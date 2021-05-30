45
Community May 30

Eliteserien 2021 – Runde 6 Scout Picks

45 Comments
Share

GOALKEEPER

Sean McDermott (KBK – 5.1mNOK, 14.1%) vs. Lillestrøm SK (H)
 
Kristiansund have taken maximum points from their first three games of the season, including an unlikely 2-1 away win at Valerenga. They’ve kept two clean sheets on the bounce and even though Lillestrøm have scored in each of their three games, I see the home side being far too good at the back to let them create good enough chances to test McDermott enough. Strong clean sheet potential this week and doesn’t break the bank, either.

DEFENCE

Snorre Strand Nilsen (KBK – 5.0mNOK, 3.0%) vs. Lillestrøm SK (H)

Kristiansund have made some good signings and Snorre Nilsen is genuinely looking like one of the best right backs in the league so far. He’s shown he offers attacking threat as well as playing key passes on a regular basis. At this moment in time he’s on par with Christoffer Aasbak (5.4mNOK) for attacking threat/consistency and he’s almost 0.5m cheaper. 

Gustav Valsvik (SIF – 5.5mNOK, 4.6%) vs. SK Brann (A)

Listen, Brann might well score in this game, but the truth is it’s almost impossible to predict where clean sheets are coming from in this league and well, Strømsgodset have looked – dare I say it – pretty good despite picking up just 4pts from 9. Brann have played 6 lost 6, conceding 17 goals and scoring just 4. Valsvik is a big guy (1.95m) and could cause them real problems from set-pieces. 

Shayne Pattynama (VIK – 5.5mNOK, 0.3%) vs. FK Haugesund (A)

Needed just one half of football to register two assists against Mjøndalen. When I was looking into him after seeing he signed for Viking, I actually got into a debate with a Viking fan account on Twitter and I said “this guy could be the signing of the season” – I’m glad that doesn’t look to be completely wide of the mark at this point. He loves a cross and he’ll continue to ping balls into the box whatever the fixture. Looks a great shout for this week against a poor Haugesund side.

Joachim Thomassen (S08 – 5.5mNOK, 2.3%) vs. Tromsø IL (A)

I don’t think Tromsø will go down this season but at the same time if they want a top half finish they’ll need to be a bit more creative. Despite being the home team in this fixture, I think Sarpsborg will be too hard for them to break down and I actually wouldn’t be surprised if they fail to score. Thomassen offers good attacking potential as well as being listed as a defender. Sarpsborg may not look like scoring much but if Tromsø take the game to them, they will be given plenty of opportunities to test Jacob Karlstrøm (4.5mNOK).

MIDFIELD

Aron Dønnum [K] (VIF – 10.0mNOK, 37.2%) vs Sandefjord Fotball (H)

Vålerenga should be top of the league and they should have won every single game they’ve played. They’ve squandered too many chances but despite that profligacy in front of goal, I’m backing them to annihilate Sandefjord. Dønnum is playing some brilliant football and I stand by the opinion that he should be in everyone’s team. It’s just a matter of time before he starts scoring for fun and this is the perfect opportunity for him to get another double-digit haul. Easy captain choice this week. Occam’s Razor and all that. 

Ola Solbakken (B/G – 9.8mNOK, 2.4%) vs. Odds BK (A)

At times he seems like the forgotten man at Glimt though he really shouldn’t be seen in that light at all. Since his assist in the opening day win against Tromsø, he’s struggled for attacking returns but both scored and set up Erik Botheim (10.5mNOK) against Haugesund and I can see more of the same on Sunday. I’m not sure whether he’s been lacking in confidence or having difficulty trying to replace Hauge, but I get the feeling he’s been playing somewhat within himself recently, but with Glimt’s form looking impeccable, I’m confident that momentum can rub off on him.

