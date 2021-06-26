151
151 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dirtmcgirt
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    close to my final side

    Donarumma Olsen
    Spinazolla Torres Dumfries Gosens Pavard
    Wijnaldum Insigne Berardi KDB Hojberg
    Depay Poulsen Benzema?

    Who to upgrade? 1.2 m in the bank. Gosens mainly in there for emotional hedging

    Open Controls
    1. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Not keen on Hoj or Poulsen, rest is solid. Though Torres far from nailed.

      You could drop Poulsen to Malen or Moreno and upgrade elsewhere.

      Open Controls
      1. dirtmcgirt
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        torres should be fine, just rotation I think

        Open Controls
        1. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Read this https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/man-united-news-pau-torres-20888793

          Still sure? I'm not. Wasn't like they were through already by MD3, if they lost that game they'd have been out of the competition and he still started Garcia. First clean sheet of the tournament in that game. I've checked 4 predicted lineups sites and 2 have Torres starting and 2 Garcia.

          Open Controls
  2. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Donarumma Steklenburg
    Spinazzola Bonucci Maehle Dumfries Varane
    Berardi Damsggaard Wijnaldum Sarabia Forsberg
    Depay Ronaldo Mbappe

    0.0 ITB, satisfying!

    Open Controls
  3. Miro
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Would you change Benzema to Mbappe if you had 2m spare ?

    Open Controls
    1. yiidddoo
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    2. Miro
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      other options include Berardi to Insigne / Pogba

      Open Controls
    3. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I just did and I think it’s the right call

      Open Controls
  4. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Pavard or Varane?

    Open Controls
    1. Miro
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      pav

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Is he sure to start? There's the Kounde guy.

        Open Controls
        1. Miro
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Better chance of attacking returns is my reasoning. Tough call obviously.

          Open Controls
    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Varane easily

      Open Controls
  5. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Which keeper? No WC or LL remaining.

    A. Simon
    B. Kasper
    C. Olsen

    XX Stekelenburg
    Dumfries Lorenzo Spinazzola Maehle Kimpembe

    Open Controls
    1. Eightball
        20 mins ago

        A) good chance of clean sheet and he is the other side of the draw to Stekelenbug. In the QF there is only two match days so you want a keeper each day in my opinion

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Cheers mate!

          Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I checked my team for YCs and saw that Damsgaard and Alba were both on one, so I looked for alternatives.

      After some deliberation I settles on Sarabia and Wass, with a little extra ITB.

      Save the team. Admire my decisive action. Check our Wass' history again. DAMMIT, he's also on a YC.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Damsgaard is so cheap, it's okay if he comes with a YC!

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Not if he is suspended...? 0pts for that money isn't good value!

          Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Who's more likely to concede pens in a back 4, CBs or FBs?

      Open Controls
      1. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Depends on opposition style surely

        Open Controls
      2. Bun Rab L3D2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        14 penalities given @ Euro 2020.

        2 x GK (Lloris, Dubravka)
        3 x CM
        6 x CB
        3 x RB/LB

        I put Alaba as CB as that's where he played most.

        Open Controls
    4. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Is Sarabia a safe option?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.