Dugout Discussion September 26

Xhaka and Moura recalled as Ramsdale starts again

206 Comments
In the final Premier League match of the day, there’s a small matter of a north London derby at the Emirates as Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners, who are unbeaten in their past 10 Premier League home games against Spurs, make one change as Granit Xhaka (£4.9m) returns to the starting XI after a three-game ban, with Nicolas Pepe (£7.2m) dropping out.

That means a third consecutive start for Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) in goal.

At Tottenham, Japhet Tanganga (£4.6m) and Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m) replace Emerson Royal (£5.0m) and Cristian Romero (£4.9m) at the back, while Lucas Moura (£6.4m) comes in for Giovani Lo Celso (£5.9m) further forward.

Steven Bergwijn (£6.0m) and Ryan Sessegnon (£4.4m) both miss out through injury.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang 

Subs: Leno, Pepe, Martinelli, Lokonga, Cedric, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Tavares, Lacazette

Spurs XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Rodon, Gil, Lo Celso, Skipp, Romero, Royal, Scarlett, Davies

  1. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Auba G

  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    OMG auba

  3. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Come on Tierney get me to 70 pts!

  4. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wow ESR wow

  5. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Good goal

    From a spud

  6. Liberate HK - antichinazi
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Arsenal assets incoming

    1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Its only Spurs 😉

  7. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kane and Son reminiscent that was

  8. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Spurs fan with Auba, hmm

  9. The Invincibles
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lol, can't believe my Aubameyang gamble is paying off! He's less than 1% owned!

    1. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      we are the top 1% I guess

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Better player than Ronaldo, hold

  10. Gunneryank
    1 min ago

    Get in Arsenal you fekking beauties!!

  11. Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Nuno probably has started typing his resignation already... 😆

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Pay day and Xmas off >>>

  12. Salah’s Sonnet
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    ESR why couldn’t you of done this in the first three weeks I had you lol

  13. Isca Extremadura
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Arsenal leapfrog Spurs in table with 2nd goal !

  14. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Essential Spurs defender didnt date well.

  15. Agent J
    • 1 Year
    just now

    ESR 1st on bench is hurting.
    He alone has more points than my 4 defenders

