Captain Sensible December 3

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 15?

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) is once again the standout captaincy candidate in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), as Liverpool visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 15.

However, given that only Manchester City and Chelsea have conceded fewer goals than Bruno Lage’s side this season, plus the fact they have the second-worst attack, is there a case to be made for team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m)?

There are other viable alternatives, too, including Tottenham Hotspur duo Son Heung-min (£10.4m) and Harry Kane (£12.3m), plus penalty-taking Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.3m), fresh from Thursday’s second-half brace.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 15 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah is the clear leader of the captain poll for the eighth Gameweek in a row, with just over 58% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 15% of votes at this stage, with Harry Kane in second backed by 12.63%.

Spurs team-mate Son Heung-min occupies third-place with 7.38%, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Reece James (£6.3m), with 5.38% and 3% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH AND TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?
Gameweek1st2nd3rd
1Salah (17)Fernandes (20)Mane (3)
2Salah (3)Fernandes (1)Mane (8)
3Son (10)Antonio (11)Fernandes (2)
4Ronaldo (13)Salah (8)Lukaku (13)
5Salah (12)Mane (8)Ronaldo (6)
6Ronaldo (2)Salah (7)Antonio (8)
7Lukaku (2)Ronaldo (1)Antonio (2)
8Salah (13)De Bruyne (11)Mane (8)
9Salah (24)Havertz (3)Kane (2)
10Salah (5)Foden (2)Antonio (2)
11Salah (5)Aubameyang (-1)Vardy (2)
12Salah (8)Kane (2)Ronaldo (5)
13Salah (6)Aubameyang (1)Alexander-Arnold (9)
14Salah (15)Kane (2)Jota (8)

  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/03/the-best-fantasy-bundesliga-players-for-matchday-14/

    Open Controls
  2. hogree
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Semedo to Reguilon worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. TopBinFc
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Nope, can you bench semedo?

        Open Controls
        1. hogree
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Would play Jimenez instead

          Open Controls
          1. TopBinFc
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Yeah I'd start Jimi

              Open Controls
        2. Soto Ayam
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Oh yeah

          Open Controls
      • gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Getting Watkins this week for Antonio makes sense? Think it's time to finally ship him out...or are there better forward options? 0 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Van der Faart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          The forward options aren't really pushing any buttons. Good to get on anyone who looks like scoring early.

          Open Controls
        2. mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Yep good move. I even fancy him to get a return at Anfield

          Open Controls
          1. TopBinFc
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Very optimistic!

              Open Controls
        3. Pep bites Kun
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Start one & bench order for the rest?

          M. Mbeumo v Lee(a)
          G. Gallagher v Mun(a)
          L. Livra v Bha(a)
          B. Brownhill v New(a)

          Open Controls
          1. The Mighty Whites
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Start Liv

            Open Controls
            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        4. Andrew
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Raphina owners what are you doing next week when the fixtures turn bad?

          Open Controls
          1. Van der Faart
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Selling for Bowen

            Open Controls
            1. tomasjj
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              this, next week

              Open Controls
          2. Soto Ayam
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Maddison

            Open Controls
          3. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            I got money enough to get all the way up to Rashford…so maybe him.

            Open Controls
        5. The Mighty Whites
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Start 1…

          Antonio
          White
          Livramento

          Open Controls
          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            I'm starting Antonio

            Open Controls
        6. Aaaatsu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Would you do this with 2FT?

          Antonio and Jesus --> Ronaldo and Dennis

          I own Foden, but not Bowen.
          I have to do it today because of the price rise/fall

          Open Controls
        7. hammersp2000
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Hey Guys,

          Would you play this team or drop one of the defenders to the bench and play Dennis instead?

          Sanchez
          TAA, Cancelo, Rudiger, Livramento, White
          Salah, Raphina, Gallagher
          Kane, Ronaldo

          Bench : Dennis, Douglas Luiz, Gilmour

          Thanks

          Open Controls
        8. Willco97
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          For this week only (I'm WC in GW16), would you rather have?:

          A) Raphinia and Wood
          B) Bernardo Silva and Pukki

          Thanks for the input!

          Open Controls
        9. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          For this weekend would you bench either Cornet or Gundogan?

          I've opted to play Antonio.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Jeez. Can’t imagine benching either - their fixtures are ridiculously good.
            Would 100% bench Antonio first.

            But if you had to choose then bench Cornet i suppose.

            Open Controls
        10. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Would you also start Livramento if it meant benching Rudiger?

          With James also playing for Chelsea.

          Cheers guys.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            I think not doing the Che double up seems smart. Liv is easily playable.

            Open Controls
        11. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Rank these for this week?

          currently with a & b and can upgrade one of those for free - would have to be Raph > Sancho…Gallagher to any of the rest works though.

          a/ Raphinha (BRE)
          b/ Gallagher (mun)
          c/ Sancho/Rashford (CRY)
          d/ Gundo/Foden/Silva (wat)

          Open Controls
        12. Gharvey
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Anyone reckon Salah gets rested against Wolves? I’m thinking Kane captain

          Open Controls
          1. gmando2011
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            everyone wants to take armband off salah but it takes a brave man

            Open Controls
        13. KingPulis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          What to do with Adam Armstrong? Always seem to have other priorities than selling him

          Open Controls

