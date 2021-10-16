1730
Dugout Discussion October 16

James, Mount and Alonso benched as Lukaku leads the Chelsea line again

1,730 Comments
Relatively few Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will have escaped some rotation pain on Saturday and the teamsheet bombshells continue at Brentford this evening.

Chelsea make the short journey across west London to meet their neighbours in the 5.30pm BST kick-off.

Taking inspiration from Pep Guardiola’s starting XI selections earlier in the day, Thomas Tuchel has thrown a few curveballs our way.

Malang Sarr‘s debut wouldn’t have been predicted by many and the effect of his inclusion at centre-half means that Cesar Azpilicueta once again lines up at right wing-back, so the fit-again Reece James has to be content with a seat on the bench.

Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount will be alongside the defender, while Callum Hudson-Odoi drops to the bench, Antonio Rudiger misses out with a back problem and Thiago Silva isn’t involved following his late return from World Cup qualifier duty in South America.

Andreas Christensen and N’Golo Kante return to the starting XI.

It’s a relatively serene picture with regards to the Brentford team news, as Thomas Frank has made only one change to the side that started the win at West Ham. It’s an enforced one, too, with Mathias Jensen coming in for the injured Shandon Baptiste.

Kristoffer Ajer is only among the substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Canos, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Jansson, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Toney, Mbeumo

Subs: Fernandez, Thompson, Goode, Forss, Ghoddos, Ajer, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Maghoma

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Sarr, Christensen, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell, Lukaku, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso5Jorginho, Níguez, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, James, Havertz

Post a Comment
  1. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    Gutted, went James over Chilwell 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. dshv
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Same

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        What do we do? Keep?

        Open Controls
        1. Abaddon
          • 7 Years
          2 days, 2 hours ago

          Yeah. We knew this could happen. Norwich next.

          Open Controls
          1. FCSB
            • 5 Years
            2 days, 1 hour ago

            What if he plays 90 midweek, that's my concern

            Open Controls
    2. Abaddon
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Same

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        Keep the faith or jump ship?

        Open Controls
        1. Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 days, 1 hour ago

          Think James will start the next games as Chelsea we need more attacking threat & better service to Lukaku

          Chilwell is a good option too as he doesn’t ever cameo for the 1 pointer.
          If you have two nailed defenders plus the likes of Livra & Duffy as 4th & 5th you are are sorted

          Open Controls
          1. FCSB
            • 5 Years
            2 days, 1 hour ago

            Thanks mate, should probably run with James then

            Open Controls
  2. dshv
    • 4 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    Do you think Reece Jamee will become nailed ?

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Vantastic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Nobody will become "nailed" in hat Chelsea defence.

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      I’m hoping he will eventually become ‘first choice’ RWB, with Azpi playing in the back 3 mostly.

      But with his attacking threat, he’ll be worth owning even if he plays two thirds of the games.

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        This makes me feel a bit better after picking James over Chilwell

        Open Controls
  3. fusen
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    Crazy what a let down Lukaku has been

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Gotta keep for Norwich though. One last hurrah.

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      How a let down? His PL history is patchy.

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        From him doing well in Italy & looking good in the Euros, presumably. Nobody thought Chelsea overpaid for him, at the time.

        Open Controls
  4. MagicMessi
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    Alonso to 5.4 def to upgrade Sissoko to Mbeumo 0.0 itb
    Any Suggestions?
    Was thinking RicardoPereira 5.4

    Open Controls
  5. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    The ultimate kick in the teeth for Lukaku will be when they get a pen and he doesnt take it

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      I see your no pen-take and raise you one pen miss.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        +Jorghino scores the rebound, and Pens are retruned to Jorghino

        Open Controls
  6. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    weird sarr has an xA of 0.64 with no chances created. maybe theyre counting the offside one

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      I’m gunna sell him I think.
      Watford are just rubbish lately. Mbuemo + 0.7 + fixtures is way more appealing

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Not really sure how it works. Maybe it's: he's good & his fellow forwards are bad?

      Open Controls
  7. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    Foster (sanchez)
    Alonso christensen white (matip amarty)
    Raph salah benrahma townsend (sisoko)
    Ronaldo vardy antonio

    Which?

    A) WC (i dont want to probably next intl. Break)
    B) ronaldo alonso/amarty -4 to lukaku/hwang/jimi - azpi/cancelo/pinock/janson

    Open Controls
  8. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    Last 4 GWs

    Lukaku + Ronaldo = 19 points
    Shane Duffy = 18 points

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Duffy's the man alright - value!!

      Open Controls
  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    30k transfers in of Chilwell already and 40k transfers out of Alonso
    Surely still a decent chance Tuchel plays Alonso vs. Norwich if Chelsea looked lacklustre going forwards today to shake things up
    Would definitely hold transfers

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      People are just chasing chelsea defenders

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      If Chilly plays mid-week, I think Alonso will start Norwich just to give Chilly a rest.
Don't think you can own either really
      Don’t think you can own either really

      Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Chelsea defs are the new Citeh mids.

      Open Controls
    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Knee-jerkers

      Open Controls
    5. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Tuchel will decide he needs more mids to support his forwards and go to four at the back, then selecting defenders will be worse.

      Open Controls
  10. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    Everton/West Ham I think could be a high scoring affari. What do you think?
    I will go with 5 goals in it, Everton win 3-2

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      I think it'll be a low scoring Ferrari.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        lol
        if they play out for a draw that is so lame. Everton and Ham are direct competitors imo, a win vs the other is worth more than 3 points. I think Everton will try to play smart and organised, but when Wham score, that'll go out the window and the flood gates will open

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 days, 1 hour ago

          It's a weird one. I want Rafa (Everton manager) to do well. Also want Moyes (ex-Ev & ManU) to continue his resurgence, even though I dislike West Ham under their current owners. Funny ol' game.

          Open Controls
  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    jota to raphinha for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Fixtures, yes. Plus he's nailed.

      Open Controls
  12. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 1 hour ago

    Dias
    Raphina
    Mount
    Armstrong

    If you know….you know

    Open Controls
  13. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 days, 1 hour ago

    Open Controls

