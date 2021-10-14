217
Pro Pundit Teams October 14

FPL Q&A: Differential Wildcard picks, De Bruyne and Chelsea/City defenders

Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser takes more of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community’s questions ahead of Gameweek 8.

The topics range from premium defenders to Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m).

 Q) What is the most you would pay for a defender who keeps lots of clean sheets but who has very little attacking threat (e.g. one goal, one assist last season)? Do defenders above a certain price have to offer significant attacking threat for you to consider them? (From Major League Shocker)

In general, I am looking for some attacking threat from my defenders but elite defences like Manchester City and Chelsea are obviously an exception where the rate of clean sheet returns is so high and reliable. In such a case, though, if they don’t offer enough attacking threat, what I do pay close attention to is bonus point (BPS) potential. If a player has a high propensity to get bonus points due to a healthy baseline BPS figure, I am more inclined to go for him. This is why I prefer a Ruben Dias (£6.2m) to an Antonio Rudiger (£5.8m) because he compares more favorably to his peers on baseline BPS.

Q) If you could afford just one, would you pick a City or Chelsea defender? (From Vertigo)

For me, the money position when it comes to a defender from one of these teams is wing-back for Chelsea. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, we don’t have a clear answer in terms of who is the most ‘nailed’. If you can stomach the odd benching, then in my opinion you go for Reece James (£5.5m) or Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) but know that they aren’t nailed at the moment, especially with Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) putting in impressive performances for Spain in the case of Chilwell. We will know more about the fitness of James after Thomas Tuchel’s press conference on Friday and if he is available, he is my favourite option because I think that Chelsea will be very reliant on his delivery to Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m). I have also noticed that James has started getting into the box a lot more this season.

My next favorite options are one of Joao Cancelo (£6.2m) or Ruben Dias (£6.1m) depending on your risk appetite. Dias is definitely more nailed on than Cancelo but doesn’t have much of a goal/assist threat. That said, Dias has a very strong baseline BPS and gets bonus points fairly regularly, having accumulated five of them already this season and 12 in 2020/21. I think the upcoming fixtures for Manchester City will require Cancelo’s creative play-making ability, which is why I prefer him to Dias. I also like that Cancelo can play right-back as well as left-back. If you have a nailed-on fourth and fifth defender, I don’t mind rolling the dice with these high upside defenders from Chelsea and Manchester City.

Q) With Kevin De Bruyne back in the frame, is there a case for proceeding as if “Ron/Rom” never happened? (From Andy_Social)

I don’t think you can ignore either Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) or Ronaldo (£12.6m), even with Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) back in the frame. I think all three are going to be very relevant at different times of the season based on fixtures but with Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) showing the form and reliability that he is at the moment, you have to pick and choose your battles with the other premiums. I am big on playing the fixtures, which is why I’m going Lukaku for the upcoming run. It is going to be very difficult for anyone to forget Ronaldo come Gameweek 15, so you have to just wait and pick your battles. All of them are going to remain relevant and in our thoughts throughout the season.

Q) I know you touched on this on your Wire podcast but with lots of Wildcards being played, how can we be a little bit different so we don’t all end up with similar Wildcard teams? Who are the players to target early to jump ahead of the pack? (From HMC)

My instinct here is Phil Foden (£7.9m) and Reece James (£5.5m), both of whom are under 5% owned at the moment. I think with James appearing in training at the moment, there is a good chance he will be fit for Chelsea’s upcoming schedule. With Foden, he just looks like he’s City’s best player every time I watch them. I like his versatility and the fact that he can play all four positions but we all know that if he gets minutes, he is definitely underpriced.

We know of the risks associated with these two players (and Ben Chilwell) but I think these are the positions I like to target early to jump ahead of the pack. I also like Tottenham Hotspur’s fixtures, especially from Gameweek 12 onwards, so if you’re in a position to get one of Son Heung-min (£10.1m) or Harry Kane (£12.1m) early, I think their mid-term fixtures aren’t bad on a Wildcard and it is easier to sell them than to buy.

Lastly, I won’t say anything except that I am monitoring Timo Werner (£8.6m) closely.

If you want to know more about the Wildcard, my fellow Pro Pundit Utkarsh and I had a long freestyle discussion on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire.

217 Comments Post a Comment
  1. winchester
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      Current WC draft. still contemplating if rudiger (+duffy) should be replaced.. cheers

      ramsdale (foster)
      taa-cancelo-rudiger* (duffy*-livra)
      salah(c)-son-raph-mbeumo (luiz)
      antonio-lukaku-hwang

      A) rudi+duffy
      B) james+jansson/white
      C) 6.2m+manquillo
      D) any other combo?

      1. KunDogan (B.D.)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        A looks good

        1. winchester
            5 hours, 4 mins ago

            cheers. just a bit concerned with Rudiger. will he be fit? Better value in James?

            1. Plonatron
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 48 mins ago

              I prefer B.

              I suspect Rudiger will be fit yeah, so no problem with going for him if you want security. However I think James is the more exciting pick and should start most games when fit, with the odd benching.

      2. harrysponge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        Planning to ship out Mason Mount - have 8.3m in the bank. Any suggestions much appreciated!!

        1. 1zverGGadeM
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 31 mins ago

          Raphinha if not owning
          Torres/Foden as a "punts".. really - it's Pep Roulette
          Mbeumo/Townsend/ESR not bad too

          1. harrysponge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 27 mins ago

            I don’t have Raphinha.. should I be worried about him returning from international duty?

            1. 1zverGGadeM
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 24 mins ago

              Raphinha is the engine in this Leeds team.
              Bielsa will use him even if he is not 100 percent match fit 🙂

              1. harrysponge
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 hours, 23 mins ago

                Cheers 1ZVERGGADEM!

        2. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 30 mins ago

          why would you ship out now? Keep for next 4.

          1. harrysponge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 28 mins ago

            Not sure if is getting any minutes atm..

            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 24 mins ago

              Should get gametime in upcoming weeks. He was injured till last GW.

              Atleast keep for bre, NOR. You can get rid after that week if he is still not playing.

              1. harrysponge
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 hours, 23 mins ago

                Much appreciated for the advice Holmes!

              2. jb1985
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 16 mins ago

                agree with this, then switch to Raph for his GW10 against Norwich.

        3. BeWater
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 25 mins ago

          No way I would get rid of Mount now.

          1. harrysponge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 22 mins ago

            Cheers!

        4. yeahbuddy
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          Would keep Mount for good run of fixtures

          1. harrysponge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 19 mins ago

            Cheers Yeahbuddy!

        5. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 6 mins ago

          I’m bringing him in!

      3. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        Sell Semedo or Marcal for Cancelo this week?

        If I sell Marcal it leaves me 0.1m wiggle room to get Foden & Kaku for Gray & Ronaldo next week.
        If Semedo will have 0.4m room for my transfers.

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 10 mins ago

          You're gonna sell Gray next week with WAT?

        2. Plonatron
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 24 mins ago

          Some have suggested Marcal is at risk of losing his place although I'm not sure what that's based on. May be worth looking in to.

      4. Bavarian
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        Livra or White first on bench?

        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 30 mins ago

          White

          1. Bavarian
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 28 mins ago

            Thanks Holmes

        2. 1zverGGadeM
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 27 mins ago

          White

          1. Bavarian
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 25 mins ago

            thanks mate

        3. DycheDycheBaby
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 44 mins ago

          Livra

      5. Evasivo
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 8 mins ago

        TAA, Coufal, Rudiger, Bissouma owner here... Chances of any of these playing or which shoud go? As only have 1FT

        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 27 mins ago

          Trent should be fine. Dont know about others but you can transfer out Coufal, bench Bissouma.

        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          If found Guilty Bissouma won't play for a while.

      6. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 7 mins ago

        Gtg? 0ft 2.9 itb
        Sanchez
        White Shaw Azpi Cancelo
        Salah (c) Sarr Saka
        Antonio CR7 Toney

        Foster Raph Williams Brownhill

        1. Bavarian
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 28 mins ago

          Start Raph, just in case...

          1. 1zverGGadeM
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 27 mins ago

            this

          2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 19 mins ago

            Over?

      7. Ando
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        What plan for the next 2 GW's do you prefer?

        a) GW8: Marcal ➡ Laporte / GW9: Ronaldo ➡ Vardy

        b) GW8: Save FT and play Livramento (LEE) / GW9: Ronaldo and Sarr ➡ Son and a striker 8.6m or less for free

        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 26 mins ago

          A

          1. Ando
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 19 mins ago

            Cheers mate

      8. b91jh
        • 4 Years
        6 hours ago

        Which is the better WC draft?

        A)
        Raya (Foster)
        Walker Rudiger Cancelo (Duffy Livra)
        Salah Foden Raph Mbeumo (Luiz)
        Lukaku Antonio Hwang
        +cash itb for Foden>Son or Duffy>TAA when needed

        B)
        Ramsdale (Foster)
        TAA Rudiger Cancelo (Duffy Livra)
        Salah KDB Raph Mbeumo (Luiz)
        Lukaku Toney Hwang

        C)
        Raya (Foster)
        TAA Rudiger Cancelo (Duffy Livra)
        Salah Son Raph Mbeumo (Luiz)
        Lukaku Antonio Hwang

      9. El_Gigante
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 57 mins ago

        Was thinking Shaw > Cancelo with 1FT but perhaps a different transfer is needed with the three yellow flags? WC still in pocket

        Sanchez
        TAA*, Rudiger*, White
        Salah, Bennie, Raph*, Sarr
        Ronaldo(c), Jimi, Antonio

        Steele, Gilmour, Shaw, Livra

        0.9itb

      10. TeddiPonza
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 57 mins ago

        Current team. 1 FT and 1,4m in bank.

