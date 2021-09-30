78
FanTeam September 30

Exclusive free FanTeam event for Fantasy Football Scout users in Gameweek 7

FanTeam are teaming up with Fantasy Football Scout to launch an exclusive free event for readers of this site in Gameweek 7.

The FFS Monster tournament takes place this weekend, with the deadline at 15:00 BST on Saturday, and there is £500-worth of cash prizes on offer:

RankPrize
1st£100
2nd£75
3rd£60
4th£50
5th£40
6th£35
7th£30
8th£25
9th£20
10th£15
11th-15th£10

This is a tournament that essentially gives Fantasy managers the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for nine specified upcoming Gameweek 7 matches:

Exclusive free FanTeam event for Fantasy Football Scout users in Gameweek 7 4

HOW TO ENTER

  • Search for the following event, currently on page two:
Image
  • Hit ‘Play £0.00’ and enter the following entry code: ffscout

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of £100m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

If a player in your team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, the ‘Safety Net’ feature will automatically be enabled – replacing that player with the next priced player from the same position and club.

Captains score double, as normal.

A full list of rules is found in the image below:

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up this event, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as win/lose points and rewards for shots on target – these are detailed in the graphic below:

AZ AND JOSH’S GW7 PICKS

The winner of last season’s €200k prize, Josh Wooldridge, joins Az to discuss his weekly picks in the video below:

GAMEWEEK 7 WEEKLY MONSTER

For those Fantasy managers looking for an even bigger prize pool, FanTeam have a £42k Weekly Monster event running simultaneously in Gameweek 7.

The rules and scoring system are the same as above, with entries costing £10.08.

Exclusive free FanTeam event for Fantasy Football Scout users in Gameweek 7 8

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT ELSE FANTEAM HAS TO OFFER

18+. begambleaware.org. #ad

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    So, I've TAA, Bamford and Marcal all considered out this weekend. Might take a 4 pointer, reluctantly

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      And then you won't have TAA for Watford?

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        But to be completely honest. We are not sure TAA is ready to face Watford.

        Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Eh, what's happened to Marcal now?

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Talk on Wolves forum he'll be dropped this weekend

        Open Controls
      2. JJO
        • 9 Years
        just now

        So fans are now choosing first team players?

        Open Controls
    3. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Just transfer our Bam.

      Open Controls
    4. Plonatron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      What's the evidence that Marcal will be dropped?

      Open Controls
  2. HD7
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    1FT:
    A) Trent to Alonso
    B) Trent to Cancelo
    C) Save and play Sissoko

    Ramsdale
    Trent* Rudiger Dias Marcal
    Salah Raph Gray Sarr
    Ronaldo Lukaku

    Steele Sissoko Livra Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Play Sissoko

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Double City defence vs LFC?

        Not advisable.

        Open Controls
    3. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  3. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Basmati goal Antonio assist.

    Open Controls
    1. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      How can you tell its not jumli marshi?

      Open Controls
  4. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    1. TAA >> Alonso
    2. TAA >> Rudiger

    Which option?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 3 Years
        just now

        will he even play? why not James?

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      2 for now and longer term as Alonso could easily lose his spot to Chilly.

      Open Controls
      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Doh, my Bad James not Chilly.

        Open Controls
      2. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sorry I should’ve said… I’m WC GW8 so it’s really for this week only and can reassess…

        Open Controls
  5. SADIO SANÉ
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Looks very much as if Antonio has ‘done a Danny Ings’ in terms of suddenly being immune from injuries - well done to the sports scientists and physios

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Don't jinx it!

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Too late

        Open Controls
    2. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Paper cut incoming!

      Open Controls
  6. Fuddled FC
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Best transfers?

    a) TAA & Shaw > Alonso & Rudiger
    b) TAA & Barnes > Rudiger & Raphina
    c) TAA & Jota > Rudiger & Raphina
    d) TAA & Shaw & Barnes > Alonso & Rudiger & Raphina

    I still have my wc

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      If you have three playing defenders including the shaw transfer out I’d keep TAA and sell Jota.

      Open Controls
    2. JollyGoodYellows
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      If it helps I'm doing Shaw +J Jota >

      Open Controls
      1. JollyGoodYellows
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sorry posted too quickly. Shaw + Jota > Alonso + Raph this week then WC next. I'm also part of the lesser spotted Barnes owners.

        Open Controls
  7. Will Kane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Antonio limping... my finger is hovering on the WC button!

    Open Controls
  8. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Who does Lamptey replace at Brighton, is Veltman at risk?!

    Open Controls
  9. Joey Barton and Friends
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Currently have no Chelsea defenders. Considering Azpi? Alonso place in doubt?

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Azpi over the two.

      Open Controls
  10. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Chances of Traore starting v Newcastle.? Really could do with some idea as will be struggling without him. If unkiely to start then.

