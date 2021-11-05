Broja benched as Hasenhuttl opts for Adams and Armstrong up front

Gameweek 11 gets underway at St Mary’s Stadium tonight as Southampton play host to Aston Villa.
Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.
Southampton, who have taken seven points from their last three matches, make just the one change as Stuart Armstrong (£5.8m) replaces Nathan Redmond (£5.9m), who missed training this week and is isolating.
That means Che Adams (£6.8m) and Adam Armstrong (£5.9m) lead the line again, with popular budget forward Armando Broja (£5.0m) a substitute after overcoming an ankle injury.
As for Villa, Dean Smith makes three changes from the side that lost 4-1 to West Ham United in Gameweek 10, as captain Tyrone Mings (£4.9m), Axel Tuanzebe (£4.5m) and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.7m) come in for Kortney Hause (£4.4m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m), who both drop to the bench, plus the suspended Ezri Konsa (£4.9m).
GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, S Armstrong, Adams, A Armstrong
Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Tella, Diallo, Walcott
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Tuanzebe, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, McGinn, Bailey, Buendia, El Ghazi, Watkins
Subs: Steer, Young, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Archer, Davis, A Ramsey, J Ramsey
First bench: how predictable.