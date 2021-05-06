1022
Pro Pundit Teams May 6

Navigating the end of the FPL season with three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser

1,022 Comments
The reigning FPL champion of India talks both Manchester clubs, Everton, Michail Antonio and Gareth Bale in his musings on the season run-in.

A big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double/Triple Gameweek is here, the end of the season is on the horizon and we all have very few transfers left to play with.

In this article, I’m going to discuss a few factors that should be in your consideration while you’re planning your team for the weeks to come.

Third straight league start for Bale as fit-again Zaha returns on Palace bench 3

Let’s talk about Manchester United first. One thing that you should take into account is estimating how reliable they are going to be in Gameweek 38. They play their final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 23 when the Europa League final will be only three days away. Keeping this in mind, I would think that the main United assets will play either 60 minutes or will be rested in that final round so if you are looking to shift them after the triple-header in Gameweek 35, that isn’t the worst idea in my opinion.

When it comes to predicting the Red Devils’ teamsheet for the Triple Gameweek in 35, I am hoping that the 6-2 advantage over Roma leads to some of United’s regular starters either getting some rest or playing limited minutes in the second leg, which increases their chances of more action in the Premier League this busy week. When it comes to Mason Greenwood (£7.1m), Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) and Paul Pogba (£7.6m), the emergence of the French World Cup winner as an option on the left of midfield has made all three of these players prone to rotation – but you’d think they’d be good for at least two starts in the Triple Gameweek ahead, even allowing for a benching.

Calvert-Lewin offsets longest goalless streak with another Fantasy assist

One team that seems like a good buy irrespective of form at the moment is Everton. They have a good-looking double in Gameweek 35 and, yes, I know their home form is poor but facing Sheffield United and Wolves on their own turf in Gameweeks 36 and 37 just seems like a great opportunity to invest again in Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m). One thing that doesn’t change with him is that he is extremely talismanic for Everton.

I looked into the numbers and 46% of the big chances that they have created this season have fallen to him. Despite their perceived lack of form, only five teams have created more big chances than Everton in the last six matches (2.33 per game).

It is also worth noting that Everton’s next four opponents conceded 2.45 big chances per game on average in their last six matches, which bodes well for Calvert-Lewin. He could have easily have had a brace against Aston Villa in Gameweek 34, as well.

Injury updates on Gundogan, De Bruyne and Calvert-Lewin ahead of midweek matches

A lot of us don’t currently own Manchester City assets, but I think they are well worth a discussion. After they host Chelsea on Saturday they have a six-day break before they face Newcastle United at the start of Gameweek 36 and Pep Guardiola on many occasions has spoken about rhythm. I am expecting the first-choice team to feature more in the last three Gameweeks of the season where they face Newcastle United (a), Brighton and Hove Albion (a) and Everton (h). I expect that Pep will play strong sides in these fixtures as he builds ‘match rhythm’ for his players before the Champions League final. Currently, in the FPL top 10k, the highest owned Manchester City attacker is Ilkay Gundogan (£5.6m) who is only rostered by 4.3% of managers. Here are the top 10k ownership figures of other prominent Manchester City attackers:

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9M) – 0.87%
Riyad Mahrez (£8.0M) – 0.31%
Phil Foden (£6.0M) – 0.39%
Sergio Agüero (£10.3M) – 0.01%

There is definitely an opportunity to indulge in some ‘Pep Roulette’ at the end of the season and make some quick differential gains. It is also worth noting that the Champions League final is six days after Gameweek 38 so there isn’t as big a worry about rest as there would be for Europa League finalists.

Latest on Antonio, Lingard and Soucek as Masuaku enjoys advanced role at Wolves

The ever-enticing battle to make the top four is great news for Fantasy Premier League managers. None of Leicester City, Chelsea, West Ham United or Tottenham Hotspur can afford to take their foot off the gas. Players from three of these clubs are options in my opinion. Leicester do have the FA Cup final blank in Gameweek 36, but Chelsea are the exception for me here given the sheer number of games they potentially have until the end of the season.

