Alexander-Arnold ill and Torres benched as Klopp and Guardiola ring the changes

There are four Premier League matches kicking off simultaneously at 15:00 BST this afternoon, with Liverpool and Manchester City both in action on home soil.

Crystal Palace and Southampton are the visitors to Anfield and the Etihad, with Burnley v Arsenal and Norwich City v Watford the other two games taking place.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have both rotated heavily from their midweek UEFA Champions League fixtures, with some damaging omissions from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is ill and Andrew Robertson is benched, with James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas getting the nod at full-back. Ibrahima Konate is also in for Joel Matip at centre-half.

There are six changes in all for Liverpool from their win over AC Milan on Wednesday, with Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane back in the side following midweek benchings.

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah keep their places in attack, with the Reds’ opponents, Crystal Palace, unchanged following the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola makes five changes from the side that hammered RB Leipzig, with Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling coming into the side.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez are benched, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri not in the squad.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl makes three alterations from the team that drew 0-0 with West Ham last weekend, with Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek and Che Adams in for Romain Perraud, Mohamed Salisu and Moussa Djenepo.

Sean Dyche keeps faith with the same Burnley XI that lost 3-1 at Everton on Monday evening.

Both of Mikel Arteta’s two changes are in midfield, with Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey in for Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Aaron Ramsdale again lines up between the posts.

Norwich hand full debuts to three summer signings: central midfielder Mathias Normann, centre-back Ozan Kabak and forward Joshua Sargent.

Billy Gilmour and Milot Rashica also come in as Daniel Farke makes five changes from the 1-0 defeat by Arsenal.

Lukas Rupp, Andrew Omobamidele, Pierre Lees-Melou and Christos Tzolis drop to the bench and Kieran Dowell misses out.

Daniel Bachmann is only on the bench for Watford, so budget FPL goalkeeper Ben Foster gets a start between the posts.

Xisco Munoz has made four alterations in all from the Hornets’ 2-0 loss by Wolves, with Kiko Femenía, Tom Cleverley and Craig Cathcart promoted to the starting XI.

Jeremy Ngakia and Peter Etebo are benched and Francisco Sierralta is out.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeill, Wood, Barnes

Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Lennon, Rodriguez, Cornet, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Mari, Sambi Lokonga, Martinelli

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas.

Subs: Kelleher, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Phillips.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Kouyate, Ayew, Zaha, Anderson, McArthur, Benteke, Gallagher.

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Hughes, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Grealish, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Cancelo.

Subs: Carson, De Bruyne, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Adams, Redmond, Livramento, Elyounoussi, Bednarek.

Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Salisu, Tella, Diallo, Valery.

Watford: Foster, Rose, Ekong, King, Cleverley, Cathcart, Sissoko, Femenia, Sarr, Dennis, Kucka.

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Etebo, Louza, Masina, Sema, Fletcher, Kabasele, Hernandez.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gilmour, Kabak, Normann, Rashica, Williams, Pukki, McLean, Sargent.

Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Rupp, Cantwell, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele.

ENTER FANTASY5’s FREE-TO-PLAY £10K GAME BEFORE KICK-OFF

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT