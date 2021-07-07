17
17 Comments Post a Comment
  1. skooldaze
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    IT'S COMING HOME!

  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Kjaer wishing he could turn back time

  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Isn’t “It’s Coming Home” in reference to the World Cup?
    Thought the song was done just before the 98 WC

    1. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      England never have an Euro cup too hence "It's Coming Home"

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Except Euro trophy never been in England so not possible to “come home”

        1. ffs casual
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          The Euro trophy was in England in 96 for a short time before it was taken to Germany

    2. ffs casual
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      It was originally for Euro 96. Once Germany won the tournament and took the song back home with them, it was re-released again in 98 with different lyrics and a new video.

      Germany team singing it after Euro 96
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9p0LEmFvuw

  4. Fiqz Fariss
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    How my team looks?

    Banchman
    Robertson Lamptey AWB
    Pepe Salah Fernandes Buendia Raphinha
    DCL Antonio

    Foster | Joao Pedro, Ayling, Manquillo

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Arsenal not got great opening fixtures so I would get 4.5 mid rather than Pepe and get 3rd striker and spend bit more in defence

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Is Saka not better option?

      2. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Agree but Pepe have good end season form. Would monitor again in pre season

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      2nd choice as U know.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        AWB over Shaw etc...

      2. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        So I need to fill in Most selected player for all my players? That not how its work buddy!

    3. GUNNERINHO
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Ur team lookin' good, good effort to get ahead of the pack. I have been playing around with this players myself but not Bachman, Ayling or Pepe. I am considering Meslier over Ayling and looking for a 6.0 in the Pepe slot so can use cash elsewhere, my juggling continues.

  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    A-Diaz and Saka
    or
    B-Coufal and Jota

    1. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      A

