Captain Poll September 20

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 6? Vote now

Our captain poll has launched for Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

You can cast your vote via the embedded poll below or on the widget of our home page.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) was the runaway winner in our Gameweek 5 poll with over 60% of the vote but the Egyptian surely won’t have it all his own way this week, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) and Manchester United back on home soil.

Salah and Liverpool face a potentially trickier test than the Season Ticker would have us believe, up against a Brentford backline that has conceded on just two occasions this season.

Still, Salah has racked up three double-digit hauls in his first five starts and has reached 50 FPL points quicker than in any of his previous campaigns.

Ronaldo has four goals in his three competitive United appearances since rejoining the Red Devils, meanwhile.

And Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) has racked up three successive double-digit hauls against this weekend’s opponents, Aston Villa.

With eight clean sheets between them in 2021/22 so far, defences could be on top at Stamford Bridge when Chelsea entertain Manchester City – so Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) will likely be well down the pecking order in our vote.

Said Benrahma (£6.4m) and the newly available Michail Antonio (£7.9m) will face a Leeds United defence without a clean sheet in their first five matches and who have conceded more shots on target than any other club, while Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m) faces the tantalising prospect of encountering a Newcastle United backline that are joint-bottom for big chances allowed. The Magpies are also without a shut-out in 2021/22.

There’s one defence that is even worse than the above two clubs for goals conceded: Norwich City have shipped on 14 occasions already and will face Demarai Gray‘s (£5.7m) Everton next.

Our captain poll will be followed by Tom and Joe’s Tuesday video which discusses the runners and riders for armband duties in more detail, while Friday’s Captain Sensible piece will analyse the leading candidates in much more forensic detail than what we have discussed here.

  1. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Good enough for the next week?

    Sanchez
    TAA/Shaw/Duffy
    Salah(c)/Bruno/Greenwood/Raph/Sarr
    Bam/Antonio

    Steele/Ayling/Tsim/Scarlet

    The plan is:

    For GW7: Scarlet Bruno Shaw to Kaku (c) 4.5 Rudi/Alonso -4
    For GW8: Ayling to Dias/Cancelo

    1. Maddamotha
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Maxed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      cristiaNO?

  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Can I save here?

    Foster
    TAA James Cancelo
    Salah Jota Raphina Gray
    Lukaku Bamford Jimenez

    Sanchez Marcal Livramento Sissoko

    1. Maddamotha
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes

    2. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I think you can.

    3. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I think so, any $ in the bank?
      Quite jealous of Foster, have Sanchez myself. Newcastle at home looks a nice fixture on paper.

    4. Your Man With The Hair
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Very similar to my team, see my Q below.

  3. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I’m looking to get rid of Traore this week and i have 0.1 itb.
    Who should i get as his replacement (Long term)
    Sarr, Gray or Someone else?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Sarr

    2. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Sarr

    3. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Sarr no doubt

  4. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw Coufal White Livra
    Salah Jota Mahrez Raph Bisso
    CR7 Antonio Scarlett

    1ft, 0itb

    Would you go Mahrez+Shaw to Grealish+Rudi for -4 or hold?

    1. artvandelay316
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Hold, then do it for free next week.

    2. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Mahrez out now; Shaw next week?

      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Can do that yes, but maybe will wait for after their game and then do those 2 with the possibility of -4 even.

  5. Maddamotha
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Would you play :

    A) Foster (NEW)
    B) Ramsdale (TOT)

    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A

    2. artvandelay316
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      A

    3. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      A
      Bachmann was injured despite being on the bench according to reports, monitor the situation.

    4. Khark
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Very unlikely you'll get a goalkeeper sub in a game. Play Foster nothing to lose, if he doesn't start you'll get Ram off the bench

  6. Gabbiadini
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    GW8/9 projection team,

    Sanchez | Steele
    TAA | Shaw(Rudiger) | Duffy(R James) | Livramento | B Williams(Cancelo)
    Salah | Raphinha | Sarr(5.6) | Gray | Allan
    Ronaldo | Lukaku | Jimenez(4.5)

    2FTs, 0.0 ITB. Already used the WC.

    GW6: Shaw to Rudiger
    GW7: Jimenez to 4.5 (Not ideal vs Newcastle, however, funds gw8 moves (GW6 v Southampton is an intent watch/how Wolves lineup?))
    GW8: Sarr to 5.6 & B Williams to Cancelo
    GW9: Duffy to R James (Chelsea double up for Norwich onwards, could take -4 but Brighton (Duffy) have Norwich the week before))

    Thoughts, obviously a lot of water to go under the bridge between now and then but as I said, just a projection.

    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      5.6 I’m assuming you want Gallagher? Or doucoure?

      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Probable.
        I also like Mbeumo although gw8 has Chelsea.
        Who's playing in the 10 positions for Southampton, other options will also emerge... That's my thinking currently, a watch for sure.

      2. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        As a Saints fan, I like Stu Armstrong who hopefully all going well has returned from injury.
        This position could also be forward, Jimenez to that player gw7 and then Sarr to a 4.5 mid gw8.

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      the road to hell is paved with good intentions. its looks like a workable 3 premium team, I suspect you will be priced out of James by the end of it however.

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Maybe, however, I could get price rises from both Sarr and Duffy who I bought at 6.0 and 4.2 respectively.

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Sarr yes, but Duffy won't rise to 4.4, surely?

          1. Gabbiadini
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            I wouldn't rule it out, he has a triple arrow, another strong haul could definitely see that rise.

            1. Gabbiadini
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Norwich gw8, Brighton near the top of the table.
              The "everyday" manager will likely be looking at the cheapest defenders with the most points, he's inside the top 10.

              1. Dr. Rog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                59 mins ago

                i expect Duffy and Livra to rise to 4.4 just because they help fund the 3 premium strategy

                1. Gabbiadini
                  • 4 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Yeh, what would you guess R James is priced at gw8/9, as I said have the ability to take a -4.

                  1. Dr. Rog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    no idea but if you are looking 3 weeks out pulling in everyones watchlist players it probably going to cost an extra 0.2 at least by the end of it. christensen might be your best bet

                    1. Gabbiadini
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Might be able to cover 1/2 rises. 5.6 mid being 5.5/5.4 will be of my thinking if it looks this way.

  7. artvandelay316
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Are there any likely price rises this week for key assets? Trying to work out if I should WC early or just wait for GW7.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Yes there are. Would you like me just to tell you or show you how I know?

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      just use FT to protect your team value

    3. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/

  8. Your Man With The Hair
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    I have Gray and Jimenez. Would you do

    a) Gray -> Sarr
    b) Gray -> Benrahma
    c) Jimi -> ASM
    d) 2 of above for -4
    e) save FT

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Save

    2. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Don't like the Norwich fixture?

      1. Your Man With The Hair
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I prefer the Leeds game for Ben. Slightly.

        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          That's an opinion yes but it is still not worth a trade IMO.

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Chasing points

    4. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I might be interested in some hair.

    5. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      E

    6. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Can't believe shipping Gray before Norwich

  9. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Best option upto 5.8m for the next 5-7 weeks?
    A)Gray
    B)Odegaard
    C)Doucoure
    D)Gallagher.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Are you being paid per post?

  10. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Start
    A)Sanchez
    B)Foster

    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      b

  11. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Planning that GW8 WC already...

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Dias Alonso Rudiger Livramento
    Salah Grealish Raphinha Saka Gallagher
    Lukaku Antonio Scarlett

    4-4-2 with Gallagher first sub. Seeing as I've had to start Sissoko 3 weeks in a row, having a strong first sub can be nice especially with lots of City and Chelsea as protection against rotation.

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Consider Armstrong over Saka.
      Similar price, both good fixtures but provides a playing 4.5 as well.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Not a huge fan of Armstrong over Saka. Don't like the lack of alternatives. But we'll see.

        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          my plan is very similar, except no City defender (Tierney isnt a bad option given their fixtures to be fair) and I will have a few comprimises like DDG in goal. thats the price of blowing your wildcard early whilst drunk.

          as is usually the way with FPL something turns up that solves problems if you wait for it and in my case im hoping that it will be a 5.1-5.2 John Stones.

    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      You thinking 442 is the way to go then? I'm leaning towards it.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        58 mins ago

        Yes because I really like Chelsea and City defenders from GW8 onwards and none of those 7.5ish mids are making a strong case for inclusion (I'll still get Grealish though so I'll have at least one slot to use).

        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          56 mins ago

          That's my exact thinking. My current team has two 7-8m midfielder slots. But it's looking like 1 will be optimal.

          Really like the team. Not 100% sure I'd be on Ramsdale with Foster behind him. There's a small chance that you could end up without a keeper one week, not a massive deal but there is a chance with those two.

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Solid squad. I like the Ramsdale pick.

      Double Che def - nice. Lot's of good value packed in there I reckon.

  12. Richarlidad
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Thoughts on no Liverpool defence between GW7 > GW11? In that period they have MCI(H) MUN(A) & WHU(A). I own Matip & Van Dijk and I'm thinking of holding a transfer this week & proving no injuries elsewhere... swapping them both out for Rudiger & Alonso in GW7.

    1. Richarlidad
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      providing*

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I like the plan.

    3. NateDog
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Doing the same. Well actually doing it from this week as I did Matip to Rudiger as I'm worried he's too much of a rotation risk with Konate having gotten his first start and playing well and Gomez available too and I can't risk another week of 10 players or less available again but yeah, will give me a few weeks to work a way to get TAA back in or just go with VVD as is the current plan.

  13. twisterteo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Who's best pick
    A. Semedo
    B. Vestegaard
    C. Dier
    D. Christensen
    E. Tierney

    Or anyone else below 5.1 ?

    1. fricky_
      28 mins ago

      Semedo considering fixtures

    2. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      D if you have a viable 1st bench option.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

  14. Johnny too hotty
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    on a WC would you go for Bruno and Antonio Ronaldo and Behrama »

    1. Goonerly
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Tough. Probably Ronaldo and Benrahma, but only just..

    2. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Just Ronaldo and one of the WH boys.

  15. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Which Chelsea defender ye going for?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Always Rudi, Christensen as 5th defender doesnt sound bad either

    2. Goonerly
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Rudi probably safest option.
      Alonso or James (when he plays..!) more explosive, but prone to rotation.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Went James. Didn't play. Got 0 points. Get Rudiger, he plays....and scores. Simple.

      1. Goonerly
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Same here...

    4. fricky_
      27 mins ago

      Rudiger

    5. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Rudiger and then probably R James.

  16. Goonerly
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    A bit clueless about what to do for next GW with this team:

    Schmeichel
    TAA - James - Cancelo - Semedo
    Salah - Grealish - Raphinha - Greenwood
    Lukaku - Jimenez

    Bench: McArthur - Livramento - Scarlett

    Kind of want Antonio or Benny in, but can't do straight swap Jimmy --> Antonio. Also tempted by Sarr, but could be chasing points there.
    Hopefully James will play, otherwise he's an easy swap for Rudi later.
    Do I take a hit to bring anyone in?
    0.1 ITB

    1. fricky_
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      ur gtg

  17. Joey Tribbiani
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Christensen.
    Thoughts?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      A future rage trade.

    2. Goonerly
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Almost as safe a bet as any of the others.
      Does allow for spread of funds.

      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        just now

        is he the 4th chelsea cb?

    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Looked excellent yesterday, cheap way to double up on their defence if you want to, if you have him and rudiger or a full back then you should always have 1 starting and sometimes double, he also had a couple of shots

    4. Pukki Blinders
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      When James plays, he’s likely to see the bench

  18. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Had the most disappointing 37 point week. IngsCanOnlyGetBetter.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Nice team you got linked. Looks exactly like mine 😛

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Truly a thing of beauty. He’s even gone for the same captain and vice as me.

      2. OneMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, but being daft I used a FH last week.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Wow

    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      At least you're making those with 38pts less upset.

  19. ElChapo
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA-Livra-Semedo
    Raph-Benrahma-Gray-Salah
    Antonio-Bamford-CR7(C)

    Steele-Sarr-Tierney-Duffy

    0.5 ITB and 2 FT - might downgrade a bench player for more in the first 11, but i can't see any obvious transfers....any thoughts? Don't want to lose a FT.

    Was planning CR7>Lukaku next week...

    1. ElChapo
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Tierney > Alonso & Sarr or Benrahma > Gallagher maybe?

    2. Goonerly
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Maybe swap Steele to Foster? Since he might be a playing 4.0 GK

      Otherwise can't really spot any...

      1. ElChapo
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        got myself into this benching headache situation with all the 4.0 defenders and cheap viable mids....hard to upgrade...my own fault.

  20. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I know Alonso has a big upside but watching the game yesterday rudiger looks super good, he was whipping balls in, shooting, always a threat from set plays - hard to look past as he’s pretty nailed as well

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Rudi > Alonso every single day

    2. ElChapo
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      agreed, alonso was such a threat aswell...rudi more nailed though it appears

    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Went James unfortunately

    4. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      wont be playing Sp*rs every week. even Palace knocked 3 past them

  21. Pukki Blinders
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Those holding the WC until later on, when are you using it?

    Gw12 or 14?

  22. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Jota owners who’re you looking to move him on for when the time comes probably before city ?

