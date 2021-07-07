ENGLAND 2-1 DENMARK (after extra time)

Goals: Harry Kane (€11.7m) | Mikkel Damsgaard (€6.3m)

Harry Kane (€11.7m) | Mikkel Damsgaard (€6.3m) Assists: Bukayo Saka (€6.6m)

Bukayo Saka (€6.6m) Own goal: Simon Kjaer (€4.9m)

Simon Kjaer (€4.9m) Penalty conceded: Joakim Maehle (€5.1m)

Joakim Maehle (€5.1m) Penalty won: Raheem Sterling (€9.9m)

Raheem Sterling (€9.9m) Penalty missed: Kane

Kane Penalty save: Kasper Schmeichel (€5.2m)

A Harry Kane (€11.7m) rebound from his own missed penalty sent England through to the EURO 2020 final to face Italy.

Just before the end of the first period of extra time, Joakim Maehle (€5.1m) was adjudged to have brought down Raheem Sterling (€9.9m) inside the area.

“I went into the box and he stabbed his right leg out. As long as it goes into the back of the net, that’s all that matters.” – Raheem Sterling

Kane saw Kasper Schmeichel (€5.2m) save his effort from the spot but the keeper could only direct the ball back from where it came, with the Spurs striker burying the rebound.

Mikkel Damsgaard (€6.3m) had opened the scoring in the first half of regulation time with a wonderful long-range free-kick, though Jordan Pickford (€5.9m) will feel he could have done better.

England equalised before the interval as Simon Kjaer (€4.9m), under intense pressure from Sterling, poked a Bukayo Saka (€6.6m) cross into his own net.

Damsgaard put Denmark ahead after 30 minutes with a scorching 25-yard free-kick that was too hot to handle for Pickford, as the goalkeeper conceded for the first time in the tournament.

That was Denmark’s second consecutive free-kick, with Andreas Christensen (€5.8m) fouled closer to goal from the initial set-piece.

Sterling had a golden chance to equalise after 37 minutes but the Manchester City man drilled an effort from yards out straight at Schmeichel from an excellent Kane cross.

Just after Sterling missed that opportunity, he was in on goal again after a sublime Kane pass set Saka free on the right-hand side of the area.

The winger’s cross was looking for the onrushing Sterling but the unfortunate Kjaer converted into his own net ahead of the England forward.

Harry Maguire (€5.7m) was booked early in the second half for clattering Kjaer from a free-kick situation, as the Manchester United defender looked to get his head on a delivery.

Maguire achieved that feat in the 55th minute, forcing an excellent save from Schmeichel after a Mason Mount (€7.3m) delivery.

England dominated the second half and the first period of extra time, before sitting in for the final 15 minutes having gone 2-1 up.

England XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Shaw, Maguire, Stones, Walker; Rice (Henderson 94′), Phillips; Sterling, Mount (Foden 94′), Saka (Grealish 68′, Trippier 105′); Kane.

Denmark XI (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Vestergaard (Wind 105′), Kjaer, Christensen (Andersen 78′); Stryger (Wass 66′), Delaney (Jensen 87′), Hojbjerg, Maehle; Damsgaard (Norgaard 66′), Braithwaite; Dolberg (Poulsen 66′).

Above: Players sorted by total attempts

Kane and the electric Sterling, set to be two of the top captain options for Sunday’s final, registered half of England’s 20 shots between them.

Sterling and Kane are second and third for expected goal involvement (xGI) in the European Championship this summer.

Maguire’s three headed efforts took him to seven goal attempts for the tournament; Maehle is the only Fantasy defender who has recorded more in EURO 2020.

