Team news, injury updates and predicted line-ups for FPL Gameweek 6

Gameweek 6 is upon us and we’ve got all the important team news information in our second press conference summary of the week.

You can catch the headline updates from Thursday’s pressers – featuring Leeds United, Liverpool, Burnley, Watford, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion – in the link below:

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed plus Joe and Neale’s video:

CHELSEA

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Mason Mount will miss Saturday lunchtime’s crunch match against Manchester City, with the midfielder having picked up a slight knock during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie.

“For Mason Mount, it’s too soon – he has a little, little, minor injury from the Aston Villa game. He has made a big step, huge progress, but not enough to be ready for tomorrow.” Thomas Tuchel

Christian Pulisic also misses out due to ankle problems, although goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (hip) has been declared fit to start after sitting out the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

EVERTON

Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) and Richarlison (knee) remain unavailable, the Toffees can at least welcome back Jordan Pickford from the shoulder injury that kept him out of the defeat at Aston Villa.

“Pickford is okay, has been training, Lucas [Digne] is okay. The others are getting better but remain out.” Rafael Benitez

Left-back Lucas Digne netted against Queens Park Rangers in midweek cup action but was withdrawn as a precaution. Seamus Coleman (hamstring) and Andre Gomes (calf) will be absent.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Edinson Cavani (knock) is ready to play for the Red Devils, according to his manager.

“Edinson has joined in training fully after that game [on Wednesday] and he’s held his hand up and is ready. He’s so professional and meticulous and, of course, we’re glad to now have him back training with us and in the squad.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford (shoulder) and Amad Diallo (thigh) remain unavailable, although Dean Henderson made his first appearance of the season during their midweek Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham.

MANCHESTER CITY

Some cryptic answers came from Pep Guardiola during his press conference, with the City boss refusing to confirm or rule out names such as John Stones (muscle), Aymeric Laporte (muscle), Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko (all knocks).

“We still have a few [injuries]. Some come back a little bit in training, tomorrow we decide if they’re ready to play or not. Not all of them [are in contention], some come back, we will see how they react to training and tomorrow we will see.“ – Pep Guardiola

Stones, Laporte and Rodri had all been sighted in training on Thursday and have travelled down to London but Gundogan and Zinchenko weren’t spotted on either occasion.

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes was happy to report an almost-fit squad, as Michail Antonio‘s midweek absence was purely to prolong the rest that accompanied his one-match suspension.

“Ryan (Fredericks) is probably the only player we’ve got any real major concerns over. He felt his groin and he’s had an injury prior to it before, so he’s being assessed at the moment.” – David Moyes

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The threadbare Newcastle squad has worsened, with Steve Bruce confirming that Joe Willock (toe) and captain Jamaal Lascelles (muscle) will join Callum Wilson (thigh) in missing the trip to Watford.

“Joe Willock’s was a complete fluke. He kicked the ground and damaged his toe. He’ll not make this week and it’ll be touch and go for next week as well. Jamaal Lascelles’ is a muscle injury. He tried yesterday but it was no good so it’ll be a couple of weeks.” – Steve Bruce

Martin Dubravka (foot), Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett (both calf) remain out of action for the Magpies.

ARSENAL

Boss Mikel Arteta was delighted to report a fully available squad ahead of Sunday’s north London Derby.

“Hopefully everyone is available, so good news. We have one more session before the game, but in general everyone is feeling good.” – Mikel Arteta

ASTON VILLA

The 21-minute cameo of Leon Bailey last Saturday brought a goal, an assist, a yellow card and an injury. Dean Smith believes his thigh problem will keep the winger out until after the next international break.

Smith will also be without loanee Axel Tuanzebe against his parent club Man United, hinting at a change in tactics.

“He will be a big loss, so we have to decide if we go to a back four or stick with a five.” – Dean Smith

Also out are Morgan Sanson (hamstring), Trezeguet (knee) and Keinan Davis (knock), whilst Emi Buendia and John McGinn should be ready to play.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Patrick Vieira announced the return of Jeffrey Schlupp from a thigh issue but Eberechi Eze (Achilles) and Nathan Ferguson (Achilles) remain out.

LEICESTER CITY

With Wesley Fofana (leg) out for the long-term, Brendan Rodgers was delighted to have Jonny Evans play the midweek Carabao Cup match at Millwall.

“He’s recovering after the game and was a little sore, like most of the players on the second day, but it’s good news for us, he’s come through it. That was his first 90 minutes since earlier in the year. It’s just managing that process and seeing how the foot reacts. We’ll find out later on where he’s at.” – Brendan Rodgers on Jonny Evans

Full-back James Justin is “a number of weeks away” from returning after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February.

NORWICH CITY

Christoph Zimmermann (ankle), Przemyslaw Placheta (match fitness), Todd Cantwell (personal reasons) and Sam Byram (thigh) are unavailable for the Canaries’ trip to Everton.

“(Todd) Cantwell is out due to personal reasons and there’s a question mark behind (Milot) Rashica after the cup game.” Daniel Farke

Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent are minor doubts, meanwhile.

SOUTHAMPTON

Just as Theo Walcott (knock) and Stuart Armstrong (calf) edge nearer to first-team inclusion, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl received a defensive blow with an injury to Jack Stephens.

“We have now with Jack Stephens a player who is long out, 10 to 12 weeks maybe, so we need every centre-back. A long-term injury is always a blow to us. The tendon on the knee is disrupted, so it’s a tendon injury. It takes, I don’t know how long, but it will take time.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Walcott is back in training but this game may come too soon, while Armstrong is a little behind the former Everton winger.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

There wasn’t much to report on the team news front from Nuno Espirito Santo, apart from the Spurs boss confirming that Steven Bergwijn (ankle) and Ryan Sessegnon (knock) cannot play. However, he sounded optimistic that Lucas Moura will return from the minor issue which kept him out of last Sunday’s defeat to Chelsea.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Bruno Lage states that left-back Rayan Ait Nouri will miss the clash with Southampton because of a head injury from midweek.

“With regards to Rayan, he needs to follow the concussion protocol, which means he will also be out for seven days.” – Bruno Lage

Yerson Mosquera has picked up a muscular injury that could see him miss the next two months, adding to the longer injuries to Pedro Neto and Jonny Castro (both knee).

