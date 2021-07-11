Sponsored by FanTeam

After one month, 50 matches and 140 goals, the European Championship comes to a conclusion at Wembley this evening.

Over £1m in prize money will ultimately end up being dished out by FanTeam across their various EURO 2020 Fantasy events this summer and the tournament final between Italy and England represents one last chance for Fantasy managers to get involved.

This special ‘Pursuit’ event costs just 86p (€1) to enter and comes with a prize pool of £4,300 (€5k), with managers finishing as low as 322nd still making a profit on their entry fee.

And it’s a shot to nothing for new FanTeam users, who will get free entry if they sign up.

This is a five-a-side Fantasy tournament with a twist, where players are handicapped with plus/minus bonus points according to how good (or bad) a performance is expected from them.

For example, Emerson Palmieri begins the quarter-final on +0.40 bonus points, while Harry Kane starts on -0.56.

HOW TO PLAY: A BASIC GUIDE

The basics are as follows: Fantasy managers need to pick five players in total, with no limitation on how many England or Italy assets you can select.

FanTeam managers can pick up to:

1 Goalkeeper

5 Defenders

5 Midfielders

3 Forwards

There are no player prices, so you can stock up on as many of the premium assets as you so wish – although the ‘better’ players tend to be the ones more heavily handicapped.

Captains get double playing and bonus points, while vice-captains are awarded 1.5 times their returns.

There are two other aspects worthy of mention at this point:

Stacking Penalty : If you decide to double up (or more!) on goalkeepers/defenders from the same team, you’ll receive one fewer clean sheet point for every extra player you select.

: If you decide to double up (or more!) on goalkeepers/defenders from the same team, you’ll receive one fewer clean sheet point for every extra player you select. Safety Net: There is no bench or autosubs in Pursuit mode. Instead, any selected player who fails to start will be replaced by a team-mate from the same club, in the same position, with an equal or cheaper price.

SCORING SYSTEM

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