The return of Michail Antonio (£6.4m) to West Ham’s attack comes at a really good time as many FPL managers will be looking to shift Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) out in Gameweek 36 when Leicester City blank. The Hammers’ striker had five shots in the box against Burnley and looked really, really good. He has a great end to the season and should definitely be in your consideration when Gameweek 36 arrives.

I was fortunate enough to get Gareth Bale (£9.1m) in my team this Gameweek and, given their fixtures and attacking style of play, I think all the main three Spurs forwards as well as both their full-backs (who were bombing forward on every occasion) are good options for the season run-in despite having only one fixture in Gameweek 35.

The thing I love about Bale is that he’s an elite level finisher and whatever chances he does get, you just expect him to bury them. Tottenham have good fixtures right until the end of the season, and something to play for, so their players look like good purchases especially after this Double Gameweek.

Selling Spurs assets for any Double Gameweek alternative would be very, very difficult especially if Leeds are again going to play without Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m). In his absence, they conceded four big chances against Brighton at the weekend.

That’s it for me for this Gameweek. I’ve been fairly pleased with how the last three rounds have gone for me where I’ve climbed from an overall rank of 1.13 million in Gameweek 31 to 804k at the moment. I’m hoping to finish on a strong note and carry a bit of momentum into next season. I’m certainly looking to do a reflective article at the end of this campaign or before the next one so look out for that. I made so many bad decisions at the start and one common factor stands out to me – overconfidence.

For now, I’m deciding whether to Free Hit in Gameweek 35 or Gameweek 36 and had been waiting on news about the Liverpool double. Now that it’s confirmed that it’s Gameweek 35, I have eight players with two or more fixtures and I might instead be happy to Free Hit in Gameweek 36 where I can target Manchester City, Everton and Spurs players.

I hope you find this article useful. FPL Wire did our longest pod of the season this week with Tom Freeman (who in my opinion is the best FPL manager in the world) and Zophar. You can watch below.

Pro Pundits 27
The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 35
  1. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Mendy owners are you holding or moving this week?
    Prefer someone else tbh but also need some funds.
    How best to move out Gund whilst getting a united defender?

    Mendy Forster
    Trent Rudi Dallas Fofana Holding
    Salah Bruno Lingard Gund Harrison
    Kane Vardy Nacho
    no cash, 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Think you should hold Mendy, don’t see any particulary good dgw goallies.

      Open Controls
    2. jam
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      How about Gundo to McTominay? Bit of a punt...

      Open Controls
    3. suddenorgan
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Does Henderson solve both your problems at once?

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Thanks, have definitely considered this. Only thing turning me off is the 36 blank as Forster very likely to be benched as well. Not against it though

        Open Controls
        1. suddenorgan
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          I suppose there is the possibility of him not playing all three too.. I suppose that leaves you with Martinez/Schmeichel/Pickford/Alisson/Guiata? None of them look worth a transfer to me

          Open Controls
    4. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Considering Mendy to McCarthy, very boring!
      Can you do Rudi to Lindelof?

      Open Controls
      1. jam
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Don't think McCarthy is starting this week, according to reports

        Open Controls
      2. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        No, could do Fofana to Lindelof but very low ceiling
        tough choice this week

        Open Controls
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Which option to have this week on FH?

    A) Castagne
    B) Digne
    C) Robbo (also have TAA and Salah)

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours ago

        Cheers! Long time since attacking returns

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      B if Rodriguez is out

      Otherwise C

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Cheers, ling time since attacking returns from Robbo too

        Open Controls
  3. GW35 Fixtures and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    GW35 fixture odds can be found here:
    http://prntscr.com/12kcllq
    http://prntscr.com/12kcoiw
    (Provided by Betbrain)

    GW34 clean sheet results:
    MCI: 52% ✅
    TOT: 52% ✅
    CHE: 49% ✅
    EVE: 35% ❌
    ARS: 34% ✅
    WOL: 34% ❌
    WHU: 32% ❌
    BHA: 31% ✅
    LEI: 30% ❌
    WBA: 29% ❌
    LIV: 28% ❌
    MNU: 26% ❌
    BUR: 24% ❌
    LEE: 24% ❌
    AVL: 22% ❌
    SOU: 22% ❌
    NEW: 20% ❌
    FUL: 17% ❌
    CRY: 13% ❌
    SHU: 12% ❌

