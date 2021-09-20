Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 6? Vote now

Our captain poll has launched for Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

You can cast your vote via the embedded poll below or on the widget of our home page.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) was the runaway winner in our Gameweek 5 poll with over 60% of the vote but the Egyptian surely won’t have it all his own way this week, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) and Manchester United back on home soil.

Salah and Liverpool face a potentially trickier test than the Season Ticker would have us believe, up against a Brentford backline that has conceded on just two occasions this season.

Still, Salah has racked up three double-digit hauls in his first five starts and has reached 50 FPL points quicker than in any of his previous campaigns.

Ronaldo has four goals in his three competitive United appearances since rejoining the Red Devils, meanwhile.

And Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) has racked up three successive double-digit hauls against this weekend’s opponents, Aston Villa.

With eight clean sheets between them in 2021/22 so far, defences could be on top at Stamford Bridge when Chelsea entertain Manchester City – so Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) will likely be well down the pecking order in our vote.

Said Benrahma (£6.4m) and the newly available Michail Antonio (£7.9m) will face a Leeds United defence without a clean sheet in their first five matches and who have conceded more shots on target than any other club, while Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m) faces the tantalising prospect of encountering a Newcastle United backline that are joint-bottom for big chances allowed. The Magpies are also without a shut-out in 2021/22.

There’s one defence that is even worse than the above two clubs for goals conceded: Norwich City have shipped on 14 occasions already and will face Demarai Gray‘s (£5.7m) Everton next.

Our captain poll will be followed by Tom and Joe’s Tuesday video which discusses the runners and riders for armband duties in more detail, while Friday’s Captain Sensible piece will analyse the leading candidates in much more forensic detail than what we have discussed here.

