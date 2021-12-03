Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 15?

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) is once again the standout captaincy candidate in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), as Liverpool visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 15.

However, given that only Manchester City and Chelsea have conceded fewer goals than Bruno Lage’s side this season, plus the fact they have the second-worst attack, is there a case to be made for team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m)?

There are other viable alternatives, too, including Tottenham Hotspur duo Son Heung-min (£10.4m) and Harry Kane (£12.3m), plus penalty-taking Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.3m), fresh from Thursday’s second-half brace.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 15 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah is the clear leader of the captain poll for the eighth Gameweek in a row, with just over 58% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 15% of votes at this stage, with Harry Kane in second backed by 12.63%.

Spurs team-mate Son Heung-min occupies third-place with 7.38%, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Reece James (£6.3m), with 5.38% and 3% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH AND TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Salah (17) Fernandes (20) Mane (3) 2 Salah (3) Fernandes (1) Mane (8) 3 Son (10) Antonio (11) Fernandes (2) 4 Ronaldo (13) Salah (8) Lukaku (13) 5 Salah (12) Mane (8) Ronaldo (6) 6 Ronaldo (2) Salah (7) Antonio (8) 7 Lukaku (2) Ronaldo (1) Antonio (2) 8 Salah (13) De Bruyne (11) Mane (8) 9 Salah (24) Havertz (3) Kane (2) 10 Salah (5) Foden (2) Antonio (2) 11 Salah (5) Aubameyang (-1) Vardy (2) 12 Salah (8) Kane (2) Ronaldo (5) 13 Salah (6) Aubameyang (1) Alexander-Arnold (9) 14 Salah (15) Kane (2) Jota (8)

