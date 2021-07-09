127
FPL July 9

The best mid-price and premium goalkeepers for FPL 2021/22

127 Comments
Share

Having gone through a host of outfield options in our position-by-position analysis, we now turn the spotlight onto the best goalkeepers in Fantasy Premier League.

We’ve already looked at the pick of the budget options, so our focus switches to those in the mid-price and premium bracket.

Comprehensive Opta data on the players featured in these articles is available in our Premium Members Area.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

The £5.0m options

The biggest talking point in the £5.0m goalkeeper slot is that both Manchester United shot-stoppers come in at that price. Dean Henderson took over from David de Gea late last season, as the Spaniard became the custodian for United’s run to the Europa League final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as is his way, never revealed which player he considers to be his No 1 stopper. However, the Man Utd boss did admit he would have to make a call on his first-choice selection for this season.

“I’m really pleased with the two of them; it’s difficult to have that kind of rotation, you don’t rotate that much normally. I’ll have to find a solution for next year definitely.” – Solskjaer on Henderson and De Gea

From Gameweek 28, Henderson started eight times in the Premier League with de Gea beginning just twice. The England man does seem to be the incumbent, though further clarity is needed on the situation ahead of Gameweek 1.

Arsenal (5th) were just behind Man Utd (4th) for ‘expected goals conceded’ (xGC) over the second half of the season. Bernd Leno comes in a £5.0m, though faces Chelsea and Manchester City over the opening three Gameweeks.

Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) is up against Newcastle (a), Leicester (H) and Crystal Palace (H) in the first three rounds of matches. From Gameweek 1 to Gameweek 6, West Ham sit fifth on our Season Ticker when sorted by defence.

The best mid-price and premium goalkeepers for FPL 2021/22

Jordan Pickford’s (£5.0m) Everton sit third on that list. The Toffees are expected to be a defence-first outfit under Rafael Benitez. Everton kept 10 clean sheets with Carlo Ancelotti in charge last season, while Pickford made 89 saves – ranking a lowly 13th among shot-stoppers for that metric.

Can Everton’s FPL assets have a strong start under new boss Rafael Benitez?

Pickford could potentially be the most popular Everton defensive asset, should Lucas Digne (£5.5m) not be fit for the season opener after suffering an injury on France duty.

Rui Patricio is another £5.0m option under new management. Wolves were seventh best for xGC from Gameweek 20 onwards. Only time will tell how Bruno Lage’s appointment affects the Molineux outfit in terms of defence and attack. Clashes with Leicester City (a), Spurs (H) and Man Utd (H) in the opening three Gameweeks will give Fantasy bosses plenty of time for assessment.

Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) might be more appealing, with that visit from Wolves coming ahead of games against West Ham (a), Norwich (H), Manchester City (H), Brighton (a) and Burnley (H). The Denmark keeper does have to compete with the kindly-priced Wesley Fofana (£4.5m), however. And that’s not to mention the competition for all of these goalkeepers in standout £4.5m option Robert Sanchez.

Similarly, Illan Meslier (£5.0m) is £0.5m more expensive than all but one of his defensive colleagues. The Leeds stopper was fourth overall for saves last season (141), with two of the other three keepers now relegated.

The Premiums

جولة الفانتسي 34: اللاعبين الرئيسين وإحصائيات الفرق 1

The remaining member of that quartet is Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez (£5.5m), who made 143 saves in 2020/21. As with Meslier, Martinez comes at a premium compared to Aston Villa’s regular starters in defence who are all priced at £5.0m.

Martinez was far and away the top-scoring keeper last season with 186 points. Dean Smith’s side were sixth worst for xGC over the second half of the season, however. The Argentina netminder still represents a decent set-and-forget goalkeeper option, though Villa’s fixtures take a turn for the worse in Gameweek 4 and we’ll likely be relying on save points during that run of games.

Nick Pope (£5.5m) missed out on EURO 2020 due to a knee problem which required surgery. Couple that with a tough opening six Gameweeks for the Clarets and it seems unlikely that too many FPL players will be sending up white smoke for Gameweek 1.

Hugo Lloris is the final £5.5m man between the sticks. The France keeper is now under the tutelage of Nuno Espirito Santo. No Spurs defender costs more than £5.0m and the north London outfit have a testing first six gameweeks, so Lloris may get overlooked heading into GW1.

andy-article-gameweek-29 1

Fixtures could see the same fate occur for Edouard Mendy (£6.0m). The Chelsea keeper has been priced at a premium, with the Blues recording the best xGC in the league from Gameweek 20. They were the league’s meanest defence from that time, conceding just 13 times under Thomas Tuchel’s tactics. Chelsea take on four of the ‘big six’ in the opening six Gameweeks, however.

Alisson (£6.0m) may struggle to compete with his team-mates for a precious Liverpool spot. The Reds top the season ticker when sorted by attack and their flying full-backs are always well involved going forward.

Ederson (£6.0m) would also block an outfielder triple-up at his club, though the Man City netminder comes with a security of starts that can only be matched, in defensive terms, by Ruben Dias (£6.0m).

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

127 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Babit1967
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Fabianski and Pickford are good shouts but I just begrudge paying above 4.5 for a gk

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yeah, I think the £5.0m+ GKs are even more of a hard sell this season

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Yeah agreed, it’s all about trying to find that next Pope, Martinez when they were 4.5, hopefully Sanchez is that man

        Open Controls
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I find it's usually a bit of a crapshoot at the start of the season before 1st WC, so I tend to just go with a 4.5 who has a 4.0 back up from the same team.

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Hendo if nailed, Pickford, Meslier and Schmeichel could all prove to be shrewd picks at 5M.

      Open Controls
    4. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Only the United Keeper has any appeal.

      Open Controls
  2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Looks like Bamford returned against 15 of the 20 teams in the PL last year

    (Man Utd, Wolves, Arsenal, Brighton, West Ham were the teams he didn’t get a return against from what I can see on transfrmrkt, although he also got 3x fantasy assists which they don’t count on that website, so it might only actually be even less than 5 teams)

    He also never went more than 3 games without a return at any point last season

    28 returns in 38 appearances, an elite 62 goal attack, penalties… might just start with him GW1 to avoid the inevitable stampede when he first scores, be it GW1, 2 or 3 - we know it’s coming - nothing to stop him returning at Old Trafford either

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Bamford is a great shout.

      I’m starting with Cavani as I reckon he will be nailed but once rotation plays it’s part will be a good placeholder for Bamford.

      Open Controls
    2. Pasqualinho
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      If he has a season like last then 8.0 is a daft price. I guess FPL Towers aren't expecting a season like last.

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Better pick than Dom in my opinion.

      Open Controls
    4. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I will definitley get him from gw5
      Don’t know whether to start with him or not
      Probably will swap antonio to him for gw5

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        He's prob a better punt than DCL, but the main case against him is likely to be Raphinha's irresistible price.

        Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Henderson and MU defense are planning to stop him from scoring. I also believe they will succeed. He is very wasteful and Leeds didn't play gung-ho football in the end of the season. So I believe that his numbers will continue to decline. I may get him later when fixtures turn. Raphinha is probably better Leeds pick and having both from the start is simply overkill.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Yep those are some of the commonly held views on the boards at the minute

        I would personally challenge them though as follows:

        Leeds scored 30 goals in the first half of the season and 32 goals in the second half of the season (They also scored 12 goals in their final 4 games)

        Henderson kept 4 cleansheets in his 13 starts last season - personally when I watched him I wasn’t super impressed - don’t think he’s a Man Utd goalkeeper at all - he was a good shot stopper for sheff Utd because they allowed so many shots on goal, but at a bigger club that’s never as easy

        (Can actually see Ole rotating him & DDG based on how they’re doing in training, how many gaffs they’re dropping in games etc Ole is also not very it comes to what he says on team selection versus what he does - but anyways)

        Man Utd also conceded 28 goals at home, (as many as fulham, and 1 more than Sheffield United, and 3 more than Southampton!) versus only 16 conceded away… they were really struggling defensively at old Trafford last season

        Also watching Bamford all year - there was almost no doubt in my mind that despite getting 12 attacking returns in his last 19 games) he was playing through some serious tiredness and fatigue on that stretch

        And there were several times that Bielsa subbed him early as he could barely run/press - always followed by a outcry of “Bamford is awful, has done nothing for 3 games now) and nearly always followed by a good score the following match

        He seemed to respond incredibly well to physical rest, and he’s getting a lot of that as we speak

        I hear you in terms of too much Leeds - but that team scored 62 goals last year, they’re basically not far off a champions league attack

        Open Controls
        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Rodrigo worries me

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            To be fair - Rodrigo did great at the end of the season, he got 4G 1A in 2 subs & 2 starts for the last 4 games

            But BamBam still scored in 3 of those 4 games

            And Rodrigo was dubbed off at half time in GW38 again

            So there’s no real evidence he either negatively impacts Bamford, or has the physicality to start regularly in the PL, and Bielsa also seemed to play him as much if not more as an AM vs. CF

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              57 mins ago

              Ah typed too slow 🙂

              Contemplating Bambam here too. Interesting price point but suspect I'm likely to have just the one in that range and may save 0.5 by going Wilson.

              Lost the stats now but iirc he was the one with the goals pre minute ratio of everyone in that range last season.

              Open Controls
              1. FALSE PROFIT
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                It was the latter half of the year when Bielsa started to use him for what he is good at. He is fit now and with his potential it creates a risk getting Bamford.

                Open Controls
    6. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Not bothered by the shadow of Rodrigo?

      Poor start etc but he was looking a reasonable - if hugely overpriced - transfer for Leeds by the end of the season.

      Open Controls
  3. Kristobal
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    A) Cresswell
    B) Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Shaw if he is ready to start in GW1

      Open Controls
  4. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Imagine henderson is No1 and fully nailed

    Sanchez or Henderson?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Fixtures for Man Utd looks fine till WC, so Henderson

      Open Controls
      1. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        but sanchez is great value too
        may even get more points ?
        and most of us already have shaw ?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          A keeper with low save potential is unlikely to be a good value, especially over long term.

          Probably wont get more points than Henderson either, depends what you are going to do with extra 0.5

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            In the beginning of the season we don't know what we are going to do with that .5, but we are likely going to need it. Sanchez has best 8 first fixtures and many will WC during this period so he is pretty low risk gk to start with.

            Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          AWB costs "only" 5.5 million and had better ppm than Henderson (difference was significant, 0.8 pts per match). Therefore AWB over Dean for me. Also If Henderson makes mistakes and de Gea is in the team, he just simply can't be considered to be nailed.

          Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Henderson, if nailed.

      If the £5m GKs I think Leno and Meslier are the stand outs.

      Leno has the benefit of a £4m backup so you only pay £0.5 more than the cheapest GK combo you can possibly get.

      Meslier's backup is £4.5m, and if I'm paying £9.5m for my two keepers then I want Martinez And Steer.

      Pickford and Virginia are the other £9m keeper and backup combo and this could end up being a good pick if, as expected, Everton improves defensively under Rafa's tutelage.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Emi and Steer leaves you only one valuable Villa slot. The Arsenal or Brighton double-up would be safer there, and maybe even Everton.

        Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I'm starting with both, with Sanchez on my bench for 'insurance'. Can always sell off one when the situation is certain.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        That makes sense to me.

        It's a tough one because I do think Martinez is worth the money.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Go with Emi, but have a different 4m fodder. The chances of calling on Steer are slim to nil.

          Open Controls
  5. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Who are the best players at these price points?

    4.5m gk
    5.5m def
    4.5m def
    Sub 7.5m mid

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Shaw
      Fofana
      Raphinha

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Fofana or Lamptey if fit

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      In my opinion,

      Dubravka
      Shaw (or Stones if he gets 75% of the games)
      Fofana or Ayling
      No one stands out, will have to play fixtures

      Open Controls
    3. schlupptheweek
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Bachmann
      Shaw
      Ayling
      Raphinha

      Open Controls
    4. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Banchman
      Shaw
      Lamptey
      Raphinha

      Open Controls
    5. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Cresswell
      Fofana
      Raph

      Open Controls
    6. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Sanchez
      James, but this really is the sweet spot with Shaw, Digne & Stones are all excellent as well
      Ayling probably, but 5.5 is too good to be honest
      Rafa, Harrison, Mount probably in that order

      Open Controls
    7. mentaculus
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Spoilt for choice with 6.5-7.5 mids (7.5 seems a lot for bench tho):
        Raphinha, harrison, barnes, saka, pepe, ward-prowse, bowen, mount, jota, torres, buendia...

        Open Controls
      • pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Sanchez (?Dubravka)
        Shaw
        Ayling or Lamptey
        Barnes

        Most confident on Barnes of that lot.

        Open Controls
    8. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Would you load up on Italy or England defenders for the Final?

      Think I'm going to have 4 def + 1 gk from one team. Have to catch ML leaders (6-10 points) and this is the only way I see of differentiating as most will go for 2/3 each from both teams.

      Open Controls
    9. Sterling Archer
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      not sure i will sober enough to remember to do my changes after the line ups are out on Sunday! may have to take some risks and do it early!

      hopefully we get the early leaks as they have been 100% correct every time so far!

      Open Controls
    10. fenixri
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Euros Final.

      What formation and team composition would you consider as "playing safe" to maintain gap of 10-15 points?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        4-4-2 covers all bases.

        Open Controls
    11. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Easy guide to building a team at the beginning of the season:

      - Pick a team of players with good fixtures and at least two playing bench players.
      - Remove any injury-prone players.
      - Remove any players who are not nailed.
      - Remove any players who've never played in the prem.
      - WC GW3 because you picked the wrong players.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        You got there in the end!

        Seriously though, why avoid injury-prone players. If they get injured, transfer them out. Until then, fill your boots.

        Open Controls
        1. zeslinguer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          Honestly they are rules of thumb, I will most likely be starting with Antonio, but I'm hesitant to go with both him and Lamptey because I see them both as injury prone. And sure you can transfer them if they get injured, but it's a FT I'd rather use elsewhere, especially at the start of the season when there are bandwagons to chase. But applying these rules I could go Watkins-Inheacho-DCL which will probably bring in a similar number of points, without the risk of being a man down after two weeks.

          Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        back to drawing board

        Open Controls
      3. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        GW3 is the worst week for wildcard IMO. Atleast that's what my experience says. Way too little info and you always end up going for all the bandwagons. My worst 2 ORs have been because of a failed GW3 wildcard past 2 seasons. Definitely will wait a bit longer this time.

        Open Controls
    12. DIMITRIS
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      What do you think of this draft:
      Sanchez ( Runarsson )
      TAA - Coufal - Robbo ( Fofana, Manquillo )
      Grealish - Saka - Salah - Raphihna - Foden
      DCL - Watkins ( Toney )

      I might go with this squad, as it leaves me 2 playing options on the bench, and I can switch easily between those sub 8 mil players. I am also 2 transfers away from getting Bruno/Kane/Son or someone else who starts firing.
      What do you think ?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Double Liverpool premium defence is a big old call on week 1 budget.

        Fixtures look quite ok of course but early season teams won't be standing off them are will be prepared to have a go. They were susceptible enough early last season when full strength.

        Happy to wait to make that call here.

        Open Controls
        1. DIMITRIS
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks for answering!
          I genuinely think that with VVD back and Konate as his partner Liverpool looks better than last season at the back. Plus having healthy Alisson, it all seems that they'll be more solid at the back.
          Of course I could be wrong, but then I can ship out TAA or Robbo plus one of Grealish/Foden or DCL/Watkins for some premium option in midfield or attack.
          It's a risk, but it could well pay off if Pool can keep 2 or 3 CS's in first 3 or 4 gameweeks.
          Cheers!

          Open Controls
    13. Kante Touch This
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Would you rather have rotating 4.5 keepers or rotating 4.5 defenders?

      Open Controls
      1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Defenders, but neither end up working out.

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        defenders

        Open Controls
      3. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        54 mins ago

        Defender...Extra men is needed in case others have unexpected outcome eg: injuries, covid.

        Open Controls
        1. Kante Touch This
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          yeah great shout, 4m keeper from the same team can replace the 4.5 keeper if he gets covid

          Open Controls
      4. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        Neither appeals as I always bench the one that gets points

        Rotating defenders would edge it for me as I prefer a set and forget keeper.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          Defender as he's far more likely to be called upon to make up a Starting XI

          Open Controls
    14. Jellyfish
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      This article makes Sanchez a no brainier imho

      Open Controls
    15. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      raphinia hype will end in tears at the start of the season. manU A and liverpool seems blank to me in first 4
      why pick him over buendia ?! WAT A - NEW H - BRE H

      I rate leeds and raphinia but will get both after gw 4. and I think both may get price drop by then. but if I had to chose one of them to start with, bamford definitely

      Open Controls
      1. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Bamford and Raphinha seen as equal to me. I rather have Raphinha 6.5m anyday

        Open Controls
        1. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          just now

          bamford in center of everything there.
          raphinia plays too wide sometimes. he is right midfielder most of the times

          Open Controls
      2. LSK
        • 3 Years
        43 mins ago

        People predicted his price and then he came in at lower than they expected and they can’t see past it. Same thing happened with Digne 2 seasons ago.

