36
Community November 23

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 13

36 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell.

“Work it, make it, do it, makes us: harder, better, faster, stronger”

You’d be daft punk not to get excited about the packed schedule of FPL activity over the next few weeks! We have nine Gameweeks crammed into the next 42 days, if you read this on 23rd November, otherwise it will be 41 days if you read on the 24th November or even 40 days if you read… anyway, you get the gist. It’s going to be an FPL frenzy!

The international break brought its own series of surprises with Roberto Firmino’s (£8.8m) injury giving Diogo Jota (£7.5m) owners comfort, Phil Foden (£8.3m) felt a disturbance and many believed Harry Kane (£12.2m) would be essential after scoring against a few accountants, sales assistants, and ceramic shop workers.

Then there was the managerial merry go round. One can only assume club chairmen thought there were coaching supply chain issues, as they stockpiled on new managers with Steven Gerrard, Dean Smith and Eddie Howe all bouncing their clubs to a much-improved performance.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Geoff Danced away with the top score this week of 85, with 53 of those points coming from his defence as Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m), Antonio Rudiger (£5.9m), Joao Cancelo (£6.6m) and Reece James (£6.1m) all provided him with double-digit hauls.

Az remains top, despite a captaincy mishap when he miscalculated just how fragile Ole’s grip on the wheel was, as his choice of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) only offered an assist when he should have gone for double-digit Emmanuel Dennis (£5.2m).

This was a better return than Kane provided Magnus, who gambled on the Spurs striker but he again failed to add to his solitary Premier league goal for the season, despite three shots inside the box against Leeds United.

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week:

Az – Ronaldo, Johnson (Vardy, Duffy)

LTFPL Andy – Kane, Omobamidele (Vardy, Laporte)

Fabio Borges – Jota (Raphinha)

Joe Lepper – None

Geoff Dance – Kane (Vardy)

FPL General – None

Les Caldwell – Kane (Vardy)

Magnus Carlsen – Wilson, Kane (Vardy, Aubameyang)

Mark Sutherns – Guaita (Sanchez)

FPL Matthew – Kane, McArthur (Vardy, Mbeumo)

Neale Rigg – Cancelo (Christensen)

Tom Freeman – None

Tom Stephenson – None

Yavuz Kabuk – Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher (Azpilicueta, Havertz)

Zophar – None

Kane was the most popular transfer for the week with high hopes for the Conte revolution, but he again frustrated, Jamie Vardy (£10.6m) was the fall guy for most of them. Az went with Ronaldo instead of Kane and he’ll be hoping that the interim interim Michael Carrick can inspire some kind of response; I do wonder whether Cristiano will end up picking the team himself and allocate tea-making duties to Michael.

Mark made the sexy goalkeeping trade this week and again that move seems cursed as Vincente Guaita (£4.6m) conceded three on his debut, although he did at least secure some save points. The Magnus move for Callum Wilson (£7.4m) catches the eye as, although he blanked, he had five shots in the box and ‘attack attack attack’ seems to be the Eddie Howe tactic for avoiding relegation, meaning goals should follow for the striker.

TEMPLATE

Salah's role one to monitor in FPL as Alexander-Arnold continues forays infield 2

The template for The Great and The Good is as follows with number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:-

Foster (11), Ramsdale (6)
Alexander-Arnold (15), Cancelo (14), Livramento (13), Rudiger/Chilwell/James (5)
Salah (15), Raphinha (11), Foden (10), Mbuemo (9), Brownhill (7)
Antonio (13), Toney (11), Kane (7)

Kane is the big-name arrival in the template this week, displacing Vardy. Yavuz’s purchase of Alexander-Arnold finally means he is at 100% ownership but perhaps the biggest surprise is that James and Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) don’t have bigger ownership.

DOUBLE DIGITS

One of the best ways to catapult yourself up the ranks is through explosive returns and the following chart shows how many double-digit hauls that The Great and The Good have secured this season:

Unsurprisingly, Az and Tom lead this metric, which is one of the factors towards their places in the top 20k. Perhaps alarmingly for everyone else, it could have been three more for Az as he has benched Ben Foster (£4.1m), Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m) and Emile Smith-Rowe (£5.9m) over the last few weeks.

Looking at the players behind these returns, no shock to see Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) at the top but the fact that Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo and James are next in the list highlights that it is finally the time to go big at the back and maybe even consider putting the armband on one of them?

CONCLUSION

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 2? 10

A strong template is forming with four-at-the-back seemingly the optimal strategy, complemented by a perma Mo captaincy with the real ground made up by your choice of mid-price striker and midfielder. As always, it’s best to look ahead though, as the fixtures turn towards Manchester over the next few weeks, so many of us will be keeping a close eye on the Old Trafford soap opera to see if they can get their act together and appoint someone to give them a bounce into a green set of fixtures.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now and remember don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me here on Twitter.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

36 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Carrick at the wheel

    Open Controls
  2. Milkman Bruno
      57 mins ago

      Michael looks like he is in his school uniform

      Open Controls
    • Bishopool
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Can someone please define me, what thing this Martial is? Every time I see him play, he is lazy with unatractive and useless movement on the field. Also no goals. Why teams need him?

