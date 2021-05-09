699
Dugout Discussion May 9

Digne and Coleman set for wing-back roles as Everton face unchanged West Ham

Everton are the latest Double/Triple Gameweek 35 team off the rank, with the first of two matches for the Toffees this week taking place on Sunday afternoon.

It’s West Ham United up first for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, with kick-off at the London Stadium at 16:30 BST.

There are no surprises on either side regarding the starting XIs, with West Ham unchanged from their 2-1 win at Burnley on Monday.

Ancelotti has made three alterations following the 2-1 loss at home to Aston Villa last Saturday.

Michael Keane (£5.0m), Yerry Mina (£5.5m) and Tom Davies (£5.2m) are back, with the benched Mason Holgate (£4.8m), Andre Gomes (£5.3m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) paying the price for some unconvincing displays against the Villans.

Recalls for Keane and Mina likely means that the blue half of Merseyside will be using a wing-back system, with Lucas Digne (£6.2m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) deployed in more advanced roles.

The fit-again Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.1m) returns to the visitors’ matchday squad for the first time in two months and is among the substitutes.

There is no James Rodriguez (£7.7m), as expected, with the Colombian a possibility to return for the rematch with Villa on Thursday.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Lingard, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Bowen, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Johnson, Odubeko, Coventry, Randolph.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne, Davies, Allan, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Holgate, Delph, King, Doucoure, Iwobi, Nkounkou, Bernard, Gomes, Olsen.

PREVIOUSLY IN TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 35…

Image

There were points all round for Manchester United’s five most-owned attacking assets in part one of their Gameweek 35 triple-header.

The Red Devils came from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, with Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Mason Greenwood (£7.2m), Marcus Rashford (£9.6m), Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) and Paul Pogba (£7.6m) each registering an attacking return apiece.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m) claimed the assist for Greenwood’s goal but it was an otherwise forgettable day of owners of United’s defenders, who once again came unstuck against a side outside of the top ten.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troops have played 18 matches against teams currently in the bottom half and have kept just five clean sheets.

And the loss of a shut-out was compounded by an injury concern for Fantasy managers who have Harry Maguire (£5.5m) in their squads.

The stopper hobbled off in the final quarter of an hour to end his remarkable run of never missing a Premier League minute for United.

His manager rather unhelpfully said after full-time:

Hopefully [the final] will be OK with Harry. I don’t know. We need to check it. It might be a few weeks or a month – we don’t know. It was his calf or lower leg. I think the player landed on him and he twisted something.

His fitness is very good – he’s robust. But, today, it looked like the boy landed on him and he twisted his ankle. I don’t know how serious it is. He might be available on Tuesday, he might not.

It was a miserable day for owners of Ollie Watkins (£6.5m), too, with the Villa man sent off for two bookable offences and now set to miss his side’s second Double Gameweek 35 fixture against Everton on Thursday.

Bertrand Traore (£5.8m) had earlier broken the deadlock for Villa to claim his tenth attacking return of 2020/21.

  1. Silent Friend
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Mahrez only started 1/4 last EPL game (GW 32)! very high chance he will start vs newcastle

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Am thinking yes, and Torres should start as differential and could catch a flyer.

      Open Controls
    2. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He and/or Foden should start

      Open Controls
  2. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    All the likely scorers have scored points this GW. Good advertising for FPL.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Kane was robbed

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        So was Coufal

        Open Controls
    2. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      Lingard, Antonio ??

      Open Controls
    3. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      I mean the ones who had D/TGWs. Had Lingard benched as he was not DGW. So his blank doesn’t matter.

      Open Controls
  3. SomeoneKnows
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Martinez (Forster)
    TAA, Coleman, Coufal (Shaw, Fofana)
    Salah, Jota, Lingard (Bruno, Greenwood)
    Kane, Wood (Iheanacho)

    With 1FT + 1.6 itb and 9 playing players, which transfer should I opt for?

    A) Bruno > Son
    B) Fofana > Dallas
    C) Bruno + Fofana > Son + Dallas (-4)
    D) Greenwood + Fofana > Son + Alioski (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Let the likely injury/ies decide.

      Open Controls
      1. SomeoneKnows
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        Definitely waiting till the GW is over, just trying to plan ahead

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          Now vs Thursday, very unlikely to be the same choice.

          Open Controls
  4. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Can’t quite believe it, 69 points currently with 0 hits, 9 left to play including Bruno captain twice (hopefully)

    Up to 7.5k OR according to livefpl, best rank I’ve EVER had in all my years of playing, so happy!

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Nice one mate, I played BB with Lloris Lingard Coufal....

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
    3. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Nice one bud, go on get the top 5k

      Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Great. Also at my best rank ever too.

      Open Controls
    5. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      31 mins ago

      Way to go. Awesome.

      Open Controls
    6. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Amazing stuff mate.

      Having a similarly good GW and up to 9.5k OR with 10 (aka 15) play

      Go for it!

      Open Controls
  5. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    I know there can be post game BPS reductions, but can there be post game BPS additions?

    Open Controls
  6. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Digne and DCL get in

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Well played!
      Only DCL here - no budget for Digne unfortunately

      Open Controls
  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 66.

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Pretty sure I went out last week

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        You were lucky to last that long.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          God only knows how

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            18 mins ago

            https://fplreview.com/season-review/

            Check your luck.

            Open Controls
  8. justaguy9
      40 mins ago

      A mixed gw so far. Could have been better or worse.
      C rashford have Greenwood dcl digne ward taa.
      That bruno penalty hurt as a non owner.
      Playing schmeichel over mendy biggest disappointment.

      Open Controls
    • DandyDon
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      starting to think I should have picked dgw Smith Rowe against West Brom+ ahead of Lingard.
      Never know if he will start and played very deep last time I watched him though

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        ESR has 0 G 0 A in the last 10 GWs. You shouldn't even have him in your fpl team!

        Open Controls
        1. DandyDon
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          well he usually sits on the bench (as he is today) and is the cheapest midfielder so not bad to have in that respect

          Open Controls
      2. Il Capitano
          5 mins ago

          This thought was creeping into my head at half-time, think starting Lingard was still the correct decision, ESR is not a great FPL option.

          Both Mitchell and Bamford have returned on my bench already though, so it wouldn't surprise me to see an ESR return to complete the set.

          Open Controls
          1. DandyDon
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            hopefully. hate missed opportunitys. Lingard getting booked was disappointing though.

            Open Controls
      3. Jellyfish
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Watkins > DCL for a hit seems a decent punt right following Watkins red?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          38 mins ago

          Only misses GW35.

          Open Controls
          1. Jellyfish
            • 9 Years
            31 mins ago

            Yes, the one gw that was worth keeping him for

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              28 mins ago

              RogDog_jimmy
28 mins ago

You got enough players next week to be able to burn a transfer getting rid of someone with a fixture?

              Open Controls
              1. Jellyfish
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Lightbulb moment, I’m being daft!

                Open Controls
      4. Echoes
          39 mins ago

          Think catching the bandwagons at their sweet spots is so vital in this game. Not getting Gundo first, then JLingz and then Nacho for majority of their hauls has been a big difference between being a bit higher in the OR and actually lurking around the 100k mark for me. Different players, same old story yet again for me this season. Think I might try modify my gameplay a bit and try jumping on a few bandwagons a bit early next season.

          Open Controls
          1. Indpush
            • 3 Years
            30 mins ago

            Get on some just before they become bandwagons.

            Open Controls
          2. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            30 mins ago

            Agree. Even 2 weeks ahead makes all the difference.
            I got Lingard the week before the MU game knowing I had cover. Most people waited till after - made a huge difference.

            Open Controls
          3. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            What about jumping on the bandwagons before they start?

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              28 mins ago

              Drive the wagon!

              Open Controls
          4. Qubit
            • 11 Years
            26 mins ago

            Jumping off just as important and something most get wrong. We get attached to players who have done well for us

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              23 mins ago

              True that! Some folks still have Gundo!
              Jumping off Lingard is hard with the blanks next week. Hard to justify getting someone out with a fixture while struggling to field 11.

              Open Controls
            2. Reece’s Pieces
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              23 mins ago

              Reece's Pieces
23 mins ago

Does that mean Lingard should go? Seems time even with good fixtures

              Open Controls
          5. Tango74
              19 mins ago

              Tango74
19 mins ago

We all been there, I'm late as well. Only one I got early was Gundogan.

              Open Controls
            • FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 mins ago

              FPL_Motty
3 mins ago

Yeah wouldnt beat yourself up too much though, staying 100k is decent. The very best have this ability to never miss a haul, or make a "mistake". That's the key difference I've been trying to improve, watching some of the elite managers throughout the year you notice they're not up there from gambles but just they never miss, kane, son, bruno, salah, jlingz bandwagons. Its not just about being differential and maverick, have to stick with the crowd the vast majority. Its better to not miss hauls than win big on differentials for me.

              Open Controls
          6. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            38 mins ago

            What's the worst BB score anyone's ever had?

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              0.

              Obviously.

              Open Controls
              1. mynameisq
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Gotta be a minus

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  True actually!

                  Open Controls
            2. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              I think it was last year post Covid, something like 5-6pts from 3 players.

              This year it was 8pts, so not any better.

              Open Controls
              1. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                So far I have Lloris 2 Lingard 1 Coufal 2

                Open Controls
                1. DandyDon
                  • 2 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  ouch

                  Open Controls
                2. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  4th is a DGW player or you are all out?

                  BB is waste of time, going to use in GW1 again.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Super Saints
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Pereira, who does nothing when I own him! I think all the chips are a waste of time and see no point in them being in the game

                    Open Controls
          7. CroatianHammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            38 mins ago

            Not paying enough attention this evening. Was making an early transfer and misclicked woefully... But, the GW is going well so maybe I can absorb the pain that a -8 will surely bring. 53 & Holding by end of day. That's the sort of score that would be grand most other weeks.

            Open Controls
          8. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            36 mins ago

            Time for a hour or so of ‘look at me mummy’...

            Open Controls
            1. Indpush
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Rather kinky

              Open Controls
          9. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            35 mins ago

            I’m certain there’ll be many spanners in the works and it won’t last but...currently on 81 (-4) and up from 16k to 9.5k.

            There’s hope of my first ever 10k finish!

            (I played no chip this GW and have none left so I expect nothing but the hope is there!)

            Hope everyone’s GW going ok

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              26 mins ago

              Not many chips floating around, that score is incredible. Good luck!

              Open Controls
              1. Don Kloppeone
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                21 mins ago

                Thanks mate. Hoping my luck stays.

                My transfers ahead of 36 will be pivotal I think!

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  19 mins ago

                  I feel ya. I’m up high too (650ish) and desperately want to hold onto top 1000.
                  Only 12 points clear right now so I’m scared of every decision I make.
                  No hits has been huge for me but will need one next week - maybe two urgh.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Don Kloppeone
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Yeh incredible rank you’re on mate!

                    You’ve taken zero hits? Amazing willpower!

                    I’ve taken 13 hits (yep!) and that’s far less than usual. 9 of those have led to green arrows so far though so it shows other techniques work!

                    Open Controls
          10. jason_ni
            • 5 Years
            35 mins ago

            Can only hope auba gets 30 mins tonight.. differential punt on fh gone bad.

            Open Controls
          11. Neo-Viper
            • 6 Years
            32 mins ago

            Dunk to Coufal on FT.

            yay or Nay?

            Open Controls
            1. DandyDon
              • 2 Years
              22 mins ago

              No. look to everton obviously after that game! coufal has been averaging a big chance or or goal attempt a game at the minute though so not exactly a bad option I just don't fancy their defence for CS's

              Open Controls
              1. Neo-Viper
                • 6 Years
                20 mins ago

                I have Coleman from Everton.

                Yes, that is the only reason why I am considering Coufal. Plus, the Fixtures are good for them.

                Open Controls
              2. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                12 mins ago

                Today showed some promise for me. Everton didn’t create a lot and next week Rice is back.
                Hope Cress isn’t serious.
                I got Coufal sitting on the bench this week and happy to have him for the run in.
                Considering Fabianski to replace Mendy too. But Meslier probably will get that shout.

                Open Controls
          12. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            32 mins ago

            Logic of not doing JRod > Greenwood (-4) was that I’d need a second -4 to get a player next week and instead would play Lingard this week.
            Already Greenwood’s 10 has outscored Lingard + 8.
            Dang.

            Open Controls
            1. King Kohli
              • 8 Years
              21 mins ago

              Always roll the dice with high upside players in the dgw, even more so when it is a TGW

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                17 mins ago

                Just about all season not taking hits has worked for me. Can still see Greenwood not playing at all next game and then a blank after and it’s not too big a miss. Oh well.

                Open Controls
          13. Champ
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            30 mins ago

            FPL must be broken again. Got Digne in and he's showing 6 points for me. That can't be right surely.

            Open Controls
            1. Jon Walter's Hatty
              • 7 Years
              18 mins ago

              Gets loads of stick for 8 returns in 12 done fine for me

              Open Controls
            2. Pompel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              13 mins ago

              Suspeting he might outscore TAA for the DGW

              Open Controls
          14. Original - Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            29 mins ago

            Took a -16 this Game week

            OUT: Son (7) Kane (2) Sanchez (1) Coady (1) Lingard (1) - 12 Points
            In: Greenwood (10) DCL (9) Guiata (6) Digne (6) Zaha (3) - 34 Points

            With 6 game chances to go, the gamble seems to have paid off already.

            Open Controls
            1. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              22 mins ago

              Well played mate!

              Open Controls
            2. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              17 mins ago

              Good work! Hope it goes super large for ya.

              Open Controls
            3. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              15 mins ago

              Bloody hell, every player I've ever brought in has blanked

              Open Controls
            4. Original - Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Thanks guys

              Open Controls
            5. Brimble82
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Transfer level: Sports Almanac

              Open Controls
          15. Tango74
              24 mins ago

              I’m on wc and it’s a nightmare to plan.

              Man City - pep roulette
              Chelsea and Man U in finals
              Arsenal - arterta is wierd
              Liverpool - front 3 rotates now

              Might have to go big 3 at spurs ?

              Open Controls