        Raphinha will do well but he’s not essential. He was cheaper last year and you didn’t need him to do well, and plenty of people benched him reasonably often. Also, he’s creating chances for the same people that missed a lot of them last year.

        Good option but not essential, especially with the opening fixtures imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          exactly. great comment.

          Open Controls
      3. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        If I recall correctly, Perez was the most underpriced player in the game a few years back and everyone had shot of him by the first wildcard.

        Although he was a new signing, whilst Rafa isnt to be fair. Buendia is however.

        Open Controls
      4. gogs67
          15 mins ago

          Don't forget Harrison, half a million cheaper than Raph with exactly the same ppm!

          Open Controls
        • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Mate, have you actually looked into this? Or are you pulling guesses freshly out of your arse?

          GW1 - Old Trafford - Raphinha double returned there last season
          GW2 - Everton - Raphinha scored in both games against Everton last season
          GW3 - Burnley - Leeds scored 5 in two games vs. Burnley last season (Raphinha also returned vs them)
          GW4 - Liverpool - Leeds scored 4 in 2 games vs. Liverpool - including 3 at Anfield with VVD & Joemez playing
          GW5 - Newcastle - Raphinha got a goal, assist & baps in his last game vs Newcastle

          Absolutely hate these type of posts - people nodding sagely while saying avoid Leeds assets with their difficult opening fixtures

          Open Controls
      5. Rigid Digit
        • 4 Years
        54 mins ago

        Mad speculation time:
        You don't become a bad player overnight, only find yourself playing in a system that doesn't suit.
        Last 4 seasons - 175 points, 94 points (in effectively half a season playing time), 117 points (again ~50% playing time), 30 points (let's ignore that one shall we?).
        Who? Dele Alli
        If Nuno plays wing backs (which is highly likely) at 352 or 532, Dele Alli slots into the number 10 role behind Kane and Son, or if it's 433, probably as part of a front three.

        At 6.5m it's worth a look (depending on how the Team looks to be setup in pre-season)

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          50 mins ago

          2-3 returns in pre-season will start the bandwagon 😀

          Open Controls
        2. Dr Van Nostrand
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          42 mins ago

          Indeed good change of a comeback. He probably just got Mourinhoed

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            34 mins ago

            Happy to see how Spuds do versus City in GW1 before I give thought to that one.

            Open Controls
      6. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        52 mins ago

        No love on here for Jack Harrison?

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          37 mins ago

          I like him yes. waiting for fixtures to turn for leeds.

          Open Controls
        2. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          I may triple on leeds assets later. all of them are great. raph, bamford, harrison. bamford is no brainer to me from gw5

          Open Controls
        3. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          Plenty. Outscored all the City mids last season. Considering doubling up with Raphinha, but maybe not at the start of the season. I also want to wait and see if Junior Firpo steals some of his space down the left flank.

          Open Controls
        4. gogs67
            16 mins ago

            He's in my draft at the moment

            Open Controls
        5. FPLShaqiri
          • 3 Years
          49 mins ago

          I want to predominantly play 3-5-2 at the start of the season, as I think cheap options always appear in midfield. However to play this way I would like a 5.5 fwd or cheaper, who is expected to start most matches.

          Are there any? The best I can see is Vydra or Gray/Deeney.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            44 mins ago

            Have seen Joao Pedro in some teams. Barnes might also work.

            Open Controls
          2. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            36 mins ago

            nah, not worth it I reckon.

            Open Controls
          3. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            32 mins ago

            With Toney nailed at 6.5, it seems daft to me to get a cheaper starter.

            Open Controls
            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              27 mins ago

              Pukki as well

              Open Controls
          4. Valar(Keith)
            • 11 Years
            30 mins ago

            Nobody under 6.0. I agree with you in principle though. I'd recommend this.. Start with toney . Play him until GW4. Cheapest viable striker with good fixtures to start with so if he scores a couple expect atleast a 0.1 to 0.2 profit. GW5 shift to pukki who will be coming out of a nightmare run with hopefully a price drop or 3. Swapping then would be the equivalent of starting with a 5.5er IF they follow the price script and would free up cash to jump on a mid with the cast made. If they don't follow the script and both fail then atleast you'd be close enough to upgrade toney to the 7.5ers or downgrade to a 4.5er since there be no one under 7 worth pursuing if these 2 don't click.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              26 mins ago

              Bit of a 'be careful what you wish for' scenario there. If you get Toney and he scores in the first 4, and Pukki does nothing, are you really going to ditch Toney and buy Pukki? Nah.

              Open Controls
              1. Valar(Keith)
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                Hey I'm a toney fan. Il be holding on to him for as long as possible if he even looks half as good as he looked last season in the epl. He is a complete striker for me. Good in the air, great finishing, good creator.. And my word.. His penalty taking ability is probably the best I've ever seen. Its basically jorginho in the semi final but every single time he takes a penalty. I wonder how well his slow walk penalties will do in the epl vs the likes of ederson and Allison etc though. Will be a few heart attacks there haha. My only worry with him is there is nobody to replace him with incase he does end up failing. So I'm hoping pukki shows some form too lol

                Open Controls
            2. Arteta
              • 5 Years
              20 mins ago

              What about scenario in which Pukki scores 4 in a row and just reminds us we can't predict much in life.

              Open Controls
              1. Valar(Keith)
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                I have written out that exact scenario above in my comment ie if they don't stick to the script. Fpl is all about planning for both upsides and downsides. I'm a huge toney fan so ideally I'm just stuck with him and I have pukki as a nice alternative in the worst case 🙂

                Open Controls
          5. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            27 mins ago

            Toney, Welbeck, Pukki & Pedro - there is value there.
            At least 2 are on pens.

            Open Controls
          6. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            22 mins ago

            Burnley Barnes is 5.5 and Watford have bought Dennis from Brugge and he's just 5.0 - no idea how close to being a starter he is.

            Open Controls
        6. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          Sorry to bring this up.

          It's probably been discussed a zillion times and I'm in no way anti-English. I just love football.

          But why have England gone through if UEFA (as unbelievably strict as they are) have found and fined the dude that shone the laser light in Schmeical's face.

          Or have I just got this completely wrong. And apologies if so.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            30 mins ago

            Can ban every team cos a tw*t shines a laser, lets of a firecracker, shouts a racism etc. Disproportionate.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              30 mins ago

              *Can'T. doh!

              Open Controls
        7. Joey Tribbiani
            48 mins ago

            are we there yet?

            Open Controls
          • pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            29 mins ago

            Slowly working up my preseason watchlist and trying to hold off any drafts beyond instant variation of auto select. Some of the less commonly featured names I'm looking at are here. Decent sprinkling of Watford and Burnley

            Jim - 7.5 is a good price if he's still Jim
            Barnes - dynamite before he got crocked - feel sure he'd have been in the England shake up. Fascinated to see how Leicester line up
            Sarr - fancy Watford to be the pick of the promoted
            Willock - if he goes to Newcastle he becomes interesting
            Lowton - 4.5 seems a kind price and it's Burnley
            Burnley Barnes - 5.5 could be a steal
            Dennis - 5.0 for a starting forward possibly?
            Moder - could this be a breakthrough season? Just caught a couple of appearances but looks the pick of the 4.5 mids if he comes through
            Dier/Reg/Doherty - Spurs defence is dirt cheap and if Nuno adds value to Spurs I'm guessing it's there

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              21 mins ago

              Jim - Wolves helpfully have such awful opening fixtures that you can sit back and see if his head's screwed on right and if the new gaffer is attacking enough.
              Fox Barnes and Sarr both highly viable at their prices.
              Interesting you mention Moder - I have this hunch it could be a breakout season for him, but I need to be convinced in pre-season if he'll get enough gametime early doors.

              Open Controls
            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              20 mins ago

              Jeez never even noticed Ashley Barnes was only 5.5m wtf

              He took Chris Wood's penalty off him in the DGW19 Liverpool win (still salty about that as a Wood owner)

              If he's back & fit, and Kane goes to City, he'll be in a lot of teams

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Yep the 1.5 mill between Chris Wood and Barnes seems staggering - until COVID I had them as pretty much interchangeable.

                Open Controls
          • Jacky boy
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            Thoughts on lamptey over fofana to start the season?

            Open Controls
            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              24 mins ago

              not bothered about 4.5m def's tbh. Rest is cheaply priced.

              Open Controls
              1. Jacky boy
                • 5 Years
                17 mins ago

                how is your team shape atm ?

                Open Controls
                1. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  5.5
                  5.5 / 5.5 / 6
                  12.5 /12/ 7.5 /6.5
                  8 / 7.5 / 6.5

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jacky boy
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Different.