Johan Hove (SIF – 8.0mNOK, 2.2%) vs. SK Brann (A)

At 8.0m he seems under-priced especially as we are all aware of his obvious talent. I was expecting him to be snapped up by one of the bigger clubs going into this campaign so for him to be completely overlooked and start the season at Strømsgodset, I was taken aback. He’s got 2 attacking returns in 3 games and Strømsgodset have looked GOOD. Genuinely, they’re posting very, very good stats and it’s making me think this guy is going to be ignored at our own peril. He’s a must-have for this week. He’s also averaging 1.7 shots on target per match which is better than Kristoffer Zachariassen (10.4mNOK) and Aron Dønnum can manage (1.5 & 1.4).

Torgil Øwre Gjertsen (KBK – 7.5mNOK, 1.7%) vs. Lillestrom SK (H)

I’d be tempted to say this guy is going to end the season with the most assists in the league. He’s in great form and looks to be fitting in really well at his new club. I had some reservations when he joined but he’s put those doubts to bed and for 7.5m I can’t see past him. He’s come into my team for this gameweek as a home time against floundering Lillestrøm is an absolute gift of a fixture for one of the most creative players in the league to get his first goal of the season. 

Forwards

Fred Friday (SIF – 8.1mNOK, 6.8%) vs. SK Brann (A)

Got a goal and assist on his debut but has blanked in both games since. He was taken off at half-time against Tromsø, but it’s since come out that there is no injury to be concerned about – he starts this week. He leads the line for a Godset team that has been attacking and attacking and attacking – they could end up terrorising Brann. I think they win this game and there’s a strong chance their new forward will be involved in the goals

Erik Botheim [V] (B/G – 10.5mNOK, 43.8%) vs. Odds BK (A)

5 games, 5 goals, 34pts. His xG figure is something of potential concern – 1.7 – but this a game where Glimt are such strong favourites not just because they are the better side and in good form, but because Odds’ defence really is ravaged by injury right now. I get the feeling this could be a really big win for Glimt and even though Dønnum gets the armband for me, if you only have the Glimt front man, you shouldn’t lose out too much. 

STRØMSGODSET SO FAR

To put into context just how good Strømsgodset have looked in their opening three games, I’ve thrown together a little table comparing their exploits with the other best-performing teams in the league:

ReindeerHotdog ESF: https://en.fantasy.eliteserien.no/entry/12433/event/17 Follow me on Twitter: @ReindeerHotdog”

45 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Doesn’t look like Ovenstad is going to be able to continue for Mjondalen- he’s down again getting treatment from the earlier challenge

    Open Controls
  2. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Half time
    Mjondalen 0
    Molde 0

    Pretty drab game…

    Open Controls
    1. ffs casual
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Second half an only get better. Was only watching parts of it. How do you think Mjondalen are defending? Do they look like conceding?

        Open Controls
        1. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          They’ve been pretty tight and a bit of high pressing has left Molde a bit flat.

          Open Controls
        2. leo_messi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          I just bought their defender for round 9 cause I didn't want to loose free transfer, I'm gonna use rich uncle next gameweek for sure...

          Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Thanks for the article RHD (would be nice if your efforts were matched by FFS in getting it published before the deadline 🙂 )

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      like watching paint dry 😉

      Open Controls
    4. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Better from Molde
      Eikrem with a shot but deflected out for a corner

      Open Controls
    5. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Shot from Brynhildsen - but keeper saves down to his right side

      Open Controls
    6. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Broochmann raging with the ref - thinks he should of had a penalty

      Open Controls
    7. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Ohi with a header - but well wide of the target

      Open Controls
    8. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      3 subs for Molde…

      Open Controls
      1. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        But ref has blown for another Aquavit break first..

        Open Controls
    9. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Ohi Kaptain fail - subbed off for Fofana

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        cleanie banked though 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Risa and Hestad also make way - Haugen and Uland Anderson the other 2 replacements

        Open Controls
      3. ReindeerHotdog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Did warn ya ;P

        Open Controls
      4. Niemi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        It's worth noting that Ohi is struggling a little bit with his knee after an operation in January - hence why he is subbed early every game (and benched last GW).

