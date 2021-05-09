Digne and Coleman set for wing-back roles as Everton face unchanged West Ham

Everton are the latest Double/Triple Gameweek 35 team off the rank, with the first of two matches for the Toffees this week taking place on Sunday afternoon.

It’s West Ham United up first for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, with kick-off at the London Stadium at 16:30 BST.

There are no surprises on either side regarding the starting XIs, with West Ham unchanged from their 2-1 win at Burnley on Monday.

Ancelotti has made three alterations following the 2-1 loss at home to Aston Villa last Saturday.

Michael Keane (£5.0m), Yerry Mina (£5.5m) and Tom Davies (£5.2m) are back, with the benched Mason Holgate (£4.8m), Andre Gomes (£5.3m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) paying the price for some unconvincing displays against the Villans.

Recalls for Keane and Mina likely means that the blue half of Merseyside will be using a wing-back system, with Lucas Digne (£6.2m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) deployed in more advanced roles.

The fit-again Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.1m) returns to the visitors’ matchday squad for the first time in two months and is among the substitutes.

There is no James Rodriguez (£7.7m), as expected, with the Colombian a possibility to return for the rematch with Villa on Thursday.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Lingard, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Bowen, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Johnson, Odubeko, Coventry, Randolph.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne, Davies, Allan, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Holgate, Delph, King, Doucoure, Iwobi, Nkounkou, Bernard, Gomes, Olsen.

PREVIOUSLY IN TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 35…

There were points all round for Manchester United’s five most-owned attacking assets in part one of their Gameweek 35 triple-header.

The Red Devils came from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, with Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Mason Greenwood (£7.2m), Marcus Rashford (£9.6m), Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) and Paul Pogba (£7.6m) each registering an attacking return apiece.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m) claimed the assist for Greenwood’s goal but it was an otherwise forgettable day of owners of United’s defenders, who once again came unstuck against a side outside of the top ten.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troops have played 18 matches against teams currently in the bottom half and have kept just five clean sheets.

And the loss of a shut-out was compounded by an injury concern for Fantasy managers who have Harry Maguire (£5.5m) in their squads.

The stopper hobbled off in the final quarter of an hour to end his remarkable run of never missing a Premier League minute for United.

His manager rather unhelpfully said after full-time:

Hopefully [the final] will be OK with Harry. I don’t know. We need to check it. It might be a few weeks or a month – we don’t know. It was his calf or lower leg. I think the player landed on him and he twisted something. His fitness is very good – he’s robust. But, today, it looked like the boy landed on him and he twisted his ankle. I don’t know how serious it is. He might be available on Tuesday, he might not.

It was a miserable day for owners of Ollie Watkins (£6.5m), too, with the Villa man sent off for two bookable offences and now set to miss his side’s second Double Gameweek 35 fixture against Everton on Thursday.

Bertrand Traore (£5.8m) had earlier broken the deadlock for Villa to claim his tenth attacking return of 2020/21.