      Open Controls
    • Thomas M.
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Is either:
      1. Dias + Foden -> TAA + Jota / anyone under 7.5
      2. Rudiger + Foden -> TAA + Bilva / anyone under 7.3

      worth a -4?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Nope

        Open Controls
    • drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Best move for my team here, kane most likely coming in for Vardy next week. 1 FT and 0.2 itb.

      Sanchez
      TAA Rudiger Chilwell Cancelo
      Salah Foden Gallagher ESR
      Vardy Jimenez

      Foster Antonio Gilmour Livramento

      A. Foden>Jota
      B. Antonio>Toney
      C. Save

      Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Chilwell; Ziyech, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi.

      No rest for the 3 Chelsea boys.

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Oh spanner in the works

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Potentially a good sign than Azpi or Alonso aren't trusted in a big game?

          Would expect one of them to start vs Watford though...

          Open Controls
        2. G B
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Still another 5 days until the United game, James and Chilwell will probably start.

          It's the Watford game they'll likely be rotated in imo.

          Open Controls
      2. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        So I got rid of Christensen . He'll probably play at the weekend.

        Open Controls
      3. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Looks like I go another week with no Chelsea defenders then

        Open Controls
      4. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Nooooo

        Open Controls
      5. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Tuchel will probably use 5 subs to rest them in second half if Chelsea doing well - and Chelsea don’t play until Sunday so good number of days

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Sunday isn't the issue, missing Watford would be.

          Can't see Chelsea being that comfortable.

          Open Controls
      6. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Expected. No way Chilwell/James plays Juve, Man Utd, Watford and West Ham.

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Watford rest next mid week for one or both probably?

          Open Controls
          1. acidicleo
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            They may score if they come on for 30 mins..

            Open Controls
    • Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Best use of 2 FT here?

      A) Vardy + Gray -> Jimenez + Jota
      B) Vardy + Gray -> King + Son
      C) Rudiger + Raphinha -> James + Gallagher
      D) Raphinha -> Gallagher and roll 1

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Can you get James from Rudiger and roll one? D frees up funds nicely.

        As bad as he's been, I wouldn't lose Vardy this GW.

        Open Controls
        1. Ibralicious
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          0.3 short! D) or Gray -> Mbuemo would be the only moves to make in that case.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            18 mins ago

            How about Gray to Gilmour and your last defender to James?

            Open Controls
            1. Ibralicious
              • 7 Years
              16 mins ago

              Would have to play Gilmour not sure if that's ideal

              Open Controls
            2. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              15 mins ago

              Just checked your team. Your bench is on thin ice, but your starting XI is fine for this GW

              Gray to Gilmour, Livra to Reguilón

              Open Controls
              1. Ibralicious
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Cheers! How about Gray to Gallagher and Rudiger to Reguilón?

                Open Controls
    • ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Chelsea team news
      Chelsea team to face Juventus: Mendy, James, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Pulisic, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi.
      Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Christensen, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount.

      Open Controls
      1. G B
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Lubacku!

        Open Controls
      2. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        no azpi

        Open Controls
    • RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      My feelings are to not bring in James given he has MU, Watford (high chance of rest?), West Ham next three.

      hmmmm

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah I'm thinking the same with Chilwell (already have James). May go Reguilon for bur, BRE, NOR and then get the second Chelsea defender after that.

        Open Controls
      2. Bob Vrabkab
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        James and Chilly starting tonight as well

        Open Controls
      3. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Did you have a reason not to get James every GW since he returned from injury and exploded?

        Man U is a highscoring game for both wingbacks. Watford, if it does turn out to be a rest, can easily get cover from your bench if you're playing 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, even if both wingbacks are rested

        West Ham isn't a bad game for those at the top of the table either. Not the easiest, but they'll still probably get returns

        I'm getting Reguilón for GW14 as cover, not as a replacement

        Open Controls
        1. Dthinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          We don't really know yet if it will be a high-scoring game for the wingbacks. We don't know how Carrick will set them up. We don't even know if he will stick with De Gea or finally bring Henderson back into the team

          Open Controls
        2. G B
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, if James is playing against Telles he'll get at least 20pts. He's got a nice cross on him, but Telles is a disaster defensively.

          Open Controls
    • Milkman Bruno
        11 mins ago

        Damn no Alonso. First to fail on my Ll in UCL

        Open Controls
      • Esalman
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Is it still worth going for 4-5 premium defenders or just point chasing? All of city, Spurs and pool have decent fixtures, only Chelsea is a bit tricky.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.