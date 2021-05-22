Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 38?

As you can see from the current results, Salah is the runaway leader of the Gameweek 38 Captain Poll. The Egyptian midfielder has accumulated just over 60.0% of total votes from our users so far.
No other play has garnered more than 10.0% of votes at this stage far, with Leeds striker Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) currently in second place, backed by 7.4% of our users.
There is also a surprise inclusion in the top five, as Jack Grealish (£7.5m) occupies the third place with 3.4% of votes, with Sadio Mané (£11.7m, 3.3%) and Joe Willock (£4.8m, 2.5%) just behind the Aston Villa midfielder.
KEY TEAM
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Bamford plays FPL himself and is 12 points off the 200 club. Surely that’s a good additional incentive for him tomorrow?