Fantasy Bundesliga July 27

Fantasy Bundesliga returns for 2021/22 – sign up to our mini-league to win prizes

Fantasy Bundesliga is back for the 2021/22 season – and Fantasy Football Scout will be the place to come for tips and advice not just in pre-season but throughout the campaign.

German football enthusiasts and Scout site users FFFrog and Stats Don’t Lie will be writing for us on everything from strategy guides to Scout Picks for the upcoming Matchday.

And we’ve also launched our very own mini-league, which we are delighted to announce will offer prizes to the manager of the month and overall winner and runner-up:

HOW TO SIGN UP TO AND PLAY FANTASY BUNDESLIGA

Click on this link here to sign up to Fantasy Bundesliga and pick a team.

As for the game itself, you’ll notice some similarities to Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Managers have a budget with which to choose a squad of 15 players and then select a starting XI for the next Matchday (the equivalent of a Gameweek).

As in FPL, players then score points based on their on-field achievements – in Fantasy Bundesliga, this ranges from everything from goals to duels won.

Free transfers are allowed between Matchdays, while price rises also occur due to player performances.

Those are the basics but we’ll return tomorrow with an in-depth article on the scoring system and rules, including all you need to know on ‘Star Players’ (which assume the role of FPL captains) and substitutions.

HOW TO JOIN OUR FANTASY BUNDESLIGA MINI-LEAGUE

Click on this link here to sign up to our Fantasy Bundesliga mini-league. No password or pin is required.

  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Any news on Varane?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Inazuma senpai knows

      Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Varane is old news now horsey

      Open Controls
    3. Sleepless in Settle FPL
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Raphael Varane has committed more errors leading to an opposition goal in 42 Champions League appearances (4) than he has 145 La Liga appearances (2) since the start of the 2016/17 season

      Open Controls
  2. anish10
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Sanchez - (4.0)
    TAA - Targett - AWB - Keane - (Manquillo)
    Salah - Son - Sancho - Bowen - (Harrison)
    Watkins - DCL - (4.5)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Any money left with that? looks about 1m short

      Open Controls
      1. anish10
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        0.0 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          It’s ok, a few differentials especially in midfield will either see you start really well or have a bit of early ground to make up. Depends how risk averse you like to be.

          Open Controls
      2. Brooksy86
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Naaaaaaaah it's the full 1er that....

        How are you brother? Good year last term?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I’m alright, gearing up for a new season after my worst finish in 6 years (300k). Think I’m lining up another GW1 BB and will try and hold off on the WC until GW 4 ish

          Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      It looks a nice team, although I wouldn't want to start without Bruno.

      Open Controls
  3. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Given how popular Lamptey was, surprised nobody is considering Veltman now Lamptey is out. Just under 100 points in around 2200 minutes last year, decent attacking potential when at RWB but flexible enough to be nailed, and great fixtures. Much more upside than Sanchez.

    Open Controls
    1. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      When you put like that.....Veltman in!

      Open Controls
    2. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      I’m going for a 5.0 keeper instead of Sanchez and brought veltman in

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      I will probably have him in my team, it's just that Dunk is tempting me for 0,5m extra...

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Already switched Lamptey to Veltmann when the news came in

      Open Controls
    5. Sleepless in Settle FPL
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Then lamptey return in gw 2-3:))

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        He won't play in any pre-season games. Expect limited mins after a few GWs in

        Open Controls
    6. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Decided to go for Dunk instead, cant bother with gametime issue at start of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Dunk is... Injured

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Really? 😮

          Back to drawing board...

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Had toe surgery this Summer. Resumed full training this week. Close to being fit to play pre-season friendlies

          Open Controls
        3. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah I think Dunk is solid value, just not sure I want to bench 5.0 player GW1.

          Open Controls
  4. Fiqz Fariss
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    RMT (bottomed)

    Banchmann
    Robertson Digne AitNouri
    Salah Son Bruno Bowen Raphinha
    Toney Watkins

    Foster | Duffy Ayling Obafemi

    Question
    1) Watkins Bowen
    2) Antonio, Buendia

    Open Controls
    1. How I met your Mata
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. Brooksy86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Tough one... Watkins I'd say. But I think I prefer Soucek to Bowen.

      Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Looking for some thoughts on the below.

    What would you do with the 0.5itb?
    A. bank it
    B. upgrade 5th def to 4.5 (already have 2 playing subs)
    C. Look to upgrade 4.5def to Shaw/5.5def (if fit) with the 0.5itb and downgrade Raph/Buendia for the extra 0.5

    Bachmann Foster
    TAA Robbo Veltman Ayling 4.0Def
    Salah Bruno Raphinha Buendia Brownhill
    Antonio Toney Nacho/7.5fwd

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I d say A but you may wanna have full playable bench in case of no shows hope that helps

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I doubt there will be more than a game or 2 over the course of the season where you will need 3 playing subs. If so, this will impact the majority of the teams in FPL

        Open Controls
  6. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    To start the season:

    A)Bruno and Ayling
    B) Sancho and Robbo (have TAA)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sancho due to be back from his break 1 week before GW1 start, will he actually start GW1 or be eased in?

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        That’s the million dollar question

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          With that uncertainty, I'm sticking with Bruno. Easy downgrade later to Sancho if you need funds

          Open Controls
  7. How I met your Mata
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    No love for Gundagon here?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on KDB injury update

      Open Controls
  8. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Will you consider Son without Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      for sure but not at start of the season (budget issue)

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        this

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Potentially OOP playing CF, on pens and talisman, yes I would consider Son with Kane

      Open Controls
    3. Uncle Baby Billy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Will you?

      Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I think it would depend on who Spurs buy to replace Kane.

      Open Controls
  9. Cojones of Destiny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    thoughts on this team
    Hendo or Pickford
    TAA, Digne, Coufal
    Salah, Bruno, Raph, Buendia
    Watkins, Antonio, Toney
    Fodder/Veltman, Lowton, Brownhill

    itb 0.5

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks solid, general template that is going round which is a good thing.

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        thx Toney

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      It's a really solid template team. Just a bit too much spent on defence for my liking.

      I'd consider Coufal for a 4m fodder and playing Veltman/Lowton instead.

      This would give you 1.5m+ ITB to upgrade Toney to Bamford/DCL, etc if he flops.

      Open Controls
  10. Sleepless in Settle FPL
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Raphael Varane has committed more errors leading to an opposition goal in 42 Champions League appearances (4) than he has 145 La Liga appearances (2) since the start of the 2016/17 season
    @WhoScored

    Serie A 2020/21 Defender of the Year
    Copa America winner
    Cristian Romero averaged 6.8 tackles and interceptions combined per game in the Champions League last season, more than any other player in the competition (2+ apps)

    Romero won the best defender award in Italy's top tier and for good reason too. Having made more interceptions than any other player in both Serie A (96) and the Champions League (30) last season
    Only Gianluca Mancini (24) has been booked more times than Romero (23) since the start of the 2019/20 Serie A season
    Romero thrives off the ball and it meant Atalanta faced fewer shots per game (8.6) than any other team in Serie A last season.

    Open Controls
  11. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who do you favour for the first 3 GWs:

    A) Antonio (new, LEI, CPA)
    B) Iheanacho (WOL, whu, nor)
    C) Wilson (WHU, avl, SOU)

    Open Controls
    1. Sleepless in Settle FPL
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls

