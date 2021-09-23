394
Pro Pundit Teams September 23

My thoughts on Wildcarding, the best Chelsea defender and Gameweek 6 captaincy

394 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweeks are passing us by fast and quick and this is going to be a freestyle ramble about the things that have been on my mind.

I’ve had a fairly decent start, sitting on 365 points and ranked at 296,393. If at all you’re worried about rank at this stage, don’t be. The numbers are very condensed and there will be some significant jumps and falls in the next few weeks. A mere 47 points is the difference between 10k and 500k at the moment which, if you ask me, is nothing. It is a points difference that can be recovered in two to three Gameweeks. I’ve seen certain managers 50 points ahead of me and the difference so far has been two alternative £4.5m defenders and one captaincy. Those are the margins we are talking about right now.

GAMEWEEK 8 WILDCARD

I think I’ve made up my mind about a Gameweek 8 Wildcard as things stand. My team is in decent shape at present and I’ve been chatting with my fellow Pro Pundit and co-host Zophar about this, as well. One important point he makes is that he’s not yet confident about the amount of information we have available to us as things stand and the correct ‘team structure’ when it comes to building a team for the Wildcard, especially when it comes down to the number of premiums we go ahead with.

These are very valid points that he makes and I’m trying to make a mental note to myself about making sure my structure is flexible enough should I want to switch between two premiums and three later in the season. I have only given it a fleeting thought at the moment and will consider it in more depth when I am actually building my Wildcard team.

Even philosophically and from a strategy point of view, I like the idea of Wildcarding in Gameweek 8 for the main reason that I am an impatient manager and don’t like being behind in the game. I think if I am not Wildcarding, more often than not I will be making ‘band-aid’ transfers and not opportunistic moves. I love making these luxury transfers and that isn’t possible if I am ‘behind the game’. It does rely on me getting the Wildcard right but that is the risk you take.

I also like the idea of having two weeks to absorb as much information as possible and weighing up a bunch of players. In addition to that, there are some prominent fixture shifts for Chelsea, Manchester City, Southampton, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, all of whom I want to consider while building my Wildcard.

There is no one way or right way to play this game though, so if you are the more patient kind that thrives on playing the long game, a Gameweek 15 Wildcard before Manchester United’s incredible run of matches and setting up the bench before the fixture congestion does seem like a good time to play it. I am also trying to be open-minded to it and will see if the next two Gameweeks change my mind.

MARCOS ALONSO

I also want to talk a little bit about Marcos Alonso (£5.8m), who looked outstanding against Spurs. For me, he’s pretty much Chelsea’s second-best attacker and was so heavily involved in all of their moves. It will be interesting to see who plays in the game against Southampton in Gameweek 7 after back-to-back matches for Chelsea against Manchester City and Juventus. I do feel like re-iterating Thomas Tuchel’s quotes that Tom Freeman cited in his Scout Notes.

“[Chilwell] came from a Champions League win and from 90 minutes and a strong performance [in the final] and had a good end of the season in general. Then it was individually for him a tough Euros because there were chances I think when he thought he could have played, and he did not. It was hard for him to totally relax and to get this personal disappointment, that he would never put out on the team, off his shoulders. And when he arrived here [for pre-season] I felt he was a bit mentally tired, a bit still worrying about the situation.

Marcos was here the whole pre-season, he did every single training session and he took this opportunity and was so, so great with such huge quality and attitude. So, Marcos was crucial for us from the first day in training and then he delivered in Chilly’s position. And these are our two specialists for the same position, so this is a tough competition for both of them. We had talks with Chilly about the situation. There are no further worries for Chilly, he has to be patient and keep on training.” – Thomas Tuchel on Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso

The line “…and then he delivered in Chilly’s position” makes me think that Alonso is the first choice until his performances drop (while scouring through the Chelsea forums, fans do expect it to happen eventually). That said, I think Alonso is a fine punt and one you can afford if the other four players in your defence are reliable, nailed picks. I think he’s worth the upside as long as you know the risks. We will learn a lot in the next two Gameweeks anyway.

REECE JAMES

For those that bought Reece James (£5.6m) and are not feeling great about that move, I wouldn’t worry. I would still pick him over Antonio Rudiger (£5.6m) if I was asked this week. I think there were two reasons behind him not playing against Spurs. Either Tuchel was offering extra protection against the counter-threat of Spurs (lopsided wingbacks with Alonso attacking more than the other wing-back) or it was just James not being in the right frame of mind after being the victim of a robbery. In my head, James is definitely the better pick compared to Rudiger despite the German being more nailed because of the run of fixtures Chelsea are going to embark upon. I think they will need more attacking impetus rather than protection in those games and I would be surprised if James doesn’t play a huge chunk of those matches.

As always, it comes down to risk balance in your squad and in your defence. If I owned a Reece James, I’d balance it with a Ruben Dias (£6.1m) rather than a Joao Cancelo (£6.0m). If you do want to go with both Cancelo and James, make sure you have nailed fourth and fifth defenders in your squad.

GAMEWEEK 6 CAPTAINCY

Before ending this article, I do want to touch upon captaincy a little bit. As things stand, there are no wrong picks between Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m), Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and Michail Antonio (£7.9m). I’ll just talk about the factors in my head while I’m debating this.

Being a Manchester United fan, I somehow just trust Liverpool’s attack more than I trust ours. And that is because we’re a ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ team. On our day we are capable of putting four goals past anyone but we’re just as likely to have an off day. Maybe I’m underestimating the attacking credentials of our team. But what I have noticed is we don’t have sustained periods of domination. They are more in small spurts but they are very lethal.

Liverpool have been on another level when it comes to attacking play and could have had plenty of goals in the last couple of games. They do control matches better than Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s stats have been absolutely amazing in this short period. Perhaps he is more talismanic than Salah who does have Diogo Jota (£7.7m) and Sadio Mane (£11.9m) to share points with? That said, this is the best I’ve seen Salah play in a long time. In addition to his normal goal threat, he’s also getting headed chances, has been very creative as well and in general, just looks so sharp.

Both Aston Villa and Brentford have good defensive statistics so far but their fixtures have been pretty decent. Villa did face Chelsea and that 3-0 scoreline did flatter the Blues. Brentford haven’t faced anyone like Liverpool just yet and we don’t know how the well-oiled 3-5-2 will cope with that Reds’ attack. How much will home advantage come into play, as well?

Antonio has had amazing underlying numbers for a year and a half and is playing one of the most porous defences in the league (potentially without a fit centre-back) and somehow I am still not considering him as much as I should. He’s a really good bet but worth pointing out that he might not be on penalties. A case of price bias?

I find it interesting that our Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, who is a Villa fan, is currently favouring Ronaldo as well. Maybe it is a tendency of me being a United supporter and not trusting my team as much as I should. As things stand, I am currently on Salah but in no way is this my final decision. I do want to reiterate, though, that I don’t think there are incorrect calls this weekend with the armband. It’s that tight.

In case you want more analysis, do check out this week’s episode of The FPL Wire below. We discuss strategy and the state of play in depth.

394 Comments Post a Comment
  1. A Team Of James McCleans
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    Shaw >> Duffy or Livramento on wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. rizla86
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      If the purpose is to save money I'd go for Livramento, 0.1 cheaper.

      Open Controls
  2. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    Reece James was great last night.
    Is he the one to go for?
    Chelsea might need the attacking impetus for the easier games.

    Open Controls
    1. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Tricky to judge at the moment. Having already bought James I'm keeping; even if he doesn't start against City I think he could rack up the pts in the following run (Azpi unlikely to be RWB vs weaker teams). If you dont currently own any Chelsea defenders though, Alonso might be a slightly better pick at the moment

      Open Controls
  3. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    most of the fpl players including casuals will captain ronaldo this week. I would just play safe. Ronaldos ownership can badly hurt you. He is very capable of scoring hattrick against villa at old trafford. Moreover the way he is being tackled at penalty area i am sure pens are on the way

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      I’d never play the game with fear involved.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Will be tough week as a non-Ronaldo owner 😀

      Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      My armband is nailed on him

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        This, I am in agreement with.

        Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        Excessive bleeding from the arm might lead to hospitalization. Red flag incoming.

        Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      He is up against a good keeper this week. Two howlers from Woodman in his first game and then Flappianski last week. Not saying he's not going to do well but he's up against a better defensive team now

      Open Controls
    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      All comes down to Bielsa's presser, I am on Antonio at this point with RonaldoVC

      Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      I don't care about playing safe. I care about making the best decision with the information available to me.

      Is Ronaldo going to score more points than Salah or Antonio? I'm leaning yes at the moment based on playing at home, his strong stats and United's non-penalties recently which I'm sure will put the ref under more pressure this week.

      Open Controls
      1. jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        Information says antonio. Lol

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 52 mins ago

          Stats say Antonio, yes. But there's also the fact they're playing away, and Antonio may or may not be on pens.

          These things are not factored in as cleanly into stats and still qualify as 'information'.

          Open Controls
  4. A Team Of James McCleans
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    Thoughts on Jota to Gallagher on wildcard to fund Bamford to Ronaldo?

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      Yeah good stuff.

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    4. Lemongrab
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Yessir

      Open Controls
    5. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      absolutely

      Open Controls
  5. BIG TONES
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    Thoughts on my WC for next GW?

    Ramsdale
    Rudiger - Azpi - Dias - Duffy
    Salah - Sarr - Raphinha - Benrahma
    Ronaldo - Lukaku

    Subs: Foster - Bissouma - Livramento - 4.5 striker

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      Not liking defence

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        As in too expensive, I assume, not as in that's a bad defence?

        Open Controls
      2. BIG TONES
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        Which part of it? I like double Chels with the fixtures and Dias is rock solid. Thanks for the reply as well mate.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 16 mins ago

          I am not saying it is a bad defence but it just seems a bit dull. I would have Cancelo instead of Dias to spice things up.

          Also could be that I prefer Trent to any def in the game.

          Open Controls
          1. BIG TONES
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 9 mins ago

            Fair comments mate! I'll consider a draft with Trent involved as well

            Open Controls
    2. Lemongrab
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Very nice. Could consider Alonso over Azpi? Slight doubts about how nailed Ramsdale is, can you get Sanchez?

      Open Controls
      1. BIG TONES
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        Love Alonso but not sure he's nailed with Chilwell about?

        Open Controls
    3. rizla86
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Double chelsea defence with Alonso..not so sure about that.

      Open Controls
      1. rizla86
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        *without

        Open Controls
    4. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Looks great, although I'm not convinced that Ramsdale is nailed. Prefer James to Azpil which also gives you extra cash. No TAA will cause you pain.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        Or Alonso instead of Azpil. Your other defs are pretty nailed, so worth the risk imo.

        Open Controls
      2. BIG TONES
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        Good advice this! Thank you. I can afford up to 5.0 for keeper with this team. Is Reece James nailed? I don't mind the look of him if so

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          He will get some rotation, but so will the others. As I've said, your other defs are nailled enough to cover the odd no-show.

          Open Controls
    5. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      U have 2 safe options in Rudiger and Dias. I'd go Alonso over Azpilicueta.

      Open Controls
      1. BIG TONES
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        You don't think Chilly will take some starts at some stage?

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 6 mins ago

          He might but right now I doubt it. Get Alonso while u can and get him out when he starts being rotated again. I would have him if I didn't wanna go Rudiger over him.

          Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      I like this draft for 3mium.

      Any scope to upgrade Bissouma > Gallagher or someone better? Your bench has very little depth otherwise. I'd rather chance Alonso or James than go Azpi personally. Cheaper too.

      Open Controls
  6. Arteta
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Pre WC team with autosubs for TAA & Antonio and with saved transfer: 79
    + (most likely) captain Salah ➡ 91
    Woaw woah woah, what a score. If only I forgot about the deadline this one time.

    WC team with autosub for TAA and captain Ronaldo: 69
    Stonewall penalty not given screwed me nicely. I'm still not sure what the hell is wrong with Atkinson and VAR.
    Overall squad looks good for the future and I own the deadly trio.