        Open Controls
        1. ReindeerHotdog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Still managed to score a few goals though.

          Open Controls
          1. Niemi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Still a decent pick, yeah

            Open Controls
    10. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Finally Molde find space on the counter - Andersen just puts it wide

      Open Controls
    11. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Now Haugen has his shot saved off the line - the subs have made a real impact already!

      Open Controls
      1. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Ooft - it looked over the line to me

        Open Controls
    12. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Rosenborg

      1 Andre Hansen
      2 Erlend Dahl Reitan
      16 Even Hovland
      25 Carl Adam Andersson
      26 Besim Serbecic
      4 Vebjørn Alvestad Hoff
      5 Per Ciljan Skjelbred
      20 Edvard Sandvik Tagseth KAPTEIN
      9 Dino Islamovic
      10 Guillermo Federico Molins Palmeiro
      18 Kristoffer Zachariassen

      Stabæk

      12 Robert Marcus Sandberg
      3 Yaw Eystein Ihle Amankwah KAPTEIN
      5 Mats Goberg Solheim
      15 Sturla Ottesen
      27 Nicolas Pignatel Jenssen
      8 Herolind Shala
      10 Markus Solbakken
      11 Kornelius Normann Hansen
      22 Sammy Solitaire Siddharta Skytte
      80 Herman Hammy Geelmuyden
      19 Kosuke Kinoshita

      Open Controls
    13. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Odd

      1 Sondre Løvseth Rossbach
      4 Odin Luraas Bjørtuft
      6 Magnus Lekven KAPTEIN
      11 Gilli Rolantsson Sørensen
      25 John Shuguto Kitolano
      7 Filip Rønningen Jørgensen
      8 Markus André Kaasa
      16 Joshua Gaston Kitolano
      9 Mushaga Bakenga
      14 Conrad Wallem
      29 Sander Svendsen

      Bodø/Glimt

      12 Nikita Haikin
      3 Alfons Sampsted
      4 Marius Christopher Høibråten
      5 Fredrik André Bjørkan
      26 Sigurd Kvile
      7 Patrick Berg
      14 Ulrik Saltnes KAPTEIN
      19 Sondre Brunstad Fet
      9 Ola Selvaag Solbakken
      20 Erik Botheim
      27 Sondre Sørli

      Open Controls
    14. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Vålerenga

      13 Kristoffer-August Sundquist Klaesson
      2 Christian Dahle Borchgrevink
      3 Brage Skaret
      4 Jonatan Tollås Nation KAPTEIN
      25 Samuel Ayomide Adekugbe
      7 Fredrik Oldrup Jensen
      8 Henrik Rørvik Bjørdal
      17 Tobias Christensen
      9 Vidar Örn Kjartansson
      10 Aron Leonard Dønnum
      11 Amor Yonas Layouni

      Sandefjord Fotball

      1 Jacob Storevik
      2 Brice Wembangomo
      3 Marcos Vales Gonzalez
      12 Mats Haakenstad
      17 Sander Moen Foss
      15 Erik Næsbak Brenden
      19 Amer Ordagic
      24 Harmeet Singh KAPTEIN
      11 Kristoffer Normann Hansen
      14 Alexander Ruud Tveter
      23 Vidar Ari Jonsson

      Open Controls
    15. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Brann

      1 Håkon Eikemo Opdal
      2 Ole Didrik Blomberg
      3 Vegard Valgermo Forren
      4 Ole Martin Lekven Kolskogen
      21 Ruben Kristiansen
      7 Mathias Knutsen Rasmussen
      9 Petter Dahle Strand
      15 Kasper Holmboe Skaanes
      11 Karamoko Daouda Bamba
      16 Robert Thomas Taylor
      20 Aune Selland Heggebø

