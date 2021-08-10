294
Sky Sports August 10

Sky Sports Fantasy Football team reveal: Triple Brighton, double Villa and Toney

294 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season – bringing you even more content on the popular, free-to-enter game.

This week, last season’s 44th-place finisher, Clean Sheet Wipeout, reveals his latest draft for the crucial first three Gameweeks of the season, before the Overhaul kicks in.

TEAM REVEAL

ROBERT SANCHEZ (£6.5m), LEWIS DUNK (£8.2m) and ADAM WEBSTER (£7.0m) 

With two home fixtures in the opening three and the possibility of a couple of clean sheets during that time, I’m backing Brighton and Hove Albion with a defensive triple-up. 

Lewis Dunk (£8.2m) and Adam Webster (£7.0m) are also both capable of hitting regular passing tiers which is a huge bonus for defenders.

RUBEN DIAS (£10.6m)

The Manchester City defender offers captaincy potential as he usually hits that passing tier.

As a result, when they keep a clean sheet you’re looking at a 20-point return!

If I don’t bring in a West Ham United asset for their match-up against Newcastle United, he will be my captain on the Sunday of Matchday 1.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (£10.5m)

The Liverpool right-back ended the season in top form and I expect him to hit the ground running again.

He is more than capable of getting attacking returns as well as clean sheets in the opening three fixtures.

However, I may consider Virgil van Dijk (£10.2m) as an alternative, providing he is fit of course.

BRUNO FERNANDES (£11.8m)

The most expensive midfielder in the game, who will be highly owned and will most likely be my captain in at last two of the opening three weeks.

It would be frightening to go without him in this format!

EMILIANO BUENDIA (£7.9m)

I really like Aston Villa’s first three fixtures against Watford (a), Newcastle United (h) and Brentford (h), and given the signings that they have made this summer I’m expecting returns. 

Emiliano Buendía (£7.9m) is a great route into their attacking set-up at a reasonable price.

HARVEY BARNES (£8.6m)

The Leicester City winger was really unfortunate to be hit by injury last season, but after a summer’s rest and pre-season behind him, Harvey Barnes (£8.6m) could be a great differential to gamble on in the opening three weeks.

His is very capable of multiple attacking returns under Brendan Rodgers, as proven in 2020/21.

MOHAMED SALAH (£11.9m)

The 29-year-old is a must-have in my opinion and will be the most highly owned captain on the Saturday of the opening weekend.

That Norwich City match-up could be full of goals and I’d expect Mohamed Salah (£11.9m) to be involved.

IVAN TONEY (£7.9m)

If you aren’t going with an Arsenal player to start the season then surely the Friday captaincy option has to be Ivan Toney (£7.9m).

Brentford will want to start well and Toney is the main man.

At just £7.9m, he’s a great forward option.

DANNY INGS (£9.1m)

This one hurts as a Southampton fan, but now at Aston Villa Danny Ings (£9.1m) becomes a great option for the first three weeks.

He will surely play through the middle and given the service behind him, they should create plenty of opportunities.

He may well end up on penalty-taking duties too, should Anwar El Ghazi‘s game-time be limited.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

294 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AJ24
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    RMT please

    Sanchez
    Dias, Shaw, Digne
    Salah (C), Bruno (VC), Barnes, Harrison, Grealish
    Ings, Antonio

    Bachman, Amartey, White, Obafemi - 0m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Grealish is wait and see for me. I would rather have gundo than Harrison

      Open Controls
      1. AJ24
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Gundog and Raphina over Grealish and Harrison, youre saying?! I can see it

        Open Controls
    2. Super Frank
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lacks Trent and you better wait on Grealish (switch to Gundo) while Everton isn't that exciting tbf

      Open Controls
    3. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Very nice

      Open Controls
  2. Super Frank
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Latest draft.. I'm pretty settled on this team
    Sanchez, Foster
    Trent, Shaw, Coufal, Targett, Tsimikas
    Salah, Bruno, Banes, Raphinha, Bissouma
    Ings, Antonio, Toney
    Any suggestion?

    Open Controls
    1. AJ24
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Strong outfit!

      Open Controls
    2. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pretty good

      Open Controls
    3. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why? Benching your 3rd Pool asset? Benching Toney or Targett?
      Don't see logic

      Open Controls
      1. Super Frank
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This is the whole team and I will be playing 5-3-2 in GW1 with Raphinha, Toney & Bissouma are the subs.

        Open Controls
    4. gart888
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I've got a very similar team, figure our differences are worthwhile talking points.

      - Are you sure that Trent+Barnes is better than a 4.5 defender and Son?
      - Is Bissouma over Gilmour just because of early fixtures?

      Open Controls
      1. Super Frank
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes
        I think that Bissouma is more nailed and have bigger threat imo

        Open Controls
    5. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Which defender will you bench?
      Seems pointless benching Tsimikas vs. Norwich. Targett and Coufal too expensive to bench IMO.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Frank
        • 7 Years
        just now

        My subs for GW1 are Raphinha, Toney & Bissouma

        Open Controls
  3. BerryMaze
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    What do you guys think of my (hopefully) final draft? Some advice is much appreciated.

    Sanchez (Foster)

    TAA Shaw White (Veltman, Omo)

    Bruno Salah Gundo Harrison (Brownhill)

    Ings Antonio Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not interested in Tsimikas? If you don't want Jota now, I don't see you wanting to bring him in later where rotation is higher compared to GW1

      Open Controls
  4. AllINeedIsCoffee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Please RMT, thank you 🙂

    Sánzhes (Virginia)
    Veltman - TAA - Digne - Shaw (White)
    Salah - Son - Raphinha - Fernandes (Romeu)
    Toney - Antonio (Obafemi)
    0.0itb

    Thank you 😀

    Open Controls
  5. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    (A) Greenwood / Jota in a 3-5-2

    (B) Wilson in a 3-4-3

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bottomed. My mid..

    Torres Gundo Barnes Salah Bruno

    Torres (likely to start up front and too good to pass on OOP for 7m and Norwich up 2nd) to Raph/Buendia/Jota or another once the city squad all come back and rotation kicks in.

    Could also then downgrade Gundo to Brownhill and use the 3m to fund Lukaku or Kane move!

    Son might need looking at too.

    100% set on Barnes Salah Bruno

    Open Controls
  7. I am 42
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    final piece of my puzzle

    a) Raf/Buendia + Wilson or
    b) Gundo + Toney

    thanks a million

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  8. vova
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play 1 for GW1

    Coufal
    White
    Raphinha

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Raphinha

      Open Controls
      1. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Same

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I tend to favour the attacker in these situations

      Open Controls
  9. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Veltman + Benrahma + Mahrez
    B) Coufal + Barnes + Greenwood

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw Tsimikas Amartey XX
    Salah Bruno Gilmour XX XX
    Antonio Ings Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. tom66
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Seems ESR is no longer in many drafts. Not worth a one week punt?

    Open Controls
  11. Pukki Blinders
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    3rd defender slot:

    A. x2 rotating 4.5s
    B. Set and forget a 5.0

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.