Community May 27

Eliteserien 2021 Scout Picks – Runde 5

24 Comments
GOALKEEPER

Nikita Khaykin (B/G – 5.5mNOK, 6.5%) vs. FK Haugesund (H)
 
Haugesund look like they’re going to draw every single game 0-0 this season. Their average xG is 0.67 and just 8 of their 22 shots have been inside the area. They’ve also created 0 big chances. For me this should be one of Glimt’s most assured clean sheets of the campaign.

DEFENCE

Brede Moe (B/G – 5.1mNOK, 5.5%) vs. FK Haugesund (H)

Nailed in the middle of defence for the champions and only Fredrik André Bjørkan (6.0mNOK) (4) has amassed more than his 3 BFP. May not offer too much going forward (1G & 5A since 2018) but is a cheap way into the Glimt defence and stands out for this week’s game. 

Lars-Christopher Vilsvik (SIF – 4.5mNOK, 1.5%) vs. Tromsø IL (H)

Vilsvik might have only scored 42pts last season but statistically he was far, far better. He has put in two decent performances to this point, recording 0.26xA against Lillestrøm and Kristiansund and has created 1 chance from 4 key passes. He’s largely overlooked and with Strømsgodset playing far better than most had imagined they would, I see him getting something in this home fixture against Tromsø

Christoffer Aasbak (KBK – 5.4mNOK, 0.8%) vs. Sarpsborg 08 FF (A)

This guy was brilliant last season and the only reason he’s not 6.0m is down to the team he plays for. He’s one of the most creative defenders in the league who has an aptitude for creating big chances as well as playing key passes – if he was fit from the start of the season, he would have been in my team despite those awful fixtures. He needed just 62 minutes against Strømsgodset to register his first assist of the season and clock up 9pts. Expect his price to rise over the next few weeks.

MIDFIELD

Kristoffer Zachariassen [K] (RBK – 10.3mNOK, 43.4%) vs Sandefjord Fotball (A)

I’ve decided that it doesn’t matter who Rosenborg play and if they win or not – Zachariassen is going to score. If they lose 4-2, chances are he’s scored both goals. He’s worth every penny and a day out at Sandefjord should see the points rolling in yet again. He’s scored 6 goals already – he’s the man to own.

Carlo Holse (RBK – 7.9mNOK, 7.9%) vs. Sandefjord Fotball (A)

Thought he looked great at times last season, but he hasn’t found his way into my team due to the increased depth in Rosenborg’s midfield and attack. Despite those fears he’s started the last 3 in a row and managed to get 2 assists from the bench in the 5-0 demolition of Viking. He’ll start again on Thursday and even if Rosenborg miss out on a very likely 3pts, expect him to be heavily involved.

Herman Stengel (SIF – 5.5mNOK, 1.2%) vs. Tromsø IL (H)

1 goal and 5 key passes in his first two games sees Stengel make his way into my picks for this week. As much as I applaud the way Tromsø try to play their way each and every week, I think Strømsgodset win this game and I’m expecting the 25-year-old midfielder to be heavily involved in everything they do. He might not have lived up to his potential, but a couple of good performances shows he’s not done yet – looks a great shout for this gameweek.

Torgil Øwre Gjertsen (KBK – 7.5mNOK, 1.2%) vs. Sarpsborg 08 FF (A)

Hasn’t scored yet but got 2 assists against Vålerenga and a solid performance at home to Strømsgodset saw him pick up 2 BFP despite no attacking returns. For me this guy could be the signing of the season – he’s already played 6 key passes and the majority of the attacks are going through him. If I could bring him for this week, I would, without question.

FORWARDS

Veton Berisha (VIK – 10.5mNOK, 39.4%) vs. Mjøndalen (H)

I’ve seen talk on social media about getting rid of Berisha. I cannot understand that logic. Well, not yet at least. Despite Mjøndalen’s strong start to the season, Viking will be considered favourites and Berisha has a real chance to cash in here. If it weren’t for both Zachariassen and Botheim being in such good form he’d get the captain’s armband.

Erik Botheim [V] (B/G – 10.4mNOK, 36.1%) vs. FK Haugesund (H)

I’m loving seeing this guy flourish at Glimt. The league champions epitomise everything I love about Norwegian football and Botheim looks right at home leading the line. 4 goals and 26pts in four games is a steady, consistent return if not explosive, but I actually think he’s been playing within himself. There’s more to come and a home fixture against Haugesund offers great potential.

Mushaga Bakenga (ODD – 9.6mNOK, 15.0%) vs. Lillestrøm SK (A)

Odd haven’t looked brilliant, but they’ve certainly benefitted from Bakenga’s early form. He’s more known for his goalscoring ability but the forward has actually created 3 chances and played 2 key passes so far, as well as scoring twice and getting 1 assist. Lillestrøm have looked poor and will not relish the idea of having to deal with this guy whatsoever.

ReindeerHotdog ESF: https://en.fantasy.eliteserien.no/entry/12433/event/17 Follow me on Twitter: @ReindeerHotdog”

24 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ReindeerHotdog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    After a couple of failed hits I'm going with just the one move this week:

    EDR gives way to Snorre Nilsen.

    Am looking to facilitate a move for Gjertsen and feel Nilsen has a good fixture for an attacking return and it wouldn't be too surprising to see this game end 0-0/0-1.

    Zach gets the armband, Botheim vice.

    Lykke til.

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Went Risa/Vevatne to Reitan/Coly and Zach c.

      Lykke til!

  2. tomi
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    I have 2 free transfers and I'm thinking of:

    Vecchia -> Mikkelsen
    O. Sivertsen -> Friday

    What time do the lineups appear on fotball.no?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      15 mins before deadline

      1. tomi
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Takk!

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Bare hyggelig!

  3. Lukakuna
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    What's the deal with this Pochettino to Spurs stuff? Why would he go from PSG back to a club in decline where he won't win anything?

    Open Controls
  4. Drillos Beste
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Zach (C). What's the deal with Selvik? Is he really good? Thought Sandvik was ok last season.

    1. Drillos Beste
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I also feel like Brochmann is being overlooked slightly.

    2. Chrisitis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Selvik is a hype
      Could still do well but Sandvik certainly wants his place back

      1. Drillos Beste
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        So he's a risky pick as he could lose his place? Not sure which GK to go for long term. Not feeling Karlström, a lot of GKs seem 0.5 overpriced. I guess it's the prolific pen savers who are the best in the end.

        1. Ramboros
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          I don't think Sandvik will be back in goal in a while. He recently had a daughter born with a chronic condition. He started pre-season later than everyone else, and also had covid-19 a month ago. Haugesund specifically brought in Selvik so Sandvik could focus more on his daughters.

  5. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Bodø/Glimt

    12 Nikita Haikin
    2 Marius Lode
    3 Alfons Sampsted
    5 Fredrik André Bjørkan
    18 Brede Mathias Moe
    7 Patrick Berg KAPTEIN
    14 Ulrik Saltnes
    19 Sondre Brunstad Fet
    9 Ola Selvaag Solbakken
    20 Erik Botheim
    27 Sondre Sørli

    Haugesund

    12 Egil Selvik
    5 Benjamin Tiedemann Hansen KAPTEIN
    15 Ulrik Tillung Fredriksen
    19 Mikkel Desler Puggaard
    23 Thore Baardsen Pedersen
    7 Peter Nysted Therkildsen
    8 Kevin Martin Krygård
    16 Bruno Miguel Santos Leite
    10 Niklas Sandberg
    11 Kristoffer Velde
    17 Ibrahima Wadji

  6. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Viking

    1 Iven Austbø
    3 Viljar Helland Vevatne
    5 Henrik Heggheim
    6 Runar Ullaland Hove
    23 Rolf Daniel Vikstøl
    7 Fredrik Torsteinbø
    8 Joe Zen Robert Bell
    27 Samuel Kari Fridjonsson
    9 Kevin Alexander Kabran
    14 Veton Berisha KAPTEIN
    77 Zlatko Tripic

    Mjøndalen

    1 Sousha Makani
    2 Sebastian Søraas Sebulonsen
    3 Nikolas Walstad
    12 Markus Lund Nakkim
    23 Sondre Solholm Johansen
    17 Martin Rønning Ovenstad
    24 Ole Amund Sveen
    31 Erik Stavås Skistad
    7 Lars Olden Larsen
    9 Benjamin Stokke
    10 Tonny Brochmann Christiansen KAPTEIN

  7. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Sandefjord Fotball

    1 Jacob Storevik
    2 Brice Wembangomo
    3 Marcos Vales Gonzalez KAPTEIN
    5 Martin Kreuzriegler
    17 Sander Moen Foss
    4 Enric Valles Prat
    15 Erik Næsbak Brenden
    19 Amer Ordagic
    14 Alexander Ruud Tveter
    20 Franklin Daddys Boy Nyenetue
    23 Vidar Ari Jonsson

    Rosenborg

    1 Andre Hansen
    2 Erlend Dahl Reitan
    16 Even Hovland
    25 Carl Adam Andersson
    26 Besim Serbecic
    4 Vebjørn Alvestad Hoff
    18 Kristoffer Zachariassen KAPTEIN
    20 Edvard Sandvik Tagseth
    9 Dino Islamovic
    11 Carl Johan Holse Justesen
    35 Emil Konradsen Ceide

  8. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Strømsgodset

    1 Viljar Røsholt Myhra
    5 Niklas Gunnarsson
    19 Halldor Østervold Stenevik
    26 Lars-Christopher Horst Jan Vilsvik
    71 Gustav Valsvik KAPTEIN
    7 Herman Sørby Stengel
    8 Johan Hove
    20 Mikkel Maigaard Jakobsen
    9 Imoh Fred Friday
    17 Tobias Fjeld Gulliksen
    23 Valdimar Thór Ingimundarson

