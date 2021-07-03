365
  1. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    How mnay weeks of holidays do players get at minimum?

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I believe it was said to be 28 days but it can be cut short.

      Mane missed Liverpools pre-season in 19/20 due to a late AFCON final.

      Players will be late back but I'd image most of the big boys will play GW1, it's roughly a month apart too.

      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        I was worried about Thiago but he doesn't start for spain anyways and italy is going to smash them.

  2. Tomerick
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Who takes Spinazzola’s place and do we expect Di Lorenzo to start?

    1. fenixri
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Emerson

      1. Tomerick
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Thanks

  3. fenixri
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    For semis
    5xENG
    5xITA
    3xSPA
    2xDEN

    Too risky?

    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      It’ll have to be something like that.

      FYI - 5,4,3,3 would guarantee you can get a starting 11 for the final regardless of results

      Subs aren’t needed as only 1 game

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        This is a good point.
        Might not bring in a second keeper (Pickford) since I can only play 1 in the last game. Roll that transfer instead.

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Never mind can’t roll a transfer.

      2. fenixri
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        I know but I see every Denmark spot as a waste of potential. Thats why I am going with 2, Maehle+Dolberg/Poulsen. Mid is reserved for Italy and Spain plus Raz. Fwd only Kane is good.

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Not enough England

      1. fenixri
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        My current draft is 6 ENG but 3 of them are in defence. Thinking maybe to get atleast one Spain defender.

        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Don't

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Currently

      5x England
      4x Spain
      3x Italy
      2x Denmark
      (1x France)

      Wish I had fewer Spain attackers but I already got 3.

    4. fenixri
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      In the end worst case scenario is to field 10 players for finals which means loss only 2 points. No way 11 players have returns.

      1. Finding Timo
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          I am thinking 5 England, 4 Italian , 3 Spanish and 2 Denmark

          1. fenixri
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Missing 15th player?

            1. Finding Timo
                2 hours, 39 mins ago

                I can’t get to 15 without a hit

      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        90-minute bullying session, with a few moments of respite

      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Will there be any more price rises? I only have .1 m spare to make 5 moves I have in mind

        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Prices won't change till SF deadline passes.

          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Great -thanks

      4. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        I dunno whats going on with price rises so i just pulled the trigger...

        Simon / Pickford
        Alba DiLorenzo / Maele Shaw Stones
        Insigne Chiesa Sarabia / Dams Sterling
        Immobile Morata / Kane

        4 Spain 4 Italy
        5 England 2 Danes

        Even if England get knocked out i will have 2+4+5 = 11 for the final, assuming no injuries/suspensions etc

        1. fenixri
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Dont confirm yet! Thos is not fpl. Price changes are only when next stage beggins which means with ita-Spa kick off

        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          I like it.
          Di Lorenzo I don’t know much about. But seems the preferred Italian defender yeah?

      5. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Got bottomed.

        Thoughts?

        5x Frees.

        Schick, Spinnazola, Forsberg, Dumfries & Stek >
        Kane, Shaw, Chiesa, Azpi & Pickford

        Donna, Pickford
        Shaw, Maguire, Mæhle, Azpi (Kimpembe)
        Chiesa, Sterling, Ferran, Sarabia, Damsgaard
        Kane, Immobile, Morata

        Maybe Azpi should be an Italian defender. I just like his attacking and I can’t afford Alba.

        1. fenixri
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Azpi to Bonucci if you have funds.

          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Could do. Have 6.0 for that defender so anyone but Alba or Laporte.

            Do like the idea of an Italian defender rather than a Spanish. Good thinking.

          2. Finding Timo
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              Bonucci best spina replacement ?

              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                I have no idea. I think I’ll go for the most attacking defenders from any team - not relying on CSs.

              2. fenixri
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                I think yes. He is threat on corners and set piecea plus have great long ball from defence line to attackers plus 100% nailed. I dont believe Emerson will be good as Spina.

                1. Finding Timo
                    2 hours, 21 mins ago

                    Thanks

          3. fenixri
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            For semis

            Donna Pickford
            Shaw Maguire Stones Maehle Bonucci
            Insigne Chiesa Sarabia Ferran Sterling
            Kane Immobile Dolberg

            1. Finding Timo
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                Cracking team

              • RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Looks a dream to me. Nice work.

            2. Mikel Arteta
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              Holy cow. I made 80 points this round.

              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 31 mins ago

                Wow! That seems a lot to me. Nice work!

              2. That Posh Bloke
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                In this one regard, I wish I was in your shoes.

            3. DV8R
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              How many players from each team are you guys going for in the semi-finals?

