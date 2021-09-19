Son returns as Mendy absent and James benched for Chelsea

In the final match of Gameweek 5, Tottenham Hotspur entertain Chelsea.
Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.
The big news for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers is that Son Heung-min (£10.0m) returns from injury and starts for Spurs, as does team-mate Eric Dier (£4.6m).
Cristian Romero (£4.9m) and Giovani Lo Celso (£5.9m) also feature in the XI having returned from quarantine, while the injuries sustained by Lucas Moura (£6.5m) and Steven Bergwijn (£6.0m) in the Europa Conference League keep them out.
Japhet Tanganga (£4.6m) is suspended after his red card in Gameweek 4.
As for Chelsea, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.9m) suprisingly starts with Edouard Mendy (£6.0m) absent from the squad.
Andreas Christensen (£5.0m) also gets the nod, which means Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) will be deployed as a wing-back with Reece James (£5.6m) on the bench.
N’Golo Kante (£4.9m) returns from injury but Jorginho (£5.9m) and Mateo Kovacic (£5.1m) are preferred in central midfield, with Kai Havertz (£8.3m) and Mason Mount (£7.4m) supporting Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m)
GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Son, Kane
Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Skipp, Davies, Scarlett
Chelsea XI: Kepa, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku
Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Kante, Werner, Saul, Chilwell, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, James
Evening....really pleased with my start...40k with wildcard in hand.
Now I have 2fts and 0.7m. Not sure what to do....
Maybe toney to josh king (Newcastle and Leeds next) ? Then I could use 2fts in gw7 to get Lukaku (lose salah)
Could then wildcard in gw8 perhaps - or just take a hit to get salah back... Open to suggestions! Thanks
Sanchez
Taa shaw white ayling livra
Salah greenwood benrahma jota gilmour
Ronaldo Antonio toney