    GW35 clean sheet odds:
    LEI: 47% & 25%
    ARS: 45% & 22%*
    LIV: 45% & 28%
    MCI: 41%
    BHA: 38%
    MNU: 35% & 33% & 21%
    CRY: 34% & 29%*
    FUL: 34%
    SHU: 31%
    WHU: 30%
    TOT: 29%
    WOL: 29%
    BUR: 26%
    EVE: 25% & 28%*
    CHE: 24% & 43%*
    LEE: 19%
    AVL: 18% & 33%*
    NEW: 15%
    WBA: 15%
    SOU: 10% & 32%*
    (Provided by Betbrain and William Hill*)

    Clean sheet probabilities (A= first clean sheet odds B= second clean sheet odds):
    Man Utd:
    Chance of keeping 3 clean sheets: 2.42%
    Chance of 0 clean sheets: 34.40%
    Chance of 1 clean sheet: 44.62%
    Chance of at least 1 clean sheet: 65.59%

    Leicester:
    Probability of A and B both occurring: 11.75%
    Probability that A or B or both occur: 60.25%
    Probability that A or B occurs but NOT both: 48.5%
    Probability of neither A nor B occurring: 39.75%
    Probability of A occurring but NOT B: 35.25%
    Probability of B occurring but NOT A: 13.25%

    Arsenal:
    Probability of A and B both occurring: 9.9%
    Probability that A or B or both occur: 57.1%
    Probability that A or B occurs but NOT both: 47.2%
    Probability of neither A nor B occurring: 42.9%
    Probability of A occurring but NOT B: 35.1%
    Probability of B occurring but NOT A: 12.1%

    Liverpool:
    Probability of A and B both occurring: 12.6%
    Probability that A or B or both occur: 60.4%
    Probability that A or B occurs but NOT both: 47.8%
    Probability of neither A nor B occurring: 39.6%
    Probability of A occurring but NOT B: 32.4%
    Probability of B occurring but NOT A: 15.4%

    Crystal Palace:
    Probability of A and B both occurring: 9.86%
    Probability that A or B or both occur: 53.14%
    Probability that A or B occurs but NOT both: 43.28%
    Probability of neither A nor B occurring: 46.86%
    Probability of A occurring but NOT B: 24.14%
    Probability of B occurring but NOT A: 19.14%

    Everton:
    Probability of A and B both occurring: 7%
    Probability that A or B or both occur: 46%
    Probability that A or B occurs but NOT both: 39%
    Probability of neither A nor B occurring: 54%
    Probability of A occurring but NOT B: 18%
    Probability of B occurring but NOT A: 21%

    Chelsea:
    Probability of A and B both occurring: 10.32%
    Probability that A or B or both occur: 56.68%
    Probability that A or B occurs but NOT both: 46.36%
    Probability of neither A nor B occurring: 43.32%
    Probability of A occurring but NOT B: 13.68%
    Probability of B occurring but NOT A: 32.68%

    Aston Villa:
    Probability of A and B both occurring: 5.94%
    Probability that A or B or both occur: 45.06%
    Probability that A or B occurs but NOT both: 39.12%
    Probability of neither A nor B occurring: 54.94%
    Probability of A occurring but NOT B: 12.06%
    Probability of B occurring but NOT A: 27.06%

    Southampton:
    Probability of A and B both occurring: 3.2%
    Probability that A or B or both occur: 38.8%
    Probability that A or B occurs but NOT both: 35.6%
    Probability of neither A nor B occurring: 61.2%
    Probability of A occurring but NOT B: 6.8%
    Probability of B occurring but NOT A: 28.8%

    Clean sheet totals:
    Chelsea: 18 (+1)
    Manchester City: 18 (+1)
    Aston Villa: 14
    Manchester Utd: 13
    Brighton: 12 (+1)
    Leicester City: 11
    Tottenham: 11 (+1)
    Arsenal: 10 (+1)
    Burnley: 10
    Leeds: 10
    West Ham: 10
    Wolves: 10
    Everton: 9
    Fulham: 9
    Liverpool: 9
    Southampton: 9
    Crystal Palace: 7
    West Brom: 6
    Newcastle: 5
    Sheffield United: 3

    Hope you had a good week (I didn't) and hopefully I'll be back soon with more of the same for you 🙂

    G

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      So we free hitters should go with Schmeichel, Allison or Leno as dgw keeper

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        For nonFHers, with GW36 added, particularly Liverpool. I wonder what odds for each Utd player getting 3 matches and combined odds/ points

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Agree. Would you go Schmeichel if FH?

          Open Controls
          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Leicester are a good shout; plenty to play for and good form.

            Open Controls
    2. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      This is awesome!

      Thank you for laying it all out like this! I like that man utds chance of 3 cleansheets is less than 3%! Imagine if you had their defenders and they played all three and DID get three cleansheets, though!

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        I would be in dreamland if that happened but can't see it meself lol

        Glad you like the layout, if there's anything else you would like to see in future then just let me know...

        Open Controls
  4. jam
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Which Utd defender for the week then? Shaw is the obvious pick but they have Telles as cover. AWB and Maguire to get more minutes?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      AWB or Maguire

      Open Controls
    2. cigan
      • 2 Years
      3 hours ago

      I'm looking at getting Maguire instead. Most likely to play all 3

      Open Controls
    3. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      I think Telles will start 1 and Shaw 2, I think same for Brandon replacing Aaron for 1 game. But Shaw has high chance of coming on for Telles if we're chasing a goal.

      Harry most chance of starting all 3, but I lean slightly towards him being rested in 1 for Bailly or Tuanzebe. Let's see if he starts tonight, if he doesn't I think it increases chances he starts all 3.

      Open Controls
    4. JoeSoap
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Maguire seems to be the man

      Open Controls
  5. cigan
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Which one week punts do you like the most (aside from the obvious ones like Greenwood/Jota)?
    Maddison? Sigurdsson?
    Maguire over Shaw (for sure starts)?

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Zaha?

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
            3 hours ago

            JWP too?

            Open Controls
            1. cigan
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 57 mins ago

              Yeh that's a good shout actually

              Open Controls
          • cigan
            • 2 Years
            3 hours ago

            Crossed my mind but I don't like him at all, can't even remember the last time he (or Palace) player well tbf

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                True , JWP has 3 games over next 2 gameweeks so option ? Although I am going Greenwood

                Open Controls
                1. cigan
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 54 mins ago

                  Got Greenwood & Jota already and I'm free hitting next week (then WC after) so looking at this week specifically

                  Dias, Saiss & Lingard > Maguire, Castagne & JWP looks decent for a -4, though there are so many options - could also sell Wood instead of Lingard to get DCL & Phillips

                  Open Controls
          • JoeSoap
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            See my targets below. Didn't list any united players as they will blank the following week and I don't have FH/WC.

            Open Controls
          • The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            I’ve already maxed out on rash transfers but before I went TGW crazy, I was going Siggy for form, fixtures and because I like him. Will bring him in next week now

            Open Controls
          • The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            Also like JWP who has been quietly racking up points

            Open Controls
        2. JoeSoap
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Any thoughts on who I should get in this week?

          Hoping to BB (3.2 in bank from Son>Salah transfer last week). Players in caps blank GW36 so have only 9 players. Happy to take a hit or maybe hits.

          Potential targets - Salah/JWP/Zaha/Digne/DCL/Zaha/Watkins

          MENDY
          taa, SHAW, HOLDING
          Lingard, FERNANDES, Gundog, Son
          Wood, NACHO, Kane
          Forster Jota, Coady, RUDIGER

          Open Controls
          1. cigan
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            I don't really like Zaha & Zaha. Watkins could be a very good choice with CPL in gw36 tho

            Open Controls
            1. JoeSoap
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Thanks. Two Zahas is a sign. The problem is who would you transfer out as all three forwards have good SGW.

              Open Controls
        3. Fit_to_drop
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          What single gameweekers should be on our radar for this week?

          Kane
          Bale
          Other suggestions?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Why would you get a SGWer when there are so many easy doublers to choose from?