    Tromsø

    1 Jacob Karlstrøm
    5 Anders Finjord Jenssen
    6 Isak Helstad Amundsen
    8 Kent-Are Antonsen
    11 Ruben Yttergård Jenssen KAPTEIN
    16 Tomas Olai Totland
    17 Daniel Mikal Aas Berntsen
    21 Eric Bugale Kitolano
    25 Lasse Nilsen
    14 August Mikkelsen
    18 Ebiye Moses

  9. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Lillestrøm

    12 Mads Hedenstad Christiansen
    4 Espen Bjørnsen Garnås
    5 Vetle Winger Dragsnes
    26 Lars Mogstad Ranger
    30 Ogbu Igoh
    6 Kasper Kaan Kairinen
    8 Ifeanyi Mathew
    18 Ulrik Mathisen
    23 Gjermund Åsen
    90 Hans Daniel Gustafsson
    10 Thomas Lehne Olsen

    Odd

    1 Sondre Løvseth Rossbach
    4 Odin Luraas Bjørtuft
    6 Magnus Lekven KAPTEIN
    11 Gilli Rolantsson Sørensen
    25 John Shuguto Kitolano
    7 Filip Rønningen Jørgensen
    8 Markus André Kaasa
    16 Joshua Gaston Kitolano
    9 Mushaga Bakenga
    20 Tobias Lauritsen
    29 Sander Svendsen

  10. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Sarpsborg 08

    21 Anders Kristiansen
    4 Bjørn Inge Utvik
    5 Magnar Ødegård
    24 Mikael Bertil Dyrestam
    6 Nicolai Næss
    16 Joachim Thomassen KAPTEIN
    20 Anton Janos Jönsson Salétros
    32 Eirik Wichne
    11 Jonathan Lindseth
    25 Steffen Lie Skålevik
    29 Ibrahima Kone

    Kristiansund

    1 Sean Mcdermott
    2 Snorre Strand Nilsen
    3 Christoffer Aasbak
    5 Dan Peter Stensøe Ulvestad
    6 Andreas Eines Hopmark
    7 Olaus Jair Skarsem
    8 Sander Erik Kartum
    21 Amidou Diop
    13 Bendik Bye
    25 Torgil Øwre Gjertsen
    29 Pemi Moumbagna Faris

  11. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Stabæk

    12 Robert Marcus Sandberg
    3 Yaw Eystein Ihle Amankwah KAPTEIN
    5 Mats Goberg Solheim
    15 Sturla Ottesen
    27 Nicolas Pignatel Jenssen
    8 Herolind Shala
    10 Markus Solbakken
    11 Kornelius Normann Hansen
    22 Sammy Solitaire Siddharta Skytte
    19 Kosuke Kinoshita
    23 Oliver Valaker Edvardsen

    Brann

    1 Håkon Eikemo Opdal
    2 Ole Didrik Blomberg
    3 Vegard Valgermo Forren
    4 Ole Martin Lekven Kolskogen
    21 Ruben Kristiansen
    7 Mathias Knutsen Rasmussen
    9 Petter Dahle Strand KAPTEIN
    15 Kasper Holmboe Skaanes
    11 Karamoko Daouda Bamba
    14 Moonga Aluta Simba
    16 Robert Thomas Taylor

  12. SUNFLOWER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    I think I'm going to hold my transfer this time. Hoping for a better score than last round! Zachariassen gets the armband this runde for me.

    Good luck all!

  13. tomi
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Karlstrom
    Bjorkan - Gregersen - Dahl Reitan
    Za(C)hariassen - Donnum - Edvardsen - Mikkelsen
    Berisha - Friday (V) - Ebiye

    Stople, Aursnes, Borchgrevink, Fosnaess Hanssen

    Good luck to everyone!

  14. Eytexi
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    GW5: Karlstrøm, (Trige);
    Borchgrevink, Reitan, Adekugbe, Bjørkan, Risa;
    Dønnum, Zacha (K), Fet, Sørli (V), (Hopmark);
    Berisha, (Hafstad, Sivertsen).

    Red arrow in GW4, despite Sørli (K) being somewhat successful, puts me at 3.9k going into GW5. No changes I'm desperate to make this week, given that Reitan starts & Risa likely comes in for MFK, so I'll take 2FT into GW6. Agree with RH re. Berisha - no chance I'm selling this week. Zacha takes the armband back from Sørli - looks like I'm only captaining them two this season (so far Sørli 3-2 Zacha)! Good luck all.

  15. Drillos Beste
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    What's the best source for stats? Big chances created/missed/all that jazz?

    1. tomi
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      I use mainly SofaScore but many people like FotMob too.

