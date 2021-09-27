Zaha and Maupay on target as Brighton earn late draw at Selhurst Park

We conclude our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 write-ups with analysis of Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion.

CRYSTAL PALACE 1-1 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Goals: Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m) | Neal Maupay (£6.5m)

Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m) | Neal Maupay (£6.5m) Assists: Conor Gallagher (£5.7m) | Joel Veltman (£4.4m)

Conor Gallagher (£5.7m) | Joel Veltman (£4.4m) Bonus points: Maupay x3, Veltman x2, Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) x1, Zaha x1

ZAHA CONVERTS FROM THE SPOT

Having stepped up to convert a first-half penalty, Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m) has now scored five goals in his last five games against Brighton at Selhurst Park.

The 28-year-old carried most of the Eagles’ threat on the night, as Patrick Vieira’s side launched the majority of their attacks down his flank, with Zaha and Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) as involved as any in the final-third.

Despite tonight’s late set-back, it’s been a reasonable start to the season for Palace, who have six points from their opening six games. During that run, they’ve had a tricky set of fixtures, having already faced Liverpool and Chelsea, while it’s also worth noting that they remain unbeaten at home.

In an attacking sense, they have registered a league-low 14 shots on target, while only Spurs have accumulated fewer goal attempts. However, their 7.44 xG ranks mid-table, and their is potential to do well with Leicester City and Newcastle United’s shaky defences up next at Selhurst Park.

GALLAGHER LOSES SET-PIECES

In another energetic midfield display, Conor Gallagher (£5.7m) bagged an assist after winning the first-half penalty. The on-loan Chelsea man has now netted two goals and three assists this season, and ranks 11th amongst all midfielders for FPL points.

However, with Luka Milivojevic (£5.4m) returning to the starting XI tonight, he was no longer on set-pieces.

Considering that 0.56 of his 0.84 xA total had arrived from dead-ball situations, it is a blow for his owners, though it is worth noting that he did take them back on once the Serb had departed on 72 minutes, which is something to monitor moving forward.

Conor Gallagher’s touch heatmap v Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 6

“The players are as disappointed as I am, the fans too. To concede a goal like that with the last kick is difficult to accept. We have to look at the game and how difficult we made it for them. They’re a good side with a lot of confidence. We should take the three points. We gave them so many problems. The way they played the last 15 minutes with long balls doesn’t look like them. Not scoring the second goal left the door open. That was an important moment for us. It was a tough game. Both teams didn’t create much. We are improving. We’re getting stronger. The first few games we played against Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, we managed to create chances. We deserve to have more points so far. We’re in a good process.” – Patrick Vieira

FOUR IN SIX FOR MAUPAY

Neal Maupay’s (£6.5m) late equaliser was his fourth Premier League goal of the season, as he moved up to fifth in the forward standings after picking up three bonus points.

Graham Potter lined his troops up in a 3-4-1-2 formation, but switched to a back four in the second-half in an attempt to get back into the game.

However, despite that change of shape, they generally didn’t do enough in the final-third, though there was real quality about their late equaliser, with Joel Veltman (£4.4m) sending the ball through to Maupay, who dinked it over the keeper and into the back of the net.

Interestingly, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) bagged a bonus point despite conceding and picking up a late yellow-card, having created a big chance for Danny Welbeck (£6.0m) in the first-half.

Further forward, the influential Yves Bissouma (£4.6m) missed tonight’s match with a knee injury. It’s fair to say the Seagulls missed his energy and ability to break up play in midfield, with further updates expected in the coming days over his availability for Gameweek 7.

As a result of the draw, Brighton remain undefeated in all three of their Premier League away matches this season, with Arsenal (h) up next before the international break.

C Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic (Kouyate 72), McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew (Schlupp 86), Zaha, Edouard (Benteke 72)

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Duffy, Dunk, Burn (Alzate 45, Moder 65), Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Cucurella, Trossard, Welbeck (Connolly 76), Maupay

