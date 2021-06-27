128
FPL June 27

The best budget FPL midfielders for 2021/22

128 Comments
Share

We turn our attention to budget midfielders as we continue to trawl through the Fantasy Premier League price list and pick out the names to consider.

Having already looked at the budget and mid-priced forwards, we switch our focus to midfield options in the £4.5m-£5.0m bracket.

There is the usual mix of defensive midfielders, deep-lying playmakers, assets from the newly promoted clubs and the odd attack-minded player to consider in this tier.

We will cover £5.5m options in our look at mid-price midfielders.

From goal threat to bonus point potential, you can find Opta data on the players listed below in our Premium Members Area.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

THE £4.5M BENCH FODDER OPTIONS

The primary function of a £4.5m midfielder is to be an emergency option on our benches, to be ready to come in for a two-point (or better) return when rotation, injury and/or suspension bites hard.

The first requirement of such a player is that he is a semi-reliable starter. Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) was named in Graham Potter’s starting XI on 35 occasions last season, a rarity among both bargain-bin midfielders and Brighton assets.

The Mali international fired off 42 shots in 2020/21. Seven of those were inside the box and Bissouma ended the season with one goal and no assists. Just three of his total efforts found the target.

Despite having far fewer attempts on goal, Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) had more shots on target (four) than his £4.5m counterpart Bissouma. The ex-Chelsea man only made his return from injury off the bench in Gameweek 38, so any investors will need to keep an eye on Romeu’s fitness.

Everton enforcer Allan (£4.5m) has been brought into the budget bracket from a lofty £5.5m price tag last year. The midfielder has a negligible goal threat but could be expected to feature heavily under whoever takes the reins at Goodison Park.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£4.5m) is on the opposite end of the spectrum to Allan, having ended the season in Nuno Espirito Santo’s experimental starting line-ups. He racked up 10 shots in the final four Gameweeks but the Wolves midfielder is now under the tutelage of Bruno Lage, so his pitch time will be a real case of wait and see.

When fit, Jack Cork (£4.5m) has traditionally been Sean Dyche’s preferred partner in central midfield for Ashley Westwood (£5.5m). Burnley’s trim squad also adds to Cork’s appeal in terms of minutes.

Another one for the wait-and-see list is Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m). Appearing mainly as a substitute in the latter half of the season, the midfielder racked up 11 goal attempts – eight of which were taken inside the area. Ramsey also created six chances in his 617 minutes of pitch time. The arrival of Emi Buendia (£6.5m) could stifle Ramsey’s development, though he longer has Ross Barkley to compete with.

Bissouma’s team-mate Jakub Moder could be the pick of the £4.5m bunch but is much more likely to succumb to Potter’s rotation wizardry. After arriving back from Lech Poznan in February, Moder made seven league starts – including the final three games of the season. From a left wing-back berth in Potter’s favoured 3-4-2-1 formation, the Poland international has much more licence to get forward than Bissouma.

The metronomic Billy Gilmour has also been placed in the £4.5m category. However, the Scotland international has a tough task on his hands to break into Chelsea’s starting XI ahead of senior midfielders N’Golo Kante (£5.0m), Mateo Kovacic (£5.0m) and Jorginho (£6.0m).

Of the promoted assets priced at £4.5m, only Norwich City winger Lukas Rupp might be of interest. The German made 23 appearances (15 starts) for the Canaries over the last campaign before a hamstring injury curtailed his season in March.

NEWLY-PROMOTED £5.0M OPTIONS

In the next tier up, we begin our £5.0m midfielder search with promoted sides Norwich City, Brentford and Watford.

With 30 starts and eight sub appearances last season, Kenny McLean (£5.0m) easily played the most minutes of any Canary in this bracket. The Scotland international managed two goals and six assists in that time.

Brentford’s Mathias Jensen (£5.0m), who has a share of dead-ball duties, had the same goal tally and one more assist across 38 Championship starts. Team-mate Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) started one game more, scoring four goals and creating a further three.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley (£5.0m) racked up 32 starts for Watford last season, scoring on four occasions and assisting twice. That’s the best goal-contribution record among Hornets midfielders in this price range.

BIG SIX BACK-UPS AND POTENTIAL STARTERS

Kante is priced at £5.0m for the seventh season in a row. The France destroyer managed just 10 goal attempts in the entirety of last season, which underscores his limitations as a Fantasy asset.

Jordan Henderson (£5.0m) should be a regular Liverpool starter once fit, though would block FPL bosses from a triple-up on Jurgen Klopp’s more attack-minded assets. The luckless Naby Keita, James Milner and Curtis Jones all join their captain Henderson at £5.0m.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.0m) is yet another player without a club manager at the time of writing. Whether or not the Denmark man could bring his more assist-filled game for his country to his club may depend on who gets appointed at Spurs.

With 26 goal attempts last season, Thomas Partey (£5.0m) just about outshot fellow defensive midfielders Granit Xhaka (£5.0m) and Fred (£5.0m).

TOP-HALF OPTIONS

Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) is an assured starter at Leicester City but as with many of the options in this article, cannot be relied upon for attacking returns.

While Kalvin Phillips (£5.0m) excelled further forward against Croatia in England’s opening EURO 2020 group game, we can expect him in a more familiar ‘quarterback’ role under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

His England midfield partner Declan Rice (£5.0m) is another player who guarantees minutes but could also be on penalty-taking duties for David Moyes. If that proves to be the case, the ‘Basmati Busquets’ might be worthy of serious consideration. Rice did miss West Ham’s last spot-kick of the season, however, hitting the post against West Brom in Gameweek 37.

BEST OF THE REST

Southampton attacker Nathan Tella (£5.0m), when used, is deployed as either a No 10 or a forward by Ralph Hasenhuttl in the manager’s favoured 4-2-2-2 system. Tella only made seven starts in 2020/21, however. Those 742 minutes did yield eight shots on target and two big chances created.

Newcastle United midfielder Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) started each of the club’s last nine Premier League games. From a right wing-back role, Murphy managed two goals and three assists over the campaign. Of the 19 opportunities he created, seven were rated as big chances. Quite why he’s listed as a midfielder, when Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) has been reclassified as a defender on the opposite flank, is another question.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22 | Fantasy Football Tips, News and Views from Fantasy Football Scout

128 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Captain?

    A) Ronaldo
    B) E Hazard
    C) Dumfries

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      3 hours ago

      Hmmm probably A from those

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Thanks, thinking Hazard could be a great differential. On pens too I think

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          I was close to saying him actually but only said CR7 cause you know if Portugal score there's a high chance he'll be around it, whilst if Belgium score it could be Haz, Lukaky, KDB etc. Hazard a good shout though if you think this'll be his breakout match in the tournament

          Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Not sure I’ve seen enough from Hazard - are we sure he’s starting too? He did get a full run last game but we haven’t really got a sense of Belgium’s top 11 I don’t think.

      But he could easily start and bang.
      Ronaldo I think is a good shout. He looks like he wants goals. So dangerous.

      Open Controls
    3. Tomerick
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Roll the dice on Dumfries if you’ve got options on the other match days.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks all

        Open Controls
  2. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    3 hours ago

    How many of these guys will still be at their clubs come season start and not loaned out, sold or replaced with a new signing

    Open Controls
    1. SweepaKeepa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Partey may be relieved of some defensive duties with a new signing.

      Open Controls
  3. Cheeto__Bandito
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      The official game will be regarded as a joke like it already is if they do stuff like give Damsgaard the 6 points when it should be 4. That is why fanteam is a much better game, respecting fantasy rules and keeping the points at 4.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        How dare they give points. Throws the game into disrepute.

        Next we will get fake assists and dodgy own goals

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          The fake assists need to go

          Open Controls
        2. Cheeto__Bandito
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            exactly what it does, those points will cost money leagues, but luckily no one takes the official game seriusly so nothing iis on the line there

            Open Controls
            1. Cheeto__Bandito
                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                seriously

                Open Controls
          • HollywoodXI
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            I’m now two points behind the ML leader who had Damsgard. The ML is worth £500. If I lose by one/two points I’m going to be very unhappy. They haven’t applied their own rules.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Are you sure you have not gained any points under dubious calls? Its too easy to feel outraged, much harder to look at the evidence

              Open Controls
              1. HollywoodXI
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                Well I’m sure I haven’t gained points as a result of EUFA not applying their own rules yes.

                Open Controls
                1. ffs casual
                    1 hour, 14 mins ago

                    Pleny of time to get those 2 points back. Hope you haven't got Perisic

                    Open Controls
                    1. HollywoodXI
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      Thankfully not!

                      Open Controls
              2. DrexciyaXI
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  Why not email them and ask them to explain their call? Then let us know what they say please.

                  Open Controls
              3. Viiksisika
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                Well maybe they look at when the game is resumed after the substitution. It was 60:02 or something. I agree that still bit odd, they should've written the rules even more clearly.

                Open Controls
              4. ffs casual
                  1 hour, 51 mins ago

                  euro 2020 rules:
                  Players get points for a clean sheet when they play at least 60 minutes and their team doesn't concede a goal while they are on the pitch.

                  As there was additional time in the first half and he went off at 59:58, I'd say in this instance, according to the offical games rules, he spent at least 60 minutes on the pitch. Either way, it is just a little entertainment to go along with the tournament.

                  Open Controls
                  1. HollywoodXI
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                    From EUFA rules page:

                    Minutes played

                    To score points for some actions, players need to play a minimum of 60 full minutes, excluding added time. So if your player is substituted in the 60th minute, that will be counted as having played 59 minutes – and he won't get the points for those actions. Minutes played will be confirmed when your points are calculated at the end of each day.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ginkapo FPL
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 44 mins ago

                      He was subbed in the 61st minute

                      Open Controls
                      1. HollywoodXI
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 39 mins ago

                        He was subbed at exactly 59 minutes and 58 seconds. He did not complete the full 60 minutes on the pitch required as per the official rules. They’ve either rounded up (not in the rules) or taken the time at when the ref restarted the game a few seconds later (also not in the rules). It’s quite simple, they’ve made an error here and it will cost someone somewhere their ML and likely cash. I just hope that’s not me.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ginkapo FPL
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 34 mins ago

                          Check every single media outlet. They all state different.

                          Or continue to feel aggrieved, your call

                          Open Controls
                          1. HollywoodXI
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 31 mins ago

                            I don’t need to check media outlets. I have eyes. I watched the game and he clearly left the pitch at 59 minutes and 58 seconds. There is only one set of published rules for the game and they clearly state how this situation should’ve been scored (4 points, not 6 points). Simple.

                            Open Controls
                            1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour, 29 mins ago

                              Was that the official clock or the clock on the telly?

                              Open Controls
                              1. HollywoodXI
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                I couldn’t see the officials watch but the clock on the TV is what I’m referring to here.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Ginkapo FPL
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                                  So not the official clock then

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                    Your argument is that there is less than 2 seconds error in your ability to read a timer on the tv compared to the actual match clock

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. HollywoodXI
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                    Which is where?

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. HollywoodXI
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                    I’m not arguing, and certainly not with you as I have watched how you operate on this site for a long time. I’m stating clear facts.

                                    Open Controls
                              2. ffs casual
                                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                  The match report has him subbed off at 60 minutes, so if you take the official rule that he has to complete at least 60 minutes, he would need to be subbed off at 61 to get the bonus points. Delaney was given bonus points, was subbed at 60 minutes and went off around 20 seconds earlier that Damsgaard.

                                  Seems if they get to the 60th minutes, bonus points are given

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    1 hour, 14 mins ago

                                    The 1st minute is 00:00 to 01:00, so that isnt correct

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. ffs casual
                                        53 mins ago

                                        So to complete a minimum of a full 60 minutes as per the rules he would need to go off at 60:00 or more (the 61st minute), or am I missing something?

                                        Open Controls
                                      • Ginkapo FPL
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 9 Years
                                        43 mins ago

                                        Read your previous post FFSCasual. You have explained why the points are correct

                                        Open Controls
                                      • ffs casual
                                          36 mins ago

                                          Sorry, I am saying the points should not have been added if following the rules that Hollywoodxi posted. I have Damsgaard so happy with the additional points, but following the rules they may not have been given.

                                          https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uefaeuro2020fantasyfootball/info/EURO.FANTASY.RULES/0
                                          To score points for some actions, players need to play a minimum of 60 full minutes, excluding added time. So if your player is substituted in the 60th minute, that will be counted as having played 59 minutes – and he won't get the points for those actions. Minutes played will be confirmed when your points are calculated at the end of each day.

                                          Open Controls
                                      • That Posh Bloke
                                        • 3 Years
                                        1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                        I think the issue with Dams is that it was announced he was coming off earlier but didn’t. The other player came off first and the Dams after that. It took so long that what seemed like a 59 min sub was actually past 60. There is no conspiracy

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Cheeto__Bandito
                                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                            The sub was officially at 59:58 by match timer

                                            Open Controls
                                          • ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                                            • 6 Years
                                            1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                            Link?

                                            Open Controls
                                          • ffs casual
                                              52 mins ago

                                              You can infer some timings from here:
                                              https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/match/2024478--wales-vs-denmark/matchinfo/?iv=true

                                              First half was 45 + 2:02 additional time. Damsgaard played 61:55. Excluding the additional time inthe first half, Damsgaard played 59:53. Delaney also got bonus points and his match time was 61:36 (59:34).

                                              Open Controls
                                            • Ginkapo FPL
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 9 Years
                                              50 mins ago

                                              Want to know the fun part? Nowhere does it say extra time is excluded

                                              Open Controls
                                            • ffs casual
                                                44 mins ago

                                                It does in the rules. I have already been corrected on that.

                                                Open Controls
                                              • Ginkapo FPL
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 9 Years
                                                just now

                                                That is FPL not Euros

                                                Open Controls
                                • ffs casual
                                    1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                    I stand corrected. I was looking at clean sheets a few paragraphs above. I guess they may have rounded up the two seconds. The match report has him playing 61:55, but that proabaly includes the additional time in the first half.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. HollywoodXI
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                      No problem 🙂

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. That Posh Bloke
                                      • 3 Years
                                      just now

                                      It’s two seconds. Of course they’ll round up. If it was 59:02 they’d round down. Everyone rounds up in that situation. It’s churlish to be moaning about it.

                                      Open Controls
                              3. Dr. Rog
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                                salty

                                Open Controls
                                1. SPorting
                                  • 9 Years
                                  42 mins ago

                                  Sulky, more like.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Cheeto__Bandito
                                      40 mins ago

                                      I'll repeat - I do not play official game, much better uses of time for fantasy euro games with good cash prizes, but it will be a continued joke if it does not enforce rules.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Firminoooo
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 5 Years
                                        21 mins ago

                                        I feel your pain. Total joke.

                                        Open Controls
                                      2. SPorting
                                        • 9 Years
                                        10 mins ago

                                        Ah, I see. You’re an out of control gambler who stands to lose cash.

                                        A fool and his money are soon parted.

                                        Open Controls
                              4. Flair
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                                Douglas Luiz at 4.5M looks pretty good, surprised he isn't mentioned.

                                Open Controls
                                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                  Agree mate!! I’m currently on John Brownhill, don’t think he’s mentioned either!!

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                    *Josh Brownhill

                                    Open Controls
                              5. Garfield1001
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                                Captain Depay or Ronaldo?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Thomas Magnum
                                  • 5 Years
                                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                                  Wish I knew, think I am leaning CR7

                                  Open Controls
                              6. Flair
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                2 hours, 46 mins ago

                                I think this is just about as "big at the back" as I can bring myself to go. Like it though.

                                Sanchez (Ward)
                                TAA - Shaw - Digne - Cresswell (Lamptey)
                                Salah - Bruno - Raphinha (Luiz, Romeu)
                                DCL - Antonio - Watkins

                                Open Controls
                                1. schlupptheweek
                                  • 6 Years
                                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                                  4 ATB is your way of differentiating and it's overall a good team. Having only 3 in midfield is very risky given they tend to score high, maybe downgrade a defender or striker to a bench fodder, otherwise your structure could be a problem for the midfield bandwagons. The reason I can see for 3 in midfield is that the 2 4.5 mids can come in for 2-3 points in an emergency.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Flair
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                                    Yeah my actual draft is basically Cresswell -> Sarr

                                    Open Controls
                              7. Stimps
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                                Thoughts here?

                                Sanchez
                                TAA Digne Targett
                                Salah Bruno Barnes Raphina
                                Wilson Antonio Watkins

                                4.0 Gilmore Lamptey 4.0

                                Open Controls
                                1. Jacky boy
                                  • 4 Years
                                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                                  Like it. Barnes? Not so sure

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Stimps
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 7 Years
                                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                                    Why not? He was on fire before his injury...

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
                                        1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                        Prefer Coufal to Target, much more attack minded.
                                        Barnes was on course for 15-20 goals last season having only gained in his regular spot in the team 1/4 way through. I'm a huge Leicester fan, and will keep one eye on upcoming friendlies to see if BR plays him, if they continue with three five two which I think they will.

                                        Open Controls
                                  2. Rhinos
                                    • 7 Years
                                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                    nailed it, fpl is yours to lose

                                    Open Controls
                                2. The Red Devil
                                  • 6 Years
                                  2 hours, 25 mins ago

                                  Couple of queries-
                                  1- what overall rank would you say is a respectable rank in euros fantasy?
                                  2- I've not done much of tinkering in FPL due to euros right now, but I've been thinking, is a decent team possible with the Trinity of kdb Bruno & salah in midfield with budget forwards & maybe one of TAA/robbo along with budget defenders?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    1 hour, 59 mins ago

                                    1. No 1
                                    2. Yes

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. RogDog_jimmy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    1 hour, 58 mins ago

                                    1. No idea really. I feel like I’m having a bang average one and am 88,000k. Hoping to end up around 50k but don’t think that’s very good.
                                    I suspect top 10k would be a good result but a lot around here will be higher and disappointed.

                                    2. Refusing to think about fpl yet. Hit autocomplete to get the team set up and not looked at things once.

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. Dynamic Duos
                                    • 7 Years
                                    1 hour, 56 mins ago

                                    Sanchez
                                    Lamptey Fofana Digne Robbo
                                    Salah Bruno KDB Raphina
                                    Toney Watkins

                                    Foster Bissouma Perica Williams

                                    Open Controls
                                  4. Flair
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    21 mins ago

                                    1. 10k?
                                    2. No

                                    Open Controls
                                  5. GreennRed
                                    • 9 Years
                                    just now

                                    First.

                                    Depends on the rest of squad you pick, fodder keeper and defender and a bounce from early season promoted teams might make a half decent team. Salah will be well rested and after today De Bruyne or Bruno will be fairly well rested, Bruno could remain on Portugal bench if they progress. But balance is important, spending over 35% of your budget on 20% of the players, when they're unlikely to start ripping it up from GW1 is a nice punt. On form all three are class. But likely to see you wildcarding before October.

                                    Open Controls
                                3. Joey Tribbiani
                                    2 hours, 18 mins ago

                                    1. top 100 - dropped to 19k after yesterday and gave up

                                    Open Controls
                                  • Gudjohnsen
                                    • 4 Years
                                    2 hours, 12 mins ago

                                    When do price changes occur in euro fantasy?

                                    Open Controls
                                  • Jacky boy
                                    • 4 Years
                                    2 hours, 10 mins ago

                                    I want both raphinia and bamford after for gw5 (after gw4).
                                    Don’t know whether to start with them or buendia + antonio

                                    Open Controls
                                  • Louis99
                                    • 6 Years
                                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                                    Odds say that a Depay goal is more likely than a Netherlands CS - that might sway me to Depay (C) over Dumfries (C)

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Louis99
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 17 mins ago

                                      It's also slightly more likely than a CR7 goal according to the bookies

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Thomas Magnum
                                      • 5 Years
                                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                      Any odds for who's more likely to be a multiple goal scorer? or just anytime goal

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Louis99
                                        • 6 Years
                                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                        Depay is around 5/1 to score two or more goals while CR7 is 8/1 - slightly surprising tbh considering how explosive Portugal have been, but I guess the thinking is that it's much less likely that Portugal will score 2+ than Netherlands

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Louis99
                                          • 6 Years
                                          1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                          *Ronaldo has been explosive, not Portugal

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. GreennRed
                                          • 9 Years
                                          just now

                                          Belgian defence is poor though and Ronaldo never contemplates not scoring in any game, regardless of opposition. Depay's big game temperament isn't as good.

                                          Open Controls
                                  • boc610
                                    • 9 Years
                                    1 hour, 48 mins ago

                                    whinging about points being given to a player for completing 60 mins when clock said 59 in the Mickey Mouse Euros fantasy game. haha
                                    Ive heard it all now on FFS.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                      What about FPL RMTs in June?

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Firminoooo
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 5 Years
                                      1 hour, 23 mins ago

                                      Well. The two points may cost him 500£ in ML. Would be mad as hell myself.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Ginkapo FPL
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 9 Years
                                        40 mins ago

                                        Mad about what though? Ones own inability to read the rules?

                                        Open Controls
                                    3. demob
                                      • 4 Years
                                      23 mins ago

                                      So hurting man. Boo hoo 2 seconds away from RICHES. gimme a break if you can't take these kinds of hard knocks don't play fantasy football fellas

                                      Open Controls
                                  • Vertigo
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    1 hour, 42 mins ago

                                    What's the highest sum of budget you've ever left in the kitty on the first game of the season?

                                    Open Controls
                                  • TheBiffas
                                      1 hour, 41 mins ago

                                      Potential draft with the holy trinity midfield

                                      Sanchez
                                      TAA Digne Lamptey Fofana
                                      KDB Bruno Salah
                                      Watkins Toney Joao Pedro

                                      Foster Taylor Bissouma Luiz

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. That Posh Bloke
                                        • 3 Years
                                        1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                        Joao Pedro: what’s the reasoning?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Pipermaru
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 6 Years
                                          1 hour, 14 mins ago

                                          KDB, Bruno, Salah 😀

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. TheBiffas
                                            1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                            Showed promise in the championship and fits into the template. Would probably downgrade TAA to get Watkins / Antonio in though

                                            Open Controls
                                      2. Athletic Nasherbo
                                        • 4 Years
                                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                        Sanchez Bachmann
                                        Dias Doherty Mina Lamptey Fofana
                                        Salah KdB Sterling Soucek B.Traore
                                        Wilson Toney Nlundulu

                                        Couple of differentials. Mina will be good if Benitez comes I reckon providing he starts. Doherty the same if Nuno does. B.Traore will play, Smith talked him up all towards the end of the season even with Buendia coming in.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Rhinos
                                          • 7 Years
                                          43 mins ago

                                          if you start the season with any more than 5 of those I'll send you the goody bag myself

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. TheBiffas
                                            42 mins ago

                                            You surely can't be considering sterling...

                                            Open Controls
                                          • Vertigo
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 3 Years
                                            39 mins ago

                                            Sterling probably knackered after his hattrick in the Euro final.

                                            Something to bear in mind.

                                            Open Controls
                                        3. Sir Alex Telles.
                                          • 4 Years
                                          1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                          What's the point of having RMTs when we all know everyone will copy everyone's team on Thursday 12th August, one day to the PL kick off?

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Dr. Rog
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 11 Years
                                            49 mins ago

                                            exploration of various configurations, in the end it will converge to The Template, which will invariably be invalidated once the first ball is kicked.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Sir Alex Telles.
                                              • 4 Years
                                              34 mins ago

                                              The entire procedure of exploration and convergence to an ideal template can take a week or even less given how active ffscout is towards the season opener. No need of stressing this early when players could still get injured, switch clubs, contract covid and whatnot.

                                              Open Controls
                                          2. Vertigo
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 3 Years
                                            46 mins ago

                                            So the geniuses can dissect them, pull them to bits then patronise anyone who begs to differ.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Sir Alex Telles.
                                              • 4 Years
                                              32 mins ago

                                              Boy ain't that true. As a matter of fact, the only reason why we love Ffscout, ain't it?

                                              Open Controls
                                            2. GreennRed
                                              • 9 Years
                                              4 mins ago

                                              Sure that's half the fun, patronising them back 😉

                                              Open Controls
                                          3. Flair
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            16 mins ago

                                            Nonsense.

                                            Open Controls
                                          4. Zen Arcade
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 2 Years
                                            12 mins ago

                                            RMTs are part of the reason that posters coalesce around the same picks IMO. People will tell the poster to remove a less popular pick for a more popular one, oftentimes without any reason given.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. GreennRed
                                              • 9 Years
                                              just now

                                              Do you mean a popular player amongst FFS posters or highly owned in FPL?

                                              Open Controls
                                          5. Ginkapo FPL
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 9 Years
                                            just now

                                            How will they work out what template to copy on the 12th without RMTs now

                                            Open Controls
                                        4. melvinmbabazi
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 7 Years
                                          1 hour, 17 mins ago

                                          Captain?

                                          A) Ronaldo
                                          B) Depay
                                          C) Dumfries

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Sir Alex Telles.
                                            • 4 Years
                                            36 mins ago

                                            CR7 never in doubt.

                                            Open Controls
                                          2. Taegugk Warrior
                                            • 3 Years
                                            34 mins ago

                                            Currently on B. Tempted to switch to A

                                            Open Controls
                                          3. GreennRed
                                            • 9 Years
                                            20 mins ago

                                            Ronaldo. He's Ronaldo.

                                            Open Controls
                                        5. Taegugk Warrior
                                          • 3 Years
                                          1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                          For captaincy :
                                          A. Depay
                                          B. Ronaldo
                                          C. KDB

                                          Open Controls
                                        6. TheBiffas
                                            1 hour, 2 mins ago

                                            I think I'm going with Memphis

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. TheBiffas
                                                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                                                Reply fail to the above

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. GreennRed
                                              • 9 Years
                                              39 mins ago

                                              Chiesa will surely gonna take Berardi's spot for Italy's quarter final?

                                              Open Controls
                                            3. Jacky boy
                                              • 4 Years
                                              37 mins ago

                                              Thoughts on starting with Watkins + Buendia + Grealish?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. GreennRed
                                                • 9 Years
                                                35 mins ago

                                                Will all three start the first few games?

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Jacky boy
                                                  • 4 Years
                                                  just now

                                                  Probably yes

                                                  Open Controls
                                              2. Dr. Rog
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 11 Years
                                                28 mins ago

                                                Watkins + Grealish are good placeholders for the first 3

                                                Buendia likely the best value season long pick, but the first few its a gamble on whether he hits the ground running

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Jacky boy
                                                  • 4 Years
                                                  just now

                                                  It’s grealish or TAA for me. Will have robbo/VVD. 433 or 343 in another word
                                                  And yes. For first 3. Will get raphinia later.

                                                  Open Controls
                                              3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                • 11 Years
                                                24 mins ago

                                                There are worse players to start with for sure

                                                Two is probably enough though - and Grealish may not even be at Villa, in which case Buendia might be the de facto main creative spark for Villa right out the gate, he may get pens too

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Jacky boy
                                                  • 4 Years
                                                  20 mins ago

                                                  Grealish’ absence will affect whole team performance. Maybe from 3 players in my team to 0.

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                    • 11 Years
                                                    1 min ago

                                                    He’d be a loss to any team - but they don’t go down to 10 men if Grealish leaves either - they’ll just likely create less chances…

                                                    Watkins still managed 6 returns in the 13 games he played where Grealish didn’t start for example, had a controversial goal disallowed at Newcastle and missed his customary couple of sitters

                                                    Conversion rates will be more important - and Buendia gets a chance to shine as the main creative force - Watkins may have gotten more than 6 returns in those 13 games if Buendia had been there (or maybe not, who knows)

                                                    Open Controls
                                                2. GreennRed
                                                  • 9 Years
                                                  17 mins ago

                                                  Buendia is a good pick. But will Grealish be nailed on for City if he signs for them?

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. That Posh Bloke
                                                    • 3 Years
                                                    11 mins ago

                                                    For 100 million pounds you’d think so, yeah. But to be honest, City players are a pain in the arse to own. I’m only considering Ederson right now. Part of me wants Jesus as he’s their only striker and I can’t see them buying Kane this summer.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. GreennRed
                                                      • 9 Years
                                                      1 min ago

                                                      I wouldn't be so sure. 100m is nothing for City owners. Not saying that he won't be nailed but under Guardiola only Ederson, Dias and De Bruyne look like nailed starters.

                                                      Open Controls
                                            4. Tcheco
                                              • 3 Years
                                              11 mins ago

                                              Who would you rather start the season with?

                                              A. Toney

                                              B. Bowen

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. That Posh Bloke
                                                • 3 Years
                                                just now

                                                A. I just think he scores goals.

                                                Open Controls
                                            5. Marmalade Forest
                                              • 3 Years
                                              5 mins ago

                                              An idea.

                                              You could have a 343, with Salah, Mahrez, Foden and Torres in midfield, with Raphina as a 5th mid, accepting he comes in if one of those three City doesn’t play.

                                              Assuming City don’t get Grelish or Kane, you could expect two of them to play every week.

                                              And really, every game bar Liverpool, United and Chelsea away, you could see City scoring five.

                                              Just an idea.

                                              What are the big problems with this?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. That Posh Bloke
                                                • 3 Years
                                                just now

                                                Pep Roulette is painful. It’s like going out with a gorgeous woman who wants an open relationship: it’s gonna hurt.

                                                Open Controls

                                            You need to be logged in to post a comment.