    I’m Thinking down to Gallagher and do 1 of my 4m defenders to rudiger or Dias

    Already own Raph and sarr

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Same plan.

    2. fricky_
      22 mins ago

      Undecided, but he's gone after this GW that's for sure

    3. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      whats your team?

    4. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Gallagher def an option if I want Lukaku gw7

    5. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      yeah same plan, really like Soton fixtures so do wonder if a mid priced striker down to Armstrong is viable instead

    6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Exactly the same plan. Have 2 FTs. Doing Jota + Williams to Gallagher + Rudi this week. Can afford Alonso too!

  23. fricky_
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    What are you F. Torres owners doing with him this week?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Sending him to his room with no dinner.

  24. smix
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Toney & Forres to Antonio & Gray for a -4 worth it ? Scared of Antonio haul & EO. Could do Bambam to Antonio for free too

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      So instead of a Torres haul it ends with a -4?

  25. fricky_
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Raphinha, Sarr or someone else for Torres?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Both good options

  26. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    I have never been this experimental on FPL since playing this game from 2011 but guess there is a first time for everything and believe many will look at my midfield and have a hernia, but before you have one, rest in piece Jota and Greenwood owners for the blanks ha ha ha. Just a bit of tongue in cheek...

    The midfielders in the 7m range don't interest me at this point to be completely honest so I am going to see how a setup goes with 3 value for money budget mids plus threemium, TAA and Antonio. If need be, I downgrade Lukaku or Antonio to spice up me midfield should it all go tits up. Ronaldo staying where he is.

    Mendy
    TAA Matip Livra
    Salah Gray Gallagher Doucoure
    (A)ntonio Lukaku Ronaldo

    Foster Duffy Biss Williams

    I will have to rotate between Duffy and Livra based on the best fixtures. They are incredible value for money and let's face it, many will get them on as autosubs for instances like Tuchel and Pep rotation, injuries etc.

    Planned for next week: Mendy to Guaita and Matip to VVD

    Ready for GW6!

    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Ignoring Sarr in a team that purposely leans on cheap midfielders will haunt you to your FPL grave

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        Sarr plays for a rubbish team. He will have more blanks than anything.

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          Playing for a “rubbish team” does not a rubbish FPL asset make

          Sarr is an absolutely top drawer player

          Even though it’s his obvious ridiculous pace & strength that first stand out, he is actually an incredibly good finisher, and has a real poacher’s instinct/timing with getting into the box at the right time

          Watch his second half here against Liverpool again - the signs were there in the first half the way he was shrugging off Fabinho, but the two finishes when they came were just sheer class.

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IwSe1x3uVk0

          Lockdown kicked in straight after this & destroyed Watford, but he kept doing this in the championship last year - and should have penalties now too with Deeney gone (he took the last one)

          Probably won’t be at Watford much longer, so enjoy him while he's there

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Sarr played Norwich. Even Dennis managed to get a goal.

            No doubt Sarr will get more hauls but the blanks will rack up.

          2. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            copy and paste

        2. Harry the Hack
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          19 mins ago

          Meanwhile Palace are such chart toppers.
          In the long haul, yes Sarr will score like a 6 mill player is expected. But his fixturing means now is the period to have him. Rotate the cheap mids to suit fixtures.

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Never said Palace were chart toppers. I can get Sarr but that then means having to play a 4.5 mid every GW which is a very bad idea so Sarr loses out I am afraid.

            1. Harry the Hack
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              aah i see - coin is that tightly balanced that 5.6-5.7 possible but not 6. Fair enough.

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      those players look like they can carry the team for now, but its a poor long term strategy imo. excluding entire subsets of players (6-10mids, 5.5-6 defenders) from your potential squad isnt the best idea.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Like I said, this is the first time I am going this experimental. Having a loaded front three, 2 FT's can 'normalise' my team.

        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          nothing wrong with experimental. its better than template, at least.

          I dont necessarily mind the 3 premium strategy. I probably will adopt it at some stage later in the season. For the time being TV isnt quite enough to justify it and captaincy is really what justifies a 12+ price tag.

  27. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    For the Chelsea and Man City fixtures would you have:

    1) Double Che def and Grealish
    2) Che and City defs and maybe Che mid

    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think Christensen Dias Grealish could be also an option

    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      2 but i prefer 2 x chels def and a city def alongside trent in a 442 or 433 formation

    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      2

    4. fricky_
      1 min ago

      2

    5. fricky_
      1 min ago

      Alonso/R.James, Rudiger, Cancelo probably

