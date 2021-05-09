Saiss benched for Wolves as Veltman absent from Brighton squad

Romain Saïss (£4.9m) is the biggest Fantasy casualty from Sunday’s early kick-off between Wolves and Brighton.

The 6.5%-owned defender is one of five players to drop out of Nuno’s starting XI in Triple Gameweek 35.

Nelson Semedo (£5.2m), Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m), Owen Otasowie (£4.5m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) are the other players to find themselves benched after Wolves’ 1-1 draw at West Brom in Gameweek 34.

Ki-Jana Hoever (£4.4m) and Max Kilman (£3.9m) are the beneficiaries in defence, where the pair look set to play in a back four.

Joao Moutinho (£5.1m) returns in midfield after being sidelined for two games. Daniel Podence (£5.3m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£4.9m) start in attacking midfield alongside Vitinha (£4.7m), with that trio operating behind Fabio Silva (£5.2m).

For the Seagulls, Joel Veltman (£4.4m) is absent from the matchday so squad so Alireza Jahanbakhsh (£5.4m) is drafted in by Graham Potter.

The attacking midfielder could be set to line out at right wing-back, though the shapeshifting Brighton boss may have some other tricks up his sleeve.

Adam Lallana (£6.2m) remains in the treatment room for Brighton, who beat Leeds 2-0 at home in their previous Premier League outing.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (4-2-3-1): Patricio; Ait-Nouri, Kilman, Coady, Hoever; Neves, Moutinho; Podence, Vitinha, Gibbs-White; F Silva.

Brighton & Hove Albion XI (3-4-3): Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Burn, Bissouma, Gross, Jahanbakhsh; Trossard, Maupay; Welbeck.