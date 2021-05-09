80
Dugout Discussion May 9

Aubameyang and Lacazette among the substitutes as Arteta rotates once again

A match with limited Fantasy interest rounds off a busy Sunday afternoon of Premier League football.

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion gets underway at the Emirates at 19:00 BST.

Not one player from either side has a double-digit Fantasy Premier League ownership.

Looking at the top 10,000 as a better gauge of interest among the ‘active’ FPL managers, one name stands out.

Rob Holding‘s (£4.3m) effective ownership – which takes into account captaincy and benchings as well as general popularity – of 17.03% in the top 10k is greater than the rest of the Arsenal and West Brom squads put together.

The budget Arsenal defender has managed to swerve Mikel Arteta’s now-customary rotation after a UEFA Europa League tie and starts tonight.

The Gunners boss has made six changes to his side that started the goalless draw with Villarreal on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is among those to make way, with Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Thomas Partey, Pablo Mari and Martin Odegaard the others to drop out.

All bar the injured Mari of that contingent are on the bench.

Gabriel Martinelli, Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes, Mohamed Elneny, Dani Ceballos and Calum Chambers come into the side in their stead.

Alexandre Lacazette is once again only a substitute, with match-fitness evidently still an issue following his recent return from injury.

Granit Xhaka and David Luiz are absent with muscle problems.

As for West Brom, Sam Allardyce makes two changes to the side that drew with Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

They’re attacking alterations, too, with Matt Phillips and Callum Robinson coming in for Dara O’Shea and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Loanee Maitland-Niles is ineligible to face his parent club.

Albion will be relegated if Arsenal win tonight and even a draw will all but confirm their drop to the Championship, such is the disparity between their goal difference and Burnley’s.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Saka, Elneny, Ceballos, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Willian, Martinelli

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Phillips, Yokuslu, Gallagher, Robinson, Pereira, Diagne

80 Comments
  Magic Zico
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Martinelli! First on the bench, hence irrelevant 😛

    Open Controls
    Dark Side Of The Loon!
      4 Years
      just now

      Got him and the switched to El Ghazi last minute. But then that also gives me a starter for 36.

      Open Controls
  Silent Friend
    9 Years
    34 mins ago

    what is Arteta doing?

    Open Controls
    LegendMoon
      4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Trying to get sacked by the look of things

      Open Controls
    Lindelol
      2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Saving for Chelsea game

      Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Same thing Chelsea did.

      Open Controls
    Salan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I said similar minutes ago. It's ridiculous from Arteta.

      Try to copy Pep's rotation style but sucks.

      Open Controls
  TomSaints
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    32 mins ago

    70 points at halfway. Shame Watkins out and Maguire injured.

    Saka has been such a disappointment (fpl wise), just a single goal as a parting gift please

    Open Controls
    Lindelol
      2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hope Maguire plays Atleast one more game this GW

      Open Controls
      Jon Walter's Hatty
        7 Years
        18 mins ago

        May get Pool at best i fear

        Open Controls
  Milkman Bruno
      30 mins ago

      What's happened to Arsenal over the years. That squad is nowhere near the great teams they have had in previous years. Some exciting young talent coming but no star players at all really. Auba and Laca are not what they used to be either. Not going to get CL again and are going to struggle to attract players.

      Open Controls
      El Presidente
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        just now

        They have been declining for some time... it's quite clear they're no longer part of the so called top 6. They're more like top 10 club now.

        Open Controls
      TomSaints
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        just now

        Chelsea / city money blew them away plus they were increasingly unable to compete with united. Hence the joke about 4th.

        Liverpool’s resurgence in last few and a very strong Leicester / spurs at times combined with post wenger nose dive

        Open Controls
    jonnybhoy
      8 Years
      30 mins ago

      0-0 boring game please

      Open Controls
      justaguy9
          19 mins ago

          0-1 better. An own goal by holding

          Open Controls
          jonnybhoy
            8 Years
            1 min ago

            Need the holding points

            Open Controls
        El Presidente
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 Year
          17 mins ago

          No way, Diagne is gonna run riot in that defense...

          Open Controls
      I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        1 Year
        28 mins ago

        Vardy + Bruno -> DCL + Salah. yay or nay?

        Open Controls
        justaguy9
            9 mins ago

            Absolutely

            Open Controls
          Magic Zico
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 Years
            just now

            Free? Yes!

            Open Controls
        justaguy9
            28 mins ago

            Any chance rashford starts vs Leicester? Regret now c him over Greenwood who will surely start again vs Leicester.

            Open Controls
            El Presidente
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 Year
              just now

              No one knows really

              Open Controls
          Dark Side Of The Loon!
            4 Years
            24 mins ago

            Pick one:

            A) Bruno to a city mid. Thinking Mahrez.
            B) Nacho to Antonio

            Open Controls
            El Presidente
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 Year
              13 mins ago

              Don't like any

              Open Controls
            Fintroy
                just now

                Why pick a man city player, apart from ederson !?!?!? Spend 8 mill + for a non start !

                Open Controls
            Tango74
                23 mins ago

                I’m on wc and it’s a nightmare to plan.

                Man City - pep roulette
                Chelsea and Man U in finals
                Arsenal - arterta is wierd
                Liverpool - front 3 rotates now

                Might have to go big 3 at spurs ?

                Open Controls
                Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  4 Years
                  just now

                  Get Kane Bale Son Salah TAA Anotonio maybe. That's 6 done.

                  Open Controls
                El Presidente
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 Year
                  just now

                  But Spurs is shambolic as well and I think now they're done for the season. Even Kane will be thinking about the Eurocup with England surely...

                  Open Controls
              DandyDon
                2 Years
                21 mins ago

                What are people thinking as a Nacho replacement for next week? Bamford back in the goals or Antonio against Brighton missing Dunk?

                Open Controls
                El Presidente
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 Year
                  14 mins ago

                  Nacho not leaving my team for sure!

                  Open Controls
                RogDog_jimmy
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  13 mins ago

                  Thinking I'm focusing on midfield and benching Nacho.

                  Open Controls
                jonnybhoy
                  8 Years
                  just now

                  Im doing Nacho to Bamford

                  Open Controls
              PogBruno
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 Years
                21 mins ago

                Thoughts on this FH draft plz?

                McCarthy // Forster
                Digne TAA Aurrier // Mitchell 3.8//
                Salah (c) Mane Son Lingard //Bissouma//
                Kane Wood DCL

                Open Controls
                RogDog_jimmy
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  16 mins ago

                  Not tempted to take a Man City punt? They’re going for the title. Should be a fun game.
                  Don’t trust Tot defense to chose Aurier on purpose.

                  Open Controls
                  PogBruno
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    3 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Which players though?

                    Open Controls
                    RogDog_jimmy
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      6 mins ago

                      I dunno! But you get a free shot to guess and hope for the best with no long term consequences.
                      Foden, Mahrez, Silva, Gundo - they’re cheap enough to take a risk I think. Depending on game time Foden/Mahrez have been amazing lately.

                      Open Controls
                jonnybhoy
                  8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Do Aurier to double everton defence

                  Open Controls
                Sedemuda
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  4 Years
                  just now

                  Here’s my current draft
                  Messlier
                  TAA Stones Digne
                  Son Salah Foden KDB Siggy
                  Kane DCL
                  Forster Mitchell Struijk Davis

                  Open Controls
              Jässi
                4 Years
                20 mins ago

                Is Watkins available for next GW?

                Open Controls
                PogBruno
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  3 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Can't be

                  Open Controls
                  Slouch87
                    5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Think about it.

                    Open Controls
                    PogBruno
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      3 Years
                      just now

                      Hehe forgot about it

                      Open Controls
                Cheeto__Bandito
                    10 mins ago

                    yup

                    Open Controls
                  Jon Walter's Hatty
                    7 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Yes

                    Open Controls
                  Stimps
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    7 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Yes

                    Open Controls
                Jon Walter's Hatty
                  7 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Odd that people still on WC and wiill get just 3 weeks out of it and no doubles

                  Open Controls
                Super Saints
                  4 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Here I am getting massively outscored by people asking if Watkins is available next game week!

                  Open Controls
                  Slouch87
                    5 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    That should tell you all you need to know.

                    Open Controls
                    Super Saints
                      4 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      That FPL is all luck and you don't need to know anything about football or watch the games to do well?

                      Open Controls
                      Slouch87
                        5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Not quite.

                        Open Controls
                  Hazz
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    3 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Casual alert.

                    Open Controls
                Forza Papac
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  5 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Let's go Bukayo!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Cheeto__Bandito
                      just now

                      he's play left back

                      Open Controls
                  2. Silent Friend
                    • 9 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    11 - Since his Premier League debut in August 2017, Lewis Dunk has scored 11 goals in the competition, more than any other centre-back in this time, overtaking Virgil van Dijk (10) with his header against Wolves.

                    7 - All of Adama Traoré's seven Premier League goals have been scored in the second half, the most of any player to score all of his goals exclusively in the second half of matches.

                    6 - Since they returned to the Premier League in 2018, only Liverpool (7) have scored more winning goals in the 90th-minute or later of matches in the competition than Wolves (6)

                    27 - Bruno Fernandes has scored 27 goals for Manchester United in all competitions this season, the most by a midfield player for a Premier League club in a single campaign since Frank Lampard for Chelsea in 2009-10 (also 27)

                    113 - Bruno Fernandes' penalty was the 113th taken in this season's Premier League, breaking the all-time competition record of 112 previously set in 2006-07.

                    5 - Edinson Cavani has equalled the Manchester United record for the highest number of Premier League goals scored as a substitute in a season, currently held by Chicharito in 2010-11 and Ole Gunnar Solskjær in 1998-99 (5 each).

                    10 - Manchester United have won 10 premier league matches after conceding first this season, a record by a team in a single season in the competition's history.

                    11 - Only Manchester City (13) have won more Premier League away games than Everton (11) this term, with the Toffees’ 11 away victories being their most in a top-flight campaign since 1984-85 (12); a season in which they won the title.

                    16 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin has now scored 16 Premier League goals this season, the joint-most by an Englishman for the Toffees alongside
                    @TonyCottee9's 16 back in 1993-94.

                    Open Controls
                    1. beric
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Nice post

                      Open Controls
                    2. Super Saints
                      • 4 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Ha thanks mate, like this! Penandes

                      Open Controls
                  3. Jon Walter's Hatty
                    • 7 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Sutherns into top 1k.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      He can't keep getting away with this!

                      Open Controls
                    2. Silent Friend
                      • 9 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      best manager ever?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Bloke I know has a higher HOF rating 😛

                        Open Controls
                    3. Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Did he go for Man Utd players?

                      If no, real test starts from now.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        No just Shaw i thought he had capped Bruno

                        Open Controls
                    4. RogDog_jimmy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      9 mins ago

                      Not by my Fix Rivals thing.
                      They got him 2,146 or.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                        • 7 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Yes my bad got that wrong id assumed he had Bruno

                        Open Controls
                        1. RogDog_jimmy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          2 mins ago

                          Still dang good!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                            • 7 Years
                            1 min ago

                            True just odd he didnt bring in more United

                            Open Controls
                  4. Atletico Junior
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Best defender under5M for rest of the season?
                    A. Coufal
                    B. Keane
                    C. Coleman
                    D. Other

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • 5 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      C or D

                      Open Controls
                    2. RogDog_jimmy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      5 mins ago

                      I’ll say A because I have him.

                      Open Controls
                    3. jonnybhoy
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                    • 7 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    WBA win at 32/5. Money in the bank.

                    Open Controls
                  6. jonnybhoy
                    • 8 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Really wish I done Jota to Greenwood and didn't bottle it

                    Open Controls
                  7. Tomas_brolin
                    • 2 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    I want to move Rudiger to an Everton defender this week but can only go to 4.8. What happened to Holgate? Expect to play v Sheffield?

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 11 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Depends on Mina.

                      Open Controls
                  8. jonnybhoy
                    • 8 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Best GK til end of the season? Meslier?

                    Open Controls
                  9. sandman58
                    • 2 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Iheanacho to :
                    A) Antonio
                    B) Bamford

                    Open Controls
                    1. jonnybhoy
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      A

                      Open Controls
                  10. ShaunGoater123
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Anyone else forget to press the triple captain button or just me!?

                    Might have to be a final day roll of the dice, perhaps Liverpool as they have palace

                    Open Controls
                    1. sandman58
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Triple captain Aguero on the final day
                      Nostalgic pick

                      Open Controls
                      1. ShaunGoater123
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Actually yeah I quite like that idea

                        Open Controls