            Any SGWers I have are because I don't have the transfers to make them doubles (it's looking like it'll be just Kane).

            Open Controls
            1. Fit_to_drop
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              I have 3 single GW'ers in my squad with 2 FT's. I dont have to get rid of them as they are good players (e.g. Kane) so thats why Im asking. Its more a case of: what SGW'ers do we hold, rather than buy.

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                I'm holding Kane and probably Son if I have them. I would get rid of one if you have cover for 36 and haven't got x3 United.

                Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Antonio, Wood

            Open Controls
        4. AJ24
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          G2G this week

          Martinez
          Trent, Shaw, Rudiger
          Bruno (C), Greenwood, Salah, Jota, Lingard
          Kane, Iheanacho (VC)

          Forster, Bamford, Holding, Coufal. 0.1m ITB and 1 FT

          Save the FT??

          Open Controls
        5. The Reptile
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Does anyone think/Know if RYAN starts for Ars? (1 or both games) I will be BB this week and have Leno + Mendy
          will have to take -4 to replace Leno

          Open Controls
        6. dark91
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Which budget atacker is best to partner DCL and Nacho for GW 36?
          Need to downgrade Kane to be able to get Salah

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              Antonio or Watkins

              Open Controls
              1. dark91
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 52 mins ago

                Thanks. I just realised I typed GW36 instead of GW35 though 😀

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                    2 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Oh go for Watkins then as has a double

                    Open Controls
              2. dark91
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 52 mins ago

                GW35*

                Open Controls
                1. cigan
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 51 mins ago

                  Watkins

                  Open Controls
            • Stewarts11
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              Shmeichel Forster
              Rudiger Siass TAA Holding Shaw
              Salah Jota Son Lingard Greenwood
              Kane iheanacho Vydra

              2 FT
              0.4 ITB

              Planning: son -> JWP & Vydra -> DCL

              Do i bench boost this team with these transfers?

              Open Controls
              1. waltzingmatildas
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 51 mins ago

                I would, yes

                Open Controls
            • SINGH
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Hi
              Thoughts on FH please:

              Guaita
              Holding TAA Maguire
              Greenwood Salah Bruno Zaha Auba
              Watkins DCL

              Forster Mitchell KOnsa Nacho

              thanks

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                Like it!

                Going Digne, Castagne or Robbo instead of Holding, but you have exciting Auba choice with 5 mids, interesting!

                Also considering Alisson/Hendo/Schmeichel instead of Guaita:

                Guaita
                Digne TAA Maguire
                Greenwood Salah Bruno Zaha
                Watkins DCL Vardy

                Open Controls
            • waltzingmatildas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Which move is best?
              A) Mendy to McCarthy
              B) Lingard to El Ghazi
              C) Kane to DCL

              Open Controls
              1. Original - Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 49 mins ago

                A is a waste. The S-ton manager has already says Forster plays both in GW35

                Open Controls
                1. waltzingmatildas
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Yes, but if Forster doesn't play in 36, I don't have a playing keeper.

                  Open Controls
              2. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                C

                Open Controls
                1. waltzingmatildas
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 40 mins ago

                  I really want to, but could massively regret it next week!

                  Open Controls
            • Rains of Castamere
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              MUFC line-up predictions

              vs Aston Villa
              ------------------
              Henderson
              AWB Lindelof Maguire Shaw
              McTom Fred
              Greenwood Bruno Pogba
              Cavani

              vs Leicester
              -----------------
              De Gea
              Tuanzebe Bailly Maguire
              Williams McTominay Matic Telles
              Bruno
              Greenwood Rashford

              vs Liverpool
              -----------------
              Henderson
              AWB Lindelof Maguire Shaw
              McTom Fred
              Rashford Bruno Pogba
              Cavani

              I'm a United fan and I could be wrong but I just think that middle game is where Ole will make 7-8 changes, match Leicester up in back-three formation, and use his more suspect full-backs in a wing-back formation where they're better suited. If he gets through that Leicester game with a 0-0 he'll be happy... it will be about managing the game with several changes to really attack the Liverpool game 48 hours later.

              Bruno will have minutes managed with early subs rather than being benched, IMO.

              Open Controls
              1. Pompel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 45 mins ago

                Good post, very useful. I won't dare to predcit anything myself, just hoping AWB starts at least two. If Greenwood starts the first two,

                Open Controls
                1. Rains of Castamere
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 40 mins ago

                  It's speculative. But this is three games - three tough games - in five days! There simply has to be changes and it makes sense for those to come in the middle game, at home, in a match where both teams would happily take a point.

                  Open Controls
              2. just a man
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                I was just having a think on this too. Interested in your view on switching to back 5 against Lei – we don't normally do that against them as far as I remember?

                Open Controls
                1. Rains of Castamere
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  Correct - it doesn't happen often, but in the past Leicester have normally played a back four whereas now they're playing with wing-backs which makes me think we might match them up. Plus, if you're bringing Tuanzebe, Bailly, Williams and Telles in from the cold, it makes sense to shore up the defence with an extra body back there.

                  It's just a hunch, but does make sense.

                  Open Controls
            • Original - Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              Thinking of taking 4 Hits (-12) and playing the BB giving me 32 Players (11 Double, 3 Triple, 1 Single)

              Worth it?

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 49 mins ago

                Depends on out going and incoming players, future plans etc

                Open Controls
            • Hryszko
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              Coady > Coleman a decent move this week? Have 0.0m in the bank so max price of 4.9m for a defender. Think the rest of the team is actually okay, other potential moves would be Maddison > Greenwood potentially?

              Mendy
              Trent - Coady - Rudiger
              Salah - Son - Bruno - Lingard - Maddison
              Kane - Nacho

              Forster - Coufal - Veltman - Vydra

              Open Controls
              1. dbeck
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                if you do coady to ward/mitchel can you do Lingard to Greenwood?

                Open Controls
            • Gun gun
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              Lingard to rash
              And vydra to dcl
              And alonso to van aaholt for -8?

              Open Controls
              1. Sedemuda
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                Mitchell looks likely to keep his place after Woy's post-match comments.

                Open Controls
                1. Gun gun
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 51 mins ago

                  What did he say?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Sedemuda
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    “I thought our back four were very good. As a group we did well. Tyrick Mitchell must be very happy with his performance.” – Roy Hodgson

                    Open Controls
            • Echoes
                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                Thinking of doing Vardy - > DCL, but have a slight hesitation he might bang out of nowhere. Hence the confusion.
                Do I:

                A: Hold
                B: Vardy -> DCL
                C: Vardy -> someone else

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 48 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                  1. Echoes
                      2 hours, 22 mins ago

                      Thanks

                      Open Controls
                  2. dbeck
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 24 mins ago

                    A, what am i missing, vardy nailed and has a double

                    Open Controls
                    1. Echoes
                        2 hours, 21 mins ago

                        DCL has a double as well. Hence the confusion on my side.

                        Open Controls
                  3. George James
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Best option to fill the blanks on my FH

                    Martinez
                    TAA • Maguire • XXX • XXX
                    Salah • Bruno • Greenwood • XXX
                    DCL • Nacho • XXX

                    A) Vardy / Robbo / Castagne

                    B) Watkins / Mane / Castagne

                    C) Watkins / Auba / Robbo

                    Open Controls
                  4. Etern007
                      2 hours, 20 mins ago

                      How's my team looking?

                      Martinez
                      TAA / Wan Bissaka / Targett / Digne
                      Lingard / Jota / Bruno (c) / Greenwood
                      Nacho / Watkins

                      Bench: Kane, Pereira and Dallas. Hate the thought of benching Kane, but with one game...

                      I have 2 FTs, so this team is a -4, swapping out:
                      Mount (not sure he will play both games), Son and Cancelo who only have single games
                      It leaves 1.4m ITB.

                      Open Controls
                    • SINGH
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 17 mins ago

                      Thanks!

                      I think Palace might keep 2 cleanies. Last DGW it was WBA that kept 2 cleanies when they were least expected to.

                      Digne is a good shout. Wont Nacho be better choice than Vardy?

                      Open Controls