        Sanchez
        TAA Rudiger! Semedo (White Livra)
        Salah Benrahma Sarr Raphinha! Greenwood
        Ronaldo Antonio (Scarlett)

        Which of these moves would be your priority this gw? (will do A in gw 9 if I do B or C now.)

        A. Ronaldo to Lukaku if fit
        B. Greenwood to Foden
        C. Semedo to Dias/Cancelo
        D. Sarr to Mount/Torres

        Thanks

        1. TeddiPonza
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          ..if I do B,C or D now 🙂

        2. BeWater
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 19 mins ago

          C

        3. Al-Chemy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 17 mins ago

          C

      11. Al-Chemy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 55 mins ago

        Been out the loop with injuries/international duty, how's my WC team looking?

        Ramsdale (Foster)
        TAA Dias Cancelo Azpi (Livra)
        Salah Gray Mbuemo Benrahma (Luiz)
        Lukaku Antonio Jiminez

        Kept Benrahma just for the value I've got in him, but thinking I could swap for Saka/Raph?

        1. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          You playing with 12?

          1. Al-Chemy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 13 mins ago

            My bad, just really need the points!
            Would be benching Benrahma most likely

            1. Original - Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 hours, 11 mins ago

              If you could swap Benrahma and play them instead of Gray, would probably get more points.

      12. aaroncfc
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        Have 2FT and 0.7m in the bank, not really sure what to do with the two transfers, any advice?

        Sanchez (Foster)
        Duffy-Rudiger-Dias-Tomiyasu (Livramento)
        Gray-Salah(c)-Gallagher (Sarr,Gilmour)
        Antonio-Lukaku-Ronaldo

        1. Al-Chemy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          Maybe Gallagher to Saka/ESR?

        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          I would move Sarr on. There had the easiest fixtures GW1-7 and now have the hardest until Gw15

          1. aaroncfc
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 36 mins ago

            Yeah I think you’re right. Was going to go for Raphinha but not sure if he will play. May go for a punt on Torres

      13. Ando
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        What plan for the next 2 GW's do you prefer?

        a) GW8: Marcal ➡ Laporte / GW9: Ronaldo ➡ Vardy

        b) GW8: Save FT and play Livramento (LEE) / GW9: Ronaldo and Sarr ➡ Son and Watkins for free

        Ultimately it boils down to this come GW9:
        a) Laporte, Sarr, Vardy
        b) Livramento (who I'd start over Marcal), Son, Watkins

      14. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 51 mins ago

        Think it's gonna be make or break for Alonso/Chilwell owners this next section of fixtures before the November IB.

        Chelsea have (bre, NOR, new, BUR) in the league each weekend interspersed with midweek cup games vs Malmo, Southampton and Malmo again.

        Think there could very well end up being a League LWB and a cup LWB this next month and if you get the right call on Alonso or Chilwell you could get 4 starts in the league with huge upside potential.

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 48 mins ago

          Agreed mate!! With Chilwell being the better defender I’m holding Alonso hoping he gets the Norwich game!! And the will reassess!!

        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 35 mins ago

          I'm gonna go James to avoid this hassle.

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 34 mins ago

            Good call

      15. caldracula
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        McCarthy
        TAA* Cancelo Rudiger*
        Salah Son Gallagher Gray Raphina*
        Lukaku* Antonio

        (Foster, Livra, Ayling, Scarlett)

        0 ITB + 0FT.

        GTG? Only one playing sub and four flags.

      16. ClothedinSun
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        Sanchez,
        TAA, Rudiger, Cancelo (VC),
        Salah (C), Doucoure, Raphina, ESR,
        ASM, Lukaku, Antonio

        Mendy, Gallagher, Semedo, Livramento

        Bench and outfield order looking good? 0.8mil itb, anyone I should be looking to to transfer out/bring in? Cheers.

        1. caldracula
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          I'd be tempted to play Gallagher over Raph/ESR.

      17. nothing_else_Mata
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        Spanish media talking about F.Torres got a right foot injury and will be out several weeks.

        1. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 33 mins ago

          Oh my punt probably a blessing in disguise

          1. casual69
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 28 mins ago

            any sources on this?

            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 26 mins ago

              Marca it seems https://twitter.com/marcafutbolint/status/1448602133910196226?s=21

            2. FFE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 13 mins ago

              Here is the Marca article: https://www.marca.com/futbol/seleccion/2021/10/14/61680596e2704e06b48b45ac.html

        2. fclackless [Brazil Nuts]
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 32 mins ago

          Probably played while injured in the final .... desperate to be involved.

