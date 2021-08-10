Sky Sports Fantasy Football team reveal: Triple Brighton, double Villa and Toney

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season – bringing you even more content on the popular, free-to-enter game.

This week, last season’s 44th-place finisher, Clean Sheet Wipeout, reveals his latest draft for the crucial first three Gameweeks of the season, before the Overhaul kicks in.

TEAM REVEAL

ROBERT SANCHEZ (£6.5m), LEWIS DUNK (£8.2m) and ADAM WEBSTER (£7.0m)

With two home fixtures in the opening three and the possibility of a couple of clean sheets during that time, I’m backing Brighton and Hove Albion with a defensive triple-up.

Lewis Dunk (£8.2m) and Adam Webster (£7.0m) are also both capable of hitting regular passing tiers which is a huge bonus for defenders.

RUBEN DIAS (£10.6m)

The Manchester City defender offers captaincy potential as he usually hits that passing tier.

As a result, when they keep a clean sheet you’re looking at a 20-point return!

If I don’t bring in a West Ham United asset for their match-up against Newcastle United, he will be my captain on the Sunday of Matchday 1.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (£10.5m)

The Liverpool right-back ended the season in top form and I expect him to hit the ground running again.

He is more than capable of getting attacking returns as well as clean sheets in the opening three fixtures.

However, I may consider Virgil van Dijk (£10.2m) as an alternative, providing he is fit of course.

BRUNO FERNANDES (£11.8m)

The most expensive midfielder in the game, who will be highly owned and will most likely be my captain in at last two of the opening three weeks.

It would be frightening to go without him in this format!

EMILIANO BUENDIA (£7.9m)

I really like Aston Villa’s first three fixtures against Watford (a), Newcastle United (h) and Brentford (h), and given the signings that they have made this summer I’m expecting returns.

Emiliano Buendía (£7.9m) is a great route into their attacking set-up at a reasonable price.

HARVEY BARNES (£8.6m)

The Leicester City winger was really unfortunate to be hit by injury last season, but after a summer’s rest and pre-season behind him, Harvey Barnes (£8.6m) could be a great differential to gamble on in the opening three weeks.

His is very capable of multiple attacking returns under Brendan Rodgers, as proven in 2020/21.

MOHAMED SALAH (£11.9m)

The 29-year-old is a must-have in my opinion and will be the most highly owned captain on the Saturday of the opening weekend.

That Norwich City match-up could be full of goals and I’d expect Mohamed Salah (£11.9m) to be involved.

IVAN TONEY (£7.9m)

If you aren’t going with an Arsenal player to start the season then surely the Friday captaincy option has to be Ivan Toney (£7.9m).

Brentford will want to start well and Toney is the main man.

At just £7.9m, he’s a great forward option.

DANNY INGS (£9.1m)

This one hurts as a Southampton fan, but now at Aston Villa Danny Ings (£9.1m) becomes a great option for the first three weeks.

He will surely play through the middle and given the service behind him, they should create plenty of opportunities.

He may well end up on penalty-taking duties too, should Anwar El Ghazi‘s game-time be limited.

