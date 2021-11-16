321
November 16

How the world’s leading FPL managers are set up ahead of Gameweek 12

321 Comments
Using LiveFPL’s array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Firstly we examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – before taking a closer look at the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups (where there will of course be some overlap), these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the growing number of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

THE ‘ELITE’ 1,000

Aaron Ramsdale and Robert Sanchez are each owned by over 40% of this ‘elite’ group and while the latter crowd will have to do without the suspended Brighton shot-stopper in Gameweek 12, most of Sanchez’s owners (over 75%) have a playing bench fodder option in Jason Steele or Ben Foster ready to come in.

While high ownerships for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Cancelo and Tino Livramento are predictable, it’s interesting to see the ‘split vote’ when it comes to Chelsea defenders. Concerns over wing-back rotation obviously still abound as only 17% own the double-up of Ben Chilwell and Reece James. The hypothetically more secure Antonio Rudiger, indeed, still features in more than one in three of these managers’ squads.

Mohamed Salah remains a ‘must’ for all but a maverick/deleted few of our featured bosses but there is a notable lack of consensus when it comes to the second premium asset slot. Jamie Vardy was the next most-owned £10.0m+ player with just over 50% as of Gameweek 11 but with Chelsea to come next after a barren three weeks, it’s probably a fair assumption that some of his owners will be making a switch – even a temporary one – immediately after the international break. It’s here where there is immediate overall rank ground to be gained: Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo all feature in 20% of these managers’ squads or fewer and while those figures will no doubt rise ahead of Gameweek 12, they are still difference-makers ahead of appealing-looking fixtures this weekend.

Diogo Jota, whose first-team prospects look set to be boosted by a cluster of injuries at Liverpool, is also a differential of sorts at 14.8% ownership.

THE TOP 10,000

LiveFPL’s top 10k data is even more detailed as, along with ownership figures, we also get chip data.

Fewer than 7% of these leading managers still have their first Wildcard in play and, as is often the case with some of these early frontrunners, a significant number – 11.4% – have used two or more chips already.

You’ll unsurprisingly see a lot of overlap between the top 10k template above and the most-owned players among the ‘legendary managers’ group.

The Gameweek 11 Wildcard template below, however, makes for more interesting reading.

Manchester City players took a tumble in popularity ahead of an ultimately comfortable derby win, with Chelsea wing-backs unsurprisingly surging in ownership after their recent heroics.

The new budget midfielders on the block, Conor Gallagher and Emile Smith Rowe, enter the Wildcard template at the expense of the misfiring Bryan Mbeumo and bench fodder’s very own Josh Brownhill, while favourable fixtures and a new manager outweighed poor form when it came to Kane, who featured in almost one in three of these teams.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  1. Brakos2k
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Afternoon. 2ft + £3.1m ITB and nothing obvious jumping out - any suggestions? Will be looking to shift one of Toney or Mbeumo (probably the latter) but doing so before Newcastle feels risky.

    Steele
    Cancelo James TAA Livra
    Raph Salah Foden Mbeumo
    Kane Toney

    Duffy Townsend Davis Ramsdale

    1. buzzkill
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      I would burn a transfer putting Townsend out of his misery and replacing him with an ESR or Gallagher

    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Ditch Townsend and roll the other FT

      1. Brakos2k
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        Thanks both. Will probably get Gallagher - would you play him instead of Mbeumo?

        1. The Sociologist
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Definitely

  2. buzzkill
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Afternoon all.
    Here's my connundrum. I want either Son or Kane, but to get Son in means losing one of my stacked midfield of:
    Salah, Raph, ESR, Gallagher & Foden.

    My forwards are Vardy, Antonio & Toney

    That means it's either going to be:
    A. ESR/Gallagher & Vardy > Son & Hwang/Armstrong/any 6.5 striker
    B. Vardy & Antonio > Kane & Hwang/Armstrong/any 6.5 striker
    (2x FTs)

    I'm reluctant to drop ESR or Gallagher but also worried the damage Son could do to me, however when Son scores points and Kane is on the pitch that *usually* means Kane gets something too.

    What do you think I should do?

    1. Brakos2k
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Tricky. Presumably you are mostly playing 3 5 2 so could you ditch Toney to fodder and then Vardy to Kane? Antonio is a player I want back in my team soon.

      1. buzzkill
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        I didn't even consider this. I'm not sure why - I just wanted Hwang because he looked dangerous.
        I could do Vardy and Toney to Kane and Dennis? Then bench him I suppose.

        1. Brakos2k
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          That would be my preference - especially if you have a solid defence to cover any no-shows. Just whether you want to risk taking out Toney before Newcastle but his has hardly been on fire lately.

          Open Controls
          1. buzzkill
            • 6 Years
            just now

            In all honesty I'm done with Toney now, too many blanks in a row and Newcastle could benefit from New Manager Bounce. Doing Kane means I get to keep ESR and Gallagher which is preferable and also Dennis fodder solves my current benching headache as my 15 is stacked.
            Defence FYI is Chilwell, James, TAA, Livramento & Cancelo.

