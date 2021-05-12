Your final chance to turn £1.80 into €100k with FanTeam’s SCOFF event

Sponsored by FanTeam

You may have seen a lot of social media talk about FanTeam‘s ‘SCOFF’ tournament recently and, like us, wondered what on earth it is all about.

The mysterious acronym is a good place to start: it stands for Spring Championship of Online Fantasy Football (SCOFF).

Long story short, the SCOFF is essentially a two-Gameweek, FPL-style Fantasy tournament where you can win a whopping €100k (or £90,000 in UK money).

The buy-ins for this high-stake event are usually £990 – but don’t let that put you off, dear reader.

That’s because there are other, far more wallet-friendly routes into this end-of-season Fantasy extravaganza – and you could pay as little as £1.80 to get involved.

A number of feeder/qualifying tournaments (‘satellites’, in FanTeam parlance) offer a dirt-cheap route into the SCOFF.

Take the Gameweek 36 Weekly Monster and Mini-Monster event, for example:

Mini-Monster Weekly Monster Entry cost £1.80 £18 Prizes 10x SCOFF tickets 50x SCOFF tickets

For the uninitiated, the Weekly Monster is a Gameweek-specific Fantasy tournament – think a Free Hit chip or the much-loved/derided Scout Picks.

And this will be one of your final chances to get involved in SCOFF, which kicks off next Tuesday when Gameweek 37 gets underway.

HOW DOES SCOFF WORK ?

Following recent changes to the fixture schedule, the SCOFF will now begin on Tuesday, May 18 and run over Gameweeks 37 and 38.

The two weeks will run independently of one another so entrants will pick two separate teams for each week. Effectively, it’s like being given two back-to-back Free Hit chips in FPL.

HOW TO QUALIFY

The final buy-in is €1,100 (£990) but there are many ways to get involved for much less money.

The large majority of the final entrants will have come from feeder events called ‘satellites’, which will be running until the tournament starts.

All the satellite tournaments can be found in the FanTeam lobby via the below link:

TURN £1.80 INTO €100K

With so many routes to qualify for the SCOFF, there is every chance that FanTeam could see a winner that entered for the price of a third of DIPA in an oh-so-trendy craft beer bar.

Last November, FanTeam user fscottl showed how it can be done by qualifying for the WCOFF for €2 and walking away with a first prize of €30,000.

