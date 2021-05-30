Eliteserien 2021 – Runde 6 Scout Picks

GOALKEEPER

Sean McDermott (KBK – 5.1mNOK, 14.1%) vs. Lillestrøm SK (H)



Kristiansund have taken maximum points from their first three games of the season, including an unlikely 2-1 away win at Valerenga. They’ve kept two clean sheets on the bounce and even though Lillestrøm have scored in each of their three games, I see the home side being far too good at the back to let them create good enough chances to test McDermott enough. Strong clean sheet potential this week and doesn’t break the bank, either.

DEFENCE

Snorre Strand Nilsen (KBK – 5.0mNOK, 3.0%) vs. Lillestrøm SK (H)

Kristiansund have made some good signings and Snorre Nilsen is genuinely looking like one of the best right backs in the league so far. He’s shown he offers attacking threat as well as playing key passes on a regular basis. At this moment in time he’s on par with Christoffer Aasbak (5.4mNOK) for attacking threat/consistency and he’s almost 0.5m cheaper.

Gustav Valsvik (SIF – 5.5mNOK, 4.6%) vs. SK Brann (A)

Listen, Brann might well score in this game, but the truth is it’s almost impossible to predict where clean sheets are coming from in this league and well, Strømsgodset have looked – dare I say it – pretty good despite picking up just 4pts from 9. Brann have played 6 lost 6, conceding 17 goals and scoring just 4. Valsvik is a big guy (1.95m) and could cause them real problems from set-pieces.

Shayne Pattynama (VIK – 5.5mNOK, 0.3%) vs. FK Haugesund (A)

Needed just one half of football to register two assists against Mjøndalen. When I was looking into him after seeing he signed for Viking, I actually got into a debate with a Viking fan account on Twitter and I said “this guy could be the signing of the season” – I’m glad that doesn’t look to be completely wide of the mark at this point. He loves a cross and he’ll continue to ping balls into the box whatever the fixture. Looks a great shout for this week against a poor Haugesund side.

Joachim Thomassen (S08 – 5.5mNOK, 2.3%) vs. Tromsø IL (A)

I don’t think Tromsø will go down this season but at the same time if they want a top half finish they’ll need to be a bit more creative. Despite being the home team in this fixture, I think Sarpsborg will be too hard for them to break down and I actually wouldn’t be surprised if they fail to score. Thomassen offers good attacking potential as well as being listed as a defender. Sarpsborg may not look like scoring much but if Tromsø take the game to them, they will be given plenty of opportunities to test Jacob Karlstrøm (4.5mNOK).

MIDFIELD

Aron Dønnum [K] (VIF – 10.0mNOK, 37.2%) vs Sandefjord Fotball (H)

Vålerenga should be top of the league and they should have won every single game they’ve played. They’ve squandered too many chances but despite that profligacy in front of goal, I’m backing them to annihilate Sandefjord. Dønnum is playing some brilliant football and I stand by the opinion that he should be in everyone’s team. It’s just a matter of time before he starts scoring for fun and this is the perfect opportunity for him to get another double-digit haul. Easy captain choice this week. Occam’s Razor and all that.

Ola Solbakken (B/G – 9.8mNOK, 2.4%) vs. Odds BK (A)

At times he seems like the forgotten man at Glimt though he really shouldn’t be seen in that light at all. Since his assist in the opening day win against Tromsø, he’s struggled for attacking returns but both scored and set up Erik Botheim (10.5mNOK) against Haugesund and I can see more of the same on Sunday. I’m not sure whether he’s been lacking in confidence or having difficulty trying to replace Hauge, but I get the feeling he’s been playing somewhat within himself recently, but with Glimt’s form looking impeccable, I’m confident that momentum can rub off on him.

Johan Hove (SIF – 8.0mNOK, 2.2%) vs. SK Brann (A)

At 8.0m he seems under-priced especially as we are all aware of his obvious talent. I was expecting him to be snapped up by one of the bigger clubs going into this campaign so for him to be completely overlooked and start the season at Strømsgodset, I was taken aback. He’s got 2 attacking returns in 3 games and Strømsgodset have looked GOOD. Genuinely, they’re posting very, very good stats and it’s making me think this guy is going to be ignored at our own peril. He’s a must-have for this week. He’s also averaging 1.7 shots on target per match which is better than Kristoffer Zachariassen (10.4mNOK) and Aron Dønnum can manage (1.5 & 1.4).

Torgil Øwre Gjertsen (KBK – 7.5mNOK, 1.7%) vs. Lillestrom SK (H)

I’d be tempted to say this guy is going to end the season with the most assists in the league. He’s in great form and looks to be fitting in really well at his new club. I had some reservations when he joined but he’s put those doubts to bed and for 7.5m I can’t see past him. He’s come into my team for this gameweek as a home time against floundering Lillestrøm is an absolute gift of a fixture for one of the most creative players in the league to get his first goal of the season.

Forwards

Fred Friday (SIF – 8.1mNOK, 6.8%) vs. SK Brann (A)

Got a goal and assist on his debut but has blanked in both games since. He was taken off at half-time against Tromsø, but it’s since come out that there is no injury to be concerned about – he starts this week. He leads the line for a Godset team that has been attacking and attacking and attacking – they could end up terrorising Brann. I think they win this game and there’s a strong chance their new forward will be involved in the goals

Erik Botheim [V] (B/G – 10.5mNOK, 43.8%) vs. Odds BK (A)

5 games, 5 goals, 34pts. His xG figure is something of potential concern – 1.7 – but this a game where Glimt are such strong favourites not just because they are the better side and in good form, but because Odds’ defence really is ravaged by injury right now. I get the feeling this could be a really big win for Glimt and even though Dønnum gets the armband for me, if you only have the Glimt front man, you shouldn’t lose out too much.

STRØMSGODSET SO FAR

To put into context just how good Strømsgodset have looked in their opening three games, I’ve thrown together a little table comparing their exploits with the other best-performing teams in the league: