435
Scout Betting May 14

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on Blank Gameweek 36 Premier League action

435 Comments
Share


Sponsored by bet365

Blank Gameweek 36 may be seven fixtures down on its predecessor but the matches themselves are arguably more attractive in Fantasy terms.

Newly crowned champions Manchester City are away at a porous Newcastle United, the two Merseyside teams face relegated outfits, and Tottenham Hotspur look forward to a meeting with a comfortably mid-table Wolverhampton Wanderers side who might as well be dusting down their snorkels and factor 50 sun cream.

And we’ll be wagering a few modest-sized punts on some of these upcoming Premier League games in this weekly betting piece, with the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365.

If you’re doing likewise, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image-2.png

BRUCEY BONUS

City’s title party got underway on Tuesday with pizzas and dancing and the festivities could well continue tonight at the spiritual home of boozed-up stag dos.

But in this article, of course, it’s less the Bigg Market and more the win markets (sorry) that we’re interested in.

Newcastle have been generous hosts all season.

The Magpies have kept only one clean sheet on their own turf, which unsurprisingly is the worst record in the division.

They’re without a shut-out home or away in the past two months, while they have conceded at least two goals in five of their last seven games.

City have been excellent on their travels, by contrast, and will surely be back at something approaching full strength after run-outs for fringe players in Gameweek 35.

Full strength seems to include Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez, these days.

Foden is 5/1 to score first at St James’ Park, with Mahrez exactly the same price.

Sergio Aguero is far from first choice nowadays but there are plenty of sentimental saps like ourselves who are tempted by a nostalgic, end-of-season punt on the Argentine in FPL.

He’s 8/11 to score at any time tonight, whether he starts or makes a cameo appearance off the bench.

Should he make Pep’s line-up and those glass hamstrings break before half-tike, bet365 will refund stakes on selected markets for new and eligible customers.

Soccer Substitute Guarantee

If your player is substituted before half-time we will return your stake as Bet Credits on selected markets.

Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply.

Newcastle will be hoping that City are still a little worse for wear after their impromptu midweek celebrations.

They’ve been in excellent attacking form themselves of late, hitting four goals past third-place Leicester City a week ago.

Joe Willock is in sensational nick, scoring in four successive games.

And because of the calibre of opposition on Friday, his first goalscorer price is way bigger than what it ought to be.

The loanee is an eye-catching 22/1 to open the scoring against City.

And you can even get 7/4 on him registering just one (or more) shot on target, never mind finding the back of the net.

GULL-IBLE

Brighton will be without Lewis Dunk and very likely Joel Veltman this weekend, which should make West Ham’s life a bit easier given that the Seagulls are a very decent defensive unit.

It’ll also be music to the ears of Michail Antonio, who has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 13 away Premier League starts (11 goals, three assists).

The West Ham forward is a generous 11/2 to score first at the Amex, which are actually longer odds than a regressing Jesse Lingard (9/2).

Albion are without Dunk (and Neal Maupay) because of suspension, of course.

And should you fancy a repeat of last week’s farce at Molineux, it’s 9/2 for there to be a red card.

PAYING (OUT ON) THE PENALTY

It’s not just red cards or shots on target that you can bet on with bet365.

A whole array of markets are available for each game, from corners to offsides.

In this VAR-crazy season, there’s also the potential for punts on penalties.

Liverpool were denied a spot-kick on Thursday night after intervention from the Stockley Park meddlers but they may get another stab at an effort from 12 yards this weekend.

That’s because no club has conceded more penalties than West Brom (nine) this season.

A spot-kick for either club in Sunday’s clash at the Hawthorns is 7/4, while Liverpool to score a penalty is 5/2.

Something else that caught our eye in this fixture was Mbaye Diagne to score first at 14/1. Given Liverpool’s problems at centre-half (as evidenced on Thursday) and the fact that Albion are behind only the Reds themselves for goals scored in their last six matches, Diagne’s price looks decent.

And by placing an each-way first goalscorer bet, bet365 punters are essentially covering their behinds if their nominated player fails to break the deadlock.

Each Way First Goalscorers

Place an Each Way First Goalscorer bet on any Soccer match.

If your player scores at any time during the game in 90 minutes play, we will pay you out at 1/3 odds for unlimited places.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet. 

Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+. Gamble responsibly: BeGambleAware.org#ad

The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 36

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

435 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Meslier
    Taa. Dallas. Targett
    Son. Salah(c) Lingard Harrison
    DCL. Ings. Kane(v)

    Forster Holding Rudi Neto

    Open Controls
  2. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    A. Phillips / DCL
    B. Dallas / Bam

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. De Gea is GOAT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Raph or Foden? Ty!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Raph

      Open Controls
      1. De Gea is GOAT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate! Raph for -4? Also have Dallas.

        Open Controls
  4. Peekay
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Anthonio (v BHA) or Bamford (v Burnley)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I went with Antonio

      Open Controls
    2. Parsnips
        5 mins ago

        Pope looks Injured so bamford

        Open Controls
    3. Parsnips
        30 mins ago

        Just bought in Raph Bamford and Dallas for -4. Not sure if tripling up is a good idea but GTG?

        Martinez
        Dallas Coufal Phillips
        Salah Lingard Son Raph
        Bamford DCl Kane (C)

        Fabri Bruno Shaw Holding

        Open Controls
      • winchester
          28 mins ago

          Hey lads! have 1ft and 2,5m itb. No chips left. Would need some advice here lads. Leading my ML by 30p. 2nd in league has son and bamford.. Is it even worth taking a hit if i am leading? cheers all.

          forster
          taa lowton mitchell coufal
          salah jota lingard zaha
          kane davis

          mendy rudiger bruno nacho

          a) nacho -> bamford
          b) nacho+rudiger -> bamford+dallas -4
          c) zaha -> son

          Open Controls
          1. PogBruno
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Zaha to Son for -4 should come good over the remaining 3 GWs

            Open Controls
        • Tower Bridge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          25 mins ago

          Have a comfortable lead in ML but no Goalkeeper with Mendy/Forster combo. Nearest rival has Forster/McCarthy. Is it worth a -4 to copy and defend or even get in a different keeper????

          Open Controls
          1. De Gea is GOAT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Would you consider Mendy > Ederson?

            Open Controls
          2. winchester
              3 mins ago

              confirmed that forster will not play?

              Open Controls
            • PogBruno
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Not worth it imo -4, Mendy should play the remaining two games

              Open Controls
          3. McGinn
            • 8 Years
            25 mins ago

            Wildcarding for last 3. Thoughts?

            Meslier
            Digne Dallas TAA
            Salah Jota Bale Son
            Antonio Bamford Kane

            Bench:
            Smithe Rowe, Shaw, Mitchell

            Open Controls
          4. De Gea is GOAT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            24 mins ago

            Any pressers before the deadline?

            Open Controls
          5. PogBruno
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            Is this FH team G2G?

            Pickford
            TAA Digne Walker
            Mahrez Foden Bale Jota Salah (c)
            Kane DCL
            - Dallas Aurrier Brewster

            Open Controls
            1. CABAYE4
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not sure I would have Jota on FH - risk he is benched

              Open Controls
              1. PogBruno
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                He is the 2nd most fav to score for the GW after Salah, according to the bookies, hence the risk

                Open Controls
            2. Eastman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
          6. Muzzy
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            a) Bamford & Dawson
            b) Antonio & Alioski

            Open Controls
          7. Eastman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            17 mins ago

            Stones and Mahrez to start?

            Open Controls
            1. DangerFC
              • 2 Years
              just now

              I would expect so. I am getting both for my FH. But who knows...

              Open Controls
          8. Mr Ozil
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Mendy > Lloris for -4 (other keeper is Forster)

            worth it or not?

            Open Controls
          9. DangerFC
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Have trent already.

            Start one this gw:
            1.robbo
            2. Bamford
            3. Antonio

            Open Controls
          10. cescpistols111
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Best replacement for Vardy? Other strikers are Kane DCL.

            A. Bamford
            B. Antonio
            C. Ings
            D. Aguero/Jesus (inclined to take a punt!)

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.