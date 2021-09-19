Son returns as Mendy absent and James benched for Chelsea

In the final match of Gameweek 5, Tottenham Hotspur entertain Chelsea.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

The big news for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers is that Son Heung-min (£10.0m) returns from injury and starts for Spurs, as does team-mate Eric Dier (£4.6m).

Cristian Romero (£4.9m) and Giovani Lo Celso (£5.9m) also feature in the XI having returned from quarantine, while the injuries sustained by Lucas Moura (£6.5m) and Steven Bergwijn (£6.0m) in the Europa Conference League keep them out.

Japhet Tanganga (£4.6m) is suspended after his red card in Gameweek 4.

As for Chelsea, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.9m) suprisingly starts with Edouard Mendy (£6.0m) absent from the squad.

Andreas Christensen (£5.0m) also gets the nod, which means Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) will be deployed as a wing-back with Reece James (£5.6m) on the bench.

N’Golo Kante (£4.9m) returns from injury but Jorginho (£5.9m) and Mateo Kovacic (£5.1m) are preferred in central midfield, with Kai Havertz (£8.3m) and Mason Mount (£7.4m) supporting Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m)

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Skipp, Davies, Scarlett

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Kante, Werner, Saul, Chilwell, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, James