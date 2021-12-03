1022
Scout Picks December 3

FPL Gameweek 15 Scout Picks: Liverpool, Man City and Spurs double-ups

Ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline, we have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 15.

We line-up in a 3-5-2 formation and, as ever, are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always chosen from the budget crop of players.

GOALKEEPER

FPL Gameweek 10 Scout Picks features double-ups from four clubs 2

Illan Meslier (£4.9m) is our chosen goalkeeper for Gameweek 15, with this weekend’s opponents Brentford failing to offer much in the final third in their last two outings, with their only goal arriving from the penalty spot. During that time, they have mustered just nine shots in the box and rank 18th for non-penalty expected goals (non-pen xG). Leeds United haven’t exactly been watertight at the back this season, but they have now kept back-to-back clean sheets against Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion, and will fancy their chances of adding another this weekend. An extra two days of recovery for the high-octane Whites is also something worth bearing in mind.

DEFENDERS

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m) sits top of the defender standings, having racked up three double-digit hauls in his last six appearances. The England international has now produced eight attacking returns across his 12 outings, averaging an impressive 7.5 points per match. This weekend’s opponents, Wolverhampton Wanderers, have failed to score in either of their last two matches, with only Norwich City scoring fewer than their 12 in 2021/22. That suggests Alexander-Arnold can profit at both ends of the pitch in Gameweek 15.

Joao Cancelo (£6.7m) continues to be an ever-present for Pep Guardiola’s side this term, having now started every single Manchester City league fixture; we’re keeping our fingers crossed that it stays that way on Saturday and that the midweek Champions League dead rubber against Leipzig is earmarked to give him a breather. Across all positional categories, he ranks third for FPL points, while his underlying numbers suggest further attacking returns are on the way, with his 31 goal attempts, 11 shots on target and 338 final-third touches all league-leading totals amongst defenders. Since Claudio Ranieri’s appointment at Watford, it’s also worth noting that no team has conceded more chances from their right flank than the Hornets.

Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m) takes the final spot in our backline. Across Antonio Conte’s three Premier League games in charge, the Spanish wing-back is averaging over eight points per match, having returned a goal, assist, four bonus points and two clean sheets. During that time, he has produced five shots in the box, two big chances and 10 penalty area touches, while his 2.08 expected goal involvement (xGI) total is better than any other defender on offer, despite playing a game fewer than most.

MIDFIELDERS

Arteta clarifies Arsenal penalty situation as Smith Rowe impresses again

Having bagged a brace at Goodison Park on Wednesday night, Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) is now on 19 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this season, while Liverpool have taken their tally to 43 from 14 league games – 10 more than next-best Manchester City. As a result of that form, the Egyptian is now 56 points ahead of any other Fantasy asset after 14 Gameweeks, and is top for everything from shots in the box to big chances created on the underlying stats front.

It’s still early in Antonio Conte’s reign, but the Italian’s influence is already starting to show, with last night’s 2.16 expected goals (xG) total the most Spurs have achieved in a single match all season. Key to that improvement was Son Heung-min (£10.4m), who was dangerous down the left from the off and netted his fifth league goal of the campaign during the second half. Notably, Norwich’s right-hand side has also been more susceptible to conceding shots since Dean Smith’s arrival, which could be good news for Son and Reguilon in Gameweek 15.

With doubts around how many minutes Phil Foden (£8.1m) will be afforded this weekend, we’ve opted for Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m) in the Scout Picks once again. The German international has been excellent alongside Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) this season, playing an important role in City’s run which has seen them win their last six matches in all competitions. Statistically, he ranks top amongst all team-mates for expected goal involvement (xGI), while only Gabriel Jesus (£8.7m) has attempted more shots in the box.

Maxwel Cornet (£6.1m) has hit the ground running since his summer move from Olympique Lyonnais. In just eight Premier League appearances, the Ivorian has chalked up an impressive five goals and has now completed over 80 minutes in three successive matches. Yes, he’s overachieving based on some modest underlying stats, but this weekend’s opponents, Newcastle United, have failed to keep a single clean sheet this season and have shown no signs of tightening up in any of Eddie Howe’s three matches in charge.

Despite defeat at Old Trafford on Thursday, Emile Smith Rowe (£6.0m) was on target once again with his fifth league strike of the campaign. His current attacking output may regress in the coming weeks, given his +3.43 xGI delta, but this match-up does feel like a good one for the England international, against an Everton side who have failed to win since all the way back in Gameweek 6. From that point onwards, they rank 19th for expected goals conceded (xGC), while their right-hand side – the zone Smith Rowe primarily operates in – has looked particularly vulnerable in recent matches.

FORWARDS

Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Villa under Gerrard and his Gameweek 13 plans 6

Since Steven Gerrard’s arrival at Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins (£7.4m) has been one of his team’s standout performers, netting two goals in three appearances. However, the real appeal lies in this weekend’s opponent, Leicester City, who have failed to keep a single clean sheet since the opening weekend. In fact, only Newcastle United, Norwich City and Watford have allowed more goals so far this season, while the Foxes’ 146 shots conceded in the box is more than any other side bar Burnley.

Callum Wilson’s (£7.4m) strike against Norwich City in Gameweek 14 took him to five for the season, which is especially impressive given that he has missed four matches through injury. Notably, four of those goals have arrived at St James’ Park, with his 3.53 xG on home soil only bettered by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.8m), Diogo Jota (£7.9m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.3m). Newcastle are still without a win at the foot of the Premier League table, but have at least avoided defeat in both of Eddie Howe’s home encounters, scoring four goals in the process.

SUBSTITUTES

Two attack-minded defenders (and out of position in one case) in the form of Tariq Lamptey and Tino Livramento face one another this weekend; only Norwich and Wolves have scored fewer goals than Brighton and Southampton this season, so the south-coast clash at St Mary’s doesn’t scream ‘goalfest’ on paper.

Leeds United, as it happens, have scored the same number of goals as the two aforementioned sides as they continue to struggle without Patrick Bamford, who will be back in Gameweek 15 but perhaps only as a substitute. The improving Alvaro Fernandez, who impressed at Spurs after a clean sheet against Everton, is our back-up goalkeeper.

Finally, Emmanuel Dennis doesn’t have an appealing fixture this weekend – but he does have remarkable form. He’s already breached the defences of Chelsea and Manchester United in the last month, and while a place in the Scout Picks XI is perhaps a step too far, he’s still very agreeably priced for emergency substitute duty.

THE CAPTAIN

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Our panel voted as follows:

  • Az: Salah, Son, Gundogan
  • Sam: Salah, Son, Watkins
  • Neale: Salah, Alexander-Arnold, Gundogan
  • Tom: Salah, Son, Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah is awarded the captaincy, with Son Heung-min nominated as vice-captain.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Holmes, who triumphed 59-34 in Gameweek 7, has set the target to beat.

Our champion this week is Husky, who has gone with a 5-4-1 of Dubravka; Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, Reguilon, Lamptey, Lascelles; Salah, Son, Bernardo, Raphinha; Kane (c).

The Scout Picks are 11-3 up on the community this season.

  1. Dušan Citizen
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Since when is Wolves away better fixture for a captain than Norwhich at home?

    1. LLoris
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      It isnt but Liv is better than spurs

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        And Norwich are worse than Wolves

        1. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          And Salah is streets ahead of any Spurs player.

        2. Konstaapeli
          • 5 Years
          just now

          But not by same margin.

    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not just about the opposition ofc.

    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Who's claiming that?

    4. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      So any player playing for any team against Norwich is a better captain choice than any player playing for any team against Wolves? Is that what you’re suggesting?

    5. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who are you captaining?

    6. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Liverpool so much better than Spurs. Salah only blanked once so far. Norwich have been okayish ever since Farke was sacked. Wolves haven't really been tested so far by a top team. Can't really say if they'll do well against Liverpool. You'll end up tearing out your hair if Salah hauls again and u don't captain. So Salah captain.

      1. dansully3
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ya I have both but Kane has no interest for Spurs so Salah captain for the foreseeable!

  2. winchester
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    which combo, have come to the conclusion that gallagher+vardy out.

    a) jota
    b) bernardo
    c) gundo

    1) watkins
    2) dennis
    3) king

    1. winchester
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      team:
      ramsdale (foster)
      taa cancelo james reguilon livra
      salah son raph gallagher (gilmour)
      vardy (antonio hwang)

    2. LLoris
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A then who knows

      1. winchester
        • 1 Year
        just now

        cheers. should i be concerned about firmino being fir again soon? what about the striker?

  3. AutoFill 2021
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Regulion James (Duffy) (Williams)
    Gallagher Salah Jota Maddison Son
    Kane Dennis (Hwang)

    Any thoughts .3 ITB?

  4. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, James
    Salah (c), Foden, Son, Raphinha
    Antonio, Wilson, Toney

    Foster, Livramento, Duffy, Brownhill

    2ft 0.3 itb

    For the first time in a long time I'm considering burning a transfer here. Feels wrong.

    Would you make any changes here?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajaxeeding
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’m in the same boat about maybe burning a transfer.

      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Feels wrong doesn't it?

        1. Ajaxeeding
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          It does. But for me I would be selling Smith-Rowe or Gallagher for a MCI midfielder. But not sure which to chose

  5. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Surely SURELY Foden has to start?

    Holding him has cost me a 100k rank drop and counting, so I was hoping for at least 2 returns this weekend

    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Holding him has given me 2 sweet Dennis bench points 🙂 but yes I do hope he plays this time

      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        That is a very good point. I have got some sweet Denis points so I shouldn’t complain.

        But almost anyone I’d have traded in has also returned.

        It’s so annoying he has Watford as selling before that type of game is just asking for trouble…

    2. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I'm holding him. I've been stubborn and held him instead of getting jota in. Feels stupid now but hoping Foden can make amends.

  6. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    I own Kane and Dier. ML rival owns Son and Reguilon. Surely it’s my turn this week?! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Planet Jo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I would rather have his two Spuds.

      1. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Same lol

    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Scout picks disagree with u

  7. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start 2
    A) Livramento
    B) ESR
    C) Antonio
    D) Dennis

    Open Controls
    1. zdrojo187
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      AB

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      ESR & probably Livra.

    3. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I have same dilemma but Gallagher instead of ESR. Currently on Antonio but really have no idea!

      1. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes it’s tough. Feel that Antonio must at some point get something though

    4. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Sorry, ESR aswell

  8. bombonera
      11 mins ago

      How does this wilcard look? Would appreciate any comments (especially on the strikers, which look weak)
      0.2m ITB

      Ramsdale - Foster
      TAA - James - Rudiger - Cancelo - Lamptey
      Salah - Son - Jota - Bernardo - ESR
      Toney - Dennis - Broja

      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Good balanced team. Only problem I see here is a path to a premium striker if you want one. Kane/Ronaldo.

        1. bombonera
            just now

            Good point, thought about Ronaldo but honestly can't justify him for the price. Rather Son and the extra funds

        2. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Don't think I would spend 0.5 to have Broja who you may not get onto the pitch very often. Just go for a 4.5 and keep the money in the bank.

          Open Controls
          1. bombonera
              just now

              Fair point. Just worried than 6-7 other players in that team could experience rotation

        3. Sid07
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          1) muembo to esr
          2) Alonso to reguilion

          1. zdrojo187
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Save

          2. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            ESR.

            Think you have to give Alonso time now if you already have him.

          3. Konstaapeli
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            1

          4. Ajaxeeding
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            1

        4. Ajaxeeding
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          I’m fresh out of ideas of moves I must make. I have 2 FTs and 2.2m in the bank. Any moves to make?

          Current lineup:
          Sanchez
          TAA - Rudiger - Cancelo - Livermore
          Salah - Jota - Smith-Rowe - Gallagher
          Vardy - Toney

          Bench: Steele - Antonio - White - Brownhill

          1. Trondero
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Esr or Gallager to gundo or bsilva?

            1. Ajaxeeding
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Good suggestions. But how to choose is the question. RMT suggest to get rid of Gallagher.

        5. Feanor
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Who should I bench?

          TAA,Cancelo, James, Livra
          Salah, Gallgher, Jota, Bowen
          Kane, Antonio, Saint-Maximin

          1. zdrojo187
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Antonio

          2. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Cross off the obvious ones

            Livra, Gall, Bowen, Ant, ASM, bench 2 would be a Hammer and up to you.

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Just a Hammer then

        6. Planet Jo
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Broja?
          Not for me. But not sure who the next cheap forward is that you could afford.

        7. CelticBhoy1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Start one player

          A) Gallagher

          B) Antonio

          C) Livramento

          Open Controls
          1. zdrojo187
            • 7 Years
            just now

            C

        8. SuperG
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Any updates on the goat being fit?

          1. Cilly Bonnolly
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Has anyone officially said he’s injured?

            1. Qaiss
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Nah, it could have been cramp. He sprinted down the tunnel after.

              Open Controls
              1. Cilly Bonnolly
                • 10 Years
                just now

                He also sprinted the length of the pitch just before he came off. I’d be surprised if it was anything more than cramp.

          2. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Expected to start vs Lens tomorrow, all good!

            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Bendtner signed for PSG?

          3. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            A few donkeys will be starting.

        9. Trondero
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Toney + Raphinha + guchi (4.5) - > Dennis + B. silva + Reguilon
          —4 2ft

          Stupid moves? No clue what to do. Suggestions?

          Ramsdale
          Cancelo Rudiger Trent Reguilon
          Gallager Jota Salah Bsilva
          Antonio Kane

          Guita Dennis Livra d. Luiz

          1. Ajaxeeding
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Decent moves.

        10. Sid07
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Start 2 from
          1) jimi
          2) antonio
          3) Alonso

          Open Controls
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Alonso for sure and take your pick.

            1. LLoris
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Agreed

        11. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          If Ronaldo's yellow flag is removed after the deadline, will his price be locked?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            no, red to 100% like a suspension.

            1. Qaiss
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Just wondering what FPL towers are up to. Can't find a reliable source saying he's picked up an injury.

              Open Controls
              1. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Embargoed news might come out now in a few mins.

                He did pull up and go down on his hunkers just before being subbed.

              2. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Knee injury doing the SIU for 2nd goal is rumoured.

                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  or hamstring

          2. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Nope. Prices are only locked when it goes directly from red flag to no flag.

            His flag status won't change now until after the game.

            1. Qaiss
              • 5 Years
              just now

              cheers rainer

        12. yanky
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          who scores more this week? One week question since im gonna WC next week…

          a) Gundo + Dier
          b) Reguilon + Emerson Royal

          Open Controls
          1. zdrojo187
            • 7 Years
            just now

            B

        13. LLoris
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          What changes should I make to my WC team?

          Dea Gea
          TAA Cancelo Dias Alonso
          Salah Jota Esr
          Ronaldo Toney Dennis

          Bench: Steele Johnson Davis Bissouma

          Open Controls
          1. zdrojo187
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            DDG to Ramsdale

            1. LLoris
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Anything else?

        14. Yozzer
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Gallagher to

          A Bernardo
          B ESR
          C Gundogan
          D keep Gallagher

          Open Controls
          1. LLoris
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            A or B

          2. zdrojo187
            • 7 Years
            just now

            D

        15. yanky
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          who scores more this week? One week question since im gonna WC next week…

          a) Gundo + Dier
          b) Bilva + Dier
          c) Reguilon + Emerson Royal

          Open Controls
          1. LLoris
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            B

          2. zdrojo187
            • 7 Years
            just now

            B or C
            50/50

        16. Dthinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Okay, so I'm planning to sell Williams and Jimenez for Cancelo and Dennis. Would it be worth the hit to also get Cornet in for Gallagher? I know, I know, you wouldn't buy Dennis for this week. I wouldn't either but I need the cash for Cancelo.

          McCarthy
          TAA Alonso Henry
          Salah Son ESR Gallagher
          Pukki Ronaldo jimenez

          Steele Livra Williams Brownhill

        17. vova
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Start 1:

          A) Livramento
          B) Dennis
          C) Toney

          Open Controls
          1. zdrojo187
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Open Controls

