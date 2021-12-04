3pm kick-off team news: Liverpool unchanged, Livramento starts

Following the five-goal thriller at the London Stadium, three more Gameweek 15 matches get underway at 3pm GMT.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool, Southampton v Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United v Burnley are the Premier League fixtures kicking off at the traditional time.

As for the team news, it’s fairly uneventful, especially and reassuringly so at Molineux.

Liverpool are unchanged from the Merseyside derby, while Wolves bring in Ruben Neves for compatriot Joao Moutinho in their only alteration.

Tino Livramento keeps up his 100% appearance record at St Mary’s, meanwhile, as Ralph Hasenhuttl recalls Armando Broja and Lyanco at the expense of the injured Jan Bednarek and the benched Adam Armstrong.

Graham Potter has been more active, although four of his five changes are enforced because of injuries to Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento, Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster.

Tariq Lamptey is back in the starting XI, as are Enock Mwepu, Pascal Gross, Shane Duffy and Dan Burn.

On Tyneside, Jamaal Lascelles and Miguel Almiron come in for the suspended Ciaran Clark and the absent Ryan Fraser.

James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are back from suspension for the Clarets, replacing the benched Jack Cork and the missing Ben Mee.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Lewis, Almiron, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton.

Subs: Darlow, Ritchie, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernández, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, Wood, McNeil, Cornet.

Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Roberts, Lennon, Rodriguez, Pieters, Vydra, Long, Thomas.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, C Adams, Redmond, Broja, Livramento, Salisu, Tella.

Subs: Lewis, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Perraud, Smallbone, Elououssi, Diallo, Walcott.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Bissouma, Maupay, Trossard, Mwepu, Gross, Duffy, Burn, Veltman.

Subs: Scherpen, Steele, Connolly, Mac Allister, Moder, March, Locadia, Roberts, Richards.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Traore, Jimenez, Hwang.

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Moutinho, Cundle, Bueno, Campbell.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Joya, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Konaté, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams.