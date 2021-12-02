315
Dugout Discussion December 2

Thursday’s FPL team news: Ronaldo returns, Saka benched

315 Comments
The final two fixtures of Gameweek 14 take place this evening – Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford at 19.30 GMT, followed by Manchester United v Arsenal 45 minutes later.

Antonio Conte make two changes from the 2-1 win over Leeds United in Gameweek 12, with Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m) and Oliver Skipp (£4.5m) coming in for Japhet Tanganga (£4.3m) and Harry Winks (£4.4m), both of whom drop to the bench.

That means Harry Kane (£12.3m) – who has scored just one goal in 11 league appearances this season – leads the line, with Son Heung-min (£10.4m) and Lucas Moura (£6.4m) flanking him either side.

As for Brentford, they are unchanged from their 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday, with Sergi Canos (£5.5m), Christian Norgaard (£5.0m) and Rico Henry (£4.5m) all recovering from knocks to keep their place in the starting XI.

Thomas Frank’s side have lost just one of their six away matches this season, and will move into the top half of the table with a win tonight.

Elsewhere, Man Utd make three changes from their Gameweek 13 draw at Stamford Bridge, with Harry Maguire (£5.4m), Diogo Dalot (£4.4m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.3m) replacing Eric Bailly (£4.9m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.2m) and Nemanja Matic (£4.5m).

At Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli (£5.2m) starts in place of Bukayo Saka (£6.3m), who is a substitute, while Mohamed Elneny (£4.4m) comes in for Albert Sambi Lokonga (£4.8m).

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Spurs XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Winks, Gil, Sessegnon, Alli, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Ndombele

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Goode, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Cox, Jansen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Roersley, Maghoma, Stevens

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Lingard, Mata, Van de Beek, Diallo, Greenwood, Martial

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Aubameyang

Subs: Okonkwo, Tierney, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Pepe, Saka, Lacazette, Nketiah

  1. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Why have I got Harry Kane. He looks so sluggish.

    1. Randaxus
        2 mins ago

        He has been playing like a sloth for the entire season.

        1. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          He's gone after Norwich.

    2. That Was Easy!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Davies and Son owner, sick I came out of that with no points! Thought it was a Davies goal.

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Pain!

      2. HonestBlatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Horrible pain

    3. EDUARDO DA SILVA
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      If that was held as Son asist it would be corruption at FPL towers.

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Even Mark isn't that powerful!

    4. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      McAuley assist.

    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      What’s happened to Brentford playing too timid!

    6. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Doherty must be pretty underwhelming to have not gotten a chance at overtaking Emerson Royal by now

      I guess the Mura loss in the Conference League didn't help his case either, but that was more of a team loss, iirc

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah he's been part of the Europa team who've been awful in all the games.

        Will get a chance over Xmas with rotation, has to take it!

    7. The Mandalorian
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Son assist been returned to the ocean.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        ...via sailboats

    8. Sailboats
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm not watching the match, but that's clearly a Son assist

      1. Zalk
        • 10 Years
        just now

        It touched 3 guys before it went in, ofcourse it isn't.

    9. Dammit_182
        3 mins ago

        After not captaining Salah I needed a big score from Son. The FPL gods are cruel.

        1. Sailboats
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          you only have yourself to blame sir

        2. Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Who'd you captain?

          I did Alonso, also have Son. I feel your pain.

        3. Salah’s Sonnet
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Just would of never of done that, you've gone against the best player in the form of his life, with a down and out dreadful Spurs team, the signs were there bud.

      • JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Guarantee if Son had a higher ownership the assist stands

        1. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          It's just the rules mate

          1. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Wasn’t just the rules when it was Bruno…

        2. DycheDycheBaby
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Sour grapes

        3. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Needs more cOntEnt cReaToR ownership

      • PartyTime
          3 mins ago

          Choupo Moting assist

          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Too soon 🙁

        • I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'm transferring in Son after this game. Can't let my nu*s hang this much not owning.

          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            seems to have the jets on

        • df34
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Son owner , no assist is fair.
          However, FPL need to stop doing their own VAR on it. What I mean is don't give it and then take it away. I am afraid to celebrate any player return's now in case it is taken away. Take your time FPL and make the right decision, but do not give us fake news to celebrate and then take it away from us.

          1. david31058
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

          2. Zalk
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            agree

          3. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            just now

            More clicks outrage retweets and social media engagements if they do it this way

          4. That Was Easy!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yeah, agreed. But that doesn’t mean we can’t complain a bit first.

          5. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            get it right.No Jammy Points

        • Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Mbeumo effort!

        • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          What happened to son and Kane? They look so off the pace

          Kane dropping deep

          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Missing Jose's attacking football?

          2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Son running around alot but very rarely taking shots or getting in threatening positions

        • Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          First 30 minutes: this hasn't been a great match

