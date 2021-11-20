Leicester v Chelsea team news: James and Chilwell start, Azpilicueta benched

There’s a busy Saturday of Premier League football ahead of us, with Leicester City v Chelsea the first of eight matches.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 12:30 GMT.

Thomas Tuchel and Brendan Rodgers have both made two changes for the lunchtime game.

Daniel Amartey and Marc Albrighton are brought in to replace injured pair Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira, which could mean that the Foxes are turning to a wing-back system – as Rodgers has done in the past when facing the Blues.

Jamie Vardy, the most-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player in this fixture, starts.

Mason Mount is back in the Chelsea starting XI after his recent teething problems, while Trevoh Chalobah starts as the right-sided centre-half.

Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen are the men to make way from the 1-1 draw with Burnley, while there is a fourth successive league benching for Cesar Azpilicueta.

The fit-again Timo Werner is also among the substitutes.

All of that means that there are further starts for Reece James and Ben Chilwell, with the former now the most-owned Chelsea asset in FPL overall (24.2%) and within the top 10,000 (60.1%).

The ownership figures of Vardy and Antonio Rudiger have taken a bit of a tumble in the top 10k (see below), which is often a better gauge of active Fantasy managers than the ‘selected by’ numbers we see on the FPL site.

Vardy and Rudiger had top 10k ownership figures of 52.7% and 35.0% in Gameweek 11.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Ndidi, Soumare, Castagne, Lookman, Vardy, Barnes.

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Dewsbury-Hall, Choudhury, Maddison, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech, Pulisic, Werner.

