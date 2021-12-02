Thursday’s FPL team news: Ronaldo returns, Saka benched

The final two fixtures of Gameweek 14 take place this evening – Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford at 19.30 GMT, followed by Manchester United v Arsenal 45 minutes later.

Antonio Conte make two changes from the 2-1 win over Leeds United in Gameweek 12, with Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m) and Oliver Skipp (£4.5m) coming in for Japhet Tanganga (£4.3m) and Harry Winks (£4.4m), both of whom drop to the bench.

That means Harry Kane (£12.3m) – who has scored just one goal in 11 league appearances this season – leads the line, with Son Heung-min (£10.4m) and Lucas Moura (£6.4m) flanking him either side.

As for Brentford, they are unchanged from their 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday, with Sergi Canos (£5.5m), Christian Norgaard (£5.0m) and Rico Henry (£4.5m) all recovering from knocks to keep their place in the starting XI.

Thomas Frank’s side have lost just one of their six away matches this season, and will move into the top half of the table with a win tonight.

Elsewhere, Man Utd make three changes from their Gameweek 13 draw at Stamford Bridge, with Harry Maguire (£5.4m), Diogo Dalot (£4.4m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.3m) replacing Eric Bailly (£4.9m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.2m) and Nemanja Matic (£4.5m).

At Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli (£5.2m) starts in place of Bukayo Saka (£6.3m), who is a substitute, while Mohamed Elneny (£4.4m) comes in for Albert Sambi Lokonga (£4.8m).

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Spurs XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Winks, Gil, Sessegnon, Alli, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Ndombele

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Goode, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Cox, Jansen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Roersley, Maghoma, Stevens

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Lingard, Mata, Van de Beek, Diallo, Greenwood, Martial

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Aubameyang

Subs: Okonkwo, Tierney, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Pepe, Saka, Lacazette, Nketiah

