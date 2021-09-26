Xhaka and Moura recalled as Ramsdale starts again

In the final Premier League match of the day, there’s a small matter of a north London derby at the Emirates as Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners, who are unbeaten in their past 10 Premier League home games against Spurs, make one change as Granit Xhaka (£4.9m) returns to the starting XI after a three-game ban, with Nicolas Pepe (£7.2m) dropping out.

That means a third consecutive start for Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) in goal.

At Tottenham, Japhet Tanganga (£4.6m) and Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m) replace Emerson Royal (£5.0m) and Cristian Romero (£4.9m) at the back, while Lucas Moura (£6.4m) comes in for Giovani Lo Celso (£5.9m) further forward.

Steven Bergwijn (£6.0m) and Ryan Sessegnon (£4.4m) both miss out through injury.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang

Subs: Leno, Pepe, Martinelli, Lokonga, Cedric, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Tavares, Lacazette

Spurs XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Rodon, Gil, Lo Celso, Skipp, Romero, Royal, Scarlett, Davies