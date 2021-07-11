265
265 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ChelseaGuy
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    A. Immobile
    B. Barella

    1. ChelseaGuy
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Damn, why am I getting top post again

    2. son of city
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        A

      • Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Immobile - patience required

      • BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        A

    3. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Insigne or Emerson cap?

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Insigne

      2. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Insigne

    4. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Jorginho masterclass and Ballon d'Or incoming!

      1. CaptainPrice
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Only if he sends Pickford the wrong way thrice

      2. Bielsa's Bucket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Immobile, Kane
        Sterling (c), Insigne, Mount, Chiesa
        Walker, Shaw, Stones, Maguire
        Pickford

        Got to believe ITS COMING HOME

        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          c'mon sing it with me mate!

          "Three Lions on the Shirt, Jules Rimet still gleaming, 60 yrs of hurt never stopped me dreaming!"
          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJqimlFcJsM

          1. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            😀

        2. FFSbet.com
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Too template

          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            not enough England 😉

      3. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Pickford
        Bonnuci Shaw Maguire
        Raz Mount Insigne Chiesa Barrella
        Kane (c) Immobile

        1ft and 1.8m in the bank. Pickford to Donna? Maguire to Trippier. or GTG and just burn it?

      4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        No farting about - 700% England defence EO.

      5. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Feel like capping Stones - anyone with me?

      6. Tomerick
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Was half expecting Right Back End Game to come to fruition tonight and Gareth plays them all.

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Lolol.
          If they’re up 1-0 with not long to go he might bring on more.

      7. LLoris
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Most likely to get attacking returns?
        A) Bonuccci
        B) Di Lorenzo

        1. Wally711
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Probably Bonucci from a set piece? Who are you captaining is the big question? three lions or Azzurri.

      8. Taegugk Warrior
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Play chiesa or jorginho

        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Chiesa

      9. Milkman Bruno
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          England and Sterling in particular need to give Emerson a horrid time this evening. He is the weak link in that team/defence for me. Should be targeting him all game. I am assuming Sterling will be fluid enough with Mount and interchange up there.

          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            i'm hoping that Emerson comes off at 61 mins while the game is still 0-0.
            then both teams score.
            so i get the only clean sheet point.

            (i didn't do this in the SF but it worked out for some!)

        • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          I’m starting Shaw, Trippier, Maguire and Emerson, should I play Pickford or Donna folks????

          Cheers!!!

          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            hmm, maybe Donna to spread the risk unless you are confident enough in an england cs

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Yeah tricky one mate!! Initially I had Donna to start to hedge bets!! But obviously I want England to win so may just got all in with Pickford!!!

        • Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          26 points ahead in ML, is that a big enough gap that i'll be safe enough to bring in some differentials to try climb up overall league or do I bring in the usual suspects to block the guy in 2nd

          1. CaptainPrice
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              A bit of Usual Suspect & differential should do

          2. X T I A N
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Maguire or Trippier?

          3. AK_FC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            A) Play 3-5-2 w/ Barella/Jorginho
            B) Play 4-4-2 w/ one of Emerson, Walker, Trippier or Maguire

            If B - which defender for the 4th spot? (Currently have Shaw, Stones, Di Lorenzo, GK - Donnarumma)

            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              i went with a back 3 of Shaw, Emerson, Di Lorenzo
              and started Barella & Jorginho

              so something is like that is what i suggest.

              if going with the 4 defenders i'd do Emerson, Shaw, Di Lorenzo, Maguire (over Stones)

              1. AK_FC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Do you have Pickford or Donnuruma?

                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  Donna.
                  Going 8 Italians (!)

          4. Cometh The Aouar...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Alessandro Nesta. What a defender he was.

          5. Proedros78
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              best captain from the lions ?
              Shaw, Kane or Sterling ?
              i don't see a lot of goals in the final

            • Cometh The Aouar...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              20+ points ahead in my ML. My gut tells me captain Sterling but my head says Kane. Dunno. What do you think?

            • Wouter
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Think I’m going Kane (C).

              Good luck everyone, England and Italy supporters in particular!! May the best team win

            • Taegugk Warrior
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Captain Mount or Shaw..?

              1. Proedros78
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Shaw

              2. Proedros78
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  oveer 2,5 goals pays 3.00 odd, that means small number of goals, England can keep the clean sheet.
                  That is why i am thinking about an England defender for captaincy.

                • amplifiedAnt
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  Donnarumma
                  Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson, Shaw, Maguire
                  Insigne, Chiesa, Sterling
                  Immobile, Kane

                  Having to go heavily Italian defence as a differential. Massive 17 point deficit.

                  Best differential captain? One of the Italian defence?

                  1. amplifiedAnt
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    Massively appreciate any input. I'm at absolute punt time.

                    Currently thinking Chiellini...

                • liboo
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  One to start

                  A. Tripper
                  B. Barella.

                  ?

                • Wensink
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  Rooting against England so playing 7 Italians, capping Insigne, and brought Spinazzola back to my bench as a good luck charm. Playing fantasy with your heart, not your head is almost always a disaster.

                • Leighsitch
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    Leading my ML but 12 points captain Kane, Sterling or Shaw. 2nd place has all 3 as well.

                  • Taegugk Warrior
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Play jorginho or stones..?

                  • Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    48 mins ago

                    Trippier my vice captain dammit!

                  • Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    48 mins ago

                    Kane already knackered and diving