    Traore - ESR and Williams to Christensen -4 ??

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Podence was rubbish v SOT, so he should come back in, whether they prefer him as an impact sub is the concern

      Open Controls
    2. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      just now

      But he should play so there is a similar player to Maxi on the wolves team too… game plays game

      Open Controls
  11. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Don't bet

    Open Controls
    1. FFSbet.com
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      This

      Open Controls
      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks Guys.

        Open Controls
    2. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Why not?

      Open Controls
  12. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Can only keep one, Jota or Greenwood?

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably Greenwood but they one has to follow the other…

      Open Controls
      1. RWB_1991
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        If both were nailed for 90 mins I’d probs edge towards Jota right now, but I think Greenwood gets more mins

        Open Controls
        1. caldracula
          • 5 Years
          just now

          If they were both nailed for 90 minutes I’d keep them both, they’re not unfortunately.

          Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Oh lol just saw you ask it already, same problem x

      Open Controls
    3. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I think Greenwood is on the timber this week.

      Open Controls
  13. McPollolocco
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    Ramsdale or Sanchez for next gameweeks?
    Have already Tierney.

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Could do worse than a Gooner double up

      Open Controls
  14. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Sorry repost, to clarify… I’m WC GW8 so it’s really for this week only and can reassess.

    1. TAA >> Alonso
    2. TAA >> Rudiger

    Thanks guys

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Still 2

      Open Controls
  15. CR7 is Home
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who will be the James Justin of this season ?

    Started the season due to injuries in the team, then cemented his place and was a FPL gold up until his injury.

    Open Controls
  16. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Antonio is moving fine.

    Open Controls
  17. Mane Mane Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    Such a difficult decision, do I go for the potentially explosive Alonso for the long term or the more sensible Rudiger.
    Already have Mendy but still so unsure…

    Do I take the risk hmmmmmm?

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Long term has to be Rudi, not even a doubt.

      Open Controls
  18. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Having sold Rapha last week for Sarr I'm not up for going through that again. I'm thinking Greenwood > Rapha and Amartey > Rudiger, bench Trent. Fingers crossed on Shaw..

    Sanchez
    Amartey Dias Shaw
    Salah Sarr Greenwood Benrahma
    Ronaldo(c) Antonio(vc) Toney

    Trent Gilmour Omobamidele

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      They look like good moves!

      Open Controls
  19. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    What happened to tonio? He still playing?

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nothing’

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Good

        Open Controls
  20. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA, Semedo, Shaw
    Salah, Benrahma, Barnes, Greenwood
    Toney, CR7, Antonio

    Steele, Tsimikas, Amartey, Glimour

    2FT 1.1m ITB

    I was going to move Shaw to a Chelsea defender and Barnes to Raphina. TAA injury makes this more tricky.

    Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Still have wc?
      Could take a hit and swap TAA also

      Open Controls
      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes. I did think about taking TAA out then WC him back in.

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm risking it on Shaw playing... Taking out TAA for Rudiger.

      Open Controls
      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        This is what I might do. Problem is if Shaw doesn't make it, Amartey and Tsimikas are unlikely to feature.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Why not upgrade Tsi and Ama?

          Play their replacements. Then get shot of Shaw for GW8?

          Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Or Tsi to Livra, Ama to Duffy.

          Solves your problem plus still plenty ITB.

          Open Controls
      2. Fuddled FC
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Shaw is dropping tonight though

        Open Controls
  21. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    1 last week of suffering before WC. Which one more likely to start this week? The other gets sold for Son

    A) Jota (MCI)
    B) Greenwood (EVE)

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Greenwood.

      United being the early KO we could get a leak too.

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        He’s taken a leak all over my team since I brought him in. Cheers as ever x

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          He could clean up vs Everton...

          Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      GW more likely to play more minutes IMO

      Open Controls
  22. Babit1967
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone else hoping Brentford beat West Ham?
    Got me a Toney and no hammers

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 6 Years
      just now

      As long as Mbeumo is doing the scoring, why not

      Open Controls
  23. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    When will Ayling likely be back?

    Open Controls
  24. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Not keen on WC - leaning towards B atm:

    A) Shaw + Rudiger
    B) Shaw + TAA —> Rudiger + Cancelo
    C) Shaw + Jota —> Rudiger + MID?

    Sánchez
    TAA* — Shaw* — White
    Salad — Jota — Benrahma — Sarr — Raphinha
    Antonio — Ronaldo

    Foster — Toney — Livramento — Amartey [2FT + 0.8m ITB]

    Open Controls
  25. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    No HT Hammer changes.

    Open Controls
  26. winchester
    just now

    What are the vibes with Shaw atm? Out for gw7 for sure?

    Open Controls

