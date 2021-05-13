17
Pro Pundit Teams May 13

My Free Hit draft for FPL Gameweek 36 and thoughts on the season run-in

17 Comments
The two-time FPL champion of India, Lateriser, discusses the return of home fans, what to do with Manchester United assets, Manchester City midfielders, Gareth Bale and his Free Hit draft for Gameweek 36.

It’s the business end of 2020/21 and I have a feeling that many of you are going to be making some season-defining decisions in Gameweek 36.

Keeping that in mind, I’m going to be talking about some of the key pointers for the end of the campaign in this article.

RETURN OF HOME FANS

First up, fans are going to be allowed back into stadiums in Gameweeks 37 and 38. This is a factor you simply can’t ignore.

Here are some noteworthy home games in the final two rounds:

Gameweek 37
  • Manchester United v Fulham
  • Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
Gameweek 38
  • Liverpool v Crystal Palace
  • Manchester City v Everton
  • Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion
  • Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
  • West Ham United v Southampton

I think you have to put some stock into these home games because the players will want to put on a show in front of their own fans after so long. We know Everton haven’t been good at home this season but playing Sheffield United in Gameweek 36 and then playing in front of their supporters against Wolves next week nullifies that abysmal home record, in my opinion.

In Gameweek 37, Gareth Bale (£9.1m) plays in front of the Tottenham Hotspur fans for the first – and last – time this season. There is even a small possibility that it is the final time a Golden Boot-chasing Harry Kane (£11.8m) dons a Spurs shirt in the presence of the Lilywhites’ faithful.

Leeds United also play in front of their fans in the Premier League for the first time this campaign in Gameweek 38. I think you need to consider the fan factor in the last two Gameweeks as I am personally expecting some strong home performances in these fixtures.

WHAT TO DO WITH UNITED ASSETS?

.

This brings us to the burning question for a lot of Fantasy Premier League managers in Gameweek 36: what to do with your Manchester United assets? They do have a strong home game in Gameweek 37 against Fulham but there are various factors at play here and I don’t want to sit on the fence with my opinion.

There are just three Gameweeks to go and you need to accumulate as many points as possible without worrying too much about the players you sell. If you’re not fielding enough players in Gameweek 36, there is a decision for you to make. I would personally lose Leicester City assets first but if you don’t own any of those, I think it is perfectly fine to ditch your Manchester United players now.

In Gameweek 37, Tottenham play Aston Villa at home and Liverpool play Burnley so you’re not left looking too hard for captaincy options as you should ideally have two Golden Boot-chasing options to consider. In addition to that, Manchester United play their Gameweek 38 fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers three days prior to the UEFA Europa League final. Even though some of the ‘first team’ might start, I would not be surprised to see limited minutes and early substitutions for the main assets.

If you don’t have Liverpool or Spurs players in your team, I don’t mind the switch from the United midfielders simply because you have more bites at the cherry to collect hauls. Again, I reiterate, I’d lose Leicester assets first.

If your squad is in a healthy condition, I don’t even mind a one-week switch to a Manchester City midfielder as there is great differential upside potential there. That said, I expect the City assets to play two or three fixtures in the final three Gameweeks of the season. I fully anticipate that the main team will play against Newcastle United because the likes of Riyad Mahrez (£8.0m) and John Stones (£5.1m) will not have played any minutes for 10 days and we know how Pep Guardiola loves match rhythm.

MAN CITY MIDFIELDERS

City defence, Mahrez and Gundogan's deep role: FPL notes from the Etihad

If you’re interested in a Manchester City midfield punt for the end of the season, I’ve looked at some statistics. These are the numbers per 90 minutes in the second half of the campaign.

That is it from me for this week and I hope this article helps you. If you want more of our thoughts, you can watch the latest episode of The FPL Wire below.

Pro Pundits 27
The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 36

  1. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Guys there is an Eid PARTY tonight in 9 hours

    ALL the Salah Cappers invited, TCers to be VIP

    We Shall FEAST oh yes we will!

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Happy Eid.

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Correction, it will be a BrunGreen fiesta.

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can I get in with Trezeguet?

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        just now

        All differentials get a free entry!

        Open Controls
  2. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    which defenders to target for the run in guys?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I have TAA, Dallas and Coufal. Very happy with that

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      TAA, Digne, Dallas and pick any other 2.

      Open Controls
    CaptainKazuru
        just now

        WHU > Coufal
        Pool > TAA / Robbo / Phillips budget option
        Leeds > Dallas
        Everton > Digne

        Open Controls
      • the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Dallas, Stones, Coufal

        Open Controls
      • JBG
        • 3 Years
        just now

        TAA, Digne, Dallas and whichever City defender gets most min.

        Open Controls
    4. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can i ask, which teams are looking at Kane at present for next season?

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'll probably get him in at some stage...

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Haha I was actually referring to the quote in the post saying it might be his last time Kane dons a Spurs shirt?

          Open Controls
          1. Fitzy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            😉

            Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just as we all predicted the stars of GW35 are:

      ESR, Benteke and Greenwood haha. Now watch Traore, Godfrey and Phillips decide to get big scores today 😛

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        just now

        It's typical isn't it? I was even considering bringing in ESR for Gundogan so I can have TAA in my team.Would have played ESR over Lingard.

        Open Controls
    6. Henning
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      IF you should take 3 transfer what would it be?
      Thinking of Iheanacho and Bruno out for DCL and Raphinha not shure if i should take a hit for a keeper or get rid of Greenwood?

      Mendy Forster
      TAA Azpi Holding Dallas Coady
      Salah Fernandes Jota Lingard Greenwood
      Kane Iheanacho Wood

      Open Controls
    7. thepirates
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Elo! Got 1ft...

      a) Fernandes & Nacho —> DCL, Mahrez (-4)
      b) Nacho —> Antonio/Bamford
      C) Rudiger —> Coufal

      Martinez
      Dallas - Veltman - TAA
      Jota - Son - Fernandes - Salah - Lingard
      Kane - Vydra
      Bench: Forster - Rudiger - Nacho - Holding

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.