  3. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Thinking about keeping FT here and making 3 moves for a hit before GW13, thoughts?

    Rambo/Foster
    Cancelo/Chilwell/James/Livra/Duffy
    Salah/Son/Havertz/Raph/Mbeumo
    Vardy/Toney/4.4

    1. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      What three moves do you have in mind?

      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Havertz Toney and Mbeumo/Duffy out

  4. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Is this a week to try elsewhere for the captaincy?

    A) Salah (ARS)
    B) Kane (LEE)

    1. JVALDEZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Been deliberating this myself. For now I'm playing safe with Salah

    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Still Salah for me

    3. Dammit_182
      just now

      What I would say is arsenal are a surprisingly tough nut to crack so salah hat-trick feels very unlikely. I would not back against him returning something from the game which is the risk. If your minded to go there I think 7 goals in the international break Kane is a great shout and an uber differential

  5. cheese XL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Thoughts please.

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA James Cancelo Chilwell (Livra)
    Salah Foden Raphinha (ESR Brownhill)
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    2ft,1.4itb

    A) Vardy, Raphinha ➡️ Wilson, Son
    B) Vardy, Toney ➡️ Kane, Hwang
    C) Vardy, Toney & Brownhill ➡️ Wilson, 4.4fwd & Son (-4)
    D) Vardy, Toney & Raphinha ➡️ Kane, 4.4fwd, Jota (-4)

    Thanks in advance

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Would Raphinha to Gallacher give you enough funds to go Vardy to Kane?

      1. cheese XL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes, good shout. Thanks

    2. buzzkill
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Very similar to my dilemma above and I've no idea!
      Maybe B

  6. martyhan
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Am I G2G? Bench order ok?

    Ramsdale
    Taa Cancelo chilwell regulion
    Salah mbeumo foden
    Armstrong Antonio kane

    Subs. Foster, liveramento, Raphinha, brownhill.

  7. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    2FT 0ITB

    Foster Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell White Livramento
    Salah Son Raph Mbeumo Brownhill
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    Thought I might get a flash of inspiration over the IB, but I'm still none the wiser as to what to do with my FTs. Any ideas?

    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Does Vardy and Mbeumo to Jota and Wilson work?

      1. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        It does, but I'm not 100% convinced about selling Vardy with the Watford, Southampton, Villa, Newcastle run incoming.
        Not a great fixture to bring Jota in for and then Wilson has Arsenal next week when Vardy faces Watford, tricky.

  8. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    who is more of a sell (after Newcastle), Toney or Mbeumo?

    Or is the answer both?

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Toney

      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        there is just slim pickings up there, at least with Mbeumo you have ESR and Gallagher within reach

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Mbeumo - as there are more alternatives in midfield right now

    3. sovietrockettes
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Mbeumo due to the number of quality midfield options

    4. Brakos2k
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Mbeumo for me just because there is a wealth of decent mids around his price.

    5. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      thanks all, does the answer change if I can get Toney to Wilson/ASM?

  9. Stupendous
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Had to do Sanchez to Guaita with a free

    -8 for Kane in is too much isn't it?

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      yep

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Not sure if I’ll get him with 1 of my 2 free transfers.

  10. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    What would you do with this lot?

    Was thinking of getting Jota in for Raphinha which allows me next week to do Jimenez, Azpi and Toney to Kane, White and 4.4 fodder for a -4.

    2FT 2.1 ITB

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Dias
    Salah Raphinha Foden Mbeumo
    Toney Jimenez Antonio

    Foster Livramento ESR Azpi

  11. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Hi....who to start in addition to cancelo please?

    A....dias v Everton

    B...livra at Norwich

    Thanks

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Dias for me

    2. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

  12. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Pick 1 to bench: Rudi, Raphi, Vardy

    1. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Rudiger

  13. bigdip
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Foster
    Azpi - Cancelo - James - Livra
    Raphinha - Salah(c) - Foden
    Jimenez - VARDY - Antonio
    _______________________________
    Ramsdale: ESR : Rudiger: BROWNHILL

    What changes shall I make guys? 1 ft, 1.5mn

    A) Vardy to Kane
    B) Brownhill to Gallagher and start him over Raph
    C) Roll FT

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

    2. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      C

  14. fylde2022
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    I have Son. Should I go for Kane too, or swap Son for Gallagher and Vardy to Kane?

    I have 2ft and can do the Kane in 1 move, even if I do keep Son.

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      why so desperate for Kane?

      give a week and assess Kane

      1. NABIL - I own Laporte GW10
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        The knees. Blame the knees

        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          just now

          What can I say, I do that most of the week as well... 😀

    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      One Spur is enough for now

      1. fylde2022
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        OK, I'll hold on the Kane move, for now. Cheers

  15. Patrick Bateman
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Robertson done his hammy with Scotland.

    Tsimakas in?

