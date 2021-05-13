Iheanacho replacements, Man City players and the ‘keep or sell’ United poser

Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy, who is closing in on a top 1k finish, gives his thoughts on three key issues ahead of Gameweek 36.

Iheanacho Replacements

With a Blank Gameweek 36 followed by Chelsea (a) and Tottenham Hotspur (h) to end the season, it may be the time to drop Leicester City players. A lot of FPL managers are looking to sell Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) despite his purple patch, while there’ll be plenty more intent on offloading Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) after an underwhelming period of form.

The main contenders to replace the Foxes’ strike duo are Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m), Patrick Bamford (£6.3m) and Michail Antonio (£6.4m).

For me, this comes down to how many transfers you want to use on this spot in your squad between now and the end of the season. Calvert-Lewin has the standout fixture in Gameweek 36 with Sheffield United but that’s followed up by Wolves and Manchester City. For that reason, I prefer both Antonio and Bamford as a short-term transfer that can be held until the end of the campaign. With Leeds and West Ham both playing Southampton and West Brom in their last two Gameweeks, it comes down to the Gameweek 36 fixture – and Leeds just about edge it, with Burnley instead of Brighton.

Some other considerations are Antonio’s injury record, which may mean another transfer before the season’s end, and Bamford being on penalties.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT