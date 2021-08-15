3367
Dugout Discussion August 15

Kane missing for Spurs as Guardiola starts Grealish and Mahrez

3,367 Comments
Share

The most-anticipated Premier League fixture of the weekend sees reigning champions Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur, as Nuno Espirito Santo begins his reign as manager. (We’ll be following the match live and discussing key points in a live YouTube watchalong).

For the home team, Harry Kane (£12.5m) misses out completely with Son Heung-min (£10.0m) set to lead the line in his absence.

The South Korean international has impressed during pre-season and has an excellent record against Man City. In fact, he has only scored more goals in all competitions against Southampton.

Japhet Tanganga (£4.5m) starts at right-back, a role he was trialled in during last weekends friendly win against Arsenal, alongside Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m), Eric Dier (£4.5m) and Sergio Reguilón (£5.0m).

Dele Alli (£6.5m) features from the off, too, with new arrivals Bryan Gil (£6.0m) and Cristian Romero (£5.0m) both having to settle for a place on the bench.

As for Manchester City, new signing Jack Grealish (£8.0m), owned by 24.4% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, starts for the visitors in north London, with Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m), Ferran Torres (£8.0m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.0m) completing the forward line.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m), meanwhile, is on the bench with John Stones (£5.5m) and Kyle Walker (£5.5m), while Phil Foden (£8.0m) misses out with a foot injury as expected.

Kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 16.30 BST.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Bergwijn, Moura, Son

Subs: Gollini, Romero, Davies, Doherty, Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Gil, Scarlett

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Grealish, Mahrez, Torres, Sterling

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Laporte, Walker, Zinchenko, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Jesus

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

3,367 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mweene
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 55 mins ago

    1.5mil in the bank. Toney to Antonio obvious?

    Open Controls
    1. Chancer
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 54 mins ago

      I would.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 54 mins ago

      Not. DCL as good option.

      Open Controls
    3. Kryptonite666
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 53 mins ago

      Think so, I'd give Toney another week though.

      Open Controls
    4. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 52 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 51 mins ago

      But Y probably... Depends on your team, DCL is better longer term pick, Antonio shorter term before his imminent injury or Europe.

      Open Controls
    6. LSK
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 49 mins ago

      Get Antonio whilst he’s fit. Plenty of time to give others a chance when he gets injured.

      Open Controls
  2. Chancer
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 55 mins ago

    In a draft league - would you drop any of these MID for Greenwood or Mahrez?
    A) Mane
    B) Havertz
    C) Barnes
    D) Pogba

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 52 mins ago

      Assuming you have Salah, A.

      Open Controls
      1. Chancer
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 51 mins ago

        I wish! I'm afraid my draft league was not kind in the draft...

        Open Controls
        1. BERGKOP
          • 10 Years
          7 hours, 48 mins ago

          Ah I see. Probably B or C

          Open Controls
    2. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 50 mins ago

      Why is Pogba on this list ?

      Open Controls
      1. LSK
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 47 mins ago

        To show people that he picked him (I don’t blame him either, got to squeeze a sneaky boast in now and then).

        Open Controls
        1. Chancer
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 37 mins ago

          haha,

          Open Controls
  3. Kryptonite666
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 54 mins ago

    Overthinking this but,

    Mahrez + Jota + Ings to Lukaku + Benrahma + Raphinia ?

    Next GW.

    Open Controls
    1. Chancer
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 53 mins ago

      Maybe hold Jota for an extra week if avoids the hit.

      Open Controls
    2. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 hours, 53 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 52 mins ago

      Looks like a decent set of transfers. I'd probably do it.

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 49 mins ago

      Nope, Mahrez to Benrahma maybe, but even that can wait.

      Open Controls
    5. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 49 mins ago

      Sit tight dude. Mad to drop any of those for a hit. Each one could easily score next week unless Jota is injured.

      Open Controls
  4. BERGKOP
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 53 mins ago

    I have Antonio and Bruno. Who would you go for of these three:

    A) Greenwood
    B) Pogba
    C) Benrahma

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      Greenwood

      Open Controls
    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Thanks all

      Open Controls
  5. rozzo
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 53 mins ago

    If you had a midfield of Salah, Bruno, Son and Benrahma why wouldn't you just stick with them all season?

    Looks like I won't be needing many transfers this year.

    Open Controls
    1. Kryptonite666
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 51 mins ago

      Because scoring shiny toys are a thing.

      Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 49 mins ago

      Because, injuries/form... There is no such thing as a guaranteed "season keeper". It's a great midfield while they're all looking good.

      Open Controls
    3. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 48 mins ago

      Might want to update your team link then....
      You may also want Lukaku or a Kane or..... at some point

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 47 mins ago

      We make weekly decisions. There are "season keepers" here and most of them are sold within 10 gw:s.

      Open Controls
      1. BERGKOP
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 46 mins ago

        The term should be banned on here

        Open Controls
        1. BERGKOP
          • 10 Years
          7 hours, 46 mins ago

          🙂

          Open Controls
  6. LSK
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 53 mins ago

    Worth doing Amartey to Reguilon/Dier?

    Will probably be benched this week but will play GW3 instead of Tsimikas. Team in good shape otherwise.

    Open Controls
    1. Kryptonite666
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      why not do the transfer when you need it

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 2 mins ago

        This^ No reason to hurry for nothing.

        Open Controls
      2. LSK
        • 3 Years
        7 hours ago

        Slight chance of Tsimikas, Greenwood or Barnes not playing I guess. Just don’t like the look of only really having Ben White against Chelsea on my bench. But you’re probably right.

        Open Controls
  7. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    What you think about Mahrez? I worry, and I don’t believe Pep.
    Mahrez to Son ? I have 1.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Kryptonite666
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 50 mins ago

      I'm giving Mahrez another week. If you can afford him, Son is a no brainer though

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Cheetos
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 47 mins ago

      Mahrez against Norwich, keep. City will want to make a statement. Also, Mahrez missed a really good chance to score. It isn't like he he didn't have a chance?! He missed today, can score next week.

      Son is a good option always, no brainer but I would hold Mahrez for one week.

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 hours ago

        Ok...am so ready to ship Mahrez out...scared he will be benched next week. He looked pretty useless most of the game. Will try to hang in there,

        Open Controls
    3. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 46 mins ago

      What ? Lad City face Norwich next week. Take a break.

      Open Controls
    4. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      Holding - not sure why you would swap out? I think he was probably one of the biggest xG underachievers of the week?

      Open Controls
  8. Murder On Zidane's Flo…
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 49 mins ago

    Gundogan to Pogba straight swap. Yay or Nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yay

      Open Controls
      1. Murder On Zidane's Flo…
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 55 mins ago

        I'm feeling it too. Then there's Greenwood and Benrahma who also have my attention. It's too much for my brain already

        Open Controls
  9. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 47 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/15/antonio-benrahma-and-son-among-eye-catching-fpl-assets-as-de-bruyne-returns/

    Open Controls
    1. Mike Basset
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 50 mins ago

      Hey Man, what is the last man standing code?

      Open Controls
      1. Murder On Zidane's Flo…
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 43 mins ago

        It's at the end of his name 6DCODE

        Open Controls
  10. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    Anyone know how injured Dennis is? Likely to play next week?
    Thinking of Mahrez to Son and Toney to Dennis 4ph down the line.
    Thanks

    Open Controls
  11. The Big Fella
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Who do we think the most popular captain pick will be GW2? I am currently on Salah again but weighing up my options.

    Open Controls
  12. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    FPL community has a bad rap with many but Benhrama was a case where it really helped - wouldn't have considered him if not for him being highlighted as a viable option.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.