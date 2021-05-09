Aubameyang and Lacazette among the substitutes as Arteta rotates once again

A match with limited Fantasy interest rounds off a busy Sunday afternoon of Premier League football.

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion gets underway at the Emirates at 19:00 BST.

Not one player from either side has a double-digit Fantasy Premier League ownership.

Looking at the top 10,000 as a better gauge of interest among the ‘active’ FPL managers, one name stands out.

Rob Holding‘s (£4.3m) effective ownership – which takes into account captaincy and benchings as well as general popularity – of 17.03% in the top 10k is greater than the rest of the Arsenal and West Brom squads put together.

The budget Arsenal defender has managed to swerve Mikel Arteta’s now-customary rotation after a UEFA Europa League tie and starts tonight.

The Gunners boss has made six changes to his side that started the goalless draw with Villarreal on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is among those to make way, with Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Thomas Partey, Pablo Mari and Martin Odegaard the others to drop out.

All bar the injured Mari of that contingent are on the bench.

Gabriel Martinelli, Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes, Mohamed Elneny, Dani Ceballos and Calum Chambers come into the side in their stead.

Alexandre Lacazette is once again only a substitute, with match-fitness evidently still an issue following his recent return from injury.

Granit Xhaka and David Luiz are absent with muscle problems.

As for West Brom, Sam Allardyce makes two changes to the side that drew with Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

They’re attacking alterations, too, with Matt Phillips and Callum Robinson coming in for Dara O’Shea and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Loanee Maitland-Niles is ineligible to face his parent club.

Albion will be relegated if Arsenal win tonight and even a draw will all but confirm their drop to the Championship, such is the disparity between their goal difference and Burnley’s.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Saka, Elneny, Ceballos, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Willian, Martinelli

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Phillips, Yokuslu, Gallagher, Robinson, Pereira, Diagne

