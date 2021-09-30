Exclusive free FanTeam event for Fantasy Football Scout users in Gameweek 7

Sponsored by FanTeam

FanTeam are teaming up with Fantasy Football Scout to launch an exclusive free event for readers of this site in Gameweek 7.

The FFS Monster tournament takes place this weekend, with the deadline at 15:00 BST on Saturday, and there is £500-worth of cash prizes on offer:

Rank Prize 1st £100 2nd £75 3rd £60 4th £50 5th £40 6th £35 7th £30 8th £25 9th £20 10th £15 11th-15th £10

This is a tournament that essentially gives Fantasy managers the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for nine specified upcoming Gameweek 7 matches:

HOW TO ENTER

Click this link here

Click ‘Football’ on the left-hand menu



Search for the following event, currently on page two:



Hit ‘Play £0.00’ and enter the following entry code: ffscout

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of £100m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

If a player in your team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, the ‘Safety Net’ feature will automatically be enabled – replacing that player with the next priced player from the same position and club.

Captains score double, as normal.

A full list of rules is found in the image below:

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up this event, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as win/lose points and rewards for shots on target – these are detailed in the graphic below:

AZ AND JOSH’S GW7 PICKS

The winner of last season’s €200k prize, Josh Wooldridge, joins Az to discuss his weekly picks in the video below:

GAMEWEEK 7 WEEKLY MONSTER

For those Fantasy managers looking for an even bigger prize pool, FanTeam have a £42k Weekly Monster event running simultaneously in Gameweek 7.

The rules and scoring system are the same as above, with entries costing £10.08.

18+. begambleaware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT