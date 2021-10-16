James, Mount and Alonso benched as Lukaku leads the Chelsea line again

Relatively few Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will have escaped some rotation pain on Saturday and the teamsheet bombshells continue at Brentford this evening.

Chelsea make the short journey across west London to meet their neighbours in the 5.30pm BST kick-off.

Taking inspiration from Pep Guardiola’s starting XI selections earlier in the day, Thomas Tuchel has thrown a few curveballs our way.

Malang Sarr‘s debut wouldn’t have been predicted by many and the effect of his inclusion at centre-half means that Cesar Azpilicueta once again lines up at right wing-back, so the fit-again Reece James has to be content with a seat on the bench.

Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount will be alongside the defender, while Callum Hudson-Odoi drops to the bench, Antonio Rudiger misses out with a back problem and Thiago Silva isn’t involved following his late return from World Cup qualifier duty in South America.

Andreas Christensen and N’Golo Kante return to the starting XI.

It’s a relatively serene picture with regards to the Brentford team news, as Thomas Frank has made only one change to the side that started the win at West Ham. It’s an enforced one, too, with Mathias Jensen coming in for the injured Shandon Baptiste.

Kristoffer Ajer is only among the substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Canos, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Jansson, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Toney, Mbeumo

Subs: Fernandez, Thompson, Goode, Forss, Ghoddos, Ajer, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Maghoma

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Sarr, Christensen, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell, Lukaku, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso5Jorginho, Níguez, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, James, Havertz

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT