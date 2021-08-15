Kane missing for Spurs as Guardiola starts Grealish and Mahrez

The most-anticipated Premier League fixture of the weekend sees reigning champions Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur, as Nuno Espirito Santo begins his reign as manager. (We’ll be following the match live and discussing key points in a live YouTube watchalong).

For the home team, Harry Kane (£12.5m) misses out completely with Son Heung-min (£10.0m) set to lead the line in his absence.

The South Korean international has impressed during pre-season and has an excellent record against Man City. In fact, he has only scored more goals in all competitions against Southampton.

Japhet Tanganga (£4.5m) starts at right-back, a role he was trialled in during last weekends friendly win against Arsenal, alongside Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m), Eric Dier (£4.5m) and Sergio Reguilón (£5.0m).

Dele Alli (£6.5m) features from the off, too, with new arrivals Bryan Gil (£6.0m) and Cristian Romero (£5.0m) both having to settle for a place on the bench.

As for Manchester City, new signing Jack Grealish (£8.0m), owned by 24.4% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, starts for the visitors in north London, with Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m), Ferran Torres (£8.0m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.0m) completing the forward line.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m), meanwhile, is on the bench with John Stones (£5.5m) and Kyle Walker (£5.5m), while Phil Foden (£8.0m) misses out with a foot injury as expected.

Kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 16.30 BST.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Bergwijn, Moura, Son

Subs: Gollini, Romero, Davies, Doherty, Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Gil, Scarlett

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Grealish, Mahrez, Torres, Sterling

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Laporte, Walker, Zinchenko, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Jesus

