The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on Blank Gameweek 36 Premier League action

Blank Gameweek 36 may be seven fixtures down on its predecessor but the matches themselves are arguably more attractive in Fantasy terms.

Newly crowned champions Manchester City are away at a porous Newcastle United, the two Merseyside teams face relegated outfits, and Tottenham Hotspur look forward to a meeting with a comfortably mid-table Wolverhampton Wanderers side who might as well be dusting down their snorkels and factor 50 sun cream.

BRUCEY BONUS

City’s title party got underway on Tuesday with pizzas and dancing and the festivities could well continue tonight at the spiritual home of boozed-up stag dos.

But in this article, of course, it’s less the Bigg Market and more the win markets (sorry) that we’re interested in.

Newcastle have been generous hosts all season.

The Magpies have kept only one clean sheet on their own turf, which unsurprisingly is the worst record in the division.

They’re without a shut-out home or away in the past two months, while they have conceded at least two goals in five of their last seven games.

City have been excellent on their travels, by contrast, and will surely be back at something approaching full strength after run-outs for fringe players in Gameweek 35.

Full strength seems to include Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez, these days.

Foden is 5/1 to score first at St James’ Park, with Mahrez exactly the same price.

Sergio Aguero is far from first choice nowadays but there are plenty of sentimental saps like ourselves who are tempted by a nostalgic, end-of-season punt on the Argentine in FPL.

He’s 8/11 to score at any time tonight, whether he starts or makes a cameo appearance off the bench.

Newcastle will be hoping that City are still a little worse for wear after their impromptu midweek celebrations.

They’ve been in excellent attacking form themselves of late, hitting four goals past third-place Leicester City a week ago.

Joe Willock is in sensational nick, scoring in four successive games.

And because of the calibre of opposition on Friday, his first goalscorer price is way bigger than what it ought to be.

The loanee is an eye-catching 22/1 to open the scoring against City.

And you can even get 7/4 on him registering just one (or more) shot on target, never mind finding the back of the net.

GULL-IBLE

Brighton will be without Lewis Dunk and very likely Joel Veltman this weekend, which should make West Ham’s life a bit easier given that the Seagulls are a very decent defensive unit.

It’ll also be music to the ears of Michail Antonio, who has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 13 away Premier League starts (11 goals, three assists).

The West Ham forward is a generous 11/2 to score first at the Amex, which are actually longer odds than a regressing Jesse Lingard (9/2).

Albion are without Dunk (and Neal Maupay) because of suspension, of course.

And should you fancy a repeat of last week’s farce at Molineux, it’s 9/2 for there to be a red card.

In this VAR-crazy season, there’s also the potential for punts on penalties.

Liverpool were denied a spot-kick on Thursday night after intervention from the Stockley Park meddlers but they may get another stab at an effort from 12 yards this weekend.

That’s because no club has conceded more penalties than West Brom (nine) this season.

A spot-kick for either club in Sunday’s clash at the Hawthorns is 7/4, while Liverpool to score a penalty is 5/2.

Something else that caught our eye in this fixture was Mbaye Diagne to score first at 14/1. Given Liverpool’s problems at centre-half (as evidenced on Thursday) and the fact that Albion are behind only the Reds themselves for goals scored in their last six matches, Diagne’s price looks decent.