              1. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 31 mins ago

                I'm thinking 6 England, 5 Italy and 2 each from Spain & Denmark.

            4. Sammy S
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Best Italian defender to transfer in?

              In thinking Emerson, since he will be replacing Spinazzola who was allowed to be very attacking down that side

              1. fenixri
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                Bonucci for me, I explained it in reply above.

            5. xiMoxiee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Best wing backs/full backs still left? Maehle, Shaw, Alba, anyone else?

              1. That Posh Bloke
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                The other Dane and Italian

            6. Trophé Mourinho
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              BB GW1 😀

              Sanchez - Ederson
              Chill - Robbo - Digne - Dias - Shaw
              Grealish - Dallas - Saka - Foden - Mount
              Bam - DCL - (W)atkins

              1. That Posh Bloke
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                Everyone will say you need Salah, Fernandes, KdB etc. I think you’d benefit from one of them. But that’s a good team but you’ll have benching headaches. Maybe lose Dallas who’ll have far less points due to no clean sheets; Foden due to lack of minutes/Pep roulette. Emerson to a 4.0. Maybe even Dias to a 4.5. That could help you upgrade Foden to a 12.0/12.5

                1. That Posh Bloke
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  Sorry, didn’t see your BB comment.

              2. schlupptheweek
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                I do like BB early on as there's not much to lose with the tactic except a wildcard. I think building for a BB GW2 is actually easier, then you could have a Palace/Brentford GK to downgrade Ederson, which allows money to upgrade that midfield. I'd cut some money from defence too as the midfield looks very weak.

              3. Snevitz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                You need one premium player (unless you are burning the WC week 2), they cost that much for a reason

              4. Trophé Mourinho
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                thanks all, sorry I forgot to say, early wildcard, probably GW 3/4
                No premium captain pick is a big weakeness

            7. Alisson WondHaaland
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              My ML rival forgot to make subs,

              His bench: Pickford Shaw Maguire Sterling
              Also had Kane who he wouldve captained

            8. Finding Timo
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                please RMT? *are my proposed transfers…Donna (krull)
                Shaw* Maguire* Maehle Bonucci* Torres
                Insigne* Berradi Sarabia Dams Sterling
                Kane* Immobile Morata

              • That Posh Bloke
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                Sancho is a great signing for United. If they get Varane and City get Kane n Grealish, that’s the top two done. Hope I’m wrong but Manchester clubs look very strong.

              • dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 1 min ago

                Using 5 transfers this is best team I can get to leaving .1 m in bank - Bonucci Pickford Shaw Sterling Insigne in-
                5 England
                5 Italy
                3 Spain
                2 Denmark

                Donna Pickford
                Alba Shaw Bonucci Stones Maehle
                Sterling Insigne Sarabia Berardi Damsgaard
                Kane Immobile Morata

                1. Finding Timo
                    1 hour, 56 mins ago

                    Same as my proposed team except Torres rather than Alba and planning to go maguire over stones

                  • That Posh Bloke
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 54 mins ago

                    I think many will do the same. It’ll very hard to catch anyone now as everyone will likely have the same players. Catching those above will rely on Captaincy punts.

                2. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 59 mins ago

                  People going to double up on Bruno and Sancho? Or just have one?

                  1. That Posh Bloke
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 57 mins ago

                    One. Sancho as likely cheaper.

                    1. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 56 mins ago

                      Cool, I think if his price allows me to get Grealish over my other mid priced mids I’ll be tempted.
                      But Bruno’s EO will be scary

                  2. Alisson WondHaaland
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 51 mins ago

                    I think to start the season Bruno. United have a lot of players that can play in that front 4 and Im not sure Sancho comes straight in and starts every game. Too risky imo

                    1. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 50 mins ago

                      Fair point, Bruno will still be central to everything they do

                3. shirtless
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  Anyone who starts the season without Shaw needs to go to FPL rehab!

                  1. schlupptheweek
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 53 mins ago

                    The ones who need rehab are always the ones who do worst or best! Shaw is gold but Man Utd defence as a whole might take a bit of time to get working again.

                  2. That Posh Bloke
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 53 mins ago

                    This seems the way. May even be worth a defensive double up if he puts fks in like tonight for Maguire.

                4. amplifiedAnt
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  Simon / Pickford
                  Maehle, Bonucci, Shaw / Maguire, X
                  Insigne, Chiesa, Sarabia, Damsgaard / Sterling
                  Immobile, Morata, Kane

                  All with FTs. Good to go?

                  SO glad that hits paid off in the last round. Would've been screwed for points otherwise and set me up for this.

