Broja benched as Hasenhuttl opts for Adams and Armstrong up front

Gameweek 11 gets underway at St Mary’s Stadium tonight as Southampton play host to Aston Villa.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Southampton, who have taken seven points from their last three matches, make just the one change as Stuart Armstrong (£5.8m) replaces Nathan Redmond (£5.9m), who missed training this week and is isolating.

That means Che Adams (£6.8m) and Adam Armstrong (£5.9m) lead the line again, with popular budget forward Armando Broja (£5.0m) a substitute after overcoming an ankle injury.

As for Villa, Dean Smith makes three changes from the side that lost 4-1 to West Ham United in Gameweek 10, as captain Tyrone Mings (£4.9m), Axel Tuanzebe (£4.5m) and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.7m) come in for Kortney Hause (£4.4m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m), who both drop to the bench, plus the suspended Ezri Konsa (£4.9m).

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, S Armstrong, Adams, A Armstrong

Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Tella, Diallo, Walcott

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Tuanzebe, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, McGinn, Bailey, Buendia, El Ghazi, Watkins

Subs: Steer, Young, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Archer, Davis, A Ramsey, J Ramsey

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT