The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard

Having already assessed the best goalkeepersdefenders and midfielders on offer, our position-by-position analysis of the stand-out Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard continues as we take a look at the forwards.

BEST PREMIUM FORWARDS

Lukaku on target as Chelsea assets prosper at Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) may now be 36-years-old, but remains one of the world’s best players. The Portuguese scored 29 Serie A goals for Juventus last term, averaging 5.4 shots per match, and will surely pose a serious threat now at Old Trafford. 

Following an isolation period, Ronaldo could feature for Manchester United in their next Premier League outing, an appealing Gameweek 4 fixture against Newcastle United at home.

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) looks like an equally enticing prospect.

The Belgian enjoyed the most productive season of his career for Inter Milan last term, scoring 23 goals and providing 11 assists for the Serie A champions.

Since his move to Chelsea, he has scored against Arsenal and already racked up 10 goal attempts in just two appearances. 

The Blues have a particularly appealing schedule from Gameweeks 7 to 11, but getting him in early could pay off, with Aston Villa up next at Stamford Bridge.

However, during the international break, Lukaku revealed that he has been nursing a minor injury and will have a scan on his thigh. It certainly doesn’t sound too serious, but of course, is one to monitor ahead of deadline.

Elsewhere, with Ronaldo and Lukaku dominating Fantasy discussion, it does perhaps feel like Harry Kane (£12.3m) is going a little under the radar. Last season’s golden boot winner returned against Watford in Gameweek 3, and will now hope to open his 2021/22 Premier League account at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Also consider…  

Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) has a tough fixture against Manchester City up next, but it is worth noting that he has scored eight times against Pep Guardiola’s side in the last five years, and follows it up with games against Brighton and Hove Albion (a), Burnley (h) and Crystal Palace (a).

BEST MID-PRICE FORWARDS

Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Calvert-Lewin, Wolves and his Gameweek 2 plans 6

For Wildcarders, picking the Premier League’s most in-form striker Michail Antonio (£7.9m) is a bit of a no-brainer. 

The West Ham United forward has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, producing double-digit FPL hauls in each of the opening three Gameweeks. 

Given his history of hamstring problems, the only real concern is his schedule. Antonio has featured for Jamaica during the international break, while the Hammers Europa League campaign kicks-off next week.

However, on current form, he does feel like a must-have, and if he were to pick up an unfortunate injury there are at least plenty of alternatives we can turn to at a similar price.

Everton’s start to life under Rafa Benitez has been promising, with two wins and a draw from their opening three fixtures. During that time, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m) has netted three goals, and providing he can recover from injury in time for Gameweek 4, looks like an excellent option to lead our lines. 

As the focal point of Everton’s attack, with penalties in his locker too, Calvert-Lewin could be an effective set-and-forget option.

Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) also deserves a mention here having blanked in only one of his three outings so far. After Gameweek 4 has passed, Leeds United’s fixtures are excellent, and with an ownership of just 12.3%, is perhaps going under the radar.

Michail Antonio (left), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (centre) and Patrick Bamford’s (right) xG shot maps 2021/22 via our Premium Members Area

Raul Jimenez (£7.4m), who currently sits in just 2.8% of FPL squads, has blanked in each of his first three fixtures, but could do well when you consider that Wolverhampton Wanderers face Watford (a), Brentford (h), Southampton (a) and Newcastle United (h) next.

It’s also worth noting that he is the only Premier League player to register double-figures for both shots and chances created so far this season:

Also consider…

Callum Wilson (£7.5m) has already scored twice for Newcastle United, though it has been reported that the Magpies no. 9 could be out for a number of weeks due to a thigh injury. 

Danny Ings (£8.0m) has made a real impact since moving to Aston Villa, scoring on his debut, before then netting an excellent overhead kick on his home debut. However, his immediate fixtures – Chelsea (a), Everton (h), Man Utd (a) and Spurs (a) – do suggest that there are better options available on a Wildcard.

That could be his replacement at Southampton, Adam Armstrong (£6.0m), who is a nice cheap option to go alongside the premiums. After scoring on his debut, he was involved in the goal in the 1-1 draw against Man Utd, and also won the late penalty which saw the Saints grab a point at Newcastle in Gameweek 3.

That leaves Ivan Toney (£6.4m) and perhaps Chris Wood (£6.9m) as alternatives, though it does feel like other forwards have the more appealing schedules.

BEST BUDGET FORWARDS

The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard 1

Having dropped to £5.9m, Teemu Pukki is the standout budget option on offer. The Norwich City forward scored 26 goals in the Canaries Championship-winning side last term, and converted a penalty against Leicester City in Gameweek 3 after a couple of testing opening matches against Liverpool and Man City.

His next five fixtures suggest that he could be a shrewd pick, too:

Below Pukki, options are limited.

The majority will struggle to see enough minutes, but Emmanuel Dennis (£5.2m) and perhaps Josh King (£5.5m) could be the exception, especially with Troy Deeney and Andre Gray departing Vicarage Road.

However, it is worth noting that Dennis took up a wider role against Spurs in Gameweek 3, with King operating through the middle, which is something to keep an eye on moving forward. 

