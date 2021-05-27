Eliteserien 2021 Scout Picks – Runde 5

GOALKEEPER

Nikita Khaykin (B/G – 5.5mNOK, 6.5%) vs. FK Haugesund (H)



Haugesund look like they’re going to draw every single game 0-0 this season. Their average xG is 0.67 and just 8 of their 22 shots have been inside the area. They’ve also created 0 big chances. For me this should be one of Glimt’s most assured clean sheets of the campaign.

DEFENCE

Brede Moe (B/G – 5.1mNOK, 5.5%) vs. FK Haugesund (H)

Nailed in the middle of defence for the champions and only Fredrik André Bjørkan (6.0mNOK) (4) has amassed more than his 3 BFP. May not offer too much going forward (1G & 5A since 2018) but is a cheap way into the Glimt defence and stands out for this week’s game.

Lars-Christopher Vilsvik (SIF – 4.5mNOK, 1.5%) vs. Tromsø IL (H)

Vilsvik might have only scored 42pts last season but statistically he was far, far better. He has put in two decent performances to this point, recording 0.26xA against Lillestrøm and Kristiansund and has created 1 chance from 4 key passes. He’s largely overlooked and with Strømsgodset playing far better than most had imagined they would, I see him getting something in this home fixture against Tromsø

Christoffer Aasbak (KBK – 5.4mNOK, 0.8%) vs. Sarpsborg 08 FF (A)

This guy was brilliant last season and the only reason he’s not 6.0m is down to the team he plays for. He’s one of the most creative defenders in the league who has an aptitude for creating big chances as well as playing key passes – if he was fit from the start of the season, he would have been in my team despite those awful fixtures. He needed just 62 minutes against Strømsgodset to register his first assist of the season and clock up 9pts. Expect his price to rise over the next few weeks.

MIDFIELD

Kristoffer Zachariassen [K] (RBK – 10.3mNOK, 43.4%) vs Sandefjord Fotball (A)

I’ve decided that it doesn’t matter who Rosenborg play and if they win or not – Zachariassen is going to score. If they lose 4-2, chances are he’s scored both goals. He’s worth every penny and a day out at Sandefjord should see the points rolling in yet again. He’s scored 6 goals already – he’s the man to own.

Carlo Holse (RBK – 7.9mNOK, 7.9%) vs. Sandefjord Fotball (A)

Thought he looked great at times last season, but he hasn’t found his way into my team due to the increased depth in Rosenborg’s midfield and attack. Despite those fears he’s started the last 3 in a row and managed to get 2 assists from the bench in the 5-0 demolition of Viking. He’ll start again on Thursday and even if Rosenborg miss out on a very likely 3pts, expect him to be heavily involved.

Herman Stengel (SIF – 5.5mNOK, 1.2%) vs. Tromsø IL (H)

1 goal and 5 key passes in his first two games sees Stengel make his way into my picks for this week. As much as I applaud the way Tromsø try to play their way each and every week, I think Strømsgodset win this game and I’m expecting the 25-year-old midfielder to be heavily involved in everything they do. He might not have lived up to his potential, but a couple of good performances shows he’s not done yet – looks a great shout for this gameweek.

Torgil Øwre Gjertsen (KBK – 7.5mNOK, 1.2%) vs. Sarpsborg 08 FF (A)

Hasn’t scored yet but got 2 assists against Vålerenga and a solid performance at home to Strømsgodset saw him pick up 2 BFP despite no attacking returns. For me this guy could be the signing of the season – he’s already played 6 key passes and the majority of the attacks are going through him. If I could bring him for this week, I would, without question.

FORWARDS

Veton Berisha (VIK – 10.5mNOK, 39.4%) vs. Mjøndalen (H)

I’ve seen talk on social media about getting rid of Berisha. I cannot understand that logic. Well, not yet at least. Despite Mjøndalen’s strong start to the season, Viking will be considered favourites and Berisha has a real chance to cash in here. If it weren’t for both Zachariassen and Botheim being in such good form he’d get the captain’s armband.

Erik Botheim [V] (B/G – 10.4mNOK, 36.1%) vs. FK Haugesund (H)

I’m loving seeing this guy flourish at Glimt. The league champions epitomise everything I love about Norwegian football and Botheim looks right at home leading the line. 4 goals and 26pts in four games is a steady, consistent return if not explosive, but I actually think he’s been playing within himself. There’s more to come and a home fixture against Haugesund offers great potential.

Mushaga Bakenga (ODD – 9.6mNOK, 15.0%) vs. Lillestrøm SK (A)

Odd haven’t looked brilliant, but they’ve certainly benefitted from Bakenga’s early form. He’s more known for his goalscoring ability but the forward has actually created 3 chances and played 2 key passes so far, as well as scoring twice and getting 1 assist. Lillestrøm have looked poor and will not relish the idea of having to deal with this guy whatsoever.