Captain Sensible May 22

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 38?

As you can see from the current results, Salah is the runaway leader of the Gameweek 38 Captain Poll. The Egyptian midfielder has accumulated just over 60.0% of total votes from our users so far.

No other play has garnered more than 10.0% of votes at this stage far, with Leeds striker Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) currently in second place, backed by 7.4% of our users. 

There is also a surprise inclusion in the top five, as Jack Grealish (£7.5m) occupies the third place with 3.4% of votes, with Sadio Mané (£11.7m, 3.3%) and Joe Willock (£4.8m, 2.5%) just behind the Aston Villa midfielder.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 38

  1. Cognitive Dissonance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 days, 9 hours ago

    Bamford plays FPL himself and is 12 points off the 200 club. Surely that’s a good additional incentive for him tomorrow?

    Open Controls
  2. nims076
    • 4 Years
    2 days, 9 hours ago

    What to do with this lot?
    Have 1 FT

    Leno
    Holding TAA Reguillon Salah(C) Lingard Greenwood Raph
    DCL Kane Antonio

    Mendy Mahrez Shaw Veltman

    1. Mahrez to Pepe and drop DCL
    2. Mahrez to Havertz/Pulisic drop DCL
    3. DCL to Bamford
    4. Anything else

    Open Controls
  3. Igz08
    • 4 Years
    2 days, 9 hours ago

    Would you rather play Bale or Mane -4?

    A) Bale
    B) Manè (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 9 hours ago

      Tough one.. Follow your gut.. But I'd go with Mane (even though Jota is ready to play)

      Open Controls
  4. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 9 hours ago

    A DCL to Bamford
    B DCL to Nacho
    C Coleman to Dallas
    D Greenwood to Willock
    E JWP to Willock
    F Two of the above for minus 4?

    Open Controls
    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 9 hours ago

      A or A and D

      Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      A, maybe also C depending who would play otherwise with Coleman injured.

      Open Controls
  5. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 days, 9 hours ago

    Areola
    TAA Dallas Shaw
    Salah Lingard Raphinha Harrison
    Kane Firmino Iheanacho

    (Martinez Son Castagne Coleman)

    1FT 0.2itb

    Burn the FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 9 hours ago

      I would sell one of Castagne, Shaw or Coleman probably

      Open Controls
      1. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 9 hours ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. balint84
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      Sell Son, too pricey to bench him

      Open Controls
    3. blauriecon
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 8 hours ago

      Coleman to Rudiger and bench Shaw as Chelsea have more to play for.

      Open Controls
  6. donbagino
      2 days, 9 hours ago

      Current bench in brackers
      Ederson (McCarthy)
      Shaw, Rudiger, Phillips (Digne, Veltman*)
      Bruno, Salah, Lingard, Greenwood (Foder)
      Watkins, Kane, Bamford

      a) Watkins --> Rodrigo (as goalfest expected)
      b) Greenwood --> Raphinha/Harrison - reason as above + Greenwood not nailed
      c) Bruno --> Mane (I expect Liverpool to score 3 goals and could Mane be 1 of goalscorers?
      d) Digne/Shaw - Dallas

      Open Controls
      1. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 9 hours ago

        A or B I guess

        Open Controls
    • THE KING CANTONA
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 9 hours ago

      What would be the order of priority, if you consider getting below players:
      1) Mane
      2) TAA
      3) Antonio
      4) Raph
      5) Harrison
      6) Wood
      7) Cresswell
      8) Willock

      Open Controls
      1. donbagino
          2 days, 8 hours ago

          Raph, Harrison, TAA, Mane, Antonio, Willock, Cresswell

          Open Controls
      2. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        2 days, 9 hours ago

        New article
        http://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/05/22/gameweek-38-scout-picks-built-on-leeds-and-liverpool-triple-up/

        Open Controls
      3. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        Repost Sorry
        Pope Johnstone
        Cancelo(red), Dallas, AWB, Coufal, Lowton
        Salah, Willock, Lingard, Son, ESR
        Kane, Bamford, DCL

        4.0 itb and 1 FT
        Have to Chase 27 in the ML - Is this possible or should I just leave it. Also give me any suggestion if you like.

        thinking of doing
        Son + Cancelo to Roberton + Mane for a hit

        Open Controls
      4. balint84
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        A) Mount + Firmino
        B) Mane + Phillips or Willock

        Open Controls
      5. cheekymonkeytoo
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 8 hours ago

        Martinez
        TAA, Dallas, Phillips
        Salah*, Son, Raph, Greenwood, Willock
        DCL, Wood, Ihenacho

        Bench: Sanchez, Shaw, Evans
        No FT, £8m in bank
        8pts ahead in ML (he has Kane, Antonio, Lingard & Salah)

        Which one for -4?
        a) DCL to Kane
        b) DCL to Antonio
        c) DCL to Bamford
        d) Or leave as is

        Open Controls
      6. ScoutHelp
          2 days, 8 hours ago

          Lingard to Auba for -4?

          Open Controls
          1. DV8R
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 day, 16 hours ago

            Absolutely not

            Open Controls
        • George James
          • 6 Years
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          Best option

          A) DCL + 4 points

          B) Antonio

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.