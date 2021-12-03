Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers MW7 Results

As the bloodbath known as Phase Two continues past its second week, in the best FPL Community Tournament known to mankind, I can now confirm that matters are starting to become serious. We are a third of the way into the H2H stage of the competition and gaps are beginning to form in the league. Here are the latest updates…

The Results Are In…

Krul Intentions 2 – 0 Too Krul for Siu

In the Krul Derby it became clear that this closely fought game would not be decided by either Strikers in the H2H matches. It came down to squad versus squad, with Suvansh’s team gaining the edge.

Hey MaccaReina! 2 – 3 Carroll’s Christmas Island

Tedtalksfpl’s team came into the match as the strong favourites, but the Islanders had other ideas. With both strikers (tedtalksfpl and LTFPL Andy) scoring a brace in the H2Hs, it again came down to the squad scores to decide this viciously fought contest, with the underdogs prevailing.

The Rooney Tunes 0 – 1 Catch me if U Kane

With reports coming in of home Manager, Speedy, sacrificing his collection of Match Attax football cards to the FPL gods, to try and end the unluckiest of runs in FPL history, it was perhaps the desperation that got his team in the end. KIRAFPL, manager of the away team pulled a very tight victory indeed, with both H2H battles goalless, his squad scraped to victory by just 2 FPL points, 728 to the home team’s 726.

Hwang King in a Greenwood 2 – 2 Jimmy Floyd Hamsterbaink

The forested self-fondlers counted themselves incredibly lucky as they snatched a point from the jaws of defeat – the Hamster’s vast array of Spurs players would surely have brought them to a crushing victory had the match cancellation between Tottenham and Burnley not been called off. Up against both a squad goal and a striker goal courtesy of FPLJJ, the Hamsters had to rely on their #9, rjcv177 who scored a brace to seal the draw.

Flying without Ings 0 – 5 Shearer’s Bunch of Flowers

In fitting tribute to Ron Flowers, Danelius’ team responded to their 5-0 drubbing in MW6 with a drubbing of their own, as Flying without Ings were dispatched ruthlessly. Alongside the two squad goals, their striker Magnus Carlsen showed he was as devastating on the pitch as he was on the board, scoring his first hat trick.

Free Britney’s Areola 1 – 4 Footstock Alumni

Darth Krid, this week’s guest on the SKLW podcast, had to brave another defeat, but at least had the consolation of a goal from their striker, Professor Bear. The Away team manager nominated himself as team striker, and duly scored a brace to match his squad’s score. So while Britney has indeed been freed, there are still no sightings of her Areolas…

Ayew Lonesome Tonight 0 – 5 Shot to the Hart and Yorke to blame

Auto select, manager of the victorious away team, seems to have found himself in charge of a team in strong form. Could they top their 6-0 humiliation of the Toxic Seaman in MW6? Not quite, but not far off – their striker FPLKiwi just squeaked a goal past the opposite keeper, but the Hart’s squad scored a massive 4 goals. Can anyone take this team down?

Fantastic Mr Fox 0 – 1 Son of a Gunn

The Foxes find themselves faltering once more, as FplRichie’s team gained victory by a very narrow scoreline. It seems that the key to victory against the highest goal scorers of the competition is to nullify their strikers. How will the Foxes respond in MW8?

Toxic Seaman 2 – 3 Hanging by a Fred

Whilst home manager Greyhead continued to cast blame elsewhere, this time on the weather, his opposition manager, richardsp93 showed amazing faith in his squad and did a ‘Linn’ by benching himself. His squad repaid the faith with 3 massive squad goals. Home striker Chaballer scored a couple of consolation goals, but rumbles within the homeside’s dressing room were clearly audible…

Lloris the Hounds 0 – 2 The Hairy Henry

The unshaved dysons managed to seal a victory in a closely fought match, having scored a single squad goal. Luckily their striker Rowhunn made things a little more comfortable with a goal in his H2H. Home manager, FPL Differential King, continues his search for a win in Phase Two.

The Nameless Ones 2 – 3 No Fuchs Given

Wow! Linnbee, must have felt this match was in the bag, with two squad goals. FPL_Mihir however will be celebrating his selection of striker Zophar, whose hat trick grabbed his team a win. This result could prove to be a turning point in the competition as No Fuchs Given become the team to beat.

Defoe King Unbelievables 1 – 0 Bachmann and Robben

Two of the tournament veteran managers, Pirlo’s Pen and Tets McGee, found themselves in opposite dugouts in a nail-biting face-off. Although high in tension, the match was low in scoring, despite Tets taking the bull by the horns and nominating himself to go up front.

The full results are here:

Player of the Week

This week’s highest FPL scoring player of the tournament was Elfortu of Catch Me if U Kane, with 81 points. In the H2H’s, both MVP Magnus Carlsen of Shearer’s Bunch of Flowers, and Zophar the MVP of No Fuchs Given, scored a hat trick in their H2H matches. As it tilted the scales in his team’s favour, this week’s POTW is Zophar.

How it stands

With three weeks to go we move to Phase Three, Shot to the Hart are currently on top of the Phase Two league, but equal on points with six other teams.

In terms of the bigger picture, the cumulative H2H league has a new leader, No Fuchs Given with 6 straight wins…can anyone stop the juggernaut?

Coming Up Next

Will the Toxic Seaman recover from their recent travails and find what’s needed to beat No Fuchs Given into submission? Can Bachmann & Robben put a leash on the Hounds of Lloris? Is Sreethe1 the actual one to stop Shot to Hart & Yorke to Blame?

Here is a list of MW8s fixtures:

Matchweek 7 podcast

Our MW7 podcast featuring special guest Darth_Krid will be available soon, head over to this link to see it when it’s available, and you can check our previous two podcasts as well.

https://anchor.fm/boris-bodega

In the latest episode, Boris’ madness continues as he says he would captain Maddison, Darth_Krid and Greyhead get feisty over their shared WhatsApp group, and the predictions of the results achieve a new level of ridiculousness…