      Strømsgodset

      1 Viljar Røsholt Myhra
      5 Niklas Gunnarsson
      19 Halldor Østervold Stenevik
      26 Lars-Christopher Horst Jan Vilsvik
      71 Gustav Valsvik KAPTEIN
      7 Herman Sørby Stengel
      8 Johan Hove
      17 Tobias Fjeld Gulliksen
      9 Imoh Fred Friday
      10 Moses Dramwi Mawa
      23 Valdimar Thór Ingimundarson

      Open Controls
    16. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Tromsø

      1 Jacob Karlstrøm
      5 Anders Finjord Jenssen
      6 Isak Helstad Amundsen
      8 Kent-Are Antonsen
      11 Ruben Yttergård Jenssen KAPTEIN
      16 Tomas Olai Totland
      17 Daniel Mikal Aas Berntsen
      21 Eric Bugale Kitolano
      25 Lasse Nilsen
      14 August Mikkelsen
      18 Ebiye Moses

      Sarpsborg 08

      21 Anders Kristiansen
      4 Bjørn Inge Utvik
      5 Magnar Ødegård
      24 Mikael Bertil Dyrestam
      2 Sulayman Bojang
      6 Nicolai Næss
      14 Emil Palsson
      16 Joachim Thomassen KAPTEIN
      7 Ole Jørgen Halvorsen
      11 Jonathan Lindseth
      29 Ibrahima Kone

      Open Controls
    17. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Kristiansund

      1 Sean Mcdermott
      2 Snorre Strand Nilsen
      3 Christoffer Aasbak
      6 Andreas Eines Hopmark
      19 Aliou Coly
      7 Olaus Jair Skarsem
      8 Sander Erik Kartum
      23 Pål Erik Stensøe Ulvestad
      13 Bendik Bye
      17 Brynjolfur Andersen Willumsson
      25 Torgil Øwre Gjertsen

      Lillestrøm

      12 Mads Hedenstad Christiansen
      4 Espen Bjørnsen Garnås
      5 Vetle Winger Dragsnes
      26 Lars Mogstad Ranger
      30 Ogbu Igoh
      6 Kasper Kaan Kairinen
      8 Ifeanyi Mathew
      14 Fredrik Krogstad
      23 Gjermund Åsen
      90 Hans Daniel Gustafsson
      10 Thomas Lehne Olsen

      Open Controls
    18. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Odd take the lead in the 4th minute with Svendsen

      Open Controls
      1. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Odd 1 Bodo/Glimt 0

        Open Controls
    19. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Sarpsborg take the lead against Tromso through Jenssen

      Open Controls
      1. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Jenssen red card that gave the penalty…

        Open Controls
    20. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      And Brann go 1-0 up against Stromsgodset- a few upsets on the cards today?

      Open Controls
      1. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Jeff EOW with the opener

        Open Controls
        1. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Typo error - Heggeboe!

          Open Controls
    21. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Upsets indeed!
      Stabaek lead against Rosenborg!
      Wangberg woth the goal

      Open Controls
    22. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Sarpsborg double their lead 2-0
      Lindseth scores
      It’s not going to be a good Runde for Mince n Tatties

      Open Controls
      1. ffs casual
          3 mins ago

          Tromso down to 10 men with Jenssen red card. Lets hope for some save points

          Open Controls
      2. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Brann have a 2nd and it’s an own goal from Valsvik

        Open Controls
        1. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Eek - a scout pick as well…

          Open Controls
          1. ReindeerHotdog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 mins ago

            See, I knew he'd score!

            Tbh I mean, can we hold OGs against scout picks?

            Harsh :[

            Open Controls
      3. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Valerenga take the lead 1-0
        And to make matters worse it’s my first sub Tollas Nation

        Open Controls
        1. ReindeerHotdog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 mins ago

          He's looking like a decent pick these days but still seems like 0.5m too much

          Open Controls
      4. El Puqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Can Ranger stop getting yellows every week, thanks.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.