the square root of F- all!

            Open Controls
    • Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      Pick one each.

      1,
      A) Greenwood
      B) Zaha

      2,
      A) Digne
      B) Shaw

      Thx!

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 4 Years
        just now

        AA

        Open Controls
    • thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Veltman is my new 'cult' figure for this season (overtaking Holding who had a fantastic 5 or 6 week spell earlier in the season when he scored most of his season's total points whilst in my team)

      Who is your 'cult' hero this year?

      Open Controls
    • gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Anybody think either Nacho or Vardy will be rested in the second game as its 3 days before the cup final?

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Cheese
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        If you rest anyone it would be the old man

        Open Controls
      2. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        I don't think so as I'm sure they want to ensure they finish as high up as possible in the League and they have a good few days rest between their 2 DGW games

        Open Controls
      3. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'm a bit worried about this, too. The saving grace may be the fact that Leicester's run-in is tough after Newcastle (h) and Rodgers will be haunted by last season's final-day capitulation, so can he afford to rest players when every point could turn out to be vital come GW38?

        Open Controls
        1. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          A lot may depend on the results of the first games. If Leicester beat Newcastle as expected and results elsewhere go their way, they may have all but guaranteed top 4 making the United game not so important.

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Yep, very much this.

            Open Controls
    • antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Not sure about losing Son, could well match a DGW player this week... If B which Mid...

      A) Raph to JWP
      B) Son + Brewster to DCL + Zaha/Sig/JWP/Greenwood (-4)

      Areola
      TAA Digne Dallas Coufal
      Salah Bruno Jota Son
      Kane Nacho

      Meslier Lowton Brewster Raph

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Don't fancy JWP at all.

        I'd just do B) with Greenwood. (If on FH I'd go for Zaha instead, but I seems you aren't on FH so I wouldn't want him stinking out my team beyond DGW)

        Open Controls
        1. antis0cial
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks, no FH. JWP on set pieces and pens, but yeah he's not that enticing, more for 1 more game and Raph being injured, plus decent fixtures after dgw if needed.

          I do like B but it does mean going without Son for the rest more than likely, they have great fixtures and are actually trying to attack now Mour gone

          Open Controls
      2. Pukkipartyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • Ruinenlust
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Which THREE to have on WC?

      Kane, Nacho, Watkins, DCL

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        KWD

        Open Controls
      2. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Tough one. On FH I'd go for the DGWers every time. But for WC, feel like you should have Kane in there.

        Any way you can leave the cash ITB for a Nacho>Kane transfer when Nacho blanks in 36?

        Open Controls
        1. Ruinenlust
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Good idea, but is it risky not having Kane vs Leeds?

          Open Controls
    • I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Good to go?

      Forster
      TAA, Fofana, Holding
      Salah, Fernandes, Son, Greenwood, Jota
      Vardy, Iheanacho

      McCarthy; Coady, Rudiger, Brewster.

      1 FT 0.8 ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah I'd probably roll the FT in your position - easier to navigate the blanks in 36

        Open Controls
    • Keane There Dunne That
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Bench Boost this week:

      A) Moura, Vydra -> Greenwood, Watkins -4
      B) Moura, Vydra -> JWP, DCL -4

      Also, is it worth bringing in Guaita for -8 to play him on a bench boost this week and for Mendy in BGW36?

      Open Controls
    • Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Not often I am completely stumped for ideas. 1FT and £0.2m in bank

      Mendy (Forster)
      TAA, Rudiger*, Castagne (Coady, Masuaku**)
      Bruno, Salah, Lingard, Son, Harrison
      Kane, Nacho (Vydra)

      Was probably going to roll and have 2FT to clear some of the blanks next week. But with Rudiger out I think I need to lose Kane or Son and take a -4 at least.

      Any thoughts welcomed

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Rudiger is not out is he?

        Would do Harrison to El Ghazi

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Rudiger still flagged, but you are right he is in contention to start tonight

          Not a massive fan of Villa's fixtures tbh. Fancy Leeds for the following three too but thanks for suggestion.

          Open Controls
    • El Fenomeno R9
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Still no info on Pool DGW35,looks more likely DGW36 now

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        Every moment no announcement and that looks more likely, yes. Uncertainty seems to be the only certain thing. Tbh I am not even 100% certain about that.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          25 mins ago

          In the beginning of speculations there wasn't supposed to be possible slot for the match during gw 36. Now I wonder if there could be even one later. Yes, extremely unlikely but I wouldn't bet my house against later date and perhaps another unexpected fixture or date change elsewhere.

          Open Controls
      2. Sterling Archer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        seen something about the fixtures being changed briefly on prem site then changed back, i would say if its not this afternoon it wont be in 35

        Open Controls
      3. jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/Legomane_FPL/status/1389901634457591813?s=20

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          After following to the original tweet, it made even less sense to me. Or at least as indication of dgw 35. But there had to be obvious error. Yet, at least they seem to be working on this issue 😉

          Open Controls
    • Parsnips
        31 mins ago

        Gtg?

        Martinez
        Ward Shaw philips
        Salah Bruno Jota Son
        Nacho Kane DCl

        Fabri Lingard Coufal holding

        Open Controls
      • ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        So which players do you think might feature in Spot the Differential article this week?
        I would have thought players from teams that have DGW35 and still play in 36 too.

        Open Controls
      • Kloppage Time
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        Hey Guys
        Am I crazy to do Kane > DCL & use the funds to bring in another DGW such as Digne > Coady?

        Current Team
        Martinez
        TTA Shaw Rudiger Coady Dallas
        Salah Jota Bruno Lingard Son
        Kane Iheanacho (Davis)

        Open Controls
        1. ViperStripes
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'm doing just that. Bale & Son to cover Spurs in my case.

          Open Controls
        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Its currently my thought. But feeling Richarlison instead of DCL

          Was going to make Vydra to Watkins the second move, but with two possibly injuries in defence I may do the same move as yourself at the back

          Open Controls
      • Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Would you BB this lot?

        Have two FT so was thinking Areola to Foster and Burn to Ward

        Martinez
        TAA Shaw Rudiger
        Salah Bruno Jota Lingard Son
        Kane Nacho

        Foster Coufal Ward Davis

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I'd probably look to shift Davis if you have a couple of FT and a BB in hand. Guess funds prevent an upgrade to anyone meaningful without a hit?

          Open Controls
      • MMN
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        How would you rank these 3 for the double (FH)?

        DCL
        Vardy
        Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Vardy
          DCL
          Watkins

          Open Controls
        2. MMN
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Not worried about a rest ahead of the cup final?

          Open Controls
        3. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          ollie, dcl, v

          Open Controls
          1. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Ollie and DCL a wash for the DGW, but then DCL has SHU in GW36...

            Open Controls
        4. Keeptrying
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          That order!

          Guess Nacho is a must. Do you have Kane?

          I don't know which front 3 to go for on my FH.
          While I rate Vardy over Watkins, I am not sure I want to double up on Leicester forwards.

          Open Controls