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Is it really worth it though, maybe if you don’t own Taa

      Nearly everyone owns

      A Chelsea full back
      Cancelo
      Taa
      Livra

      So maybe if you play 4 or 5 at the back it’s worth it but it’s 2 transfers 1 to get and 1 to get rid when he expires not sure I would get

      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Depends on if and how severe Robbo's injury is. If he is out for a month, thats 7 league games.

    2. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not confirmed

    3. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      May do Duffy to Tsim

  16. bigdip
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Bench:
    A) Raphinha
    B) ESR

    1. JVALDEZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      ESR

      1. bigdip
        • 9 Years
        just now

        TX

    2. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A, Pool can be hit with injuries

  17. bigdip
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    G2G? (0ft, 0 itb)
    Foster
    Azpi - Cancelo - James - Livra
    Raphinha - Salah(c) - Foden
    Jimenez - Kane - Antonio
    _______________________________
    Ramsdale: ESR : Rudiger: Brownhill

  18. Watermelons
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    As soon as Kane connected with that stunning bicycle kick I was dead set on bringing him in for Vardy.

    But something in the back of my mind tells me Vardy always does well after the international break, when he is well rested and everyone else is a bit tired. Is that just me imagining it? I seem to recall that from previous seasons, since he has been retired from internatonal footy...

    Damn! I am torn.

    Can anyone evidence this?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/jamie-vardy/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/197838/plus/0?saison=&verein=&liga=&wettbewerb=GB1&pos=&trainer_id=

      Can’t be bothered to check for you but you should be able to workout the IB gaps as there will be a two week gap between the match dates.

  19. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    If Robertson and Mane are out I may captain a Spurs asset over Salah.

    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Get what you're saying but Tsmikas seems good enough and Salah without Mane is even more gold than normal!

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Salah without Mane usually still has Firmino to feed him though. Not sure it's the same with Jota, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, etc. in support.

    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Yeah, Liverpool without their first choice left flank won't bode well for Salah, especially against a "big" team.

      1. bigdip
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Im going Kane over Salah. go hard or go home!

        1. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Son here

  20. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Guys have two options what should I choose?

    A) vardy to kane
    B) benrahma to jota

    No Spurs worries me though.

    1. rjcv177
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Flavour of the week vs serious improvement on your roster.
      Thing with vardy, if u hold him now u'll not get rid of him. Where comes the £ to get to Spurs?

      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        I have excact money to do vardy to Kane mate for free.

        1. rjcv177
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yes i saw. My point is vardy is our "cash cow"

          1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Fine.

  21. rjcv177
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Afternoon guys
    Best combo, knowing cancelo IN already. Thkx in adv

    A) dias, Son, Wilson (bench mbeumo)
    B) reguilon, saka(bench this gw), Kane

    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  22. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any suggestions what to do here guys ?

    A) Dias > Cancelo
    B) Rudiger > James
    C) Mount > Jota

    Steele
    TAA Rudiger Dias Livramento
    Salah Raphinha Mount
    Kane Jimenez Antonio

    Sanchez, ESR Williams Mendy

    0.9m ITB, 1 FT

    Cheers.

    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 3 Years
      just now

      C

  23. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Trying to get ahead of the curve with Chelsea-Spurs switch.

    Havertz & Rüdiger ➡ Son & Reguilón/Royal could be the winning combination.

    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Any takers?

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Can you swing for Kane instead of Son?

      If not these look good enough

    3. JBG
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Looks good tbf Reguilon looks like more of a goal threat.

  24. martyhan
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Am I G2G? Bench order ok?

    Ramsdale
    Taa Cancelo chilwell regulion
    Salah mbeumo foden
    Armstrong Antonio kane

    Subs. Foster, liveramento, Raphinha, brownhill

    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      G2G imo.

  25. JBG
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    It's almost been 2 weeks and I still don't know what to do with my FT.

    I want Vardy out, but he has good fixtures next GWs after that, but on the other hand he's been sh*t.
    So do I sell him for Kane? Wilson? Jesus? I have no idea, so annoying. My team looks like this:

    Ramsdale
    TAA-Chilwell-Cancelo-(Livra-Azpi)
    Salah-Raph-Mbuemo-Foden-(D.Luiz)
    Vardy-Hwang-Antonio

    1.5 itb

  26. Gabbiadini
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone interested in Tsimikas, pending Robertson news of course (hopefully positive, no one likes injuries).
    Or are you set with your defence as it is?

    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I might sell Toni but TAA, RJ, JC and Lord Livra are locked in. It's mad how many quality options are out there!

    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      just now

      If Robbo is out for 1-2 months or something like that I'm going to bring in Tsimikas.

  27. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Any advice what to do here? Can't get Kane or Son easily without taking Ronnie out, but feels a bit late to do that now.

    Current team for this week:
    Guaita
    TAA / Chilwell / Livramento
    Foden / Salah / Smith Rowe / Raphinha
    Jimenez / Antonio / Ronald

    Foster / Semedo / White / BIssouma

    2 FT's , 0.4 ITB

