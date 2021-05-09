292
Dugout Discussion May 9

Saiss benched for Wolves as Veltman absent from Brighton squad

Romain Saïss (£4.9m) is the biggest Fantasy casualty from Sunday’s early kick-off between Wolves and Brighton.

The 6.5%-owned defender is one of five players to drop out of Nuno’s starting XI in Triple Gameweek 35.

Nelson Semedo (£5.2m), Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m), Owen Otasowie (£4.5m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) are the other players to find themselves benched after Wolves’ 1-1 draw at West Brom in Gameweek 34.

Ki-Jana Hoever (£4.4m) and Max Kilman (£3.9m) are the beneficiaries in defence, where the pair look set to play in a back four.

Joao Moutinho (£5.1m) returns in midfield after being sidelined for two games. Daniel Podence (£5.3m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£4.9m) start in attacking midfield alongside Vitinha (£4.7m), with that trio operating behind Fabio Silva (£5.2m).

For the Seagulls, Joel Veltman (£4.4m) is absent from the matchday so squad so Alireza Jahanbakhsh (£5.4m) is drafted in by Graham Potter.

The attacking midfielder could be set to line out at right wing-back, though the shapeshifting Brighton boss may have some other tricks up his sleeve.

Adam Lallana (£6.2m) remains in the treatment room for Brighton, who beat Leeds 2-0 at home in their previous Premier League outing.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (4-2-3-1): Patricio; Ait-Nouri, Kilman, Coady, Hoever; Neves, Moutinho; Podence, Vitinha, Gibbs-White; F Silva.

Brighton & Hove Albion XI (3-4-3): Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Burn, Bissouma, Gross, Jahanbakhsh; Trossard, Maupay; Welbeck.

292 Comments
  Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Must have left my crystal ball at home today.....

    Open Controls
    Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Coz I'm not seeing it....

      Open Controls
  REDMOND IN SANDALS
      14 mins ago

      Dunk red means 8 gw36 players. Nightmare gw

      Open Controls
      Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Join the club of 8.

        Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not in my XI 🙂
      Realise I needed him next week 🙁
      Could still come in for Holding 🙁

      Open Controls
      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Me too mate!! On my bench I've been checking the score to see if Wolves score coz a 15 pointer on the bench is annoying but I certainly didn't want that!! Needed him for next week!!!

        Open Controls
    Bob_the_builder
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Harry Maguire goal incoming.

      Open Controls
      Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I couldn't afford him so got Lindelof instead.

        Open Controls
        Bob_the_builder
          • 4 Years
          just now

          He would provide the assist 😛

          Open Controls
      CROYDON DE BRUYNE
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hope so!

        Open Controls
    Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      How many sofas do I need if I only have Bruno from United and captained Mo?

      Open Controls
      Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        You need to submit a takeover bid for Furniture Village.

        Open Controls
      REDMOND IN SANDALS
          11 mins ago

          You sir need a nuclear bomb shelter

          Open Controls
        Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          You realise Bruno's last goal was 10 games ago, right?

          Open Controls
          Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Give or take 😉

            Open Controls
          Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            He's due!

            Open Controls
            Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              8 mins ago

              Mate, he's not pregnant...

              Open Controls
          Mouldmaster
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Other than his 2 goals (and assists) in the EL semi final two games ago..?

            Open Controls
            Utopsis
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Lol exactly

              Open Controls
        MightyGar
            9 mins ago

            I think you need a panic room

            Open Controls
        the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Just a quick question, what would you be happy with if using your BB chip from your bench as minimum points?

          Open Controls
          Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            15 points is satisfactory

            Open Controls
          Hits from the Bong
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            15

            Open Controls
          TheDragon
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            16

            Open Controls
          Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            18 pts imo

            Open Controls
            Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
              • 11 Years
              just now

              4.5 points per player

              Open Controls
          g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Anything is a bonus, don't set sights too high otherwise disappointment awaits.

            Open Controls
            Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              just now

              This haha

              Open Controls
          the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Cheers lads, currently on 18 if Sanchez keeps a CS and got Lingard to go too!

            Open Controls
        DandyDon
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Noooooooo. Even worse than benching Dunk for his Goal, he's sent off and i'll now be down to 10 next week unless I take a hit. All that planning for nothing.

          Open Controls
          thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Not the end of the world.

            I'm already on 10 men, and it looks like Veltman is injured too, so I'll be on a -4 for sure (at least).

            There'll be plenty of hits flying around elsewhere too, so you'll be in good company 🙂

            Open Controls
          Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Planning in this crazy season is overrated.

            Open Controls
        Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Damn it why i didn't did that extra hit Veltman to Coleman 🙁 Painful and frustrating on a BB 🙁

          Open Controls
          Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Coleman may get less than 4

            Open Controls
            Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
              • 11 Years
              just now

              he will get the Sheffield game as well, I don't have a defender now again so I already made a loss surely.

              Open Controls
          Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Because his benching was impossible to predict

            Open Controls
            Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              He is absent surely some kind of injury. The manager was lying on a press conference most probably.

              The alternative was also the better one

              Jota to Greenwood Veltman to Robbo and get Mendy instead of Henderson. All options would have been better,

              Open Controls
              Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                Lesson learned never go to a family event without a fully loaded mobile phone and try to avoid them when you are playing a chip. If I had a computer surely a better option would have been done

                Open Controls
              Pat Bonner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                You made your decision based on info you had at the time. You did a -12 didn't you? So you probably went through a lot of different permutations? One was bound to out score what you went for

                Open Controls
        The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Captain Foresight told me to TC Rashford. I wish he was as reliable as Captain Hindsight.

          Open Controls
        Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          New top of page... Stay Down Pompey...

          Open Controls
          LegendMoon
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Boo

            Open Controls
          El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            They are going to turn it around!! Come on Pompey!!!

            Open Controls
            Jon Walter's Hatty
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Doubt it they are the last leg of my 150 quid acca

              Open Controls
        Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Wolves are the most boring side ive seen in a long time. Arsenal are a close secone

          Open Controls
          El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Nuno's dinosaur manager

            Open Controls
          Bob_the_builder
            • 4 Years
            just now

            They reallly do seem lost without Raul.

            Open Controls
        Bob_the_builder
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          As Gordon Ramsay would say " you f***ing Dunkey".

          Open Controls
        Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Fortunate for Brighton as half their team are central defenders anyways

          Open Controls
        The Train Driver
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          No chance of RC overturned and Dunk playing next gw? (not watching the game, driving train).

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Clear red.

            Open Controls
          2. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Not a chance

            Open Controls
          3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Haha I’m at work and was literally going to ask the same thing!!!

            Open Controls
          4. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Don't text and drive! 😉

            Open Controls
        • AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Imagine if there is an early red card at Villa Park with a key Manchester United man shown red?

          And a 3 match ban for Bruno Fernandes...

          Open Controls
          1. Bees4Lyf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Would be absolute scenes! xD

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I know...

              Open Controls
          2. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            I would put my money on Maguire....

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Possible

              Open Controls
        • REDMOND IN SANDALS
            5 mins ago

            All my hope of getting a green arrow lies on Watkins now. Don't disappointment me fam

            Open Controls
            1. Revival
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              I'd happily take a Watkins blank today and a brace against Everton

              Open Controls
            2. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Ollie Blank Watkins?

              Open Controls
          • TheDragon
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Every week Trossard blanks reminds me how insanely lucky those who captained him against Newcastle were (and that sparked the view of who cares about ownership)

            Open Controls
            1. Bob_the_builder
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I remember in GW 29 I played FH. He was first bench and came in after a Bale no show. Ended up 87 when the average was 25. Probably one of the best FPL moments for me in recent times.

              Open Controls
          • Bees4Lyf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Come on wolves wipe this Brighton cleanie!

            Open Controls
          • Danno - Emre Canada
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Wow 6 players in one game, I’m not sure if I’ve ever had that before. 12 points, maybe 14 incoming haha

            Open Controls
          • fedolefan
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            From basically being resigned to a Dunk 15 pointer for my rival at HT, to see him down to 4 is better than anything any player in my team could possibly do.

            Open Controls
          • Finding Timo
              1 min ago

              With dunk red Does treble WH - Dawson, Antonio & Lingard look good for GW36?

              Open Controls
            • Marcin the Pole
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Very tempted by Maddison, Iheanacho -> Lingard, Antonio (-4). Obviously see how the rest of the week pans out but surely looks a decent move?

              Open Controls
            • Hotdogs for Tea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Imagine not owning Bruno, then imagine not owning or captaining him 🙂

              Open Controls

