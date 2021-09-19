1578
Dugout Discussion September 19

Son returns as Mendy absent and James benched for Chelsea

In the final match of Gameweek 5, Tottenham Hotspur entertain Chelsea.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

The big news for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers is that Son Heung-min (£10.0m) returns from injury and starts for Spurs, as does team-mate Eric Dier (£4.6m).

Cristian Romero (£4.9m) and Giovani Lo Celso (£5.9m) also feature in the XI having returned from quarantine, while the injuries sustained by Lucas Moura (£6.5m) and Steven Bergwijn (£6.0m) in the Europa Conference League keep them out.

Japhet Tanganga (£4.6m) is suspended after his red card in Gameweek 4.

As for Chelsea, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.9m) suprisingly starts with Edouard Mendy (£6.0m) absent from the squad.

Andreas Christensen (£5.0m) also gets the nod, which means Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) will be deployed as a wing-back with Reece James (£5.6m) on the bench.

N’Golo Kante (£4.9m) returns from injury but Jorginho (£5.9m) and Mateo Kovacic (£5.1m) are preferred in central midfield, with Kai Havertz (£8.3m) and Mason Mount (£7.4m) supporting Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m)

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Skipp, Davies, Scarlett

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Kante, Werner, Saul, Chilwell, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, James

  1. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Evening....really pleased with my start...40k with wildcard in hand.

    Now I have 2fts and 0.7m. Not sure what to do....

    Maybe toney to josh king (Newcastle and Leeds next) ? Then I could use 2fts in gw7 to get Lukaku (lose salah)

    Could then wildcard in gw8 perhaps - or just take a hit to get salah back... Open to suggestions! Thanks

    Sanchez
    Taa shaw white ayling livra
    Salah greenwood benrahma jota gilmour
    Ronaldo Antonio toney

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      When something ain't broken, do not try to fix it.

      Open Controls
    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      I would just keep Salah. Toney to King isn't a good move either imho.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        just now

        So what move would you suggest please?

        Toney has a tough run now - starting with lpool

        Gw7 will see many want both lukaku and Ronaldo for juicy home games

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Ayling to Chelsea defender in advance of good run- Christensen perhaps

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks.....worry about rotation with him though....

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Might miss the odd game but unlikely to come on if benched so should be OK if you have bench cover. All the Chelsea defenders will get some rotation, even Rüdiger I think

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Thanks mate!

            Open Controls
  2. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Pending injuries, Greenwood to Sarr this week? Frees up cash later to bring in Chelsea defenders.

    Bachmann
    TAA Shaw Semedo
    Salah Greenwood Benrahma Raphina
    Ronaldo Bamford Antonio

    Subs: Foster, Livramento, Veltman, Allan

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You planning to bring more than 1? Losing Shaw should get you Rudiger.

      Open Controls
  3. Claudio555
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Time to sell Torres? Who to get? Maximum 7,8m. Already got Salah, Jota, Sarr and Gilmour.

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm going for Gallagher but it leaves me funds for Rudiger in 7 if he doesn't rise so he probably will

      Open Controls
  4. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    LMS safety score is 47

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Cheerw

      Open Controls
  5. Isca Extremadura
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Torres to Ben ?

    Open Controls
  6. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Don't quite get why Rafa doesn't give free kick and corners duty to Digne and plays him so defensively. Mate, you have such a good left back, make use of him.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Owns Townsend

      Open Controls
  7. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is Greenwood injured? See see some want to transfer him out.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      No points this GW, sell sell sell!

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I won't be getting him in anyway. Only UTD = Ronaldo.

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah he's killing his appeal and stats that weren't great are even worse now.

          If Greenwood is people's biggest fire they're doing very well.

          Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ronaldo hogging the points.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Pretty much that

        Open Controls
  8. Atletico Junior
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Looking to get this team in GW8:

    Sa

    TAA - Cancelo - Christensen

    Salah - Benrahma - Grealish - Sarr

    Bamford - Antonio - Lukaku

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bench
      4M - Livrsmento - Williams - Allan

      Open Controls
    2. airzeppelin
      just now

      I like it and pretty much what I'll try to do without having to WC.

      Open Controls
  9. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Start one out of these:

    A) James (MCI)
    B) Marcal (sou)
    C) Livramento (WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. Munchen KFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      James, put Livramento first sub

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  10. 1zverGGadeM
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bruno+Dennis to Townsend+Lukaku for free?
    yay or nay

    Open Controls
  11. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best option til Xmas WC?

    A) Tierney & Christensen
    B) White & Rudiger

    Open Controls
    1. Munchen KFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  12. tangtastic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Chelsea fans. wtf is going on with the full backs.

    Chilwell is apparently in contention, as is James.

    But who do you expect to see on the flanks over the foreseeable?

    Open Controls
    1. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Even Chelsea fans can't answer this confidently I'm afraid.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Correct, we cannot.

        He's not nailed but Alonso has been in really good form. I can see why Chilwell hasn't been rushed into a start.

        James will get starts but I've never felt Tuchel -loves- him at wing-back. We're seeing Christensen & Chalobah play in this RCB so that Azpilicueta can play at wing-back (although Azpi will also play at RCB too). James is in rotation with Azpi AND Hudson-Odoi for that spot.

        If you remember we were in for Kounde at RCB, and we were definitely interested in Hakimi too.

        Honestly Alonso is such a good FPL asset when he does play, it could be worth the risk. Chilwell absolutely comes in at one point but if you have a playing bench, it could help.

        Everyone is going to be disappointed at one time or another due to rotation. Rudiger the least affected.

