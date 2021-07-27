Fantasy Bundesliga returns for 2021/22 – sign up to our mini-league to win prizes

Fantasy Bundesliga is back for the 2021/22 season – and Fantasy Football Scout will be the place to come for tips and advice not just in pre-season but throughout the campaign.

German football enthusiasts and Scout site users FFFrog and Stats Don’t Lie will be writing for us on everything from strategy guides to Scout Picks for the upcoming Matchday.

And we’ve also launched our very own mini-league, which we are delighted to announce will offer prizes to the manager of the month and overall winner and runner-up:

HOW TO SIGN UP TO AND PLAY FANTASY BUNDESLIGA

Click on this link here to sign up to Fantasy Bundesliga and pick a team.

As for the game itself, you’ll notice some similarities to Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Managers have a budget with which to choose a squad of 15 players and then select a starting XI for the next Matchday (the equivalent of a Gameweek).

As in FPL, players then score points based on their on-field achievements – in Fantasy Bundesliga, this ranges from everything from goals to duels won.

Free transfers are allowed between Matchdays, while price rises also occur due to player performances.

Those are the basics but we’ll return tomorrow with an in-depth article on the scoring system and rules, including all you need to know on ‘Star Players’ (which assume the role of FPL captains) and substitutions.

HOW TO JOIN OUR FANTASY BUNDESLIGA MINI-LEAGUE

Click on this link here to sign up to our Fantasy Bundesliga mini-league. No password or pin is required.