                    Open Controls
            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              22 mins ago

              Lamptey is one of the best FPL players to own imo for the sheer fun-factor when you're watching the games

              He's ridiculously attacking - like Sterling (when he used to be good) but playing Wing Back - almost definitely starting with him

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                20 mins ago

                Yeah, this. Fofana has a decent chance of clean sheets but won't get you more. Lamptey could get you clean sheets and offensive points if he starts like he started last season. He's got the fixtures to make a punt viable - it's just a question whether he has security of starts.

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 11 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Lamptey has an absolutely disgusting haul in him somewhere, he could feasibly get a double attacking return in a game sometime and add a cleansheet to it

                  Open Controls
            3. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              13 mins ago

              Lamptey being in my team will depend if White and Bissouma stay at Brighton. I think I prefer Ayling over Lamptey at the moment.

              Open Controls
              1. Jacky boy
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                tough leeds fixtures first 4

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 11 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Stop with this "Leeds tough fixtures"... please stop

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • 11 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    GW1 - Old Trafford - Raphinha double returned there last season
                    GW2 - Everton - Raphinha scored in both games against Everton last season
                    GW3 - Burnley - Leeds scored 5 in two games vs. Burnley last season (Raphinha also returned vs them)
                    GW4 - Liverpool - Leeds scored 4 in 2 games vs. Liverpool - including 3 at Anfield with VVD & Joemez playing
                    GW5 - Newcastle - Raphinha got a goal, assist & baps in his last game vs Newcastle

                    Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  In the 2nd half of the season, Leeds defence vastly improved. Also with defenders I'm trying to look at them as long term picks so I don't have to waste a FT on a defender

                  Open Controls
            4. gogs67
                10 mins ago

                Luke Thomas could be one to look at in place of Fofana, if he keeps his place.

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  He won't though. Pereira's back and they just bought another fullback

                  Open Controls
                  1. gogs67
                      just now

                      He looked good at the end of last season, I think he might start ahead of Bertrand and Pereira.
                      Like I say, 'could be' and 'if'. Am definitely keeping an eye on how they line up in the pre season friendlies.

                      Open Controls
              • Arteta
                • 5 Years
                28 mins ago

                "All or Nothing: Arsenal"

                Simultaneously excited and terrified of this haha

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 11 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  (Major Plot Spoiler: It's not the "All" option)

                  Open Controls
                2. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  I'd argue the opposite. They're a bog-standard midtable side.

                  Open Controls
              • Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                24 mins ago

                Surprised Charlie Taylor didn't make the watch list. He was very good 2 seasons ago and even with an injury plagued 20/21 season, he wasn't that far behind Lowton in total points playing 600 mins less

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 2 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Fail - response to Pingissimus. Been a while since I was last on here

                  Open Controls
                2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 11 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Yeah he was on for a lovely haul for me in GW14

                  Sitting in the 89th minute vs Wolves home & dry - on an assist, 3 baps, and a clean sheet...

                  Step Forward Josh Benson, fresh from the bench 2 minutes earlier... gives away a 90th minute penalty for an absolutely needless challenge on the edge of the box with the wolves player (Silva it think it was) actually facing away from goal at the corner of the penalty box

                  Charlie only ended up with 5 points that day, but he was a super FPL asset when fit

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 2 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Haha now that you mention Josh Benson, I just checked my FPL screenshots and I had Taylor in GW14 as well. So close to getting over 100pts that GW. If Taylor is over his injuries, I definitely would prefer him over Lowton.

                    Open Controls
              • Boothy
                • 6 Years
                21 mins ago

                I’ve created a FPL league. Very competitive players. Everyone is welcome.

                Simply use the link below and you'll be added automatically after you've entered the game.

                https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/15ex0s

                League Code: 15ex0s

                Looking forward to playing against you this season!

                Open Controls
                1. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  you have posted this 7 times in last 2 days....

                  Open Controls
              • sirmorbach
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                A. Dias + Wood + Toney
                B. Fofana + DCL + Toney
                C. Fofana + Wood + Antonio

                Open Controls
              • KnightSlayer
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                I think I start with cheap defence as usually getting a clean sheet at the start is a lottery

                I seem to always wildcard early on so might as well plan for it and bring in a stronger defence around week 4

                What are you going to do ?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Pick defenders with a long term view so I don't have to waste FTs on them. I don't understand the plan to use WC early. WC chip is massive and should only be used when your team needs major changes

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.