                  1. Finding Timo
                      1 hour, 51 mins ago

                      Yeh good team

                    • amplifiedAnt
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 51 mins ago

                      Key point is:

                      5 England
                      4 Italy
                      3 Spain
                      2 Denmark
                      (1 out)

                      Worst case scenario and Denmark make it through (boo!) I can put out a minimum 10 in the final.

                      1. Finding Timo
                          1 hour, 50 mins ago

                          Max Denmark ok with me as if go dol takes up Kane spot

                    • Louis_Sans_Balls
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 51 mins ago

                      My current team and strategy:

                      5x England
                      4x Spain
                      4x Italy
                      2x Denmark

                      5 free TF, no hits, O left in the bank

                      Pickford / Duna
                      Shaw / Maguire / Maehle / Alba / Di Lorenzo
                      Insigne / Sarabia / F Torres / Hoijberg / Sterling
                      Kane / Immobile / Morata

                      Thoughts? Anyone worth switching around?

                      1. Finding Timo
                          1 hour, 49 mins ago

                          No bonnuci?

                          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 48 mins ago

                            how do I make that work who should I go cheaper on?

                      2. Mikel Arteta
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 47 mins ago

                        Guys, wait until the next deadline to make transfers. Sarabia is very unlikely to play vs Italy.
                        https://football-italia.net/sarabia-and-laporte-doubts-for-spain-against-italy/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

                        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 43 mins ago

                          Too late 🙁 I got trigger happy

                          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 40 mins ago

                            I had 5 free TF exactly to make anyway to get a full squad so it was either replace him or Spina, so Don't think it would make much difference. Hopefully he recovers in time but thanks for the update.

                        2. dunas_dog
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 39 mins ago

                          That would make things bit harder given his price- Olmo probably would be nailed

                        3. RogDog_jimmy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          1 hour, 7 mins ago

                          I don’t mind this.
                          Would like a good excuse to move Sarabia > Insigne.

                      3. Finding Timo
                          1 hour, 47 mins ago

                          Oh sorry I was meaning for di Lorenzo but if can’t afford him don’t change

                          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 44 mins ago

                            yeah would have been a better upgrade if I afford it

                            1. Finding Timo
                                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                                Good team mate

                                1. Louis_Sans_Balls
                                  • 3 Years
                                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                                  Cheers!

                          2. Louis_Sans_Balls
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 42 mins ago

                            Picked up 61 that last round, not too shabby

                            Open Controls
                          3. dunas_dog
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 41 mins ago

                            Probably far too template ( not necessarily a bad thing at start of season) but settled on this as draft fpl team until we get closer to season. Any comments welcome?

                            Sanchez
                            TAA Dias Shaw
                            Salah Bruno Raphinha Sarr
                            DCL Watkins Tomey

                            Foster Lamptey Ayling Gilmour

                            1. Louis_Sans_Balls
                              • 3 Years
                              42 mins ago

                              Needs more England 😉

                            2. xiMoxiee
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              33 mins ago

                              Dias --> Digne
                              Ayling --> Coufal

                            3. Trophé Mourinho
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              22 mins ago

                              Why is evryone getting Rap over Dallas?
                              It will be a classic case of everyone saying why did I get Raph when Dallas was cheaper? People over-estimating his previosu defender points

                              1. dunas_dog
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                15 mins ago

                                If Dallas was mid last season would have probably have been pretty even with Raphinha on points- I can see Raphinha really pushing on in second season but think Dallas will end up about the same so personally happy to go with Raphinha and at 6.5 is well under priced

                                1. Trophé Mourinho
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  4 mins ago

                                  Dallaa has a lot more minutes which is one thing, just trying to justify the price of Raph over him is difficult.

                                  1. Trophé Mourinho
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    2 mins ago

                                    tbh replace Sarr with Dallas. You dont have Bamford, Leeds is worth double up, for me anyway
                                    Sarr is a gamble, yes he been here before but he is riskier pick than Dallas

                                  2. dunas_dog
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Harrison might turn out best option at 6 m

                          4. RogDog_jimmy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            1 hour, 38 mins ago

                            Brighton trying to sign Daniel James.

                            Innnnteresting. Hasn’t been all that good at Man U.

                          5. pundit of punts
                            • 8 Years
                            18 mins ago

                            Hello all. Good to be back. 🙂

                            First FPL draft.

                            Sanchez - 4m
                            TAA - Digne - Fofana - Holding - Manquillo
                            Salah - Fernandes - Barnes - Saka - Bissouma
                            DCL - Watkins - Antonio

                            Thoughts? 🙂