        3. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 31 mins ago

          Ah really? Pressers will say more I'm sure...

          1. Kloppage Time
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 25 mins ago

            With Jesus not starting either increases the chances of Foden starting

            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 23 mins ago

              Think now it could be this:
              Grealish/Foden Sterling Mahrez
              Bilva KDB

              Still no way of knowing if Foden will start

              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                5 hours, 21 mins ago

                Foden could be in for either Sterling or Grealish.

                1. Ask Yourself
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  5 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Foden with 2 90 mins and restricted mins for Sterling and Grealish over the IB makes me lean towards no Foden

                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    5 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Game was on Tuesday though in England. loads of time to recover.

                    1. Ask Yourself
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      5 hours, 10 mins ago

                      There is this history though https://twitter.com/therealniemi/status/1447925902663356440?s=21
                      And pep is not short of options

        4. Oscar Slater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 26 mins ago

          Prensa española: Torres está jodido, así que hagas lo que hagas, no lo lleves a tu equipo este fin de semana.

      18. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        Bernardo Silva 1 week punt anyone ? Ffs

      19. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Why do I keep seeing “Siu” on match days?

        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          Annoying thing Ronaldo fans say. Although I don't know what it means. Speak a bit of Portuguese and I know "sim" means yes so I'm not sure if people are just confused and they think it's that or if this is something different.

      20. The Mighty Whites
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        2FT, 0.0 ITB, thoughts?

        Sanchez / Steele

        TAA / Christensen / Coady / White / Livramento

        Salah / Raphinha / Gallagher / Gray / Allan

        Ronaldo / Lukaku / Antonio

      21. RedJive79
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        On a WC.....

        Keep Rudi or pick James? Start Mbeumo or Toney?

        Ramsdale
        TAA - Rudi - Cancelo
        Salah (c) - Raph - Gray - Foden - Mbeumo
        Lukaku - Antonio

        Foster - Toney - Duffy - Livra

        1. Pedersen
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          With that team i would go James. You got the needed subs regardless

      22. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        Jiminez or Antonio?

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          Jimi

      23. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        Am I missing something or are Laporte & Walker just as good as Cancelo & Dias for cheaper? They may be marginally less nailed, but surely worth saving that 0.6?

        1. demob
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          less nailed than Dias less attacking than cancelo

      24. DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Is there a big chance that none of these players start? TAA, James, Raphinha.
        Would like to save a FT if possible.

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 40 mins ago

          No

        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          No. Looks like TAA starts, others less certain.

          Jurgen Klopp: "[The squad] are all good, they are all in a good way, let me say it like this. It looks really like Trent and Diogo will be fine, they will train with us tomorrow completely normal, that’s the plan."

        3. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 31 mins ago

          Trent will start, James possibly, Raphinha no

          1. DycheDycheBaby
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            Cheers dude

      25. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Want to get rid of Greenwood, what would you do here? Or some move involving a hit?

        Sanchez/Steele
        TAA/Cancelo/Rudi/Duffy/Tsim
        Salah/Greenwood/Benrahma/Raphinha/Sarr
        Ronaldo/Antonio/Scarle

      26. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        This article settles it for me. KDB (c). Lateriser has had rotten luck the last year or so and I’ve done quite well picking the opposite he suggests.

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          Lol. But KdB is a good captain shout this week tbh if he's in your team.

      27. jb1985
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        Not sure if it has been mentioned before but what annoys me about some of these articles is that in one part they will give the players value e.g Dias (6.2) but then in another question they will say the player is (6.1). this was also the same for an article the day where different figures for the player were touted. Just a very very minor thing I noticed.

        1. jb1985
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          For context Q1 says Dias is £6.2, Q2 says Dias is £6.1.

        2. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          Did notice this myself. As I’m looking to bring Dias in this week I had to check he hadn’t risen to 6.2m
          Obviously unintentional but could be avoided

      28. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        NEW ARTICLE POSTED

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/14/win-10000-for-free-with-fantasy5-by-picking-the-best-players-for-gameweek-8/

      29. ResultatFar
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        Who to get in for Barnes this gw?

        A) Foden
        B) Grealish
        C) Mbuemo
        D) Someone else up to 8.4m

        1. AbsolutelyNoIdea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          A

      30. AbsolutelyNoIdea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        No idea what to do
        Thinking Benrahma to Saka or Christenson to Cancelo or Dias

        Sa (steer)
        TAA Christ White (Liver, Coady)
        Salah Benra Raphina Gallac(sissko)
        Lukaku Jimmy Antonio

        1 FT 3.4 ITB

        Any help appreciated