    Boy oh boy, 22 points lost just like that. Not to mention last day changes which cost me a lot.
    But seeing Rüdiger and Sarr smashing it made me feel at least a little bit better at the end of the day. 🙂

    Open Controls
  7. A Team Of James McCleans
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Thoughts on wildcard team? I’m 0.3 overbudget

    Ramsdale (4.0)
    TAA Duffy Livramento (3.9) (3.9)
    Salah Pogba Benrahma Gallagher (4.4)
    Ronaldo Lukaku Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      My thoughts are what's the point since you can't have it if it's over budget.

      Open Controls
      1. A Team Of James McCleans
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Looking for somewhere to shave 0.3

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          Clearly Pogba needs to go.

          Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        My second thoughts are how the hell can you be over budget with a £4.0 keeper two £3.9 defs and a £4.4 mid.

        Pogba is an unnecessary expensive luxury since you have Ronaldo.

        Open Controls
    2. Lemongrab
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      Get rid of Pogba for Raphina/Sarr and use it on your defence.

      Open Controls
    3. ANGRY PERSON
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Doesn't look good at all

      Open Controls
    4. rizla86
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Defence is too weak, two cheap defenders and two 3.9s, you will suffer over the Christmas period that's for sure.

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      It's not good enough. It's far too imbalanced.

      Pogba down to a 5.5m for starters and even then I'd sacrifice one of TAA or Antonio as well if you're insistent on 3mium. I'd only go for 2 personally.

      Open Controls
    6. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      Pogba to a Chelsea or City defender. Play 4-3-3. Upgrade the other 3.9 defender as well so u don't have to play Duffy and Livramento every week.

      Open Controls
    7. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      What is your purchase value? I have Ronaldo, Lukaku, Antonio, Salah, Raph, Gallagher, TAA, Rudiger, Marcal and White. And still have 0.5 left. I think you can lose Pogba and upgrade elsewhere.

      Open Controls
  8. shapply
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    looking for some fresh ideas... 1FT, 0.6itb

    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA, Ayling, Livramento (Tsimikas, Hoever)
    Salah, Raphinha, Gray, Benrahma, Fernandes
    Ronaldo, Jimenez (Perica)

    i'll probably try to offload Hoever (4.6 to spend in total)
    tempted to take a hit(s), however not sure if selling Bruno just now is the right thing. still have WC.

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Save and bring in Chelsky next week.

      Open Controls
      1. shapply
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        if TAA, Ayling and Raphinha are all right, then fine. what if they aren't? then I would be force to play in 9 or 10

        Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Save if you can. Hoever to Christiansen?

      Open Controls
  9. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Save ft here? 0.5 itb.

    --Sanchez
    --TAA--Semedo--Cancelo
    --Salah--Gray--Sarr--Gallagher
    --Bam--Ronaldo--Jimenez

    --Steele--Raphinia--Marcal--Livra.

    Thanks guys.

    Open Controls
    1. shapply
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      yeah, defo save

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Livra over Semedo.

      Open Controls
  10. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Morning all. Thoughts on the below..
    1FT 0.4ITB
    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw White Pereira
    Salah Raph Greenwood Saka
    Antonio Ronaldo

    Steele / Toney / Gilmour / TSI

    Issues for me are do i keep Pereira as hes playing Burnley - Could swap for Alonso? Or downgrade to free up funds.
    And Is Toney on the bench right move?

    Open Controls
  11. SOTHPAW
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    Which one to transfer in?
    A, Gray
    B, Doucoure
    C, Gallagher

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      A for this week. C for longterm.

      Open Controls
  12. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Any more updates on TAA as yet folks? Last I heard he should be fine to play Saturday...

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      He probably had the stomach runs. Klopp still mentioned he did not feel well after breakfast last GW. Pretty sure everyone can relax.

      Open Controls
  13. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    Anyone crazy enough to go James, Alonso, Cancelo and Trent and just pray that they don't all get benched in the same week? Livra and a couple of 4.5m mids as backup.

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Naa I'm on Trent, Cancelo, Rudiger right now. One risky defender is enough for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        I've taken a few hits to get here but do u like my team?

        Begovic
        TAA Cancelo Rudiger Livramento
        Salah Sarr Gallagher
        Lukaku Ronaldo Antonio
        Sanchez Duffy Sissoko McArthur

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 44 mins ago

          Yeah it looks nice. Actually I'm not really a fan of the triple premium approach but I have to admit that looks pretty good. Just have to hope that Sarr and Gallagher keep picking up points, otherwise you don't have too many options. Although you're always only 2 transfers away from redistributing funds from a premium I guess.

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 36 mins ago

            I'm looking to use those 5.5/6 mid position for transfers and play the fixtures. Ideally a team who plays Newcastle, Norwich, or Leeds every week.

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 33 mins ago

              Elyounoussi looks good from GW8 and then Mbuemo from GW10. I'll probably keep Gallagher since he's on all setpieces for Palace and just switch out Sarr.

              Open Controls
              1. fish&chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                Yeah Gallagher looks like a good pick

                Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Just like in real football, I like the lopsided defense strat.

      One solid consistent defender, one marauding attacker.

      Cancelo + Rudiger or Alonso + Dias. Both combos appeal.

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Yeah I suspect this is the best strategy but I'm a sucker for chasing the explosive hauls over the boring weekly 6 pointers. Probably why I never last more than 10 weeks in LMS every year 😀

        Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      I wish I had some proper fish and chips.

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        Me too mate. Impossible to get anything remotely close in Cambodia.

        Open Controls
  14. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Higher scorer in this 5 GW period

    A) Rudiger (SOT, bre, NOR, new, BUR)

    B) Gallagher (LEI, ars, NEW, mci, WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Probably A

      Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      tie - probably depends if Rudi is gonna get rotated or not

      Open Controls
    4. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      A I think. Apart from Newcastle none of Palace's fixtures look great.

      Open Controls
    5. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      As good as Gallagher has been. i would still wait for more info on him. Rudiger a safer bet.

      Open Controls
  15. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Morning all. Thoughts on the below..
    1FT 0.4ITB
    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw White Pereira
    Salah Raph Greenwood Saka
    Antonio Ronaldo

    Steele / Toney / Gilmour / TSI

    A. GTG roll transfer
    B. Pereira to Alonso

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  16. Casual Player
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Nice article.

    Had Alonso at the start. Took him out on WC at GW4 - essentially to bring in TAA, but I could've had both without too much rejigging. So much regret, I feel it might be the worst transfer out I've made in a couple of years.

    I was mostly motivated by fear of the odd benching to Chilwell, but that's definitely not the kind of decision I would've made last season in DEF. I think it's actually a good position to take a chance on a rotation risk - much easier to have decent coverage than at MID or FWD for benchings. Can easily cover an Alonso or Cancelo with a LIvra, Marcel, White, Duffy etc.

    I would rate the Chelsea lot as:
    1. Alonso
    2. James
    3. Christensen
    4. Rudiger/Azpi

    I don't think my opinion on that has changed since GW1.

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I agree with your ranking. Would put Chilwell at 5

      Open Controls
  17. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Do enjoy these articles. Thanks, Lateriser!

    Open Controls
  18. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Some advice is appreciated:
    Sa ( Steele)
    TAA, Christiansen, Dier, White, Livra
    Salah, Jota, Torres, Sarr ( Allan)
    Lukaku, Antonio, Jiminez

    A) Torres, Dier > Gallagher, Cancelo
    B) Jiminez , Dier, > ASM, Cancelo
    C) Dier> Alonso ( .1 short of Cancelo)
    D) Hold

    Open Controls
  19. Mumchumba
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    1 FT. This GW
    Torres -> any other mid fielder (already have Raph, Allan, Jota and Salah)
    or Hold?

    Open Controls
  20. Bigdshane
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Guys who’s the best midfield option out of sarr, gallagher, raphina for the coming weeks

    Open Controls
  21. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Best Bamford replacement here? 1.4m itb.

    Salah Jota Sarr doucoure Gallagher
    Ronaldo Bamford Scarlett

    Open Controls
  22. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    So I planned to save one this week to do Bruno and Ings out for Grealish and Lukaku.
    Now with Bamford out, Raph flagged and TAA a doubt too. Should I do Raph to Sarr?
    My bench is Ings, Gilmour and Amartey.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.