Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 11?

Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) looks to be the leading captain candidate yet again for Gameweek 11, but are there any viable alternatives to the Egyptian for this upcoming round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action?

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 11 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

As you can see from the current results, Mohamed Salah is the runaway leader of the Gameweek 11 captain poll, having accumulated just under 50% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 10% of votes at this stage, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m), fresh from his UEFA Champions League brace, in second backed by 8.19%.

Ivan Toney (£6.6m) occupies third-place with 7.86%, with Harry Kane (£12.1m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.0m) just behind, with 4.01% and 3.9% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Salah (17) Fernandes (20) Mane (3) 2 Salah (3) Fernandes (1) Mane (8) 3 Son (10) Antonio (11) Fernandes (2) 4 Ronaldo (13) Salah (8) Lukaku (13) 5 Salah (12) Mane (8) Ronaldo (6) 6 Ronaldo (2) Salah (7) Antonio (8) 7 Lukaku (2) Ronaldo (1) Antonio (2) 8 Salah (13) De Bruyne (11) Mane (8) 9 Salah (24) Havertz (3) Kane (2) 10 Salah (5) Foden (2) Antonio (2)

