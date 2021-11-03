101
Members November 3

Raphinha, Salah, James: The FPL players with the best underlying numbers

101 Comments
Share

Firstly, I just want to wish all our readers a very happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year! I hope most of your arrows are big greens that rocket you up the ranks and our endeavour is to help you along the way.

With us completing 10 Gameweeks this season, I thought it would be good to take a wander into the Premium Members Area to look at some of the numbers so far this season.

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) has a very high 85.7% save percentage this season. Only Edouard Mendy (£6.2m) and he are above the 80% save mark. He showed in the last game against Leicester City that he is very much capable of pulling in double-digit hauls this season. His saves combined with distribution ability and Arsenal’s low propensity for goals has me convinced that he is one of the best goalkeeper options in the budget bracket. He almost had an assist this week, too, where he put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.0m) through on goal if it wasn’t for a last-ditch tackle from Jonny Evans (£5.4m). After a horror start to the season, Arsenal are finding their feet in the league, especially defensively. In the last six Gameweeks, Arsenal are the sixth-best team in the league when it comes to expected goals conceded (xGC) and only four more teams have conceded more big chances than them in this period.

West Ham United are a different proposition this season. Only Liverpool and Manchester City have a higher expected goals (xG) tally than David Moyes’ team at the moment, while just Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) has a higher xGI than Michail Antonio (£8.2m) in 2021/22. A lot of people are asking the Antonio question in terms of whether we should sell him. I won’t be surprised to see Antonio or West Ham score against any team this season so my position on this matter would be to sell only if you don’t have other fires in your team or if you’re funding an upgrade and chasing the new manager bounce with Harry Kane (£12.1m). I don’t mind a switch to Ivan Toney (£6.6m) either as a pure fixture play. I don’t think I would shift him out for any other strikers at the moment. While Antonio has only one return in the last four Gameweeks, he has a healthy expected goal involvement (xGI) figure of 2.23 in this period, suggesting that his owners have been a little bit unlucky.  

These are Salah’s ranks amongst all players this season so far:

xGI1st
xG non-penalty1st
Shots in the box1st
Shots1st
Big chances1st
Chances created5th
Big chances created1st

Add to that the fact that he has double-digit hauls against Manchester City and Chelsea, and it just tells me that you need a very strong reason to bet against the Egyptian for captaincy. Simply put, he’s unparalleled. He’s always had the volume of shots but now with the added creativity and ‘form of his life’ conversion rate, I would just say think very, very hard before putting the armband on anyone else. It is a different kind of season and you need to adapt to it. At least, for now.

That’s it from me this week. I got a very healthy green arrow last weekend as I jumped from 240k to 80k on the back of hauls for Ramsdale and James. This helped me make up for not captaining Salah in the previous week.

On this week’s episode of The FPL Wire, we deep dive into the new Spurs manager, Antonio Conte, and discuss Chelsea, Antonio and Crystal Palace in depth. I highly recommend at least watching the first 30 minutes for the stupendous job that my co-host and fellow Pro Pundit Zophar did with the Conte and Spurs analysis.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

101 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Moose™
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Any thoughts?

    Sanchez

    TAA Cancelo Chilwell

    Salah Havertz Raphinha Mbeumo

    Kane Antonio Edouard

    Foster Livramento White Brownhill

    2FT & 0.4ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nice team !

      Open Controls
      1. Moose™
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks, but my rank not so good though.

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Looks good, maybe downgrade Edouard with a plan to bring in Son for Havertz next week?

      Open Controls
      1. Moose™
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah! My plan is:

        Havertz Antonio Edouard > Son Toney Hwang

        Do it?

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Tough losing Antonio, but with your particular team think I would make these moves over 2 weeks for the upside

          Open Controls
  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Who would you sell first

    Tierney
    Azpilicueta
    Both

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Tierney

      Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Get Tierney out asap. Azpi could do well this weekend if plays.

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you have 2fts. Both. If not, Tierney.

      Open Controls
    4. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      How long is Tierney out for? Think would start Azpi this week then get rid for Chilwell or James

      Open Controls
  3. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Happy Diwali folks!

    Open Controls
    1. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Happy Diwali

      Open Controls
    2. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Does it not start tomorrow?

      Open Controls
  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Gray to

    A Gallagher
    B Smith Rowe

    For long term

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  5. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Bench one-

    A Cancelo
    B Livra
    C Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      Lol at Benching Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Just putting him in there to gain some perspective.. mainly between Cancelo and Livra at the moment

        Open Controls
      2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        im considering the same or swapping for toney....

        Open Controls
    3. NABIL - I own Laporte GW10
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B unfortunately

      Open Controls
  6. JBG
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    I actually think MU v MC this weekend will be pretty similar to MU v Pool. The way MU defended v Atalanta (specially after Varane went off) makes me (still) very worried as a MU fan. Maguire and Shaw are just in awful form atm. Think it will be something like 4-1 to City.

    Open Controls
    1. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I agree. United are not a good team overnight because they squeezed a draw against Atlanta and beat a poor Spurs side.
      Think City should win comfortably.

      Open Controls
  7. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Which one would you choose long term?

    Is is important as I don't want to make any further moves in def for now, have Livra and Duffy on bench.

    Need someone to play along Cancelo and Chilwell:

    1) Azpi to James
    2) Azpi to TAA since GW13 - probably would have to downgrade someone, like no Foden
    3) Azpi to Reguilon since GW13 - more $ for any further upgrades

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Kryptonite666
      • 2 Years
      just now

      You are overthinking it mate. Just get James. If you arent convinced by double Chelsea, get TAA.

      Open Controls
  8. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Worth moving Havertz to Son already now or roll the FT and do it next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Next week for me.
      Havertz should still start up front v Burnley, and I don't expect Spurs to batter Everton.
      From next week it looks a great move.

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - I own Laporte GW10
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Similar boat with Mount.

      Might save it

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Think Son could really really hurt Everton with the way they are defending at the moment.. But losing an OOP midfielder who is at home to Burnley is tricky to say the least

      Open Controls
    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Save unless you can’t take Son’s price rises

      Open Controls
    5. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Same boat and exact cash.

      Very frustrating because I wanted a look at Kane first.

      Open Controls
  9. Jimbo-Jones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC for next week?

    0.9itb for rainy day / bench improvement

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell James
    Salah Son Foden Raph
    Toney Antonio

    Livra 4.5 4.4

    Open Controls
  10. Back of the Garnett
    49 mins ago

    Afternoon all....

    Currently at:

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - Dias - Rudiger
    Salah - Raph - Saka
    Antonio - Vardy - ASM

    Foster - Livramento - Luiz - Brownhill
    2 FT - 2.1 ITB

    My issues (FPL related) are:
    Hating ASM
    Not enjoying Livramento hauling on my bench everyweek
    Lack of Son (again.. FPL related)
    Desire to keep 2 FTs for IB

    Open to all suggestions please

    TIA

    Open Controls
  11. NABIL - I own Laporte GW10
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Repost

    A. Mount to Son
    B. Save it after IB

    First sub is Hwang.

    Open Controls
    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - I own Laporte GW10
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      B, Would be happy to start Hwang

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - I own Laporte GW10
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yep.. agreed. But have to play Livra and ESR this week

        Thanks man

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
  12. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Which option to get in Spurs?

    A) Vardy/Antonio to Kane/Toney or Hwang
    B) Vardy/Jimenez to Kane/Hwang
    C) Antonio/Havertz to Hwang/Son

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - I own Laporte GW10
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks! Considering doing just Antonio to Hwang this week and play Havertz H to BUR.

        Then I can wait and see if I get Kane for Vardy or Havertz to Kane next week.

        And still have an extra FT

        Open Controls
  13. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    What is the best?

    A) Benrahma -> Smith Rowe for free
    B) Saint-Maximin -> Jimenez for free
    C) Saint-Maximin -> Toney for free
    D) Save
    E) Both transfers for - 4

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  14. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    I was going to bench Cancelo but with Varane looking likely to be out would you play Cancelo and bench Antonio?

    Bench
    A Cancelo
    B Antonio

    Sanchez
    James TAA Chilwell
    Salah Havertz Raphinha Mbeumo
    ESR
    Kane Antonio

    Foster Cancelo Livramento Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d probably bench Mbeumo or ESR despite their fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Fabinho will be back for Liverpool to

      Open Controls
  15. That Was Easy!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Haven't felt like I can burn a transfer in awhile, but not sure there's anything I want to do...thoughts?

    Guaita
    James Dias Cancelo TAA
    Salah Son Havertz Mbuemo
    Toney Vardy

    Foster; Livramento, Normann, Davis...0.3ITB, 2FTs

    Thinking of moving Dias or Havertz, or both out. Want to get in Regulion soon, MU players in the not too distant future.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Save. Maybe start Livra over Dias?

      Open Controls
      1. That Was Easy!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        I have 2FTs, so I'd like to at least use 2. But I also don't mind burning one.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 3 Years
          23 mins ago

          Oh Sorry didn't read the 2fts part.

          Maybe Dias to Chilwell?

          Open Controls
          1. That Was Easy!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            That's what I'm thinking. Don't mind Chelsea's fixture stiffening up a bit, especially since he can get returns against anyone.

            Open Controls
          2. That Was Easy!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            It is tough to pass up double MC defense for their fixture run in a few weeks. Feels somewhat sideways, but Chilly certainly the better asset.

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Do it

              Open Controls
  16. thirddimension
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Current team 2FT

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger Cancelo
    Salah Raphinha Mount Sarr
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    Bench: Duffy Livramento Benrahma

    My current plan is Sarr > ESR
    Then Vardy + Benrahma > Hueng + Son next week.

    Sound good? Or should I do Rudiger > James this week and play Duffy instead of Sarr? Then do same 2 transfers next week.

    Or something completely different haha

    Open Controls
    1. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I was thinking Mount to ESR - has he recovered?

      Open Controls
      1. thirddimension
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes that’s true. My choice could change if news is Mount is out

        Open Controls
  17. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Anything worth changing here or save ft? 0.6m itb

    Sanchez
    Taa cancelo rudiger chilwell
    Salah havertz raphina Gallagher
    Vardy Antonio

    Foster sarr omo Scarlett

    Open Controls
  18. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Chelsea v City defenders :

    Chilwell v James v Rudiger
    (Under Tuchel)

    PPG : 6.80 v 4.48 v 5.29
    Starts : 15 v 17 v 24
    Sub Apps : 0 v 8 v 0

    Cancelo v Dias
    (20/21 + 21/22)

    PPG : 5.03 v 4.40
    Starts : 37 v 41
    Sub Apps : 1 v 1

    * Tuchel has been in charge for 28 games

    Not as sold on James as some on here are especially with the tight fixture schedule coming up

    Open Controls
    1. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Did this myself as I'm on WC and very undecided on James vs Rudiger

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Think doing Rudiger to James is too sideways?

        Open Controls
        1. Cok3y5murf
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Unless you have absolutely no other priorities in your team, I wouldn't even worry about that. Rudiger looks like scoring/assisting every game too

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      All the Cancelo love until this week and on this basis Rudiger has been outperforming him as well as Chilwell.

      Open Controls
  19. ebb2sparky
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Repost. Start 1 from:
    A) Azpi
    B) Livra
    C) Townsend
    Or maybe use FT to bring in James for Azpi

    Currently on A with B as first sub

    Open Controls
  20. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Last season Antonio had an xGI of 13.59 and scored 10 goals. XGI delta of 73%.

    Fast forward to this year and he has an xGI of 5.64 and scored 6 goals. xGI delta of 106%.

    Have his owners really been unlucky recently?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      I have an XGI of 6.9

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        And how many have you scored?

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          None 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            How long has this been going on for?

            Open Controls
    2. G B
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      xGI is xG + xA btw so you should probably include assists in that.

      Don't think xGI is a useful stat for us anyway. It assumes goals and assists of of equal worth, and that is far from the truth. Even for a forward a goal is worth 33% more than an assist is.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Its not xGI then, its just xG

        Open Controls
  21. TimoTime
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Antonio > Toney this week to free up funds for Vardy > Kane GW12?

    Or save FT and do both moves next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Tough one - merits for both keeping and selling to Toney (fixtures). Go read what LR said about Antonio in the article above

      Open Controls
  22. svgcr
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bench 2:

    A) Mbuemo (NOR)
    B) Antonio (LIV)
    C) White (WAT)
    D) Livramento (AVL)
    E) Cancelo (mun)

    Leaning towards C) and E)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      EC in that bench order

      Open Controls
  23. Bojack Horseman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    I was really hoping those huge first letters on each paragpraph ended up spelling something rude out.

    Good article LR.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      AWTOIARS is an anagram of....

      Open Controls
  24. tabby98
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    What to do here guys?

    Sanchez, Foster
    TAA, Rudiger, Cancelo, Veltman, Tsimikas
    Salah, Benrahma, Havertz, Raphinha, Sissoko
    Vardy, Antonio, Toney

    2FT
    £1.2m ITB

    Maybe Benrahma + Vardy —> Gallagher + Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Just the Benrahma downgrade and roll 2nd FT. Leaves you open to go Son or Kane depending on how the Everton game goes

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  25. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Everyone worrying who to bench this week.

    Dont be boring. Bench boost! there for a reason..

    Everyone saying wait for DGW but won't you be using TC that week?

    Sanchez Foster
    Trent Chilwell James Cancelo Liv
    Salah Havertz Raph ESR Mbeumo
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Most likely more than 1DGW with Chelsea having to miss 2 games due to Club World Cup early next year

      Open Controls
  26. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Havertz > Son or wait until after the break?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Probably do it now. Havertz hasn't been great and not sure he'll do much in the Burnley game either

      Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Have the same dilemma but think I'll save this week. An extra transfer may come in handy in case of any disasters during the IB and havertz could easily dish out some punishment as well

      Open Controls
    3. G B
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Ideally wait until after Spurs' Europa game tomorrow.

      But if prices force your hand today then it sounds like a solid long-term move to me. The 352 news is encouraging for Son.

      Open Controls
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hold Havertz one more week

      Open Controls
  27. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gray to ESR or Gallagher for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Neither for a hit unless you need the funds then ESR.

      Open Controls
  28. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which scores more this GW:

    A) Vardy (lee) and Livramento (AVL)

    B) Son (eve) and Toney (NOR) -4

    Open Controls
    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pretty close. A is a touch safer I suppose.

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Probably A

      Open Controls
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ta all - can prob get Son or Kane for free after the IB with 2FTs if needed

      Open Controls
  29. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best direction of travel? Note - exact cash on A.

    Route A: Havertz to Son in one move. Keep Vardy (No City attack for time being).
    Route B: Wait. Havertz to Foden and Vardy to Kane next week (No Son).
    Route C: Wait. Havertz to Son, but Vardy (Jesus, Jimi?) or Antonio (Jimi) would need downgrading.

    Can get both Spurs attackers by downgrading Antonio to Hwang (-4) too, but that would follow any of these.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  30. Pedersen
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Probably asked a lot. Play 1 of
    A) Cancelo
    B) Livramento
    C) Raphinha
    D) Antonio

    Slightly in favor of C right now

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Raphinha

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.