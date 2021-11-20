395
Dugout Discussion November 20

Leicester v Chelsea team news: James and Chilwell start, Azpilicueta benched

395 Comments
Share

There’s a busy Saturday of Premier League football ahead of us, with Leicester City v Chelsea the first of eight matches.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 12:30 GMT.

Thomas Tuchel and Brendan Rodgers have both made two changes for the lunchtime game.

Daniel Amartey and Marc Albrighton are brought in to replace injured pair Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira, which could mean that the Foxes are turning to a wing-back system – as Rodgers has done in the past when facing the Blues.

Jamie Vardy, the most-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player in this fixture, starts.

Mason Mount is back in the Chelsea starting XI after his recent teething problems, while Trevoh Chalobah starts as the right-sided centre-half.

Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen are the men to make way from the 1-1 draw with Burnley, while there is a fourth successive league benching for Cesar Azpilicueta.

The fit-again Timo Werner is also among the substitutes.

All of that means that there are further starts for Reece James and Ben Chilwell, with the former now the most-owned Chelsea asset in FPL overall (24.2%) and within the top 10,000 (60.1%).

The ownership figures of Vardy and Antonio Rudiger have taken a bit of a tumble in the top 10k (see below), which is often a better gauge of active Fantasy managers than the ‘selected by’ numbers we see on the FPL site.

Vardy and Rudiger had top 10k ownership figures of 52.7% and 35.0% in Gameweek 11.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Ndidi, Soumare, Castagne, Lookman, Vardy, Barnes.

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Dewsbury-Hall, Choudhury, Maddison, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech, Pulisic, Werner.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

395 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Thomas Magnum
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    CHO clear in if Havertz passed. Another week of ruing what could’ve been as an owner, shame….

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      James earlier too. Did it a bit vs Burnley as well... clearly doesn't play FPL!

      Open Controls
  2. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Benched Rudi to play Vardy. Also have Chilwell.

    Open Controls
  3. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    James is real sickner. Stealing Chillers free kicks aswell and wasting them..

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Chilwells turn next.

      Open Controls
  4. Adetro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Going with Rudiger, Chilwell and James making up for my 8 point hit.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nice!

      Open Controls
      1. Adetro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        It wasn't so nice last week when they conceded. That's the risk.

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      and then some...

      Open Controls
  5. PascalCygan
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Was on Rudiger all week, switched to ESR this morning... switched back to Rudiger at 10:58! Phew!

    Got Chilwell too but always scared of James as a non-owner (and former owner, more frustratingly).

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      What an epic tale. Had me hooked

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Didn't realise the bar had been set quite so high on here!

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          😆

          Open Controls
  6. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Already on 16 points.

    Open Controls
  7. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Can’t wait to sell Schmeichel, horrible pick

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Unfortunate how bad he has been!

      Open Controls
    2. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Switched to Mendy GW8

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Try owning Sa

      Open Controls
  8. Milkman Bruno
      4 mins ago

      Have 2ft and don’t know what way to go. Focus on getting Jota, Cancelo or Son/Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cancelo is the priority here

        Open Controls
    • Moose™
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Best 5.5 mid?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Go down to 4.4

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
            just now

            Or this

            Open Controls
        2. Milkman Bruno
            2 mins ago

            Hudson Odoi

            Open Controls
          • KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I’m going Normann

            Open Controls
        3. Hits dont lie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          James and Chilwell owner here, v. happy with the 2 assists, but really annoyed that Rudiger scored

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            TAA Cancelo Chilwell James Livra/Gallagher rank above Rudiger, imo

            Open Controls
        4. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Would you go for James (have Chilwell) or Jota?

          Open Controls
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            James.

            Open Controls
          2. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            James. Man U is worse than Leicester

            Open Controls
        5. ZeBestee
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Any news on Havertz? No where to be found?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.