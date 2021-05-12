123
FanTeam May 12

Your final chance to turn £1.80 into €100k with FanTeam’s SCOFF event

123 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

You may have seen a lot of social media talk about FanTeam‘s ‘SCOFF’ tournament recently and, like us, wondered what on earth it is all about.

The mysterious acronym is a good place to start: it stands for Spring Championship of Online Fantasy Football (SCOFF).

Long story short, the SCOFF is essentially a two-Gameweek, FPL-style Fantasy tournament where you can win a whopping €100k (or £90,000 in UK money).

The buy-ins for this high-stake event are usually £990 – but don’t let that put you off, dear reader.

That’s because there are other, far more wallet-friendly routes into this end-of-season Fantasy extravaganza – and you could pay as little as £1.80 to get involved.

A number of feeder/qualifying tournaments (‘satellites’, in FanTeam parlance) offer a dirt-cheap route into the SCOFF.

Take the Gameweek 36 Weekly Monster and Mini-Monster event, for example:

Mini-MonsterWeekly Monster
Entry cost£1.80£18
Prizes10x SCOFF tickets50x SCOFF tickets

For the uninitiated, the Weekly Monster is a Gameweek-specific Fantasy tournament – think a Free Hit chip or the much-loved/derided Scout Picks.

And this will be one of your final chances to get involved in SCOFF, which kicks off next Tuesday when Gameweek 37 gets underway.

ENTER THE GW36 MINI-MONSTER FOR £1.80 HERE

HOW DOES SCOFF WORK ?

Following recent changes to the fixture schedule, the SCOFF will now begin on Tuesday, May 18 and run over Gameweeks 37 and 38.

The two weeks will run independently of one another so entrants will pick two separate teams for each week. Effectively, it’s like being given two back-to-back Free Hit chips in FPL.

HOW TO QUALIFY

The final buy-in is €1,100 (£990) but there are many ways to get involved for much less money.

The large majority of the final entrants will have come from feeder events called ‘satellites’, which will be running until the tournament starts. 

All the satellite tournaments can be found in the FanTeam lobby via the below link:

HEAD TO THE FANTEAM LOBBY HERE

TURN £1.80 INTO €100K

With so many routes to qualify for the SCOFF, there is every chance that FanTeam could see a winner that entered for the price of a third of DIPA in an oh-so-trendy craft beer bar.

Last November, FanTeam user fscottl showed how it can be done by qualifying for the WCOFF for €2 and walking away with a first prize of €30,000.

#ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

123 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mr. Mystic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bench one for next week:
    TAA, Robbo, Digne, Dallas

    Open Controls
    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      why bench one

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      I’d always start Dallas.
      I’d probably bench Robbo.

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      I’d play all 4 but wo seeing ur team - robbo

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. Mystic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I’m playing freehit so have:
        Mahrez Salah Son Bale
        DCL Wood Antonio in the other spots!

        Open Controls
  2. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    You know what, I’m pretty confident Greenwood will start tomorrow.

    Open Controls
    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Instead of who?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Rashford or Pogba.

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Why? I don't see Greenwood starting 4 games in a week, 30 mins to replace Cavani from the bench.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            You may be right, but he’s looking absolutely incredible and justifying his place. He’s fit, 19 and getting hauled off after an hour of play.

            Open Controls
            1. Would Ed Woodward
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              He is playing great but it's about managing minutes for everyone at this point, him not starting isn't a reflection on form or anything.

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                His minutes are being managed. Anyhoo, that’s what I think and the deadline has long passed so it doesn’t matter too much. I’m very keen to see him play again as he has become so fun to watch. To reverse back nutmegs yesterday was a joy to watch.

                Open Controls
            2. Brimble82
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              This was what I thought when he came off on the hour last night.
              Would love to see it.

              Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Nobody really. Possibly Cavani starts ahead of Rashford but I think Greenwood is in too good a form and he’s only been playing 65 minutes for a reason.

        Open Controls
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Greenwood owners = "I think he will start"
      Greenwood non-owners = "I don't think he will start"

      😉

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        I own Greenwood and don't think he'll start.

        Open Controls
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          I was referring to non-super intelligent people of course....

          Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yes depending on the positivity or negativity of the owner. I have no bias, just think he will. Xxx

        Open Controls
  3. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Bottomed best duo for run in?
    A) Bamford + Bale
    B) Antonio + Bale
    C) Ings + Raph

    Open Controls
    1. CaptainKazuru
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Best three Fwds for the run in ?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        3 of Bamford, Antonio, Kane and DCL

        Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Again
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Kane, Ings and DCL for me. Bamford and Antonio after.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Ooh, yes Ings is a good call.

          Open Controls
    3. CaptainKazuru
        18 mins ago

        Chasing hard, so thinking bruno > Mahrez (C) & Maguire > TAA no brainer right?

        Open Controls
        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Too punty to make Mahrez captain imo.

          Every chance he'll just get 1 point coming off the bench

          Open Controls
        2. Cojones of Destiny
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          mahrez yes, TAA or Digne who ever is lower owned

          Open Controls
        3. CaptainKazuru
            1 min ago

            the stats are insane for his appearances though - he either starts and gets like 18+ points, or doesn't appear at all.

            Thanks both

            Open Controls
        4. xiMoxiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Euros back line of Ramos, Rodriguez, Granqvist, Alioski

          Open Controls
          1. Cheeto__Bandito
              2 mins ago

              much better value picks around but yea they are on pens

              Open Controls
          2. focaccia
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            Team look ok for GW36? Not sure on Captain choice...

            Martinez
            Veltman - Dallas - TAA
            Salah (C) - Son - Lingard - Raphina
            Kane - DCL (v) - Bamford

            subs: Forster - Jota - Rudiger - AWB

            Open Controls
          3. Wrong Captain Again
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Why no love for Ings? Two home games with bottom-half sides coming up next and on pens. Please explain how Bamford/ Antonio are better options?

            Open Controls
            1. Yank Revolution
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Constant injuries - gets hurt in warmups, early in games, late in games...its a real toss up whether he makes 90 or not.

              Open Controls
          4. adased
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Who should I replace Maguire with?
            Already have Targett, Coleman, Dallas and Saiss and 0.1itb

            Open Controls
          5. LegendMoon
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Hi guys, I was inspired by Cheeto Benito on the previous question about why immobilare isn’t favored by the national team and wondered if any other footballers lived up to their name.
            Quincy and Isaac promise both looked good when they were younger and Danny invincible was a tough opponent when at Swindon.
            Any one else got any examples, I believe their is a Belgian defender playing in Germany called mark de Mann !!!

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.