        Open Controls
    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      not a Chelsea fan, but Tuchel fullback rotation is a known theme from last season.
      except there isnt much rotation going on at LB at the moment...

      From what I can tell from transfermarkt, Christensen Dave Rudi seem to be favoured with Silva coming in when a more experienced head is needed, and Chabolah seems to be in contention for the odd start as well. Chilwell/Alonso for the left, and James/Dave/CHO for the right.

      Open Controls
  13. Cok3y5murf
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Early captaincy thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Rep Poulette
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Ronaldo

      Open Controls
    2. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Can't see beyond Ronaldo.

      Especially as someone who went Torres (c) / TAA (vc) this gw..

      Open Controls
    3. MagicMessi
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gallagher

      Open Controls
      1. MagicMessi
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Probably will be Ronldo before deadline 😀

        Open Controls
    4. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Has to be Ronaldo

      Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think I'll trust big Rom again, especially if Laporte/Stones/Rodri are out. Won't be long before he's back in the goals.

      Open Controls
    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ronaldo - home advantage. Brentford away not an easy fixture for Salah and Lukaku plays Man City. Antonio v weakened Leeds defence possibly the other option

      Open Controls
    7. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ronaldo, Utd are going to get a pen or two next week

      Open Controls
      1. Cok3y5murf
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Big boy Martinez to save?

        Open Controls
    8. Must.Go.Faster.
      just now

      Salah; Brentford due a spanking.

      Open Controls
    9. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Sarr

      Open Controls
  14. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Lost 7 points on Toney>Bamford, life goes on…….

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Livra
    Salah Gwood Benny Sarr
    CR7(c) Bamford Antonio

    Steele Ayling Gilmour Tsimi

    G2G?

    Open Controls
    1. Rep Poulette
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  15. Isca Extremadura
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    C ) Christensen & Rudi

    Open Controls
    1. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cant afford it... 🙁

      Out of the other two options?

      Open Controls
  16. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is Ronaldo's price still locked? He needs to go up in order for many to be that painful 0.1 short 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I think he rose by 0.1

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Oh, never saw that!

        Open Controls
  17. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Salah Traore Jota Raphina

    Would you sell any of these for Sarr?

    Open Controls
  18. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    So Shaw to Rudiger -4?

    United defence shocking, Chelsea's great, City couldn't even score against us and only scraped 1-0's in there other away games against defences nowhere near as good as Chelsea's.

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yo what's your team. I don't wanna have the players u have 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Please get Alonso. Minions league rival has him. Need him to break

        Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mini league*

        Open Controls
      3. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Sanchez
        TAA Shaw White
        Salah Jota Torres Benrahma Sissoko
        Ronaldo Lukaku
        Steele Williams Livramento Scarlett

        Will probably do Torres and Williams to Gallagher and Rudiger

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks like last GWs transfer.

      Open Controls
    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      In the long run that - 4 will be a great investment

      Open Controls
    4. MagicMessi
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No no wait a week

      Open Controls
  19. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    What to do with mount?
    Bought him in ahead of Chelsea's good fixture run. Thought he was pretty much nailed.
    0 mins last week, 45 this.
    What do you reckon? Sarr is tempting!

    Open Controls
  20. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start two?

    A. Livramento (WOL)
    B. James (MCI)
    C. Semedo (sou)
    D. Duffy (pal)

    At the moment I think I will start Livramento plus one other as it looks like saints defence is decent plus wolves attack is lacking

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Liv, James

      Open Controls
  21. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit? Will almost certainly WC next GW.

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Coufal
    Raphinha Salah Pogba Sarr Torres
    Ronaldo(c) Antonio

    Bench: Duffy Ayling Perica
    0 FT, 1.1m ITB

    Open Controls
  22. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    GW5 WC failure 49!

    James, Trent, Torres, Sa & Semedo & a bunch of 2’s, Antonio on bench ready for next week.

    Dropped 230K 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      You in good company.
      MAgnus Carlsen also on 49

      Open Controls
  23. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    So Ronaldo and Salah will most likely be cap favourites for GW6.

    I am still sticking with Antonio.

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
  24. Rep Poulette
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Sánchez
    TAA Semedo Rudiger
    Salah(c) Traoré Torres Jota
    Ronaldo Bamford Antonio

    Steele Sissoko Jansson Williams

    Open Controls
  25. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts on keeping Bruno one more week?

    He should have hauled today while I’m not yet sure which premium forward I would like to get for longer, thought Kaku preferably. CR7 with 6 points this week is nothing astonishing as well.
    Switch now would require a hit.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      If Ronaldo can score one goal a week, that will suffice. You just know though, there will be those GW's where he is going to go absolutely animal.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        But you don’t need to spend 12.5 for goal a week and have to include (c) factor - so should consider the fixtures as well.

        Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I love Bruno, but he’s just too much money for output.

      Open Controls
  26. airzeppelin
    4 mins ago

    Any input would be great for my GW6 team. Thanks!

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Shaw Diaz Amartey Tsim
    Salah Sarr Kovacic Ben Gray
    Ronaldo Antonio Bam

    ITB 1.1

    Open Controls
  27. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    I knew it was too early to sell Benrahma. Leeds up next.

    Open Controls
  28. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Everyone considering ditching Torres, I might get him in!!

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Fail!

      Open Controls
      1. BENOIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        City failed without Torres... that bodes well IMO

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Enjoy all his points.

      Open Controls
  29. SerieD
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Ings to who?

    Bamford is most popular choice. 0.2itb. I have antonia and cr7.

    Is it Bamford or other ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No way Jose, rather keep Ings.

      Open Controls
  30. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    just now

    LMS safety score?

    Open Controls

