My Sky Fantasy Football team reveal and the best players for bonus points

Fantasy Football Scout are bringing you even more content on Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season.

Our resident experts Luke Williams and Niall Murphy have already uploaded a two-part 2021/22 Sky season preview and will be recording every week throughout the season so you get the very best insight and advice.

This week, Luke – who has a past Sky overall rank of 4th to his name – reveals a tactical draft, targeting the bonus points on offer for the crucial first three Gameweeks of the season before the Overhaul kicks in.

New to Sky Sports Fantasy Football? Read Scout’s Sky official beginner’s guide to get you started.

The theory



Before we dive into the team, make sure to study the bonus points on offer if you’re not familiar with their award parameters.

This article focuses mostly on the passing bonus, due it being the most predictable of all bonus points. A team that plays possession football will rarely change its tune and also can mirror fixture difficulty pretty well. For example, Man City at home to Newcastle should see the reigning champions have the vast majority of the ball; when City play away v Liverpool, perhaps less so.

Using the Premium Members Area stats we can see which players were in and around the magic 60 passes (2 points) to 70 passes (3 points) mark per 90 minutes for last season.

We will use this metric to target the top-ranked players who also appear to be first-choice starters for their respective teams and discount the rest for now.

For goalkeepers, saves per game come into play and for forwards, it’s shots on target. Defenders and midfielders will focus on the passing element and treat tackles as a pleasant surprise if achieved.

The best players for bonus

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT