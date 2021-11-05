696
Captain Sensible November 5

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 11?

Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) looks to be the leading captain candidate yet again for Gameweek 11, but are there any viable alternatives to the Egyptian for this upcoming round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action?

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 11 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

As you can see from the current results, Mohamed Salah is the runaway leader of the Gameweek 11 captain poll, having accumulated just under 50% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 10% of votes at this stage, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m), fresh from his UEFA Champions League brace, in second backed by 8.19%.

Ivan Toney (£6.6m) occupies third-place with 7.86%, with Harry Kane (£12.1m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.0m) just behind, with 4.01% and 3.9% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek1st2nd3rd
1Salah (17)Fernandes (20)Mane (3)
2Salah (3)Fernandes (1)Mane (8)
3Son (10)Antonio (11)Fernandes (2)
4Ronaldo (13)Salah (8)Lukaku (13)
5Salah (12)Mane (8)Ronaldo (6)
6Ronaldo (2)Salah (7)Antonio (8)
7Lukaku (2)Ronaldo (1)Antonio (2)
8Salah (13)De Bruyne (11)Mane (8)
9Salah (24)Havertz (3)Kane (2)
10Salah (5)Foden (2)Antonio (2)

  1. KUNingas
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    2FTs and 6.6 ITB

    A) Saka -> Son
    B) Dias -> James/Chilwell (Bench Livra/Hwang)
    C) A+B
    D) Other

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, Azpi, Livra
    Salah, Raphinha, Saka, Mbeumo
    Toney, Hwang

    Foster, Antonio, Dias, Brownhill

    1. SMOOTH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      Do B this week and A next week

      Both this week is not bad either but 2ft in the IB is also useful

      1. KUNingas
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Thanks! James or Chilwell then?

    2. Fadi AMJK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

  2. CAVEAT KING
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Hello guys.
    Son Broja jota or
    Havertz Antonio McArthur

    1. Tshelby
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Son Borja jota

    2. SMOOTH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      First one

    3. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      SBJ

    4. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      It seems the way to go.
      But not my side atm

    5. Norco
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Prefer BJs over ham

  3. Tshelby
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    1ft - 2.2 itb - wc available

    Foster
    TAA, Cancelo, Christensen
    Salah, Son, raphina, Sarr
    Jimenez, Toney, Antonio

    Sanchez.- Livra, White, Gilmour

    Sarr out for? Or save?

    1. Alonso The Great Midfielder
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      need one chelsea wingback

      1. Tshelby
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Christensen to James or chillwel?

    2. SMOOTH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Probably save, otherwise mbuemo

      1. Tshelby
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        No need of Foden or Jota?

  4. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Bottomed. Sorry. Big dilemma.

    Benching nightmare. Who would be your first sub???

    Sanchez
    James - Chiwell - TAA (Livra, Manq)
    Salah - Son - Gallacher - Mane - ESR
    Antonio - Hwang - (Nacho)

    It's currently between Nacho, Hwang and Tony

    HELP. Please. Many thanks

    1. TheBiffas
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I'd reluctantly bench ESR

    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Iheanacho first sub

    3. Alonso The Great Midfielder
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      id play nacho ahead gallagher maybe

    4. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Thinking of Nacho too. Purely because of his minutes, but then I see goals in that mach. Stupidly brought Gall i tis week hence reluctant to bench him?

      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Start him over Hwang?

  5. Better Call Raul
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    A) Raphinha -> Son
    B) Antonio -> Kane

    1. TheBiffas
      31 mins ago

      B

    2. SMOOTH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      A

    3. Hotdogs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

    4. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

    5. Flowsick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Neither honestly, if must do one of exactly these this week, B will keep Raphinha with a good fixture.

  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    One to bench. Who?
    A) Antonio
    B) Alexander-Arnold
    C) Cancelo

    1. TheBiffas
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      C

    2. Tshelby
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      A

    3. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Ant man

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Antonio.

    5. SMOOTH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      A

    6. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Cancelo

    7. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      C

    8. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Cheers all. 50/50 on Antonio & Cancelo. Honestly those were the two I couldn't decide on.

      Maybe Antonio to try and take advantage of the opposition. But could backfire!

    9. Flowsick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Bench Antonia, Cancelo has a good fixture.

    10. Fadi AMJK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

  7. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    should i bring in james for jansson for free?

    i know its a simple question but jansson is one of my subs

    with the move i will be benching one of james, chilwell, foden, antonio, cancelo, mbuemo every week (either voluntarily or forcefully)

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Not this week. Jansson vs Norwich is tasty.

      1. SMOOTH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Probably play Antonio if I don’t bring in James

        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Then get James

  8. FPL Doctor
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    g2g?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Foden Raph Saka Mbeumo
    Toney Vardy

    Foster Antonio Duffy Livra

    1. Hotdogs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      feels bad about Duffy in second bench but I have him there as well currently

  9. Mozumbus
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Bottomed
    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Azpi Rudiger Semedo Veltman
    Salah KDB Raphinha Allan Brownhill
    Ings Antonio Toney
    1FT, 0.4ITB, WC intact

    Which move shall I make with short term perspective:
    A. Ings to Jimenez (Ings red flagged)
    B. Ings to Edouard
    C. Azpi to Chilwell
    D. Roll and play Veltman
    E. Any other better move
    Thanks

    1. Tshelby
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      A

      1. Mozumbus
        just now

        Thanks

  10. TimoTime
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Who scores more this week?

    A) ESR

    B) Livramento

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      A

    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      45 mins ago

      I think Villa will score, but Livra could get attacking returns

  11. Hotdogs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Any adjustments to bench or GTG?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo TAA Rudiger
    Foden Salah (C) Mount Raphinha ESR
    Vardy Antonio

    Foster | Hwang Duffy White

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      GTG! ESR vice!

  12. Tmel
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo TAA Livra James
    Salah Foden Mbuemo Raphina
    Vardy Antonio
    (Foster Hwang Walker Brownhill)

    2FT & 1.2ITB

    1) Walker > Chilwell
    2) Walker > Reguilon
    3) Brownhill & Vardy > Son & Broja
    4) Mbuemo & Vardy > Son & Toney

    1. Alonso The Great Midfielder
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      keep vardy

    2. Tshelby
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      1

    3. Bretth96
      • 1 Year
      just now

      1

  13. unclesbasement
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    g2g?
    Sanchez(Steele)
    TAA,White,Rudiger,Chilwell(Cancelo)
    Salah,Mbeumo,Foden,Gallagher(Brownhill)
    Vardy,Toney(Antonio)

    1. Jusx8
      just now

      GTG, good team mate! Antonio benching is wild, have a good feeling for Antonio!

  14. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Any clue on Duffy starting?? Not seen any comments from Potter

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Should do but if he doesn’t he shouldn’t cameo so safe to start if you want

  15. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    How's about the bench and captains here?

    Guaita
    Trent Chilwell(v) James(c)
    Foden Havertz Raphinha ESR
    Vardy Jimenez Edouard

    Foster | Cancelo, Grealish, Livramento

    Yes, I don't usually captain players in the same game, but I think the Chelsea players really stand out from the crowd as options in my team this week. What do you reckon?

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Maybe start Cancelo over Eduoard, other than that looks set including captaincy.

      P.s. what are your thoughts on Aubameyang?

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thanks Holmes. I think it's looking increasingly like Auba is close to nailed. I thought previously that he might be replaced by Laca in some games, rather than playing alongside him. Tbh I think there are enough reasons to steer clear still, including the fixtures and cheaper, better value Arsenal assets.

        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Cheers, no vacancy in midfield unfortunately. Was considering him as a punt for WAT and NEW.

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            If you have a plan for the surrounding games to replace him, then I say go for it. As a mid- to long-term option,though, maybe not right now

            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Will be WCing soon and I want to get rid of Ings. So plan is there, just don't know if he is worth picking, couldn't find him much while watching highlights 😀

              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                He's in decent enough form. I think his probability of scoring is hugely dependent on the Arsenal performance. How are they going to play for each 5-minute spell? Haha. He's ready for when the team is playing well, I think.

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      I think Chilwell scores more than James this week

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Why, Miguel, why?

  16. steven8991
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Bench 2:
    A. Cancelo
    B. Foden
    C. Maupay
    D. Antonio
    E. Duffy
    F. Livramento

    1. SMOOTH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      C E

    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      DF

    3. Fadi AMJK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      C and D

  17. Fitzy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/05/the-best-fantasy-bundesliga-players-for-matchday-11/

  18. The Riders of Mohan
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Happy with my team this week. No fires or injuries for once or hits! Good luck everyone!

    Sanchez
    James TAA Dias Chilwell
    Salah Raph Mbeumo Foden
    Antonio Toney

    Foster, Livra, ASM, Gilmour

  19. mr messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I have 2fts. Next week I plan to do Vardy Havertz to Jiminez and Son.

    But what to do this week? Don't want to waste a transfer. 0.3 in the bank.

    Mendy Foster
    Chilwell TAA Livramento Cancelo Manquillo
    Salah Raphina Havertz Mbeumo Brownhill
    Vardy Antonio Toney

  20. Bretth96
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    Having a major benching headache this week after benching Ramsdale for Foster last week (I know…)

    Currently set up as:

    Ramsdale (100%!)
    Trent Chillwell Rudiger
    Salah Havertz Rafinha Mbuemo Saka
    Vardy Antonio

    Subs: foster Cancelo Livra Scarlett

    Would people agree this is the right benching? Would have Cancelo and Livra starting in any other week with their fixtures/potential

    1. Fadi AMJK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I am Starting Cancelo over Antonio

  21. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    Rambo (Foster)
    TAA Cancelo Chill James (Livra)
    Salah Foden Raph ESR (fodder)
    Kane Antonio Toney

    Team is well set up now, the task will be finding differentials going forward.
    Think Raph/Toney could be template players to chop to find them.

  22. Roysgotnoboys
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Would you bench boost this team?

    Ramsdale

    James, Rudiger, Duffy, Livra

    Salah (C), ESR, Raphina

    Vardy, Tony

    (Foster, Antonio, Cancelo, Townsend)

    Every year I save it for the doubles and it fails normally

  23. chriskon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Any news on Mason Mount injury and if he'll start? Thinking of bringing in Mbuemo for him...

  24. chriskon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Who to bench?:

    Cancelo
    Antonio
    Jimenez

    1. Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      This is my dilemma. Leaning towards Cancelo. Jim has pens, Antonio has a thing for scoring in difficult fixtures.

      But Cancelo is Cancelo.

      1. chriskon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I had cancelo on the bench but when you see him have an absolute blinder mid week, you second these type of decisions!

        Crystal Palace are looking quite solid at the minute though so may be difficult to score passed them at home.

        United are so unpredictable and their defence is useless at the mo...

        I'm watching the West Ham game so would be rude not to play him I suppose...

  25. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Help needed.

    Play 1
    A) Gallagher (WOL)
    B) Livremenco(AVL)
    C) White (WAT)
    D)Benrahma (LIV)..

    Thanks

  26. Fadi AMJK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Which two players should I bench?
    A. Livramento
    2. Duffy
    3. Antonio
    4. Cancelo

    A help is much appreciated

    1. AMP
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I m playing atm Livra and Antonio

      but also not decided between Livra or Duffy 🙂

      1. Fadi AMJK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Well I am also Benching Antonio and Livra
        But Duffy is a dilemma, first if he will start or not and second because I think newcastle are able to score with Wilson fit

        1. AMP
          • 9 Years
          just now

          But I am playing them

          bench is Duffy and Cancelo

  27. AMP
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Hi

    play 1?????

    1 Livra
    2 Duffy

You need to be logged in to post a comment.